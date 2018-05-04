Taking The Pulse Of A Weakening Economy

Authored by Charles Hugh Smith via OfTwoMinds blog,
Corporate buybacks provide the key analogy for the economy as a whole.
Central banks have been running a grand experiment for 9 years, and now we're about to find out if it succeeds or fails. For 9 unprecedented years, central banks have pushed the pedal of monetary stimulus to the metal: near-zero interest rates, monumental purchases of bonds, mortgage-backed securities, stocks and corporate bonds, injecting trillions of dollars, yuan, yen and euros into the global financial system, all in the name of promoting a "synchronized global recovery" that in many nations remains the weakest post-World War II recovery on record.
The two goals of this unprecedented stimulus were 1) bringing consumption forward and 2) generating a "wealth effect" as the owners of assets rising in value would translate their perception of feeling wealthier into more borrowing and consumption that would then feed a self-sustaining virtuous cycle of expansion.
The Federal Reserve has finally begun reducing its stimulus programs of near-zero interest rates and bond purchases, the idea being that the "recovery" is now robust enough to continue without the extraordinary monetary stimulus of the past 9 years since the Global Financial Meltdown of 2008-09.
Will the "synchronized global recovery" continue as interest rates rise and central bank assets purchases decline? Policy makers and economists evince confidence as they collectively hold their breath--is the recovery now self-sustaining?
2018 is the first test year. Global assets--stocks, bonds and real estate--remain at levels that are grossly overvalued by traditional measures, and most economies are still expanding modestly. But since the other major central banks have only recently begun to "taper" / reduce their securities purchases, the real test has yet to begin.
The pulses of asset valuations and productive expansion are weakening. Asset valuations are either no longer expanding or are actively falling; markets everywhere feel heavy, as if all they need is one good shove to slip into major declines.
The vaunted "wealth effect" was extremely asymmetric: only those in the top 5% who owned enough assets to experience a meaningful increase in wealth--those who bought assets years before the current bubble expanded, and the relative few households who own roughly 70% of all financial assets--and the few workers and entrepreneurs who benefited from an increasingly "winner take most" expansion.
As a result, the enormous increases in assets had little real effect on the bottom 80% who own few assets, and only modest effects on the "middle class" between the bottom 80% and the top 5%.
Meanwhile, bringing consumption forward has drained the pool of future consumption and creditworthy borrowers. Future consumption now rests on the shaky foundation of marginally qualified buyers and the relatively few young people forming new households who also have high incomes and good credit.
The reality nobody dares acknowledge is that a "recovery" based not on improving productivity and innovation but on cheap credit and an artificially stimulated "wealth effect" was inherently weak, for the stimulus effectively hollowed out the productive economy in favor of the financialized, speculative economy and created perverse incentives to over-borrow and over-spend, stripping future demand to create the illusion of growth in a stagnating economy of rising wealth and power inequality.
A funny thing happens when you borrow from the future to spend more today--the future arrives, and we find the pool has been drained to serve the absurd policy goal of "no recession now, or ever again."
Corporate buybacks provide the key analogy for the economy as a whole: as sales, productivity and profits all stagnate, corporations borrow against future earnings to buy shares back from investors to push share prices higher, creating an illusion of "wealth." But it's all illusion; once the billions in buybacks cease, gravity takes hold and the phantom "wealth" dissipates.
Apple is simply the latest corporation to announce slowing sales growth and to compensate for this stagnation with a massive $100 billion buyback to prop up shares at their current valuation.
Perhaps these realities are seeping into the margins of the complacent herd. It certainly feels like the "smart money" is selling (distributing) to the complacent herd, which is one lightning strike and thunder clap away from a panicked rush to sell and book 9 years of gains before the synchronized global asset bubbles all pop.
Markets have ignored the tapering of central bank support (asset purchases), but the question remains: is this complacency temporary?
Productivity is the only sustainable source of widespread prosperity, and it's stagnating:
funny...shrump just tweeted "employment 3.9% and witch hunt"...doesn't he even know they found the witch...STORMY!!
You Will All Perish in Flames
Socio-economic collapse and chaos are days away.
Zika and brain-eating amoebas already have taken their toll.
The human genome is decaying before our eyes.
You will probe termite mounds for food.
The Mars Colony rejects you.
Trump works his hair in the mirror of self-love.
Buy muh product.
Everyone forgets about the trillions in excess bank reserves:
http://thesoundingline.com/chart-of-the-day-us-net-savings/
"For 9 unprecedented years, central banks have pushed the pedal of monetary stimulus to the metal: near-zero interest"
Not much if any of that money ever made it to main street. Corporations like IBM, was borrowing money for share buy backs, instead of investing in productivity. The bonuses were going up but the corporation was going down. P/E ratios hit new highs for bonuses to management.
This is the reason that the most millionaires have been created in the last decade than in all of murica's history.
deep lives on mars?? who knew? and what did termites ever do to you? oh your that insect being from men in black..a big cockroach.
He's tweeting the unemployment number to the dumbest of the dumb.....because they believe it.
The Stormy Daniels thing is the one chapter of the kabuki theater that is actually entertaining. All the rest with Mueller and the DOJ makes me sick.
3 double D chess ;^)
Must.
Get.
Trump.
Why? What has he done or note done that really deserves all the attention and effort?
What would change if he wasn't in office? The commander-n-chief obviously has no control over the military. The head of the executive branch obviously has no control over the DOJ. The executive branch obviously can't command control of our borders. Obamacare, Syria, Afghanistan, Ukraine, all still in play. We aren't removing troops from South Korea....even though peace has been brought to the region, lmao.
Massive tax cut for corporate America, massive military spending, and massive government borrowing and spending, just what the hell has Trump done that would cause TPTB to go after him? Smart off at the media?
What it will do to get rid of Trump is to give another Establishment Deep State Pick the opportunity to "fix" things without interference for 8 years.
What has Trump down?
Given the people the illusion that they have a say in how things go in this country.
you think the fed. BLS, the courts, the State dept, etc, etc would behave identically if HRC was in office?? I don't.
Doom Porn Article of The Day Club! Winner of the Noble! And now a brief Message from Thomas E. Woods, Jr. Actually I am not Tom, but I think like him from time to time!
obama economics in a nutshell:
As a result, the enormous increases in assets had little real effect on the bottom 80% who own few assets, and only modest effects on the "middle class" between the bottom 80% and the top 5%.
The reality nobody dares acknowledge is that a "recovery" based not on improving productivity and innovation but on cheap credit and an artificially stimulated "wealth effect" was inherently weak, for the stimulus effectively hollowed out the productive economy in favor of the financialized, speculative economy and created perverse incentives to over-borrow and over-spend, stripping future demand to create the illusion of growth in a stagnating economy of rising wealth and power inequality.
Exactly. You cannot "print" prosperity.
Increasing the number of zeros in everyone's bank account doesn't create more land, titles, or things.....it just changes who owns them.
banana, somethin to tink about.add in elite Crime and non functioning for them, legal system..
above economics..the world economy is just one big crime scene..all the crooks got bailed out and main street said fuk it.
You'll hear everyone on the mainstream media pitching how great everything is while the world economy slows. The banks are selling to all the suckers.
"complacent herd, which is one lightning strike and thunder clap away from a panicked rush to sell and book 9 years of gains before the synchronized global asset bubbles all pop."
Yes. Yes. That's all logical and lawful. But as long as Central Banks have a massive put on markets, it's probably a safe bet that the status quo will continue indefinitely until the physical economy breaks down or war breaks out.
Still believe in infinite and exponential growth in a biosphere with finite resources? LOL! Good luck with that!
The financial engineering presently at work is one of a slow motion demolition. The Dow bounced off its 200 DMA yesterday and took off like a rocket. Markets opened lower today, then got goosed higher.
It will not last. The Dow and S&P are 8-9% off their all-time highs, and those were made more than three months ago. By mid-summer, we'll see stocks down another 6-7% and so on, until the final bottom sometime in late 2019 or early 2020.
It's just Dow Theory, after all, that confirmed a bear market on April 9.
Got a pension fund or 401k? You. Are. A. Bag. Holder.
Slowing economy? MORE WAR...