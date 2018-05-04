Turkish Cargo Vessel Rams Greek Warship In Aegean Sea

In the last three months, tensions between two NATO member states have escalated dramatically - Turkey has threatened to invade Greek islands, Greece has responded, and Greeks now see Turkey as the greatest threat to their existence., but today it appears the situation may have escalated dramatically as Turkish cargo ship KARMATE has collided with the Greek warship 'Armatolos' despite warnings that it was on collision course.
KeepTalkingGreece reports that the incident took place at 4 o’ clock Friday morning, South-East off Lesvos within Greek territorial waters. The Turkish-flagged ship had deviated form its original course and fled into Turkish territorial waters. The gunboat was on NATO mission “Aegean Activity” patrolling for migrants and refugees illegally entering Greece from Turkey.
According to a statement issued by the Greek Navy, the Turkish cargo came towards the gunboat, “approached and touched” ARMATOLOS on the left side. KARMATE increased speed and made it towards the Turkish coast. It did not respond to continuous radio calls from ARMATOLOS to stop.
The Turkish cargo violated the International Law of the Sea, breaching safety rules and avoid collision, the statement said.
The Turkish cargo had also ignored visual signals and warning calls from the gunboat while it was on collision course.
The cargo continued its route and entered Turkish territorial waters. Within 1.5 nautical mile, it was stopped by a Turkish Coast Guard vessel that had heard of the whole incident through the radio.
Gunboat Armatolos suffered no serious material damage in the middle, no crew member was injured.
A Greek Coast Guard boat approached the gunboat that continued its course.
The gunboat immediately informed the Greek Navy and the NATO.
The Navy is going to seek compensation from the KARMATE Shipping company, Greek media reported.
Hours after the incident, the KARMATE seems to be anchored off Turkish coast, at the port of Dekili. The cargo had departed the port of Izmir at 10:30 p.m. Turkish local time with destination Tekirdag port in North Turkey.
The behavior of the Turkish captain of KARMATE is considered as “suspicious”, especially if one checks with the cargo route showing it clearly deviated from its original course.
screen shots via marinetraffic.com
Seven hours after the incident and KARMATE’s shipping company has not issued any statement.
The incident comes amid increased tensions between Greece and Turkey with Ankara to challenge sovereignty rights in the Aegean.
Last February, a Turkish Coast Guard patrol boat rammed an anchored Greek Coast Guard boatoff the islet of Imia, Ankara claims it was “under Turkish sovereignty.”
* * *
As we concluded previously, given that Turkey brutally invaded Cyprus in 1974, its current threats against Greece -- from both ends of Turkey's political spectrum -- should not be taken lightly by the West.
Greece is the birthplace of Western civilization. It borders the European Union. Any attack against Greece should be treated as an attack against the West. It is time for the West, which has remained silent in the face of Turkish atrocities, to stand up to Ankara.
The biggest surprise in this story is that Greece has a warship.
Every territorial dispute in the world detailed:
http://thesoundingline.com/map-of-the-day-disputed-territory/
In reply to The biggest surprise in this… by CFreez
The turks - being the pain in the ass of Europe since 1000 years. It is reported that the greek captain of the gunboat is accused of kicking the Turk-commander overboard while screaming
THIS IS SPARTA!
In reply to every by Four Star
Turckey will now us it as pretext to Invade ? ...
In reply to turgssss by Linus2011
Don't know if there was evil intent by the cargo ship. But do know that the smaller Greek vessel should give way to the larger cargo ship...
In reply to Gr by BaBaBouy
Reminds me of a scene from Caddyshack:
"Hey Smales, my dinghy's bigger than your whole boat!"
In reply to Don't know if there was evil… by SmallerGovNow2
Quintas Arias was saved by Judah Ben Hur, and the next thing you know we'll all be treated to chariot races.
See? It pays to "ROW WELL & LIVE #41"
In reply to Reminds me of a scene from… by Hudis Muffakah
Those extremely high-speed and ultra-maneuverable Turkish cargo ships are really hard to avoid.
In reply to Quintas Arias was saved by… by TheWholeYearInn
Yup,,,,,always, the larger vessel has the right of way.
Always.
Unless you are an idiot U.S. Navy Captain.
In reply to Don't know if there was evil… by SmallerGovNow2
More specifically, you pay commanders and crew of military vessels to safe guard their ship at all times. For a highly agile warship to be rammed by a cargo vessel is a major failing of that crew of the military vessel. There is no way a commander of an agile military vessel should ever allow the ship to be rammed by slow lumbering cargo vessel. Idiotic egos definitely involved here on both sides.
Cargo ship commanders can sometimes be expected to be idiots and fired, military vessel commanders are never allowed to be idiots and should be courtmartialed https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Court-martial.
In reply to Don't know if there was evil… by SmallerGovNow2
...especially when the Captain of the larger ship is yelling "Allah Akbar".
Sorry, I hate fucking Turks...I can't help it, it's in my genetic code.
If you all really knew what nasty, evil motherfuckers they are. You would understand.
In reply to Don't know if there was evil… by SmallerGovNow2
Who is the pain in the ass of Europe, Turks who accepted all refugees for the comfort of Europe or Greeks who almost took whole Europe down with their basketcase and corrupt economy?
In reply to turgssss by Linus2011
turks of course
In reply to The biggest surprise in this… by CFreez
Classic pawn sacrifices.
In reply to The biggest surprise in this… by CFreez
They called it a gunboat... but it doesn't have a gun.
In reply to The biggest surprise in this… by CFreez
They serve chow only once a day! That's all they can afford!
In reply to The biggest surprise in this… by CFreez
that is why Greece owe so much many, the us made it spend $$$ Billions on weapons, money it did not have, but made the arms industry in the us happy.
In reply to The biggest surprise in this… by CFreez
More of a boat, but hey semantics
In reply to The biggest surprise in this… by CFreez
There needs to be a global response to these hostilities.
Turkey in financial trouble. The best smoke screen is war drums...
Boat Bumping ain't gonna do it
if you really want it...Go Big,Erg
Was the US Navy piloting the ship? Accidents can happen, you know. LOL
Stealing their job will not go down well today's LGBT Navy.
In reply to Was the UN Navy piloting the… by Bai Suzhen
If I am the captain of an armed warship, ain't nobody bumping into me. I would deep six a Red Cross Hospital Ship before allowing it to close in and hit me. Why does this keep happening? I mean crap....at least hit them with a burst of .50 cal above the water line to let them know what's up, right??
This is no business for OTAN!!! So Stoltenberg said. what a f..ked up org it is
Erdogan and his Corrupt group of Thugs is looking for any excuse to attack Greek and others interests. Turkey is run by a Madman and a group of Thugs, why US and NAto deals with his thug is nuts, so they can have some airbases??
US and Nato should cut off ties with Turkey as long as Erdogan and his Thugs are in charge.
Without Turkey NATO is pretty much a joke in terms of men at arms.
In reply to Erdogan and his Corrupt… by currency
Nonsense, Germany has 4 whole Eurofighters... and a tank here and there too!
In reply to Without Turkey NATO is… by Winston Churchill
And what is the US run by?
In reply to Erdogan and his Corrupt… by currency
Turkish amateur US copycat....
How does Turkey remain in NATO?
Why is there is no international outrage of the illegal Turkish occupation of North Cyprus and the brutal way they treat non muslims there?
When these two NATO members get into a conflict - who gets to call an Article V?
The cargo vessel swerved violently in order to hit it.
Erdogan is an asshole, which must be why the US tolerates him.
An asshole who's armed to the teeth
In reply to Erdogan is an asshole, which… by MrBoompi
Turkey needs a good ass kicking.
well then, start kicking there panda boy... don't let fear stop yas
In reply to Turkey needs a good ass… by Angry Panda
This article was good until the end, where
"Greece is the birthplace of Western civilization. It borders the European Union. Any attack against Greece should be treated as an attack against the West."
Really?
Maybe someone has a cloaking device and it worked on the US navy and not the Greek navy? LOKI screen?
you know tyler(s), there's a difference between 'rams' and 'approached and touched'... but hey ;-) heh
btw, a smaller more manoeuvrable vessel is meant to get out of the way of it's bigger cousins
Why didn't the Greek gun boat sink the cargo ship? That's the whole point of being a gun boat.