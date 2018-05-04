US Air Force Reveals Locations Where Secretive B-21 Stealth Bomber Will Be Deployed

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/04/2018 - 16:45

The B-21 Raider - the US Air Force's secretive, next-generation, long-range stealth bomber - will be deployed to three US air force bases for testing once it finally rolls off the production line some time during the middle of the next decade, according to Sputnik.

The bomber, which was once known as the Long Range Strike Bomber (or LRS-B), will be deployed at the Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, the Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota and the Dyess Air Force Base in Texas.

US Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson explained that, since these bases have hosted older American bombers before, they would be well-suited to host the Raider.

Details about the B-21, including the cost of the program and how much the government has already been spent on R&D are shrouded in mystery. Indeed, the Pentagon has said that it could tip its hand to America's enemies just by revealing how much the bomber cost. 

The bomber will also be tested at Edwards Air Force Base in Palmdale, Cali.

Two years ago, former USAF Secretary Deborah Lee James unveiled an artist rendering of the bomber - which essentially encompasses all of the information publicly released about the warplane. Watch the reveal below:

USAF is expected to make a final decision about where the bombers will be based in 2019 after compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act and other regulations. The B-21 will replace B-1 and B-2 aircraft.

War Conflict

ted41776 Fri, 05/04/2018 - 16:48 Permalink

it's a peace plane. you know, for our defense department. someone fucked up on branding and marketing with this one. leaving out bilingual controls, gender neutral seats, and biodegradable wheels feature highlights also not very smart

optimator Shibumi2 Fri, 05/04/2018 - 17:37 Permalink

Rumor has it that the armament will be a nose with 33 fifty Cal. machine guns and one 20 mm minigun.  It will be used to stop any invasion across any border we have.  Because of the limited hours used it will last forever.  That is good because when the first prototype is rolled out we'll find out its the only one of these we can afford to build and maintain.  The only competitor its has, 50,000 of them built for the same total price, is some hi tech plane called the P-47-2 with ten fifties in the wings. 

chinoslims Fri, 05/04/2018 - 16:56 Permalink

Great another billion dollar weapon to drop bombs on brown people for the interest of ZOG.

Where is my border wall and my anti war President i voted for?

dirty fingernails chinoslims Fri, 05/04/2018 - 17:03 Permalink

Where is my border wall and my anti war President i voted for?

Yeah, about that. If you don't do anything you campaigned on the first time, you don't have to come up with new things for the next campaign, right? Because then it'll be all about *keeping* America great. Apparently all it took to fix America was a few tweaks: giveaways to the parasite classes, cutting revenue, increasing taxes (tarrifs), and a fucking lot of golf. Illegal wars are like a bonus round on this game show

Conax Fri, 05/04/2018 - 17:05 Permalink

Flat black.. just like the bottomless pit where we throw all the De-Fense billionz.

The last time we actually had to De-Fend ourselves was when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor.

In.Sip.ient Fri, 05/04/2018 - 17:13 Permalink

How much? And already obsolete you say?

 

Yup!  Any WW2 vintage UHF radar can track this

and modern AA with digital processors ( SA-300 )

can target and hit these...

 

Perhaps the contract should be "amended" and

"re-issued"... ;)   yeah that'll do it... LOL

 

 

rejected Fri, 05/04/2018 - 17:33 Permalink

Maybe that's where the missing 22 trillions are.

We're so used to them blowing our money we just say stupid things like:

"the cost of the program and how much the government has already been spent on R&D are shrouded in mystery. "

and we bobble our heads... gulp, gulp... (lol)