Peter Schiff Rants Bernie's Guaranteed Jobs Program Is "Utter Nonsense"

Authored by Peter Schiff via SchiffGold.com,
Bernie Sanders wants everybody to have a job with health benefits paying $15 per hour. Most people would like to see that happen. But Bernie is willing to put your money where his mouth is. He’s come up with a plan guaranteeing every American worker “who wants or needs one” such a job. Here’s how the Washington Post described the proposal.
Sanders’s jobs guarantee would fund hundreds of projects throughout the United States aimed at addressing priorities such as infrastructure, care giving, the environment, education and other goals. Under the job guarantee, every American would be entitled to a job under one of these projects or receive job training to be able to do so, according to an early draft of the proposal.”
According to a representative from Sanders’ office, the senator has not come up with a cost estimate for the proposal or decided how a government this is more than $21 trillion in debt would fund such a program.
As Peter Schiff put it in his latest podcast, Bernie Sanders has come up with a lot of dumb ideas, but this one is probably the dumbest.
This is ridiculous. What an asinine idea... The fact that Bernie Sanders, who is a US senator, could propose such utter nonsense. I mean, we have senators who are basically complete ignoramuses when it comes to a basic understanding of economics or the role of government. Bernie Sanders may be a socialist, but the United States of America is not a socialist country. This is a socialist concept – that the government is going to employ everybody.”
Wrap your head around this. Bernie could have been president. If the Democratic Party hadn’t been in the tank for Hillary, he might have won the nomination, and he may well have been able to beat Trump.
So, he could have been president. A guy that thinks the government should employ everybody and pay them $15 per how. Think about how ridiculous this is.”
Peter outlined a number of obvious problems with this scheme. In the first place, what are all of these people going to do to warrant a $15 per hour wage? A lot of them likely have no skills. Is the government going to train them? Are they going to get paid while they’re being trained? Who is going to assess all these people to determine what kind of job they should be able to do?
And Peter pointed out an even more fundamental point – the goal of an economy is not just jobs.
We don’t want jobs just so people work. The goal is the production – that is the product of those jobs. Jobs is a means to an ends. If the government hires a million people to dig ditches and then another million people to fill the ditches back up again, those are 2 million jobs. But we’ve got nothing to show for it. We’ve produced zero. So, those jobs are a drain. We are wasting resources. We’re wasting money. Nothing is being accomplished.”
Some will argue the government will put people to work doing valuable tasks and making necessary products. But how will it know without a profit incentive? How do we know how to best use resources with no market-based information? It will end up being nothing more than a bunch of politicians throwing resources at pet projects that may or may not beneficial or even necessary.
Here’s another question. What’s the motivation for the “worker?”
If you’re working for the government and your job is guaranteed, do you have to show up? They can’t fire you. If they fire you, you’re guaranteed a job … No matter how shitty you do that work, you’re going to get that job. So, can you imagine the quality of the work that would be performed by workers who know that no matter what they do they can’t be fired?”
The labor participation rate is at a very low level right now. You’re talking millions of Americans who don’t have jobs. Let’s say all these people show up for one of these $15 per hour jobs. How is the government going to pay for this? It will cost trillions of dollars. The feds can raise taxes. But if everybody is working a government job, they will be effectively paying themselves. When the government takes money from its own employees, it’s not getting money that it didn’t already have. The only real tax base is the private sector. And Bernie’s little scheme would wreck the private sector.
Consider the impact on private employers. If you’re making $10 an hour working for a private company, wouldn’t you just quit and go grab a $15 per hour government job?
If you’re a private employer, you’re going to have to pay your workers at least $15 per hour, probably more. If you’re working for a private company, you’ve still got to show up on time and you might get fired. So why not just work for the government where you can show up whenever you want. So, in order for a private employer to get somebody not to take a cushy $15 per hour, no-show government job, maybe they’ll have to pay $20 per hour to get somebody to actually have to do work.”
Of course, private companies can’t just print money to make payroll like the government. They’ll have to raise prices or just go out of business. They will also outsource and automate, which will mean even more people needing a guaranteed government job.
The end result of all of this would be a totally government-run economy.
I think if this law were to get passed, pretty soon they would drive out all private employees. I think everybody would want to work for the government.
There would be no one left working in the private sector. So, there’d be nobody to tax. So, that means all of these $15 per hour jobs with benefits would be worthless because you’d have nothing to buy with your wages because there would be no real productivity in the economy. We would have a complete socialist society or a communist government. Everybody would be working for the government. The government would have to decide what everybody does. They would be in charge of allocating all of the resources. You do this. You produce that. I mean it would be a complete command economy and it’ll be a complete disaster.”
Comments
Ha ha ha! Socialism is utter nonsense!
It worked so well in USSR, China, Sweden and Venezuela...
In reply to Ha ha ha! Socialism is… by gwar5
Cuba has 100% employment.
The running joke there is "The government pretends to pay us, so we pretend to work"
In reply to It worked well in USSR,… by ClickNLook
Not even Obamacare could cure Bernie's 'rhoids.
In reply to Cuba has 100% employment… by Stackers
Bernie WILL guarantee you a job,
the same way they guaranteed the FAKE HEBREWS a state.
In reply to Not even Obamacare could… by TeamDepends
If you look at how government social programs skew payments to single mother females combined with the loss of blue collar jobs, you will discover that blue collar men basically have a choice of committing a crime and going to jail or finding a way to get on SS disability. A guaranteed job would most certainly be cheaper than the prison industrial complex costs to house them, and probably on par or cheaper than the costs for SS & Medicaid disabilities.
In reply to Cuba has 100% employment… by Stackers
Bernie is a bumbling moron
Bernie and wifey have done well enough to afford a both house and a vacation house on a lake. That lake-front vacay house cost more than my regular house. He understands, perfectly, how socialism works. The people at the top live well. Everyone else simply suffers.
In reply to Bernie is a bumbling moron by BeepBeepRichie
I thought propaganda of communism is illegal in US
Socialism brings zero productivity and no advancement in civilization. Why strive to work hard and create something new when the person next to you is making the same wage and accomplishes nothing? Capitalism brings innovation. Yes, there will be people that will become richer than you in a capitalistic society, too bad. They most likely worked their asses off doing something they love is why.
Absolutely. Leftists still cling to that evil fallacy that an economy can be run on the brute authority of government. Unfortunately, too many conservatives buy into that fallacy as well.
Those are not Republicans. They are leaches.
In reply to Absolutely. Leftists still… by rickv404
Failed 19th-century ideas are now called "Progressive".
I stay amazed at how stupid our elected officials are ! ! !
Or, do they have a method to their madness ?????
What a foool.
The goal oat is to put more unemployable negros into high paying do nothing jobs and this does that.
It is a resounding success.
Bernie is utter nonsense but that's not the tragedy. The utter stupidity of such a large volume of people to entertain as valuable the ramblings of this doddering old quack is the real tragedy.
No question in my mind at this point. The Article V Convention of States should propose a Constitutional amendment to the state legislatures to abolish the three branches of the Federal government and all departments created within. All powers of governance should be returned to the states. The states will then need to quickly determine how to fill the most important roles that the Federal government should have been fulfilling(think homeland defense), if they think they need a central government to fulfill that role, and develop a method to fill that gap.
you could probably teach a mule calculus before you could teach a politician that the purpose of work is actual production.
A stupid, deceitful column like this belongs in the MSM.
erm, im pretty sure bernie has lost a lot of credibility after how he acted to hillary's campaign.
>.< whos gunna want someone who doesnt stand up for themselves for potus?
"Guaranteed Jobs". Right out of the gulag. Keep on it Bernie! Pretty soon even the loons will have had enough of you!
Why don't you run for office, Schiff? Didn't your father fight the IRS in Nevada? The Chinese province of Nevada badly needs patriots. You and Bundy could support each other campaigning together. You could mix it up with Rand Paul too.