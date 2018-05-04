Weekend Reading: Are You Not Entertained?

Economy & Fed
- Economy In Better Shape Than You Think by Jonathon Trugman via NY Post
- Trump Is Taking Economics Back To The 1800’s by Simon Constable via Forbes
- Economic Factors Causing Millennials To Swing Right by IBD
- Democrat’s Economic Populism by Reihan Salam via The Atlantic
- As Fed Grows More Hawkish, Yield Curve Flattens by Edward Harrison via Credit Writedowns
- 7-Indicators Hint Recession Nowhere To Be Found by Brian Sozzi via TheStreet.com
- How Is That Tax Cut Working Out? by Paul Krugman via NYT
- Tax Cut Investment Boom Yet To Appear by Matt Phillips & Jim Tankersley via NYT
- “Vanderpump Rules” & The State Of The Economy by Maureen Callahan via NY Post
- What Trump Gets Right About China & Trade by Simon Lester via CNBC
- What Previously Sustained The Economy Is Melting Away by David Lynch via Washington Post
- 10-Years After 2008, The Problems Still Remain by Nicole Gelinas via City Journal
Comments
"This note is legal tender for all debts public and private", say our nukes
the biggest joke on wall street that gets the most laughs
"lets talk about fundamentals"
it really kills them.. some even piss themselves..
In reply to "this note is legal tender… by ted41776
I'm bullish on bear rugs.
In reply to the biggest joke on wall… by Number 9
You should have been here 4 weeks ago......
In reply to I'm bullish on bear rugs. by Bitchface-KILLAH
I was... and 1 year ago and 2 years ago and 3 years ago and 4 years ago and 5 years ago and 6 years ago and 7 years ago too you jagoff.
In reply to You should have been here 4… by JRobby
i have always imagined a world where goods and services are measured in some real unit of value that cannot be devalued or manipulated. i'm not even talking about gold or cryptos, but an actual measurement of value of time, energy, and materials that go into something. a guy can dream, can't he?
In reply to the biggest joke on wall… by Number 9
this complete shitshow has left the rails so long ago they are just a memory..
In reply to i have always imagined a… by ted41776
Its shit sandwich.
New Seasmoke Policy.
No More Reading on the weekends.
Nothing ever happens on the weekends (strange how that works , isn't it )
This is entertaining. Humans do some really bad things, but then others do things like this.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NwgEELSShrU
In reply to New Seasmoke Policy. No… by Seasmoke
That was awesome.
In reply to This is entertaining. Humans… by chunga
Remember, financial derivatives allow the bankers to give each other a debt jubilee!!!
Now, get back to work debt slaves!
Lost a 17 year old daughter a few years ago, and altho getting back on my feet somewhat, I do look at where my faults were during a long time mourning...I am a fairly good handyman, and I wish I would have taken more time to learn trades instead of drinking beer and reading internet and posting comments to distract my pain. I bought a welding unit and going to learn welding..not that great but its not that expensive. I am thinking, if things do go downhill, whcih eventually they will big time, bartering skills might prove to help get by. Or, I could simply seduce a rich old woman...hmmmm :-)
fat women with money hidden under their tits rule!!
In reply to Lost a 17 year old daughter… by stefan-coast
On pay less.. you kidding me?
18 pack of rolling rock 12oz bottles $9.99
http://villagespirits.business.site/
will buy two more and store in basement.. $40
bottle beer .60
You see it you get it..
Cannot make this shit up.. not dated beer either~
http://beerdates.com/Pennsylvania
I use to drink rolling rock, not a bad beer but a low alcohol content, 4.4%....I do like it tho. I am in northwest and will check local places for price, because I would do the same you are doing.. 6 - 9 months shelf life...store in a cool dry place..
edit: walmart, 18 pack of rolling rock for $8.58....
In reply to On pay less.. you kidding me… by Dilluminati
Actually it is a corn beer, it is a lite pale ale.. unusual
The ranges I''m a member of don't allow shooting items not approved..
but I'd be tempted I recycle..
the corn has a sweet taste that after the first beer is easy..
it is a warm weather beer.. no mistake that.
Ragin Bitch winter..
http://flyingdogbrewery.com/?beers=raging-bitch
I don't drink drunk any longer getting old.. but like a beer.
Told my wife to pickup 2 cases, looked at the dates.. good beer.
I only drink bottle now
https://www.beeradvocate.com/beer/profile/174/567/
Beer snobs.. straight up truth???
Drink it cold from the bottle.. if it warms pour it out grab a cold one.. actually very good beer
In reply to I use to drink rolling rock,… by stefan-coast
you shitting me?? link?? $8.58
In reply to I use to drink rolling rock,… by stefan-coast
I am in Oregon tho, not sure if it makes a difference...
https://www.walmart.com/ip/Rolling-Rock-Beer-18-pack-12-fl-oz/28866804
In reply to you shitting me?? link?? by Dilluminati
That's can getting bottles.. but still that's not bad..
Better than allot of commodity beers, but for bottled beer $9.99 is cheap.. see it buy it
https://www.owliquors.com/rolling-rock-18-pack-bottles
The 18 pack of bottles is decent for the $
In reply to I am in Oregon tho, not sure… by stefan-coast
I am in Oregon tho, not sure if it makes a difference...
https://www.walmart.com/ip/Rolling-Rock-Beer-18-pack-12-fl-oz/28866804
I am not part of a group but I dont shoot bottles either...broken glass everywhere etc. and recycle on bottles is now 10 cents each in Oregon.
In reply to you shitting me?? link?? by Dilluminati
http://www.liquors44.com/Beer-Wine-Spirits-Specials/Beer/rolling-rock-1…
Interesting I don't see many images.. 18 pack bottles..
10 cents wow.. I put mine in recycle for free, I pay to recycle where I'm at we get a green can and a brown one.. we actually put the recycled stuff in the can as we are supposed to.. if they forced me I'd rebell
10 cents is an incentive.. or hidden tax
1.80 or nearly 20% wow
In reply to I am in Oregon tho, not sure… by stefan-coast
I JUST WANT A PLACE WHERE I CAN BET ON THE (CONSTANTLY) REVISED GDP NUMBERS!
(betting down is a sure thing!)