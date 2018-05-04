Schizophrenic Silver: Biggest ETF Inflow In 2 Years (After Major Outflow)

Fri, 05/04/2018 - 17:25

Silver investors have been schizophrenic the last two weeks. Following a huge inflow mid-April, last week saw the biggest outflow from Silver ETFs since Jan 2015, and now this week (yesterday) saw investors pile more money into Silver ETFs than at any time since March 2016...

After which silver soared 45%...

Dramatically outperforming Gold...

 

And don't forget, Specs are notably divergent in their Gold vs Silver positioning...

Number 9 Fri, 05/04/2018 - 17:30 Permalink

etf..fake silver..fake gold..fake markets.. fake news..fake butter..fake people..fake wars..fake shootings..fake elections..fake tits..fake sugar..fake laws..fake socialists..fake sports..

at least the beer is cold and the cannabis is good.