US-China Trade Talks End Without A Deal After Trump Hikes Deficit Cut Demand

Moments ago, the US trade delegation led by Treasury Sec. Steven Mnuchin, and which included Commerce Sec. Wilbur Ross, US Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer, and White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, left China after two days of U.S.-China trade discussions ended on Friday without a concrete deal, only an agreement to keep on talking.
On Friday afternoon, China’s official Xinhua News Agency reported that both sides reached a consensus on some trade issues, without providing details. More importantly, they acknowledged major disagreements on some matters and will continue communicating to work toward making more progress.
The biggest surprise, according to the FT, is that heading into the talks the US delegation asked China to cut the bilateral trade deficit by $200BN by 2020, reduce tariffs and cut subsidies for emerging industries, according to a document seen by the Financial Times.
The surprise is that the revised $200BN target is already double the $100BN amount that President Trump demanded just two months ago be wiped from last year’s $337BN US deficit in goods and services. According to the document, the US aimed to cut the deficit by $100bn in the year beginning June 1, and by a further $100bn between June 2019 and May 2020.
Some more details on the list of US demands from the WSJ:
- The first U.S. request was for China to reduce the bilateral trade deficit by at least $200 billion by the end of 2020. The U.S.-China bilateral deficit in goods was $375 billion last year. President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he wants China to slash the figure by $100 billion a year.
- The U.S. also demanded that China immediately stop providing subsidies and other assistance for advanced technologies outlined in the government’s Made in China 2025 plan. The initiative aims for China to dominate future frontiers of manufacturing and industry, from robotics and aviation to new-energy vehicles.
- The U.S. also asked China to cut tariffs on “all products in non-critical sectors” to levels that are no higher than the levels that the U.S. applies to imports, according to the document.
- In addition, the U.S. also asked China to guarantee that it won’t hit back at the U.S. for any actions taken in the disputes over intellectual property. It also asked that China withdraw its challenges in this area at the World Trade Organization.
- Chinese officials believed the proposal was “unfair”
By early afternoon Friday neither side had flagged plans to give a briefing on the discussions, and the American team departed shortly after.
According to Bloomberg, earlier in the day Mnuchin said that the U.S. and China had been having a “very good conversation,” without elaborating. While China hasn’t indicated any detail on what it may be prepared to agree to, a senior official sounded a defiant tone ahead of the meeting, and the state news agency warned against “unreasonable demands”, a stark difference to the CNN rumor released on Thursday that the deals would be successful, and which sent the market soaring.
Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a Friday afternoon briefing there’s no specific information on the talks.
To be sure, the U.S. tempered expectations of a major breakthrough from the discussions, which were expected to focus on concerns over China’s state-driven economy, forced technology transfers and America’s widening trade deficit with China. Underscoring the friction, the US trade report released Thursday showed the trade gap with China surged by 16 percent to more than $91 billion in the first quarter of this year.
Quoted by Bloomberg, an unnamed senior Chinese government official said before the talks the government won’t accept U.S. preconditions for negotiations such as abandoning its long-term advanced manufacturing ambitions or narrowing the trade gap by $100 billion. We can only imagine what they said when they learned the latest demand was a $200 billion deficit cut.
During the second day of discussions, across town at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, President Xi Jinping indicated China will continue to embrace globalism, saying it wants to actively take part in world governance. Those who reject the world will be rejected by the world, he said in a speech commemorating the 200th anniversary of Karl Marx’s birth.
The disappointing outcome will probably not come as a big surprise as analysts weren’t very optimistic about the potential outcomes beyond the two countries possibly delaying on the threat of tit-for-tat tariffs.
“Our expectations are low. The U.S. negotiating position is unclear -- indeed it’s not even clear if the U.S. representatives have a unified view on what they want to achieve,” Tom Orlik, chief economist at Bloomberg Economics in Beijing, wrote in a report. “The Chinese side has already made concessions and won’t rush to make more. The past few weeks have shown that markets can be roiled by tariff chatter, so that’s certainly a possibility in the next couple of days.”
If anything, the meetings were an opportunity for the two sides to exchange their views face to face after the official channel for U.S.-China high-level economic talks were suspended last year.
In response to the news, the yuan declined in the late afternoon, reversing earlier gains, and the USDCNH jumped from 6.3450 to 6.365 as news of the failure to reach an agreement spread. "The market has been disappointed as the China-U.S. trade talks failed to make a breakthrough" said Ken Cheung, Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, adding that "this outcome increases the possibility for China to curb further yuan appreciation, given concerns over the negative impact from a trade conflict on the nation’s economic growth."
Having surged on the rumor of a favorable trade talk outcome yesterday, US stocks are unchanged today after the talks ended without any tangible success.
The US trade deficit since 1790:
http://thesoundingline.com/the-short-math-of-us-trade/
The TRADE DEFICIT NUMBERS with CHINA are BREATH TAKING.
Of course, EVERYONE knows that CHINA has gotten very comfortable with America's incompetent leadership for the last 30 years.
President TRUMP is the first POTUS in DECADES who actually gives a SHIT about America.
Getting these CHINA TRADE DEFICIT NUMBERS down is going to take a little more time. I just hope and pray that America has the time before it drives off the cliff into the abyss.
And who do we have to blame for the current CHINA TRADE DISASTER? BUSH I and II, CLINTON and "OBOZO". All of these guys were DEEP STATE OPERATIVES masquerading as POTUS OFFIVE HOLDERS.
I prefer globalist operatives ... deep state = globalist agenda because if it was not then the deep state would be replaced by another globalist group.
The globalists never stop if they lose they bring back over and over again until they win.
Hence for me in the UK nonexisitant-BREXIT will be the biggest stitch up of the UK population of all time and the globalist win once again.
Only WW3 will stop them no global world to be a globalist in.
Communist filth. They overthrow China in the name of Atheism, killing up to 100 million Chinese in a murderous bloody revolution, install a dictatorship, ban freedom, destroy true private property, gain global economic status via mass slave labor & technology theft...and we're focused on a $200 billion trade deficit adjustment?
Great article and link - really ilucidates the deliberate economic policy of self destruction of the us - so many traitors in government since kennedy assas. and the clear fingerprints of a long term deep state globalist policy of demolishing the us to kneel at the alter of world government.
Anyone else heard that the USA will be releasing the list of new $100billion worth of tariff items after COB today?
call me uncle daddy ... http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2018/05/03/chinese-patriotic…
Whatever, its a Trump Play and the markets are not too fazed by it expect more talks and a compromise deal.
Desperation on part of US, clearly begging for Chinese "help." How the mighty have fallen, chopped off below the knee, by plutocrat capital being allowed to flow out to lowest cost producers. American competitiveness AND exceptionalism, not so exceptional now. Trade war to hot war in one simple move.
US delegation going to China. Its clear who holds the cards here.
Xi makes new trading friends -
In tune with President Macri's words, Xi Jinping thanked Argentina "the support they have given us for our claim of a single China as we support theirs for the Falkland Islands." (Telam 17 May 2017).
Oh dear...
Falklands - Argentina's Imaginary Territory (1 pg):- https://www.academia.edu/35715281/Falklands_Argentinas_Imaginary_Territory
I know ... we need trade tarrifs also to sort the trade deficit.
I purchase one part from China because I cannot make it myself in the UK because of all the government taxes you have to put on it. Mind you the company I used to work for bought all its gear from China and pretended to have a factory in the UK manufacturng it to the tune of millions!
Sick of it all the neocons pretending they manufacture stuff and ship it in from China.
Islands that are 13,000km away from home are quite the claim there Bob.
Not alot of difference to the USA on Russias or Chinese borders /S.
Hahahaha ...if China colonises the moon or mars should be fun ...
Where is the border now?
But but but winning trade wars was supposed to be easy.
It was the US who helped make China to what it is today and China just gave the US the Finger.
The US with all of the west built their manufacturing machine for cheap goodies.
It was like skipping 100 years of cost to go from peasant nation to tech nation in a couple of decades.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-05-04/here-s-what-u-s-demanded-of-china-at-the-start-of-trade-talks
Yes, he should demand the max. The old saying about talks was “...ask for the moon or you get an enema...”
TBH should just shut all trade down and make for yourself righting the trade defecit to $0 in one go.
There is no negotiation on this and the real goal is to rebuild ones own economy whoever you are and force countries like China in the process to open up its consumerism for the goods it produces. China then becomes a more balanced as does the US.
“The U.S. also demanded that China immediately stop providing subsidies and other assistance for advanced technologies outlined in the government’s Made in China 2025 plan.”
Telling China what they can and cannot do in their own fucking country??? The arrogance of the US never ceases to amaze me...
I don't understand, but one of the most major contentious issues is never mentioned in any of these articles. Namely, that the United States wants China to abolish the rule requiring that Chinese banks be at least 51% Chinese-owned. This point is a major one for the Chinese.
I think they do and why Xi like Putin are not going away.
The reason for the trade deficit: US consumes more than it produces and issues IOUs for the balance. A rather good system - less work and more consumption. If the US want to change this they need to produce and save more and consume less. Few Americans are interested in this solution. Trade barriers will not solve the problem. These are not some fringe economist's weird ideas. It is the definition of a trade deficit.
Wrong, it makes no difference where it is produced
Why do you import things? Because it is cheaper or better. Chinese clothing and German cars are cases in point.
It's the definition of the dollar racket.
In the meantime all the players scour the board looking for each other's Achilles' Heel...
