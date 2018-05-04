Buffett Bought 75M Apple Shares During Q1; Total Stake Now Worth $42.5B

Warren Buffett took a break from explaining his views on bitcoin to pop star Katy Perry to reveal during an interview this week that Berkshire Hathaway bought another 75 million Apple shares during the first quarter - bringing Berkshire's total stake to 240.3 million shares worth roughly $42.54 billion.
That's nearly twice as much stock as Apple itself bought back during the first quarter as it marshaled a flood of repatriated profits unleashed by the Republican tax reform law to carry out the largest corporate buyback in US corporate history.
Buffett disclosed his latest purchases Thursday evening after Apple smashed expectations with its first quarter earnings report - allaying fears that iPhone X prices was "too damn high" and was therefore weighing on sales. Meanwhile, a "spectacular" miss by a crucial Apple supplier stoked alarm among investors that the most valuable US company might similarly disappoint.
"It is an unbelievable company," Buffett told CNBC.
"If you look at Apple, I think it earns almost twice as much as the second most profitable company in the United States."
Tomorrow, Berkshire will release its Q1 earnings report during its annual shareholders meeting - a weekend-long event on Omaha that has been described as "Woodstock for Capitalists".
After its latest purchase, Berkshire is now Apple's third-largest shareholder (despite what the chart above says). Apple shares tumbled during the first quarter - most notably during the FAANG selloff in February - providing ample opportunity for Buffett to snap up shares at a discount.
AAPL stock is up in the pre-market following the Buffett news...
Please, please, please God let Apple stock crash and burn, and let this purveyor of the Deep State lose it all.
A potent player with best connections to the deep state is told to step in in order stop the downfall of the top deep-state gay-company aka apple since the volume is an order of magnitude too high for the PPT. The US stock market is a perfumed dunghill.
Overpriced Plastic ...
PS... Does he still drink 5 Cokes A Day ??? LoL
I know people on this site hate Apple. I, however, have been a Mac user since my dad bought a Mac Plus in 1986. (It still works along with several PowerBooks from the 90s.) Never had a virus of any kind and never crashed during my work. I just gave my son one of my MacBookPros which he uses mostly for limited gaming. We partitioned his hard drive so that Windows 10 could operate on it as well. Within 3 days, it had contracted some kind of annoying virus which took 2 days to rectify. I told him to be prepared for this if he chooses to use that platform on his computer. I also have an iPhone which has served well.
Look... I KNOW there's a flaming butt stabber now running the company. 👨❤️💋👨 I KNOW how overpriced and "exclusive" Apple hardware is. But, to me, it's always been worth it knowing my machines will operate flawlessly and without being corrupted from the outside. I also bought Apple stock at $90 five years ago. Go ahead and down-vote this... we're all free to make choices. 💻📱
In order to "make money", you have to "have money".... I bought and own Apple shares too, but not anywhere close enough to retire on....
Just like Lieutenant Dan
Investing in fruit companies.
Buffett bought AAPL for the cash dividend, then he'll be out.
Either Buffet knows something or he is the (last) greater fool.
JS. Could not agree more. My first Mac back in the day was an SE back in 1988. Never had a virus, Apple support is very good. And my Macbook Pro and iMac along with my Iphone are just fine. Yes, I pay more, but to me, it is worth the cost for peace of mind. Never understood why good people here bash Mac products.
"Does he still drink 5 Cokes A Day ???"
No...He's moved on to lines.... 😒
He's right he doesn't understand technology. Stick with ice cream and burgers old man
DeRp state
This is extremely bearish for aaple.
It means that the only people buying apple were Berkshire, SNB, and Apple itself.
What happens when Berkshire stops buying? The whole thing collapses.
Sell the news.
Berkshire has to buy more apple as long as they have the means in order to protect their huge investment.
Stupid money finally piledbin on the high of this old tech stock. Can't wait to see aapl hit $50
Now for the Trumptard opinion!
He just dumped all of his IBM.
Dump dump dump!
I love the smell of dumping iBM in the morning... It smells like... victory!
Seriously though, IBM once earned 70% of all profits in information technology.
For two decades.
Then they made the deal with bill gates.
Now, they're history.
Theme song for IBM Cloud: Jump Into The Fire
I'm not kidding - watch their stupid commercials.
Buffett, once again, revealing himself as the Vulture of Omaha . If any one person can represent the evil of cronyism, political corruption and phoniness - produced and created by corrupted media- then it's Buffett.
as loathsome as the cynical fdr was-- he got one thing right-- he despised stock, holding companies -- as they produce nothing.
Jabba-the Munger is in there too. he's 95 +/- , and just lays there off to the side and lets buffett gas on with the smilin' grandpa shuck-n-jive --- financial media there licking their hooves - sickening .
Look at this nice little phony old man AKA Warren Buffett. He is so sweet with his old man glasses.
Fake Book @174 no div or yield... Apple @177 div 2.50 yields nearly 1.5% ...
Fake Book PE 32 price target 216 ~ Apple PE 18 price target 195 ... Fake book has a wonderful future! LMFAO. NEXT!
Tesla sales are disappointing too. When will Tesla announce a $400 billion payout to “compensate” investors? So many nonsense companies.
If Warren is buying it....
What is his insider government promise to avoid any risks of any kind of loss?
So Now after Apple has been up 5 days in a row, people will buy in because of this? He bought it at the beginning of the year when everything sold off big time in January...... He didn't buy it at these prices!! This is so people will buy so Apple doesn't have to buy back as much after busted earnings, etc.
Berkshire needs to be assigned its own regulator-- make it a team of regulators.
use all tools against them..... remember the days when warnings of "dangerous concentrations of wealth" need to be regulated ? yeah, cronyism in the person of buffett surely qualify.
sell KO -- they make poison .