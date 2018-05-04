"Sell In..." May Be Sound Advice This Year

There is some evidence to suggest that stock investors would be well served by selling in May and going away this year.
One of the most famous of all of Wall Street’s trading bromides is “Sell In May & Go Away”. Of course, the saying refers to the tendency of stocks to perform worse during the 6 months from May through October than they do from November through April. Perhaps the reason why it is still so popular is that, unlike some of Wall Street’s other sayings, there is actually solid historical evidence to back it up, including recent history.
Specifically, here are the average returns in the Dow Jones Industrial Average during the 2 periods since 1900:
- November-April: +5.45%
- May-October: +1.61%
Not only does the average return for the May-October period lag badly, but the consistency of positive returns has been less reliable:
- November-April: 69% Positive Returns
- May-October: 61% Positive Returns
Plus, as mentioned, unlike many seasonal tendencies that lose their effectiveness over time as the edge gets arbitraged away, the Sell In May pattern has held true even as of late. For example, 7 of the last 8 years, 11 of the last 13 years and 19 of the last 24 years saw the Dow stronger from November-April than from May-October.
So is there any thing that bulls can hang their hat on during the forthcoming 6 months? Well, first of all, despite the fact that May-October has generally lagged its 6-month counterpart, the historical average return for the period is still positive. So it’s not like the whole period has been a disaster, though there have certainly been some of those.
In parsing the data, however, we have found one historical trend that may suggest that the “Sell In May…” advice may be better served this year than most. It is based on the (also relatively consistent) 4-year Presidential Cycle. Naturally, the average Sell In May returns are not uniform across all years. And specifically, we see dispersion, and a wide one at that, among the 4 years within the Presidential Cycle. For example, during “Year 4’s”, the May-October average returns actually exceed those of the November-April period.
It is a different story in “Year 2’s”, however. In fact, at +0.00%, the average May-October return during Year 2’s is the worst of any of the 4 years.
We will say that this seasonal tendency is far down on the list of decision-makers for us as it pertains to these upcoming 6 months. We have our models and indicators that we track which, as always, will guide our investment posture. That said, to the extent that the Presidential Cycle does exert influence on the “Sell In May…” pattern this year, there is evidence to suggest that investors may be well served to follow the advice.
* * *
Comments
gtfo
head for the hills..
buy the water filter
I sold in January.
Suck it, algos!
In reply to gtfo by Number 9
I bought,sold, bought, sold,,you get the drift. Day traders always out perform Position Traders.
In reply to I sold in January. Suck it,… by NugginFuts
lol.. sure..tell that to my bro that is flat broke and living with a hambeast for food and shelter..
he had no nutsack tho..
In reply to I bought,sold, bought, sold,… by Traderone
I
In reply to I sold in January. Suck it,… by NugginFuts
Good advice but will fall on deaf ears.
In reply to gtfo by Number 9
today of course being a good example of people selling............I never have to look at my calendar anymore to know its a friday.
yea.. great day to be short... lol
In reply to today of course being a good… by spastic_colon
Quite!
DavidC
In reply to yea.. great day to be short… by Number 9
Somehow I feel the need to be long Gold equities over the weekends.
In reply to today of course being a good… by spastic_colon
The FED has reached the point where they have to either prop up the stock market or the bond market... they can't have both now lol don't be burned by them... GET YOUR MONEY OUT OF THE BANK NOW!!!
bullshit, nothing happens until the fed dries up the money supply and ushers in death and destruction on a global basis..
until then..btfd and forget about 1929..
we are in good hands..
"top men"
In reply to The FED has reached the… by brian91145
Every day is the next melt down because "this has never happened before".
Now is as good a time as any.
What, you mean like today's jobless figures which seemed to show strength and would therefore imply rate hikes coming, but which has produced a 270 plus point rally?
It's all bollocks.
DavidC
Pandora up 24% .. today .. so the circus is still in full swing
traded the litecoin for eth @ the beginning of the year and now I look like a fvkn genius..
until the next blowout..
it got beat in the head @ 800 tho.. holyfvk
Anyone else tired of living in the Truman Show?
Everything is fucking fake.
"and that's the way it is, Friday May 4th 2018"
In reply to Anyone else tired of living… by Fiat Burner
When you’re a parasite that lives on commission, you got to be buying or selling something all the time. Even if it doesn’t make any fucking sense at all. I had to sit and watch in frustration as a Monex broker milked my mother’s account dry over the period of several years. You simply couldn’t get her to believe that the guy was a shyster and was just moving money back-and-forth between gold and silver to get a commission. The fact that her account balance kept going down was not even enough to convince her. He had her convinced that the big money move was always just about to happen.
"broker"
keep fvkn around and that is exactly what you become.
brother and inlaw was both brokers during the dotcom boom consistently loosing their client's money while cutting huge commission checks by exactly what you just described..
sloshing money around
In reply to When you’re a parasite that… by divingengineer