Trump Slams Mueller/Dems "Witch Hunt", Says "Great Guy" Giuliani Will "Get His Facts Straight"

President Trump answered some shouted questions from reporters as he headed for the helicopter this morning.
While his main focus was on how great the jobs number was and the "Witch Hunt" that is Mueller's investigation (and the Democrat-led investigations)...
Trump said "if it was fair, he would override the advice of his lawyers not to speak to Mueller."
"I would love to talk to Mueller or the investigations, because there was no collusion with Russia, but there are 13 democrats, 13 angry democrats, and I wouldn't be treated fairly."
We suspect the main headlines will be about his comments on Rudy Giuliani, after Giuliani appeared for a series of bombshell interviews on Fox News and declared that Cohen was repaid by the president for his $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump.
"...we love Rudy, he's a special guy but he doesn't understand all the facts... he's only been here a few days... he understands this is a witch hunt... he'll get his facts straight."
President Trump on Rudy Giuliani: "He started yesterday. He'll get his facts straight. He's a great guy." pic.twitter.com/mTjYdcMCCX— NBC News (@NBCNews) May 4, 2018
Which clearly implies the White House is shifting the narrative once again. As The Hill notes, Giuliani said Trump only learned about what the payment was for recently; Trump then backed up Giuliani’s account in a series of tweets Thursday morning... But now, Trump appears to be walking that account back, adding even more confusion about the payment that has dogged his presidency.
Finally, Trump said that the former New York City mayor is:
“working hard, he’s learning the subject matter and he’s going to be issuing a statement too.”
Trump insisted “we’re not changing any stories” and urged reporters to go back to his statements early last month, when he flatly denied knowing about the payment and claimed he had no knowledge of the source of the money.
“Rudy understands this better than everybody but when he made certain statements, he just started yesterday, so that’s it,” Trump said. “He wasn’t totally familiar with everything.”
Of course, judging by President Trump's historical playbook of praising before firing his staff, his "special guy... great guy" comments could be ominous for Giuliani.
Additionally, Mediate is reporting that MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch dropped a bombshell on Morning Joe Friday, stating that said President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen told him Rudy Giuliani “doesn’t know what he’s talking about.”
Giuliani’s comments were an effort to defend Cohen against charges his payment to Daniels violated campaign finance laws, though it’s not clear he cleaned anything up for the president’s fixer.
“The Giuliani thing is interesting,” Deutsch said. “We forget how during the campaign, Giuliani was unhinged. I mean if you showed clips of him during the campaign, there was a reason he didn’t get hired for all the jobs that he wanted to.”
“I spoke with Michael Cohen yesterday, and his remark about Giuliani, was that he doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” Deutsch said. “He also said look, there are two people that know exactly what happened. And that’s myself and the president. And you’ll be hearing my side of the story.”
“And he was obviously very frustrated with what had come out yesterday,” Deutsch added.
Finally, we note that Trump said that they have a date and location ready for the Summit with North Korean leader Kim (but would not reveal it).
President Mango Man-Tits
Tweety and the White House Twits:
undisciplined and indiscreet,
cognitively lazy and sub-educated,
his credibility is burned up in a narcissistic acid vat.
Stormy, a Nordic mushroom fertility goddess,
instills creeping panic in the squirming president.
Serial implosions! top-down degradation! Trump
sits immobile before the Nixon-TV of daily demise.
best troll posting on ZH..gave you a up tic.
In reply to President Mango Man-Tits by Deep Snorkeler
Trump should stop hiring and start firing. Rudy, like Stormy, is a little bit past the expiration date.
And the best way to starve a troll is to ignore it.
In reply to best troll posting on ZH… by overmedicatedu…
"...special guy... great guy"
Everything is always "amazing," great," "fantastic," "special" and it sounds so incredibly fake and insincere, because one instant later he'll fire them and replace them with another Deep State puppet.
Unfortunately most Americans are too brainwashed to notice and keep on gobbling up his "MAGA" bullshit.
In reply to Start firing and stop hiring by IntercoursetheEU
doesn't he realize that the "witch" in witch hunt has been found, and it will be his undoing...STORMY!!!!
let 'er rip zshh...
In reply to special guy... great guy" by Klassenfeind
Phenomena: A) Witch Hunts by FBI & MSM B) Litigation in Courts can Attack Constitution, Idea of America, Concept of Nation, Gun Ownership, put Remington into Bankruptcy, End Insurance for Conceal Carry and other Gun Owners C) No Controls on Capitalism in Marriage with Litigious Society lead to Foundations or Corporations paying to bring migrants into EU & USA, Entities pay to advise Migrants on what to say to the Court & Customs Immigration D) Propaganda has no limits and even domestic propaganda is planned & Implemented by our Official Government, Media Oligarchies are Corporations with out limits and promote ideology such as globalism, totalitarianism, communism, socialism, dependency on government, poor education programs in attack from media.
In reply to Start firing and stop hiring by IntercoursetheEU
Well snorkeler, you still have a ways to go in the writing department. However, u are way beyond the Writing ability of the Wookie. Google Michele Obama's senior thesis.
In reply to Phenomena: A) Witch Hunts by… by TeethVillage88s
Its all part of my redteam blueteam fantasy - woah oh oh!
In reply to President Mango Man-Tits by Deep Snorkeler
Sorry for the cut an paste. But this is just over the top. Obama: Worst president of all time. FACT
Trump Just Ended Obama’s Vacation Scam.
He was going to stick us for 2.1 billion or so.
Before Obama left office, he arranged with the State Department for a
series of “official visits” to foreign countries, spanning the next 20
years.
Using discretionary funds from the Office of Presidential Visits and Vacations,
Obama was able to weasel what would have been another $2.1 billion in
free vacations for him and up to 24 members of his family plus staff
and a dog sitter until the year 2036.
He would have, that is, had he not lost his office to Donald Trump.
Trump, who is always looking for ways to save money, was having the
office used for vacations repainted when he was presented with a
ledger that contained all of the Obama travel plans and expenses.
The ledger was found by one of the workers Trump hired from outside
the typical White House staff to make alterations.
Trump immediately canceled the plans and recalled all Secret Service
agents scheduled to protect the Obamas anywhere outside of the United
States
The Obamas are also facing another new challenge at the hands of Trump
They’re going to have to repay the government for all of those
vacations that weren’t official state business.
The bill, after some small allowances, for days that were possibly
work related, is for $214 million.
Of the 692 days the Obamas spent on vacation, almost none included any
work at all. They ate, slept and golfed and Michelle was given
shopping allowances from the Office of Discretionary Gifting Funds,
which is supposed to be used to buy presents for visiting dignitaries.
It’s just one scandal after another with these people.
"Trump Just Ended Obama’s Vacation Scam."
Thanks for posting this tidbit. Just more evidence of systemic Deep State corruption.
Also does anyone here trust Rudy? Me neither.
In reply to Sorry for the cut an paste… by Robert A. Heinlein
Do you really think Rudy was sent on MSM ignorant of the facts and shooting from the hip saying things that seem to contradict and damage Trump?
How many times does MSM have to be trolled and humiliated before you get how this works?
This is orchestrated and planned in detail and even if Rudy is "fired" it's all part of the script.
MSM & their gang has one script. Trump and his gang have another. Neither are random. Propaganda war with strategies being executed and adjusted with every passing day.
Rudy was brought in now for a specific purpose and will leave after that is accomplished. Gun for hire.
Look at Tillerson for an example. Big oil guy as Sec of State. Why? Relationships in ME? After the Saudi Arabia purge he was "fired". He did the job he was hired for and was no longer needed - probably knew going in that was the plan. Now goes back to his life and Pompeo brought in for the next phase.
In reply to "Trump Just Ended Obama’s… by Thought Processor
"The Obama's are just another couple of dumb niggers to me Son"
Grandpa Trip
In reply to Sorry for the cut an paste… by Robert A. Heinlein
could you post the source for this..2.1 bil in vacation exp for ex pres?? i am impressed with the greed of the past adm..
In reply to Sorry for the cut an paste… by Robert A. Heinlein
https://mainerepublicemailalert.com/2017/02/16/trump-just-ended-obamas-vacation-scam-and-sent-him-a-bill-you-have-to-see-to-believe/
In reply to could you post the source… by overmedicatedu…
Does that mean Trump will also be reimbursing the taxpayer for all his golfing trips to Mar a Lago?
In reply to Sorry for the cut an paste… by Robert A. Heinlein
heh heh - he owns the place - lol!
cheaper than bozos trips with his entouage I suspect, I wonder if we get any cash back from them?
My guess is no, and no.
In reply to Does that mean Trump will… by monoloco
Utter BS
But the negro haters will eat it up
https://www.factcheck.org/2017/06/trump-didnt-bill-obamas/
https://www.business2community.com/government-politics/barack-obama-cha…
In reply to Sorry for the cut an paste… by Robert A. Heinlein
Sorry to prove you wrong post below.
In reply to Utter BS But the negro… by GotAFriendInBen
You just posted from a left wing total bullshit web site. Oh, you didn't know? Now you do.
In reply to Utter BS But the negro… by GotAFriendInBen
Not an Obama supporter but this is made up.
The truth is 8 years Obama was president and 8 months of the 8 years he vacationed.
In reply to Sorry for the cut an paste… by Robert A. Heinlein
UM... Trump's "Working Vacations" at his resort cost the Taxpayers $110 million just last year and that number is doubling now. Where does the money go? Directly to the Trump Organization. None of this stuff goes out to bid. Trump loads his resorts with Secret Service and gov dignitaries. Charged $1000 per slice for Xi Jinping's chocolate cake. "Great Chocolate Cake" total cost $5.
Long gone are the days when Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan paid out of pocket for Airfare for the First Ladies and themselves, to travel to their modest home vacations, in Plains GA and Rancho del Cielo.
Now you have Kushna and IVONKA using a Presidential 747 for their own global grifting aboard the Blue and White Boeing Flying Jew Canoe. Oh sorry the Unelected non-senate Confirmed US DIPLOMATS of the WORLD!
In reply to Sorry for the cut an paste… by Robert A. Heinlein
Seriously, a life-time of vacations for me and my entire extended family would not cost $2.1 billion. Where do they come up with these numbers?
In reply to Sorry for the cut an paste… by Robert A. Heinlein
Traffickers gonna Traffic
In reply to Sorry for the cut an paste… by Robert A. Heinlein
'Witch hunt'?
Or... A compromised President who is incapable of carrying out justice for a totally out-of-control corrupt cabal of past political leaders and their corporate sponsors...?
You decide.
very well put...he has learned from the masters
In reply to 'Witch hunt'? Or... A… by Consuelo
And up shoots the Dow!!
Trump trumpets the bogus job numbers he correctly lampooned when he was a candidate.
In reply to And up shoots the Dow!! by Sky flyer
Where's my unbelievable health care?
Any chatter?
It's in the Big Beautiful Stock Market!
In reply to Where's my unbelievable… by Robert Trip
Need more Republicans in Congress.
MAGA Republicans, not cuckservatives.
In reply to Where's my unbelievable… by Robert Trip
Who cares? Donny Deutsch is bipolar. The narrative shifts and Stormy's saline bags shift southward. Another day.
After Rudy gets his facts straight... talk radio could use a guy like him... NOT!
this investigation has been illegal from the beginning.
Guiliani can never be trusted until he comes 100% clean on 9/11.
If Trump ever goofs and calls it a Bitch Hunt , he'll bring down the house ;-)
An interesting first day on the job for Rudy.
I think he's fucked.
Every time any of them talk they create a statement that will have to be denied or explained away in the future.
When the truth can’t be stated all kinds of acrobatics are required to create a plausible meme that “explains” everything.
* When first you aim to deceive ...
* It’s always the cover-ups that get these people .... Unless of course, the press helps with the cover-ups (as it does with Hillary’s convoluted lies). But the press is not playing along with Trump.
In reply to An interesting first day on… by Robert Trip
1. Trump didn’t know anything about he and/or Cohen making any payment to Stormy. Except now he admits he did.
2. Cohen is “my lawyer.” Later: Cohen “only did a tiny, minute percentage of my legal work.”
In reply to Every time any of them talk… by Give Me Some Truth
This swamp is filled with 9/11 criminals. Guiliani belongs in prison for the crimes against humanity on 9/11.
such a political shit show. No doubt Mueller, by keeping tRumps baser instincts (but not Kushner's) in check,
has made tRump a better, and USSA better off for it, POTUS.
just worried Mueller is about to neutron bomb tRump and take out the rest of us as collateral damage
None of this circus makes any difference to the long-term trend. This sort of thing used to make a difference. That was back when most Americans had a shared set of values and priorities, or at least pretended to in public.
Today the only value is that money supersedes all. We have wealth-based healthcare, wealth-based legal procedures, wealth-based education, and everything else.
We're witnessing a made-for-media intramural squabble between factions of oligarchs. Roger Stone was right and Trump proved it. American politics is a made-for-TV popularity contest, so why not run a media-created television character for President. As a candidate, Trump made a few very interesting substantive statements very early on, but then stopped saying anything coherent and focused completely on TV-friendly antics. Trump got elected by insulting people a critical mass of Americans fantasize about being rude to. He won by portraying a caricature of what rich people think poor people think rich people act like.
So all these pro-wrestling story lines do is further confirm people's inherent biases.
All this craziness would have brought down any President prior to maybe Bill Clinton. Now it just drives clicks. Meanwhile, the real wealth of the nation is being diverted into a very few pockets faster and faster, with the full complicity of all factions of the Oligarchy.
We'll know it's getting real when political violence becomes as normal as State Violence already has. For now, it's just a conditioning process for us, to distract us until the Oligarchs are really ready to fight it out in blood. These same things happened as the Roman Republic collapsed and became open Empire. History doesn't repeat but it rhymes. America is losing its global Empire as Empire breaks out at home, but the same mechanics are in play.
TPTB, Deep State, or whatever you want to call it must figure it's more profitable for them to run this constant charade instead of going overt police state and locking us all in work camps.
Eventually it stops working because the stories get too far-fetched and ridiculous for even the least informed observers. We're getting close to that point.
In reply to None of this circus makes… by swmnguy
Trump does not Slam, Erupt, Hammer, Explode, He talks out of his ass and Weak minded Trumptards get the first partial erection they have had sense the last time they tried jerking off over a poster of this orange clown. Clarification defined.
A President who has/had all of the facts he ever needed to put away the Klinton Kabal (the center of all this), literally the day after inauguration, but now...?
Instead, reduced to fighting a perpetual rear-guard action comprised of FALSE accusations, replete with abject Criminality from high-ranking officials, supposedly in service of the Rule of Law...
Clear your mind of the day to day soap opera and focus on what IS, instead of what you hope for things to be.
The Rule of Law is DEAD.
Must be part of that 10-D chess?.......
simply amazing.
This is rich... now we know why Ty Cobb left Trump's pretend team. Trump has just called his new Attorney a liar who does not have his facts straight. Oh really? Why does Forrest Trump need any lawyers? Can't he handle this on his own?
No need to impeach... Trump has already impeached himself.
I am waiting for the Trump Nixon Salute in the Helicopter Doorway...
Russia, Trump, impeachment just everyday words. Is there any substance to the rumors?