Trump Slams Mueller/Dems "Witch Hunt", Says "Great Guy" Giuliani Will "Get His Facts Straight"

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/04/2018 - 10:36

President Trump answered some shouted questions from reporters as he headed for the helicopter this morning.

While his main focus was on how great the jobs number was and the "Witch Hunt" that is Mueller's investigation (and the Democrat-led investigations)...

Trump said "if it was fair, he would override the advice of his lawyers not to speak to Mueller."

"I would love to talk to Mueller or the investigations, because there was no collusion with Russia, but there are 13 democrats, 13 angry democrats, and I wouldn't be treated fairly."

We suspect the main headlines will be about his comments on Rudy Giuliani, after Giuliani appeared for a series of bombshell interviews on Fox News and declared that Cohen was repaid by the president for his $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump.

"...we love Rudy, he's a special guy but he doesn't understand all the facts... he's only been here a few days... he understands this is a witch hunt... he'll get his facts straight."

Which clearly implies the White House is shifting the narrative once again. As The Hill notes, Giuliani said Trump only learned about what the payment was for recently; Trump then backed up Giuliani’s account in a series of tweets Thursday morning...  But now, Trump appears to be walking that account back, adding even more confusion about the payment that has dogged his presidency.

Finally, Trump said that the former New York City mayor is:

“working hard, he’s learning the subject matter and he’s going to be issuing a statement too.”

Trump insisted “we’re not changing any stories” and urged reporters to go back to his statements early last month, when he flatly denied knowing about the payment and claimed he had no knowledge of the source of the money.

“Rudy understands this better than everybody but when he made certain statements, he just started yesterday, so that’s it,” Trump said. “He wasn’t totally familiar with everything.”

Of course, judging by President Trump's historical playbook of praising before firing his staff, his "special guy... great guy" comments could be ominous for Giuliani.

Additionally, Mediate is reporting that MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch dropped a bombshell on Morning Joe Friday, stating that said President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen told him Rudy Giuliani “doesn’t know what he’s talking about.”

Giuliani’s comments were an effort to defend Cohen against charges his payment to Daniels violated campaign finance laws, though it’s not clear he cleaned anything up for the president’s fixer.

“The Giuliani thing is interesting,” Deutsch said. “We forget how during the campaign, Giuliani was unhinged. I mean if you showed clips of him during the campaign, there was a reason he didn’t get hired for all the jobs that he wanted to.”

“I spoke with Michael Cohen yesterday, and his remark about Giuliani, was that he doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” Deutsch said. “He also said look, there are two people that know exactly what happened. And that’s myself and the president. And you’ll be hearing my side of the story.”

“And he was obviously very frustrated with what had come out yesterday,” Deutsch added.

Finally, we note that Trump said that they have a date and location ready for the Summit with North Korean leader Kim (but would not reveal it).

Tags
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 13
Vote down!
 13
Deep Snorkeler Fri, 05/04/2018 - 10:37 Permalink

President Mango Man-Tits

Tweety and the White House Twits:

undisciplined and indiscreet,

cognitively lazy and sub-educated,

his credibility is burned up in a narcissistic acid vat.

Stormy, a Nordic mushroom fertility goddess, 

instills creeping panic in the squirming president.

Serial implosions! top-down degradation! Trump

sits immobile before the Nixon-TV of daily demise.

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
TeethVillage88s IntercoursetheEU Fri, 05/04/2018 - 10:58 Permalink

Phenomena: A) Witch Hunts by FBI & MSM B) Litigation in Courts can Attack Constitution, Idea of America, Concept of Nation, Gun Ownership, put Remington into Bankruptcy, End Insurance for Conceal Carry and other Gun Owners C) No Controls on Capitalism in Marriage with Litigious Society lead to Foundations or Corporations paying to bring migrants into EU & USA, Entities pay to advise Migrants on what to say to the Court & Customs Immigration D) Propaganda has no limits and even domestic propaganda is planned & Implemented by our Official Government, Media Oligarchies are Corporations with out limits and promote ideology such as globalism, totalitarianism, communism, socialism, dependency on government, poor education programs in attack from media.

Vote up!
 16
Vote down!
 2
Robert A. Heinlein Fri, 05/04/2018 - 10:41 Permalink

Sorry for the cut an paste. But this is just over the top. Obama: Worst president of all time. FACT  

Trump Just Ended Obama’s Vacation Scam.

He was going to stick us for 2.1 billion or so.

Before Obama left office, he arranged with the State Department for a
series of “official visits” to foreign countries, spanning the next 20
years.

Using discretionary funds from the Office of Presidential Visits and Vacations,
Obama was able to weasel what would have been another $2.1 billion in
free vacations for him and up to 24 members of his family plus staff
and a dog sitter until the year 2036.

He would have, that is, had he not lost his office to Donald Trump.

Trump, who is always looking for ways to save money, was having the
office used for vacations repainted when he was presented with a
ledger that contained all of the Obama travel plans and expenses.

The ledger was found by one of the workers Trump hired from outside
the typical White House staff to make alterations.

Trump immediately canceled the plans and recalled all Secret Service
agents scheduled to protect the Obamas anywhere outside of the United
States

The Obamas are also facing another new challenge at the hands of Trump

They’re going to have to repay the government for all of those
vacations that weren’t official state business.

The bill, after some small allowances, for days that were possibly
work related, is for $214 million.

Of the 692 days the Obamas spent on vacation, almost none included any
work at all. They ate, slept and golfed and Michelle was given
shopping allowances from the Office of Discretionary Gifting Funds,
which is supposed to be used to buy presents for visiting dignitaries.

It’s just one scandal after another with these people.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
bowie28 Thought Processor Fri, 05/04/2018 - 10:53 Permalink

Do you really think Rudy was sent on MSM ignorant of the facts and shooting from the hip saying things that seem to contradict and damage Trump?

 

How many times does MSM have to be trolled and humiliated before you get how this works?

 

This is orchestrated and planned in detail and even if Rudy is "fired" it's all part of the script. 

 

MSM & their gang has one script.  Trump and his gang have another.  Neither are random.  Propaganda war with strategies being executed and adjusted with every passing day.

 

Rudy was brought in now for a specific purpose and will leave after that is accomplished.  Gun for hire.

 

Look at Tillerson for an example.  Big oil guy as Sec of State.  Why?  Relationships in ME?  After the Saudi Arabia purge he was "fired".  He did the job he was hired for and was no longer needed - probably knew going in that was the plan.  Now goes back to his life and Pompeo brought in for the next phase.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
CashMcCall Robert A. Heinlein Fri, 05/04/2018 - 10:55 Permalink

UM... Trump's "Working Vacations" at his resort cost the Taxpayers $110 million just last year and that number is doubling now. Where does the money go? Directly to the Trump Organization. None of this stuff goes out to bid. Trump loads his resorts with Secret Service and gov dignitaries. Charged $1000 per slice for Xi Jinping's chocolate cake. "Great Chocolate Cake" total cost $5. 

Long gone are the days when Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan paid out of pocket for Airfare for the First Ladies and themselves, to travel to their modest home vacations, in Plains GA and Rancho del Cielo. 

Now you have Kushna and IVONKA using a Presidential 747 for their own global grifting aboard the Blue and White Boeing Flying Jew Canoe. Oh sorry the Unelected non-senate Confirmed US DIPLOMATS of the WORLD! 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 2
Consuelo Fri, 05/04/2018 - 10:41 Permalink

'Witch hunt'?

 

Or...   A compromised President who is incapable of carrying out justice for a totally out-of-control corrupt cabal of past political leaders and their corporate sponsors...?   

You decide.

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Give Me Some Truth Robert Trip Fri, 05/04/2018 - 10:55 Permalink

Every time any of them talk they create a statement that will have to be denied or explained away in the future.

When the truth can’t be stated all kinds of acrobatics are required to create a plausible meme that “explains” everything.

* When first you aim to deceive ...

* It’s always the cover-ups that get these people .... Unless of course, the press helps with the cover-ups (as it does with Hillary’s convoluted lies). But the press is not playing along with Trump.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
resistedliving Fri, 05/04/2018 - 10:53 Permalink

such a political shit show.  No doubt Mueller, by keeping tRumps baser instincts (but not Kushner's) in check,

has made tRump a better, and USSA better off for it, POTUS.

just worried Mueller is about to neutron bomb tRump and take out the rest of us as collateral damage

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
swmnguy Fri, 05/04/2018 - 10:53 Permalink

None of this circus makes any difference to the long-term trend.  This sort of thing used to make a difference.  That was back when most Americans had a shared set of values and priorities, or at least pretended to in public.

Today the only value is that money supersedes all.  We have wealth-based healthcare, wealth-based legal procedures, wealth-based education, and everything else.

We're witnessing a made-for-media intramural squabble between factions of oligarchs.  Roger Stone was right and Trump proved it.  American politics is a made-for-TV popularity contest, so why not run a media-created television character for President.  As a candidate, Trump made a few very interesting substantive statements very early on, but then stopped saying anything coherent and focused completely on TV-friendly antics.  Trump got elected by insulting people a critical mass of Americans fantasize about being rude to.  He won by portraying a caricature of what rich people think poor people think rich people act like.

So all these pro-wrestling story lines do is further confirm people's inherent biases.  

All this craziness would have brought down any President prior to maybe Bill Clinton.  Now it just drives clicks.  Meanwhile, the real wealth of the nation is being diverted into a very few pockets faster and faster, with the full complicity of all factions of the Oligarchy.

We'll know it's getting real when political violence becomes as normal as State Violence already has.  For now, it's just a conditioning process for us, to distract us until the Oligarchs are really ready to fight it out in blood.  These same things happened as the Roman Republic collapsed and became open Empire.  History doesn't repeat but it rhymes.  America is losing its global Empire as Empire breaks out at home, but the same mechanics are in play.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
chunga swmnguy Fri, 05/04/2018 - 11:07 Permalink

TPTB, Deep State, or whatever you want to call it must figure it's more profitable for them to run this constant charade instead of going overt police state and locking us all in work camps.

Eventually it stops working because the stories get too far-fetched and ridiculous for even the least informed observers. We're getting close to that point.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
QueenDratpmurt Fri, 05/04/2018 - 10:57 Permalink

Trump does not Slam, Erupt, Hammer,  Explode, He talks out of his ass and Weak minded Trumptards get the first partial erection they have had sense the last time they tried jerking off over a poster of this orange clown.  Clarification defined.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Consuelo Fri, 05/04/2018 - 11:02 Permalink

A President who has/had all of the facts he ever needed to put away the Klinton Kabal (the center of all this), literally the day after inauguration, but now...?

Instead, reduced to fighting a perpetual rear-guard action comprised of FALSE accusations, replete with abject Criminality from high-ranking officials, supposedly in service of the Rule of Law...

Clear your mind of the day to day soap opera and focus on what IS, instead of what you hope for things to be.   

The Rule of Law is DEAD.

 

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
CashMcCall Fri, 05/04/2018 - 11:12 Permalink

This is rich... now we know why Ty Cobb left Trump's pretend team. Trump has just called his new Attorney a liar who does not have his facts straight. Oh really? Why does Forrest Trump need any lawyers? Can't he handle this on his own?

No need to impeach... Trump has already impeached himself. 

 

I am waiting for the Trump Nixon Salute in the Helicopter Doorway...

 

 