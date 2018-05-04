Swiss Bank Replaces Seven Employees With Five Robots

A Swiss bank has replaced seven employees with five software robots in order to speed up workflow, according to Bloomberg.
In a pilot project, St. Galler Kantonalbank AG opted for the second option. The bank is so satisfied with the test results that it wants to decide on further assignments by the end of May. -Bloomberg
When St. Galler Kantonalbank (SGKB) needed to transfer around 5,000 securities positions into its own IT systems during the acquisition of M.M. Warburg Bank Schweiz AG's private banking business, the five robots were put on the job, and "did their job well," according to SGKB. Now they're exploring other applications for digital employees.
"We’ve seen that’s technically feasible and now we’re exploring whether other applications are worthwhile, and I’m very optimistic about that", Felix Buschor, member of the management board, said in an interview with Bloomberg. "The assessment of the potential is in full swing."
Buschor admits some of their human employees are beginning to worry about their jobs - though he offers up a Jedi mind trick of sorts to reassure them that "as we have always compensated efficiency gains through natural fluctuation and because we paid close attention to enabling our employees to develop new technologies, the acceptance is high," whatever that means.
More banks?
According to Christian Voigt, managing director of Nuremberg-based IT consultant Roboyo GmbH which worked with the Swiss bank, St. Galler Kantonalbank isn't the only one looking to send human bank employees to the unemployment line.
"In the financial sector, the automation of processes is currently a huge topic, and we work with banks, insurers and leasing companies," said Voigt.
He attributes the banks’ strong interest to time savings and cost reductions. For example, thanks to the use of robots, it is possible to forgo costly and expensive software interfaces for the communication between two systems, he said. "Sometimes, seven-digit amounts of money are needed for such an interface." -Bloomberg
Last November, former Deutsche Bank CEO John Cryan said that AI technology will help Germany's largest bank cut tens of thousands of jobs.
Deutsche has made about 4,000 of the 9,000 job cuts promised under a five-year restructuring plan announced in late 2015. Mr Cryan said many of the additional cuts would come through using technology to boost efficiency in the bank’s processes.
“There we’ve got the most to gain,” he said. “We’re too manual, which can make you error-prone and it makes you inefficient. There’s a lot of machine learning and mechanisation that we can do." -Financial Times
When asked about the specific number of employees at risk of being replaced, he told Laura Noonan at the Financial Times it would be a "big number."
SGKB's robot bankers are estimated by Buschor to cost between 20,000 and 30,000 Swiss francs (currently trading in parity with the USD) - vs. a banker which can cost much more than that, every year.
A study by GFT Technologies SE carried out at the end of 2017 showed that technologies and artificial intelligence have the potential to revolutionize the financial sector. The survey involved 285 professionals from small to large retail banks in eight countries, including Germany, who were interviewed by phone in collaboration with market researcher Frost & Sullivan. Around 94 percent of all participants of major banking institutions saw direct added value in artificial intelligence solutions. -Bloomberg
According to Isaac Asimov's "Three Laws of Robotics," our robo-slaves may not injure a human being, or through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm. You'll note there's nothing in there about robot bankers sending humans into poverty, or stealing customer deposits and going to the robot strip club... however they'll most certainly require physical bodies before the latter happens.
You have been warned.
Comments
Ethics still kept creeping into even the sleaziest of choices of Bank Tellers...with the new Bank-O-Tron™ 2000, you can attain a superior level of incompetence coupled with the safe knowledge that its programs are doing their best to fleece the customers...
In reply to Ethics still kept creeping… by Budnacho
...aaaand, it's GONE ~ Dave (in my HAL 9000 accent)
In reply to I get paid over $90 per hour… by sana.malike66
zh headline, year 2021:
financial system replaces 7 banks with 5 lines of cryptocurrency code
In reply to ...aaaand, it's GONE ~ Dave … by TheWholeYearInn
Admit it, you're flipping online ads. Hoping to sell them for more money than you paid for them.
Nothing wrong with that, but at least have the decency to admit it.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per hour… by sana.malike66
Meanwhile, the FED replaced 100 economists with a monkey pressing Ctrl+P.
In reply to Ethics still kept creeping… by Budnacho
So that's what happened to our "lester1"!
Those goys must be raging and amped - to "11"
In reply to Meanwhile, the FED replaced… by 813kml
5 robots being replaced by 2 robots.
They should have hired Mexican robots. They could have gotten by with one.
Yeah but, whose gonna clean my pool & weed my garden?
In reply to Does the heart good to see… by Dr. Engali
bitcoin = autobanker
Guaranteed minimum income to the rescue.
Robots.
Unionize before you get fucked like the humans.
Buschor admits some of their human employees are beginning to worry about their jobs..
y\the hell you say?
can you imagine? someone somewhere is paying attention..
uncanny
How is a robotic teller programmed to react when a guy comes in, points a gun at it and demands the contents of the cashbox?
"Does not compute.
Reformulate query."
In reply to How is a robotic teller… by Stormtrooper
They taze his balls.
In reply to How is a robotic teller… by Stormtrooper
There was a twilight zone episode about automation.What did Rod Serling know?
50 years ahead...
In reply to There was a twilight zone… by KenilworthCookie
Pretty much garantees a global market crash. By the third round of layoffs one of the survivors with nothing to loose will fat finger Duoch Bank into a margin call.. and bankrupt Germany.. Either that or continual contracting gdp by automation will require a trillion a day in QE to continue the numbers game which the participation rate will drop to 15 percent...
"Hi.
My name is Steve.
I will be your banker today."
We have had these robot bankers for years here in Alabama. We call them ATM's or some shitz like that....
Hack a robot banker into shelling out $50,000 in cash on a Monday morning.
But the CEO is not a BOT right
Maybe one day all of Congress will be BOTS, some already are but not as many as you think.
Replace this Buschor fellow with a fucking clown.
It would be a major improvement.
I like to flirt with a couple of attractive banker babes in my town/city in Switzerland.
Told them if they get laid off, to call me. Paying forward, for a... Layaway plan. And honest Layaway (with full disclosure: "Friends with Benefits"), not the Cosby kind.