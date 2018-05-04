Schizophrenic Silver: Biggest ETF Inflow In 2 Years (After Major Outflow)

Silver investors have been schizophrenic the last two weeks. Following a huge inflow mid-April, last week saw the biggest outflow from Silver ETFs since Jan 2015, and now this week (yesterday) saw investors pile more money into Silver ETFs than at any time since March 2016...
After which silver soared 45%...
Dramatically outperforming Gold...
And don't forget, Specs are notably divergent in their Gold vs Silver positioning...
