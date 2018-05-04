Elon Musk Has A "Next Level" Warning For Tesla Shorts: "Short Burn Of The Century Coming Soon"

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/04/2018 - 08:22

Update: Elon Musk has finally admitted that maybe cutting off those analysts during Tesla's Wednesday earnings call was probably a mistake. After Musk repeatedly defended his decision to cut off the analysts, the account @GlobalProTrader pointed out that, if Musk was concerned about these types of questions, he should've blocked these short-selling analysts from asking questions.

That point apparently changed Musk's mind. "True. And once they were on the call, I should have answered their questions live. It was foolish of me to ignore them"

Musk followed up his admission with a typically Muskian smoke-bomb of distraction, joking that his boring company flamethrowers should arrive just in time for the "short burn of the century."

He followed up with another taunt: "It will be next level. These are really big numbers."

Still, let's not forget how Musk's last warning - his infamous "Stormy Day in Shortsville" mockery - worked out for Tesla shareholders.

* * *

Elon Musk's bizarre Wednesday meltdown, when during the conference call he cut off analysts from Bernstein and RBC simply for asking "boring, boneheaded" questions, continued this morning on twitter, when he personally attacked Bernstein's Toni Sacconaghi and RBC's Joe Spak, accusing them of "trying to justify their Tesla short thesis" and working against the interest of (bullish) investors.

Some blame "Russians" when things don't go their way, others find blame with "sell-side" analysts who are "trying to justify their Tesla short thesis." And for the record, Tesla fell 5.6% to close Thursday at $284.45, just above Sacconaghi's $265 price target and almost in line with Spak's, who sees the shares falling to $280.

Of course, Musk's latest display of petulant anger, which naturally spares such analysts as Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas who have idiotically high price targets, merely indicates that Musk has no idea how this works at all: sellside analysts don't do anything to justify a thesis, whether long or short, that's what buyside analysts are for; what the sellside does is serve as conduits to arrange management meetings.

And in the case of RBC and Bernstein, they clearly won't be doing that any time soon - and certainly won't be invited to participate in any upcoming Tesla stock offering - so at least their analysis is credible, which may be what most angered Musk.

Actually, no, what infuriated Musk is that Tesla shares had their biggest drop in more than a month on Thursday after the earnings call, in which Musk said the questions “are so dry,” and turned instead to one from a channel on the YouTube video-streaming service; he also urged 'daytrading' retail investors to sell the stock if they don't believe the long-term vision of the company.

That's precisely what they did.

Meanwhile, the Musk meltdown was far from done on Twitter, where in his latest mood swing, he claimed that the recent "news is actually super good. Model S & X are producing major positive cash flow & Model 3 is about to do same."

Well, if that's the case why cut off the two questions which both were explicitly seeking clarity on cash flow and the Model 3 ramp.

Then, in response to a clear objection by a twitter user, who responded to Musk's slam of the analysts, stating that "The fact that you were clearly unable or unwilling to give a straight answer to valid and pertinent cash flow questions is a huge red flag to any investor" led to the following response:

Musk then went the pity route, stating that "it’s important to know that Tesla is the most shorted (meaning most bet against) stock on the market & has been for a while."

Tesla very well may be the most shorted stock, and that's for a reason: increasingly many believe that this company which burns over $12 million a day and where things are going from bad to chaos, is just another Ponzi scheme which will never be able to grow into scalable production, and where quarter after quarter promises of future production milestones are only made to be broken.

Musk then repeated his original charge, claiming that "The 2 questioners I ignored on the Q1 call are sell-side analysts who represent a short seller thesis, not investors"

Only then did Musk reveal his original reason for cutting them off: "The reason the Bernstein question about CapEx was boneheaded was that it had already been answered in the headline of the Q1 newsletter he received beforehand, along with details in the body of the letter."

So... in just the span of a few hours, Musk changed his story, and instead of accusing the analysts of "pushing a short thesis", Musk has now decided the analysts were simply lazy instead, and wanted to be spoonfed information, which incidentally was not present in the "newsletter", hence the need for a conference call.

For now, the musk tweetstorm continues, as time approaches 5am Pacific, suggesting Musk has been up all night, much of it spent tweeting. Readers can track his latest tweets here.

D503 Linus2011 Fri, 05/04/2018 - 08:40

Falsehoods fly, and the truth comes limping after.

Eh fuck it, this is worthy of the whole thing:

"Falsehood flies, and truth comes limping after it, so that when men come to be undeceived, it is too late; the jest is over, and the tale hath had its effect: like a man, who hath thought of a good repartee when the discourse is changed, or the company parted; or like a physician, who hath found out an infallible medicine, after the patient is dead." -Jonathan Swift

jcaz D503 Fri, 05/04/2018 - 08:45

Well gee, El- maybe YOU should stop borrowing against your own stock, and it wouldn't be shorted so much....

Oh, what's that, El?  You failed to explain to your minions exactly what you're doing, and how far in the hole you are, taking loans against your stock?    Maybe they should know that you can't manage your OWN money, let alone Tesla's......

But hey-  don't let facts get in the way of a good Twitter rant.......

BTW- how much is "super-good cash flow"?  Where does that fit on the income statement?  Or is that a rude question?

Erwin643 Stackers Fri, 05/04/2018 - 08:50

I doubt that.

Research has shown that real, meaningful technological innovation has peaked, and is going into decline. One study claimed that we're at about the same rate of innovation as around the 1600's.

Does anyone out there really think that driver-less cars are an innovation? All that shit was started by DARPA, because transportation units in Iraq were outright mutinying, rather than going down the same road over-and-over again, to be ambushed.

Mars? We haven't even sent a human being past Low Earth Orbit since 1972.

Think about that, kids.

SMOOCHY SMOOCH… Fri, 05/04/2018 - 08:04

Meanwhile in the real world, Trump's lies are out in the open and ZH is in Musk's caca?  Curious cover. Even Fox News' Cavuto is calling out Trump, but not in Zero Hedge world.  Why is that?

Farqued Up SMOOCHY SMOOCH… Fri, 05/04/2018 - 08:54

Because Cavulsion and his idiot blow buddy Gaspforbrains that kisses Dimon's ass daily are puppets of the Babylonians. The homo-cannibals over at Disney will one day be their boss. Eat a bowl of rice and listen to those two losers and you'll go to bed broke, dumb, and hungry.

If I had any balls I would tell the IRS to kiss my ass and go on strike. My extorted taxes are going to pricks like Musk and snot nosed Zuckerberg delivered by the alphabet agencies. What insurance company would cover a $400 million satellite on the first launch on an unproven Musk rocket? 

Ans: ALL would with a Gov guarantee and fat fee!!

Let every ill run business go belly up, especially banks and autos. Yank all fake news licenses for the "peoples' airwaves".

DingleBarryObummer Fri, 05/04/2018 - 08:07

These uber-narcissists don't know when to cut their losses and stfu. 

Once they dig themselves into a small hole, they reflexively further dig themselves into a canyon.  They just can't help it.

rtb61 dark pools of soros Fri, 05/04/2018 - 09:12

Puts and shorts do not involve actual transaction of shares, just the claimed ability to have those shares available. Money is simply borrowed to cover the potential transaction with only sufficient actual capital put up to cover the loss only and once that loss is achieved, a forced transaction occurs and you must buy and sell shares to cover the actual transaction, no matter how much the price varies, the stuff of economic bankruptcy.

Tesla was clearly targeted, likely to collapse the price so that another corporation could buy them with the backing of the banks. Catch is those banks, investment banks, absolutely can not be trusted and regardless of deals made can and will turn around and stab their customer in the back.

So right now pushing the price back up and catching out the shorts to clean them out is starting to become the better financial win, depending upon how high they can push the rebound. Once they push the price above the shorts ability to cover the losses, produced by rising share price, then they will be forced to buy, pushing that price higher and higher (so they can collapse it again when it gets to high, its how they make their money).

There seems to be a growing sense of panic in the shorting market, the noise is getting louder and louder and that tends to be a pretty bad sign that the banks are about to stitch up the shorts, push real hard down and then wham start buying for maximum rebound to really rip and tear the shorts, for maximum gain.

Catullus Fri, 05/04/2018 - 08:22

The short thesis is that you’re not going to perform and you’ll need to raise more capital specifically equity raise. Thanks for answering all those questions on capex and margins and giving more updates on production. 