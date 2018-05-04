NSA Spied On 534 Million US Calls In 2017, Up Sharply From 2016

The NSA collected "call detail records" from over 500 million Americans' phone calls in 2017, over three times the number gathered in 2016 according to a new report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).
This marks the second year of reporting following the passage of the 2015 USA FREEDOM Act - which requires that the DNI make public various search terms and surveillance statistics of collected "Call Detail Records," in an Annual Statistical Transparency Report meant to limit the bulk collection of records.
The sharp increase to 534 million call records from 151 million occurred during the second full year of a new surveillance system established at the spy agency after U.S. lawmakers passed a law in 2015 that sought to limit its ability to collect such records in bulk. The reason for the spike was not immediately clear. -Reuters
To that end, the "shocking" 2017 figure of 534 million CDRs collected pales in comparison to the estimated billions of records collected each day under the old NSA bulk collection system exposed by former US intelligence contractor Edward Snowden - and an earlier iteration of which was exposed by NSA whistleblower William Binney.
In a statement, Timothy Barrett, a spokesman at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which released the annual report, said the government “has not altered the manner in which it uses its authority to obtain call detail records.”
The NSA has found that a number of factors may influence the amount of records collected, Barrett said. -Reuters
The DNI notes, however, that "the CIA, remains currently unable to provide the number of queries using U.S. person identifiers of unminimized section 702 noncontents information for CY2017."
What's a 702 target?
According to the report, "Under Section 702, the government “targets” a particular non-U.S. person, group, or entity reasonably believed to be located outside the United States and who possesses, or who is likely to communicate or receive, foreign intelligence information, by directing an acquisition at – i.e., “tasking” – selectors (e.g., telephone numbers and email addresses) that are assessed to be used by such non-U.S. person, group, or entity, pursuant to targeting procedures approved by the FISC. Before “tasking” a selector for collection under Section 702, the government must apply its targeting procedures to ensure that the IC appropriately tasks a selector used by a non-U.S. person who is reasonably believed to be located outside the United States and who will likely possess, communicate, or receive foreign intelligence information.
What is a Call Detail Record?
The ODNI defines a CDR as "session identifying information (such as originating or terminating telephone number, an International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI) number, or an International Mobile Station Equipment Identity (IMEI) number), a telephone calling card number, or the time or duration of a call. See 50 U.S.C. §1861(k)(3)(A)."
That said, "CDRs provided to the government do not include the content of any communication, the name, address, or financial information of a subscriber or customer, or cell site location or global positioning system information."
A number of factors influence the volume of records collected, said Barrett, which include "the number of Court-approved selection terms - like a phone number - that are used by the target; the way targets use those selection terms; the amount of historical data that providers retain; and the dynamics of the ever-changing telecommunications sector," adding “We expect this number to fluctuate from year to year.”
To see how CDRs add up, the DNI report has provided a handy illustration which shows how one FISA court order might lead to the collection of 6,000 records.
"Assume an NSA intelligence analyst learns that phone number (Phone A) is being used by a suspected international terrorist (target). Phone A is the “specific selection term” or “selector” that will be submitted to the FISC (or the Attorney General in an emergency) for approval using the “reasonable articulable suspicion” (RAS) standard. Assume that one provider (provider X) submits a record showing Phone A called unique identifier Phone B – what is referred to as a “call event.” This is the “first hop.” In turn, assume that NSA submits the “first-hop” Phone B to the provider X, and finds that unique identifier was used to call another unique identifier Phone D. This is the “second-hop.” If the unique identifiers call one another multiple times, then multiple CDRs are produced and duplication occurs. Additionally, the government may receive multiple CDRs for a single call event. NSA may also submit the specific selection Phone A number to another provider (provider Y) who may have CDRs of the same call events."
You can read the report here:
Comments
Right to privacy - not so much. Thank you Patriot Act for starting the ball rolling on this injustice. "Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety." Benjamin Franklin.
Not spying, only monitoring...
In reply to Right to privacy - not so… by WileyCoyote
Greater Israel is a pipedream, NSA, chipping everyone too. Just FYI. Thanks for listening! ;D
In reply to Not spying, only monitoring… by BlackChicken
I agree. The PTB are in a catch 22 of needing the internet to brainwash and spy, yet the internet has also turned humanity into a super computer to expose their lies. The more they crack down on the internet, the more guilty and untrustworthy they appear. Good luck, clownz.
In reply to Greater Israel is a… by gigadeath
In the past, no government had the power or technology
to keep all its citizens under constant surveillance.
Until now. Private life has come to an end.
Imperfect people cannot create a utopia.
In reply to I agree. The PTB are in a… by DingleBarryObummer
534 million
I'll take the over
In reply to In the past, no government… by Deep Snorkeler
With its wall and such, I like to think of Israel as a prison.
In reply to Greater Israel is a… by gigadeath
Israel gets it all.
NSA shares raw intelligence including Americans' data with Israel
• Secret deal places no legal limits on use of data by Israelis
• Only official US government communications protected
• Agency insists it complies with rules governing privacy
• Read the NSA and Israel's 'memorandum of understanding'
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2013/sep/11/nsa-americans-personal-da…
In reply to Greater Israel is a… by gigadeath
And until Trump makes any effort to stop this, he is no different than the last 4 sacks of treasonous shit that sat in the white house......and I don't care how many tax cuts he gets passed, how many people get employed, how much trade he wins, or what the hell happens on the Korean peninsula.
And tell that side kick pussy, Mike Pence that THIS is what is undermining our sovereignty as a nation, and he and his boss are responsible.
In reply to Not spying, only monitoring… by BlackChicken
Trump was pissed that he was spied on, but still approves of spying on everyone else. Sack of shit was just mad because he thought he was in the protected class. Same psychopathic asshole, different face.
In reply to And until Trump makes any… by bshirley1968
They should all know this, the dirt is to ensure they comply later on...
In reply to Trump was pissed that he was… by dirty fingernails
For all of those Fourth Amendment violations, how many mass shootings and mass murders by terrorists were prevented?
In reply to Not spying, only monitoring… by BlackChicken
All of them. Wait...
In reply to For all of those Fourth… by Endgame Napoleon
Who controlled the instigation of the PATRIOT ACT? That is who is behind all of this.
In reply to Right to privacy - not so… by WileyCoyote
The Swamp Congress is the ultimate culprit.
In reply to Who controlled the… by headless blogger
https://youtu.be/3tmqs8Xtrvk?t=11m2s
In reply to Who controlled the… by headless blogger
President Trump will fix all this and ensure that privacy is protected. Oh, wait, he wants a backdoor to all phones - https://finance.yahoo.com/news/trump-administration-pushing-hard-smartp…
Draining the swamp my ass. He's just another swamp creature.
In reply to Right to privacy - not so… by WileyCoyote
Yep, far too many people give weight to the words and discount the actions.
In reply to President Trump will fix all… by rubiconsolutions
So many politicians lie, even on the campaign trail. It was hard to under appreciate the catharsis of the rare, non-BS-laden words, especially on issues like mass-scale underemployment of US citizens, the corresponding issue of welfare-fueled illegal immigration and the civil liberties violations of the Deep State.
In reply to Yep, far too many people… by dirty fingernails
You can thank the nigger for this also
In reply to Right to privacy - not so… by WileyCoyote
Bill Cosby....?
In reply to You can thank the nigger for… by David2923
Russia hacked the NSA?
In reply to Right to privacy - not so… by WileyCoyote
Hello to all spooks at the NSA. Have a great weekend. Thank you for your service
Like the teachers unions - it's mostly about the children of course.
The children of the porn
In reply to Like the teachers unions -… by CHoward
You are nauseating.
In reply to The children of the porn by Leakanthrophy
Wow never knew there were soooo many Amurikan turrorists
this is all just to make us afraid to talk to each other about things that cast the government in a negative light. People don't want the NSA to see an email or hear a convo about 9/11 being an "inside job," lest they may be put on some "naughty list." I'm sure it works too. Most people want to be good little sheeps.
Edit: I didn't really make my point. The point is: if we never get together and talk about these things, nothing will ever be organized to enact change. That is their motus operandi. They want us to know they are spying. Even if they are not spying, if we think they are, it has the same effect. And it's working great (for them), IMO.
The FBI / CIA / NSA failed to prevent 9/11, even though they had advanced knowledge via a listening device, worn by an informant who actually recorded the terrorists in a mosque in NYC, so how are they going to prevent another mass murder by violating the civil liberties of regular Joes?
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-03/exposed-naked-truth-about-robert-mueller
In reply to this is all just to make us… by DingleBarryObummer
EVERY PERSON WHO WORKS FOR THE NSA IS A TRAITOR TO THE CONSTITUTION. EVERYONE OF THEM!!
I'd like to sit outside the gate and take pictures of these people as they get off work and drive through the gate. And then post them on the iNet. But I'd be arrested for that.
And we pay their salaries....which are most likely a lot larger than the average pay most of us get from Private industry.
Nah, that would look bad in an audit. Private contracting is where its at.
In reply to EVERY PERSON WHO WORKS FOR… by headless blogger
Sure, yeah, I feel safe.
They fear independence. Independence of the people.
All in the name of the Trump Intel communities needs.
Would Hillary's have spied on more? Or the exact same?
Dunno.
Only 500 million? Spooks gotta spook...
"The NSA collected "call detail records" from over 500 million Americans' phone calls in 2017...
That's quite an accomplishment, according to the last census ;-)
Good catch on the old s'.
In reply to "The NSA collected "call… by nmewn
Now you're just being discriminately anti semantic, donchaknow...
In reply to Good catch on the old s'. by Manipuflation
Just means that some where listened to more than once. How many individuals is still a mystery.
Hey NSA.........*UCK YOU.
In reply to "The NSA collected "call… by nmewn
Well I'm certainly glad I stopped selling weed years ago. We're not starting to become a surveillance state, we are in one. They are just winding up though.The Skynet Program is not fully funded yet.
Perverts
Its just one big fuck fest employment scam at the American tax payers expense.
1 million Federal employees trying to figure out what the new ghetto code word is for.......cocaine, crack, marajuana, stormy whatever her name is, Douma gas shit....yada, yada, yada.
PULEEEEEZE!
If it is anything like other governent jobs, they have plenty of vacation time, too. Disneyland is not just full of elves and fairy princesses, receiving $10-per-hour pay, and the temporary visa workers programming the high-tech elements. It is full of frolicking government employees, enjoying their 30 days of paid vacation, even the glamorous ones like spies.
In reply to Its just one big fuck fest… by Joiningupthedots
90% dessas conversas devem ser de caráter sexual, pura putaria, como os fluxos regulares na Rede....
rsrsrsrsrsrsrsrsrs
Mother fucker OBAMA you started it --- @SNOWDEN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0hLjuVyIIrs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RR3UIN94r70
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=468QwxpBY9E
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kTyvLpNpa9E
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o8pkUTav0mk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vx50HspXtWA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=80gPwcIV2vw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qHHDlCsUl6Q
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M3KQ97DgJqc