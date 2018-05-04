Saudi Arabia Will Build Christian Churches After Striking Deal With Vatican

First he let women drive. Then he loosened rules surrounding public interactions between men and women. Now, in his latest act of progressive benevolence (in a country that still chops people's heads off for committing adultery), Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will allow the Vatican to build Christian churches in Saudi Arabia.
The historic deal was signed by the Secretary General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdel Karim Al-Issa and the President of the Pontifical Council for Inter-religious Dialogue in the Vatican, Cardinal Jean-Louis Tauran following a meeting last month, according to Breitbart.
The decision is part of KSA's shift to an ever more open stance as it seeks to recruit technology firms and other industries to help diversify its economy away from oil.
During a visit to Riyadh in April, Cardinal Tauran was received at the royal palace by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who in addition to nominally running the country is also the custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, as well as his son MbS. Tauran and his delegation also visited the Center for the Fight against Extremist Thought, and met with the Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia, Abdul-Aziz ibn Abdullah Al ash-Sheikh.
In his address to Saudi officials, Tauran spoke about the difficulties faced by the "hundreds of thousands of Christians in the Saudi Kingdom" despite the fact that the country is the only state in the Arab world without even a single church.
Tauran insisted that Pope Francis follows their plight "with close attention." The cardinal also reaffirmed the Vatican's view on the equal treatment of all citizens regardless of their religion, including those who are atheist or agnostic.
Another benefit of the Cardinal's visit was an agreement to renounce violence, extremism, terrorism and achieve security and stability in the world.
The accord calls for the formation of a committee with two representatives each from Christianity and Islam. The committee will meet every two years, alternating between Rome and a city chosen by the Islamic World League.
Since its founding, Saudi Arabia has embraced a fundamentalist strain of Islam known as Wahhabism, which bans all forms of non-Muslim religious activities.
But as MbS moves to liberalize the country at a staggering rate to help improve the chances of achieving his Saudi Vision 2030 goals, one can't help but wonder: What's next? Letting Christians into Mecca?
What's next?
MbS gets iced.
Don't hold your breath on that.
Now the 3 "great" religions of the world are concentrated in one area, think of all the good that will come of it.
Jews , Muslims and Christians, the trio of the disaster.
I would bet these 3 religious mafia's are getting ready for the big orgasm.
Hmm…
Does that mean the Jesuit is going to sanction beheadings in St. Peters Square now?
.
There are no ancient Jewish cities in Israel,...
but there are lots of ancient Greek cities.
What is weird is this; that 2000 years ago, it seems that there were no people even resembling Jews, in Israel.
It turns out that there is not a single ancient Jewish city in what is now called Israel. There is not a single ancient city where Hebrew characters are used on the statues and buildings. There is not a single ancient city where the buildings are in the ancient Jewish architectural style. In fact, there is not even a category of "ancient Jewish architectural style".
Of course, the Hebrew characters that are desired, are those of the Dead Sea scrolls (supposedly from 2000 years ago), which are essentially the modern Hebrew characters without points.
If you check out all the ancient cities in Israel from 2000 years ago, they are all Greek, and their ruins are still there for you to visit. Their inscriptions are in the Greek script and the buildings are in the ancient Greek architectural styles.
Here is a list of some of the known ancient Greek cities in (and near) Israel; Ecdippa, Seleucia, Ptolemais, Taricheia Arbela, Asochis, Sepphoris, Hippos, Dion, Sycaminum, Bucolon Polis, Itabyrium, Gadara, Abila, Dora, Comus, Gephrus, Crocodilion Polis, Caesarea, Straton's Tower, Narbata, Scythopolis, Pella, Samaria, Amathus, Ragaba, Gerasa, Apollonia, Sicima, Pegae, Joppa, Arimathea, Jamnia, Port of Jamnia, Lydda, Modiin, Aphaerema, Philadelphia, Birtha, Gazara, Beth Horon, Dok, Jericho, Samaga, Esbus, Medaba, Ladder of Tyre, Azotus, Port of Azotus, Accaron, Jerusalem, Ascalon, Anthedon, Gaza, Marissa, Beth Zur, Hebron, Adora, Engeddi.
The ancient Jewish cities in Israel are,....... well there aren't any. Not even one.
Here's an interesting example of a first century BC Greek inscription (i.e., in Greek letters) from Jerusalem's Temple Mount forbidding the entry of strangers to the Temple precinct.
http://www.preearth.net/images/no-foreigner-shall-enter.jpg
The pictured stone was found in 1935. It was actually the second such warning-stone to be found, the first being discovered by Charles Simon Clermont-Ganneau in 1871. This stone was deemed so dangerous to the "Jews inhabited Israel 2000 years ago" theory, that it completely disappeared for 13 years before resurfacing in Istanbul, where, it was correctly calculated, it would not attract much attention.
From: https://www.timesofisrael.com/ancient-temple-mount-warning-stone-is-clo…
The first Jerusalem Temple Mount warning-stone, now found in the Archaeology Museum, Istanbul, is pictured below:
http://preearth.net/images/jerusalem-temple-warning-at-istanbul.jpg
It says (in Greek): "No stranger is to enter within the balustrade round the temple and enclosure. Whoever is caught will be responsible to himself for his death, which will ensue."
The oldest synagogue in Israel (is a Greek synagogue).
The word synagogue = ΣΥΝΑΓΩΓΗ is a Greek word for a gathering of people, assembly, or meeting place.
It is exceedingly strange that Jews should have chosen a Greek word to name their churches.
Here is a photo of the dedication stone of the oldest (once existing) synagogue in Israel.
http://www.preearth.net/images/theodotus-inscription.jpg
Note that the inscription is in Greek letters.
The stone is known as the Theodotus Inscription. The building that the stone was once part of, has not survived. The stone was discovered by Raimond Weill in 1913 at Mount Ophel in Jerusalem. It was found dumped in a cistern. The style of the Greek characters dates it to the first century B.C.
It states: "Theodotus, son of Vettenus, priest and archisynagogue, son of an archisynagogue, grandson of an archisynagogue, built the synagogue for the reading of the Law and the teaching of the commandments, and guest-house and the rooms and the water supplies for the lodging of strangers in need, which his fathers founded and the Elders and Simonides."
Note that Theodotus has a Greek name.
Note that his father Vettanos has a Greek name.
The word archisynagogos means "leader of the synagogue". So, it seems that three generations of Greeks headed the oldest (known) synagogue in Israel.
I wonder why the early "Jews" hated Hebrew and loved Greek.
Slack Jack's CHALLENGE:
Name ONE ancient city (that existed in what is now called Israel) where the building inscriptions are all in Hebrew, and the buildings are constructed in the ancient Hebrew architectural style (whatever that may be).
Then give a summary of "the ancient Hebrew architectural style" (you will have to make this up as it does not yet exist).
Then give links to photos of the ancient building inscriptions which show that they are written in Hebrew.
Then show that the buildings are constructed in the ancient Hebrew architectural style (that you have just invented).
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=23&t=1175
It's been MANY MANY MANY months now and still no one is up to the challenge.
So, no one can provide solid evidence that even ONE ancient city in what is now called Israel, was unequivocally Jewish, 2000 years ago.
It will go a lot better for you Muslim countries if you protect Christians. Otherwise we will have Crusade your asses.
And, If you are good, maybe Santa will put something in your stocking!
I'm not a religious man, but this shit is Biblical. And not in a good way. I'm just glad that Trump isn't sucking Saudi cock because if Hillary had won....
Probably being humble is even more important than being religious. The book was written and preserved over the ages and the second act features the concept of the supremacy of the individual. Very influential concept in the founding of USA and development of western civilization.
Trump sucks any cock that has money on it, so would Hillary, the liberals, and the conservatives.
Anyway, it’s a good PR abroad for the Muslin communities and Saudi Arabia. Also, who is paying for these? Foreign money, most likely. So it helps Saudi’s economy and jobs. Also, the Saudis can always confiscate these properties later on.
I am religious, but I agree that we're going to have to wait and see what the full implication is for these actions. Economically, yes, the Saudis have to concern themselves about diversifying out of oil. However, I am sure that there is some larger plan here, even if I don't fully understand what it is.
What I also have to wonder about, is that missionaries report that Christianity is growing fast in "closed countries" like China or the Islamic nations, in spite of it disappearing in traditional Christendom (this is why the overall Christian population is growing, but is rapidly "browning" due to the demographic changes). If the general perception is that it is safe to be a believer there, I wonder how many are going to come out of that particular closet?
Next,they can take in all the Christian refugees their Sunni Wahabbist Anglo 'murican Israeli mercenary armies created & set them up like Kangz!
Surprised he’s not been poisoned or else wise removed from power already. I can’t imagine how much the mullahs resent him.
Planned by Iran 1953...
Iran's George Washington: Remembering and Preserving the Legacy of 1953
By Sam Sasan Shoamanesh
To trace the roots of Tehran’s animosity towards Washington and the West in general, one must turn the pages of history not only to the Cold-War dynamics often cited by academics; but to the cause of oil politics as well.
...at the time, the heart of British power – but also the success of its entire economy at large. From the 1920s through the ‘40s, Britain received all of its oil from Iran, and enjoyed a reasonably high standard of living at least in part as a result.
What's more, APOC increasingly engaged in unfair practices and failed to honor even the marginal royalties that it had contracted to pay Iran. In 1948, for example, while APOC reported profits of ₤62 million and paid the British government ₤28 million in income taxes, Iran received a meager ₤1.4 million on its oil resources. The company also regularly reneged on obligations and withheld payments when its demands on the Iranian government were not met.
On behalf of Iran, Teymourtash requested, inter alia, a 25-percent share in the company. If a new concession was to be drawn, he stressed, only a 50-50 split would be acceptable. His “bold” demands placed Teymourtash on a fast collision course with the British government.
Teymourtash died in solitary confinement (1933) under suspicious circumstances having endured regular torture.
Dr. Mossadegh had supported the constitutionalists in the Constitutional Revolution of 1905-1911, restricting the absolute powers of the traditional Iranian monarch, notwithstanding ties with the royal court through his mother. As a politician, he called for political and economic independence; the strengthening of civil society, and competent, corruption-free government. He further advocated for an independent judiciary, free elections, freedom of religion and political associations, women’s and worker’s rights, and projects aimed at supporting the country’s large agricultural sector. For all intents and purposes, he was to the majority of Iranians, the figure of a national hero, the new founding father of Iran in the modern age, who carried on his aging shoulders the promise for democracy and true independence – he was to many the “Iranian George Washington."
After taking office in 1951 as Prime Minister, Mossadegh led the National Front’s campaign to nationalize Iran’s oil industry by sponsoring nationalization bills passed by Parliament in March 1951. The Oil Nationalization Act received Imperial assent on 1 May 1951. This act of “hostility” as perceived through the British lens quickly resulted in mayhem. Oil production came to a standstill as British technicians left the country en masse, damaging refineries on departure. Britain moved aggressively and took a series of steps to penalize Iran. An embargo on the purchase of Iranian oil as well as a ban on exporting goods to Iran were soon put in place, as were measures to freeze Iranian sterling assets. Britain mobilized its navy and paratroopers as a show of military might and Iran was placed under increased pressure to abandon its nationalization plans
1.3. Showcase Before the World: Anglo-Iranian Oil Company (United Kingdom v. Iran)
In Autumn 1951 with the case before the ICJ being litigated, the British government attempted to increase the mounting international pressure on Iran by concurrently bringing the case before the Security Council
The Iranians found the Security Council referral most peculiar, questioning if a dispute between a private oil company and Iran – what should have been a purely domestic matter
Finally on July 22, 1952 by a 9-5 vote, the ICJ declared that the 1933 agreement could not constitute a treaty between the two states as the UK claimed, but merely a concessionary contract between a private company and the government of Iran to which the UK was not a party. The court declared it lacked jurisdiction – as contended by Iran – to rule on the merits of the case.
As a clearly visible exhausted Prime Minister Mossadegh walked through the halls of the Peace Palace, having just successfully defended Iran’s position, there was little room for celebrations. Perhaps he intuitively knew Iran’s difficulties were far from over. History was to prove such intuitions well founded.
Apart from growing British discontentment with the turn of events, the embargoes and the drastic reduction in oil output had placed extreme pressure on Iran’s economy, thereby triggering domestic divisions. Furthermore, frustrated by Iranian resilience, Westminister Palace became convinced that Mossadegh posed a direct threat to British interests and had to be removed. As with Teymourtash decades earlier, Mossadegh presented as an obstacle to British interests and ‘had’ to be neutralized. A resort to the British Intelligence Service was made, yet an attempted coup was uncovered and bore no fruit. In retaliation, the Iranian government severed diplomatic ties (November 1, 1952). Anxious about what losing Iranian oil would mean for the British navy and economy, Winston Churchill, by then prime minister, lobbied the Americans to commit the deed.
http://web.mit.edu/mitir/2009/online/mossadegh.htm
Catholic churches are not Christian.
Exactly, not even close.
One thing I have learned: there are many paths to God through Christ. And the secret is that it has to all come from within.
Amen!
Don't sweat the down votes. We won't have to listen to those dogs barking outside the walls soon.
Are you a Scoffield Hoax victim?
They’re at least dogmatically Christian. Corrupt as fuck, but Christian.
Blood Moon Falwell and the Evangelicals, however, are Pharisees.
If you think shooting unarmed civilians is okay because Jews are doing it... you mght be a Scoffield Hoax victim.
Yeah. Remeber when the Catholics split from Protestantism? Oh, wait...
"Protestantism" is basically sucking Jewish cock. The degeneracy will be destroyed one way or the other.
What is your benchmark? The number of fags getting married there or the number of dikes leading the procession? Or possibly the number of engraved plates the pastor shills on TV?
The Catholic Church will be here when Gabriel blows his horn, long after your man made, protesting bible sect has turned to dust and has been long forgotten.
For certain the Roman Catholics won't get away with changing the Ten Commandments. Have a nice day.
Good.
Not christian, Catholic.
BIG, BIG, difference...
according to Zionists, anyway.
"Protestants" are fooling themselves reading the Catholic Bible.
Your religion is the Holohoax, your sole purpose in life is to serve the Satan's chosen.
But at what point do they stop beheading people in the street?
White people should abandon the Abrahamic Religions and go back to Paganism (The Seasons/Mother Nature) if they feel the need for that in their life.
That's why, I believe, we're so out of balance.
This article is bringing out the ultimate in tribalism, recalling the days before they had to shift to politics.
Just business, nothing personal.
Until ISIS comes back home and bombs Prince Mohammed bin Salman away.
The Jews, the Sodomy Arabians and the big Catholic Church, what a fine gaggle. Some people will be surprised.