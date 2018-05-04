Buffett Bought 75M Apple Shares During Q1; Total Stake Now Worth $42.5B

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/04/2018 - 08:19

Warren Buffett took a break from explaining his views on bitcoin to pop star Katy Perry to reveal during an interview this week that Berkshire Hathaway bought another 75 million Apple shares during the first quarter - bringing Berkshire's total stake to 240.3 million shares worth roughly $42.54 billion.

Chart

That's nearly twice as much stock as Apple itself bought back during the first quarter as it marshaled a flood of repatriated profits unleashed by the Republican tax reform law to carry out the largest corporate buyback in US corporate history.

Apple

Buffett disclosed his latest purchases Thursday evening after Apple smashed expectations with its first quarter earnings report - allaying fears that iPhone X prices was "too damn high" and was therefore weighing on sales. Meanwhile, a "spectacular" miss by a crucial Apple supplier stoked alarm among investors that the most valuable US company might similarly disappoint.

"It is an unbelievable company," Buffett told CNBC.

"If you look at Apple, I think it earns almost twice as much as the second most profitable company in the United States."

Tomorrow, Berkshire will release its Q1 earnings report during its annual shareholders meeting - a weekend-long event on Omaha that has been described as "Woodstock for Capitalists".

Apple

After its latest purchase, Berkshire is now Apple's third-largest shareholder (despite what the chart above says). Apple shares tumbled during the first quarter - most notably during the FAANG selloff in February - providing ample opportunity for Buffett to snap up shares at a discount.

Watch his full interview with CNBC below:

AAPL stock is up in the pre-market following the Buffett news...

Tags
Business Finance
Property & Casualty Insurance - NEC
Phones & Smart Phones

Comments

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
J S Bach BaBaBouy Fri, 05/04/2018 - 08:51 Permalink

I know people on this site hate Apple.  I, however, have been a Mac user since my dad bought a Mac Plus in 1986.  (It still works along with several PowerBooks from the 90s.)  Never had a virus of any kind and never crashed during my work.  I just gave my son one of my MacBookPros which he uses mostly for limited gaming.  We partitioned his hard drive so that Windows 10 could operate on it as well.  Within 3 days, it had contracted some kind of annoying virus which took 2 days to rectify.  I told him to be prepared for this if he chooses to use that platform on his computer.  I also have an iPhone which has served well.

Look... I KNOW there's a flaming butt stabber now running the company.  👨‍❤️‍💋‍👨  I KNOW how overpriced and "exclusive" Apple hardware is.  But, to me, it's always been worth it knowing my machines will operate flawlessly and without being corrupted from the outside.  I also bought Apple stock at $90 five years ago.  Go ahead and down-vote this... we're all free to make choices. 💻📱

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
monopoly J S Bach Fri, 05/04/2018 - 09:15 Permalink

JS. Could not agree more. My first Mac back in the day was an SE back in 1988. Never had a virus, Apple support is very good. And my Macbook Pro and iMac along with my Iphone are just fine. Yes, I pay more, but to me, it is worth the cost for peace of mind. Never understood why good people here bash Mac products.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
vaporland homiegot Fri, 05/04/2018 - 08:36 Permalink

I love the smell of dumping iBM in the morning... It smells like... victory!

Seriously though, IBM once earned 70% of all profits in information technology.

For two decades.

Then they made the deal with bill gates.

Now, they're history.

Theme song for IBM Cloud: Jump Into The Fire

I'm not kidding - watch their stupid commercials.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
21st.century Fri, 05/04/2018 - 08:29 Permalink

Buffett, once again, revealing himself as the Vulture of Omaha . If any one person can represent the evil of cronyism, political corruption and phoniness - produced and created by corrupted media- then it's Buffett.

as loathsome as the cynical fdr was-- he got one thing right-- he despised stock, holding companies -- as they produce nothing.

Jabba-the Munger is in there too. he's 95 +/- , and just lays there off to the side and lets buffett gas on with the smilin' grandpa shuck-n-jive --- financial media there licking their hooves - sickening . 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
BankSurfyMan Fri, 05/04/2018 - 08:33 Permalink

Fake Book @174 no div or yield...  Apple @177 div 2.50 yields nearly 1.5% ...

Fake Book PE 32 price target 216 ~ Apple PE 18 price target 195 ... Fake book has a wonderful future! LMFAO. NEXT!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Sick of Govern… Fri, 05/04/2018 - 08:43 Permalink

So Now after Apple has been up 5 days in a row, people will buy in because of this?  He bought it at the beginning of the year when everything sold off big time in January......  He didn't buy it at these prices!!  This is so people will buy so Apple doesn't have to buy back as much after busted earnings, etc.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
21st.century Fri, 05/04/2018 - 08:55 Permalink

Berkshire needs to be assigned its own regulator-- make it a team of regulators. 

use all tools against them..... remember the days when warnings of "dangerous concentrations of wealth" need to be regulated ? yeah, cronyism in the person of buffett surely qualify. 

sell KO -- they make poison . 

 