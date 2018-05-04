No Wage Inflation? Not So Fast: Overtime Hours Soar

"And just like that, wage inflation went away."
Despite unemployment falling to 3.9% and tight labor markets, the BLS is reporting the lowest levels of annualized wage inflation in a year.
However, as Southbay Research points out, what is going on is a mirror image of the February wage inflation scare, when a drop in hours worked prompted the BLS to calculate that average hourly earnings jumped even as weekly earnings remained flat.
First, here is what the wage data revealed:
- Accelerating inflation: Construction (0.6% m/m), Retail (0.5%), Information (0.3%), Pro Services (0.3%)
- Decelerating inflation: Wholesale Trade (-0.1%), Transportation (-0.2%), Financial Services (-0.4%), Education & Health (-0.1%), Leisure (0.2%)
What is going on is that at the aggregate level, hourly earnings - which as the name implies are an "average" - declined. The driver was simple: a sharp jump in hours worked, specifically at the "overtime hours" level, which hit a new post crisis high.
As Southbay points out, as a sign of pressure, overtime jumped again and remain at a cyclical high. Overtime is both costly and (in a tight labor market) a sign that employers can't find more workers.
Combining this regular hours, and we get the answer for today's surprising miss in wage growth, even as the unemployment rate printed a new cycle low of 3.95: the real culprit in the low AHE is the sudden jump in hours worked, which of course, is the denominator in the AHE calculation.
And judging by the sharp post-kneejerk spike in the dollar after the disappointing, post-payrolls slump, the market may have figured this out.
Comments
i think its more a sign that they are trying as hard as ever to hide any hint of inflation......or make you work to find it in the reports.
Family member works for a company, phone work, monkey off the street cannot do it...takes ~2 years to be proficient in the job.
"Mandatory Overtime" pretty much constantly...so what happens? People burn out and quit..Churn, baby churn..exactly the opposite of what this company needs!...they need experience; not newbies ignorant of the fact their work life is going to wipe out their personal life...needless to say the place is in constant turmoil which leads to....wait for it...the best employees leaving...which leads to...yeah, I think you understand.
..and management is constantly in "meetings" and going to "seminars" trying to figure out the problem...and then apply whatever the latest "management" fad happens to be and hope for the best.
One "solution" was to reorganize the layout of the cubicles! Yeah, didn't help. Then they figured out people were spending too much time "going to the bathroom"...so they tracked that and "had a talk with you" if went "too often". I would have pulled a trash can next to my desk and shit in it while still taking a call; dedication award for me?
In reply to i think its more a sign that… by spastic_colon
I think you are right, they love to obfuscate the truth.
In reply to i think its more a sign that… by spastic_colon
There are always plenty of workers available...just not at the wages capitalists are willing to pay. Capitalists rarely (never?) take a paycut so that workers can receive a higher salary. Capitalists' motto still holds true: I want more!