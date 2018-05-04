What Is The Government Doing To Protect Us From An EMP?

An EMP attack is the most deadly doomsday proposition we could ever face. Few outside of the prepper community are even pondering such an end of the work event – and far fewer still are preparing to survive such a SHTF and the copious amount of domino mega disaster effects it would create.
An electromagnetic pulse (EMP) is defined as a brief surge of electromagnetic energy and it can be the result of either man-made or natural disturbances. Electronics can be affected and in some cases an EMP can result in physical destruction of things such as structures and vehicles. After a nuclear explosion, the EMP will radiate abruptly, and is likely to cause unspeakable damage to electrical systems as unnaturally high voltage surges through valves and transistors.
Let’s break down that very technical and scientific definition of an EMP into practical terms, shall we? The SHTF will epically hit fan in biblical proportion and could forever change life as we know it on planet Earth.
And….it could happen any minute now.
That, my fellow preppers, is the deep and dirty mega secrete neither the mainstream media nor government officials are paying enough attention to or want us to know.
If you grew up watching the Little House on the Prairie and Grizzly Adams like I did and ever wondered what it would be like to live an 1800s style existance, you just might get your chance to find out.
If (I really should agree with former DHS Secretary Janet Napolitano and say, “when”) an EMP happens, expect a scene like this to begin playing out in your neighborhood.
An electromagnetic pulse, whether it is caused by an Earth-directed X Class solar flare or a more nefarious man-made attack, WILL fry out fragile and antiquated power grid, anything hooked to it during when the EMP occurs, and ALL sensitive electronic equipment,
An EMP is a short, but very strong burst, of electromagnetic energy caused by a rapid and intense increase in charged particles in the ionosphere. The acceleration of particles can occur as the result of a solar storm, a nuclear bomb, dirty bomb or an a small scale, even due to a simple, yet strong, bolt of lightning.
Once the ionosphere experiences a particle surge, a wave of electrical currents emerges and shorts out all, modern equipment which needs electricity to function – including the transformers are necessary to make power grids all around the world, work.
An EMP disturbance has the capability to not only destroy sensitive electronic equipment, but can even burst power lines, down airplanes, and damage brick-and-mortar structures.
EMP Classification
We are all familiar with the government’s hurricane and tornado classification. The same type of scale also exists for electromagnetic pulses.
E1 – This classification of an EMp is the most brief. An E1 typically lasts for hardly even a microsecond, but is still regarded as being substantially powerful and highly destructive. An E1 EMP would occur after the detonation of a nuclear bomb.
E2 – This classification of an electromagnetic pulse lasts at least a little bit longer than an E1 and could be caused by a man-made dirty bomb depending upon its capacity, or a nuclear explosion. During a nuclear blast, what would most likely occur is an E1 level EMP would happen followed by an E2 class event. Our power grid might be capable of withstanding an E2 event if it is really as hardened as the government claims, but there is currently no known way to harden the electrical grid (or anything else, for that matter) against an E1 class EMP event.
E3 – An E3 EMP event is less powerful than either an E1 or an E2. It can last for hours to days, depending upon the originating incident. This is the type of EMP disturbance that commonly occurs due to solar flares during the summer months.
The Carrington Event
When the most recent and only recorded EMP provoking solar flare happened in 1859, it was dubbed the Carrington Event. Richard Carrington, an astronomer, watched the EMP unleash its power through his telescope lens and documented the event.
A monstrous power outage resulted, leaving more than six million people in the dark from Canada through New York to New Jersey. At the time, NASA experts proclaimed the solar flare possessed approximately one-third of the power that the Carrington Event carried.
Telegraph lines, the most sophisticated type of technological equipment of that era, not only snapped and caught fire, even the papers and desks of operators also burst into flames.
Scientists often refer to EMPs as a “transient electromagnetic disturbance.” The incidents can be natural disturbances due to solar flares or a man-made current used as part of a weapons system.
Man-Made EMPs
An EMP strike is actually more likely to occur than a nuclear bomb or a war because of money and power. Why spend billions on war, manufacturing weapons, training and dispatching soldiers, when you can discharge an EMP attack, wait a few months, and then survey the inevitable damage?
By simply launching a few SCUD missiles (a storable-propellant, single-stage ballistic first developed by the Soviets) from a ship anchored off the coast, you could unleash a silent, quick, and clean attack on an enemy, without so much as a single bullet. Human nature and the force of evolution will take care of the rest, as populations become defenseless, weak, and increasingly desperate. North Korea claims to have the ability to launch such an attack right now.The bottom line is that an EMP assault is cheaper and less messy for our enemies than anything else.
Following an EMP attack, financial and communication systems would fail. Transportation systems would derail. The unprepared portion of the population, all 325.7 million of them that are not preppers or already living off grid or on a sustainable homestead, will not be able to cope with the basic needs of daily survival.
Depending upon the origin of the electromagnetic pulse, a man-made disturbance can stem from an electric, radiated, conducted electric current, or magnetic field. A nuclear EMP attack would be even more devastating than a solar EMP – or coronal mass ejection – CME.
An EMP attack results when the enemy launches a nuclear bomb – from land or sea – into the Earth’s atmosphere, rocketing to a height of more than 25 miles. The detonation causes gamma rays to interact with air molecules, producing positive ions while recoiling electrons in Earth’s atmosphere.
The positive ions take over the electrons and a gigantic pulse bursts out towards the Earth below. Simply put, an atomic reaction takes place and the electromagnetic pulse that is created scorches all the electrical devices within a vast radius, including batteries.
Solar Storms
The effects of a solar (geomagnetic) storm are often attributed to that of an electromagnetic pulse. While an intense solar storm could potentially damage huge segments of the country’s power grid, it will impact ground level sensitive electronic equipment that isn’t even plugged in. While the effects of a solar storm do match the scientific definition of an EMP, the response it triggers is much slower than the expected speed of a ‘pulse’.
It is untrue that an EMP has limited range because it follows the inverse square law. This law is, in fact, irrelevant for most nuclear EMP occurrences. This is because, while the detonation of the nuclear weapon may be occur at a great distance, the E1 EMP is produced within the atmosphere, 12 to 24 miles directly above, in the stratosphere region, referred to as the source region by scientists.
A Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) is a huge burst of gas released from the Sun.This is the organic, natural form of an EMP and it brings the might power to fry electronics along with it. It targets the power grid, blasts power plants, and sends surges of electrical current along the lines, damaging household appliances and simple electronics that are plugged in along with all sensitive high-tech devices.
A CME lasts only a few hours, but if the Sun emits many of these in several directions, there’s more chance one could collide with the Earth. A CME will have global consequences, disrupting radio transmissions, blasting satellites, and endangering people travelling in airplanes and spacecraft at high altitudes.
The power grid would only be temporarily disrupted by a solar storm, these types of occurrences happen with fair frequency during the hot months of summer – when you see your television experiencing heavy static and have patchy cell or internet service, a solar storm is likely the root cause. However, geometric currents, triggered by a solar storm, could eradicate much of the biggest transformers worldwide and recovery could stretch over decades.
It’s only a matter of time before nature unleashes a solar storm. And next time, it could be a big one. Solar flares run in cycles with most scientists in agreement that an X Class Earth directed solar flare occurs about every 100 years. It has been longer than a century since the Carrington Event of 1859 – so we are long overdue for what we, as a society, are ill-prepared and ill-equipped, to survive without a traumatic death toll.
What Will Stop Working After An EMP
-
Lights
-
Gas pumps – meaning tractor-trailers carrying food, water, and medicine will not be able to roll. Nor will emergency responders or the military once their generators and stockpiles of fuel run out – no vehicles with sensitive computer components will be able to move even with a full tank of gas because the EMP will fry the circuits
-
ATM machines
-
Cell phones
-
Computers, laptops, tablets
-
Televisions
-
Radios that have not been stored in Faraday Cages
-
Life-saving hospital equipment
-
Air conditioners
-
Electric furnaces
-
Electric stoves
-
Microwave ovens
-
Power tools – not because of sensitive electronic components but because there is no electricity to provide fuel for their tanks or to recharge their batteries once generator power and stockpiles run out
-
Water pumps, well pumps, and municipal water treatment and utility services
-
Refrigerators – including the ones needed to keep medicines cool at pharmacies and warehouses and the coolers at grocery stores
-
Internet
-
Because we rely so much on modern conveniences, the sudden deprivation will mean the general populace will be thrown into a state of panic that will rapidly lead to violent civil unrest and the breakdown of society.
What Other EMP Effects Can We Expect?
While an EMP doesn’t harm the human body, (with the possible exception of people with pacemakers) one strategic strike launched over Kansas could cripple electrical operations in the United States. Basically, all telecommunications would fail and the country will be plunged into a 19th-century-era darkness with nationwide blackouts, because the power grid will go down immediately after the EMP hits.
The intensity of the high voltage spikes produced by an E1 surge is based on several factors including location relative to the EMP surge, amount of shielding, as well as object size and energy status at the time.
The E2 surge is like lightning, but weaker and relatively harmless. Electronic devices already damaged by an E1 are more vulnerable to an E2. The E3 is similar to a geomagnetic storm, lasting several minutes. Unconnected electronics won’t be damaged. Its primary threat is to the power grid, especially the larger transformers.
Phone, cable TVs and electric lines are the most hazardous when an EMP strikes. External antennas and computer cables are next in line. Smaller electronic devices would be mildly affected and would probably stay intact. A cell phone or wristwatch may be immune to a spike, but only EMP-resistant signal towers will stay online.
Planes will literally be falling from the sky after an EMP. Their highly sensitive computer components will fail and the approximately 7,000 planes flying above our heads across the country at any given moment, will crash and burn – and no one will be there to put out the flames.
The spreading of fires from plane crashes as well as from survivors attempting to stay warm, boil water, and prepare food, will causes an insurmountable amount of damage to homes, businesses, crops, wildlife that will need to be hunted for food, etc.
Shock, disbelief, and then panic will be the first emotions and reactions the general populace (and let’s face it, many areas of our government will be going through the same set of emotions as well) will feel. Once the full impact of the doomsday disaster beings to register, things will get even worse once folks know the lights are not going to come back on for at least months, but more than likely years…if at all.
With no functioning ATMS, cash will go fast and essentially be deemed worthless overnight. A can of peaches or a bottle of water will become far more valuable than a $100 bill to survivors.
When the SHTF, looting will occur quickly and bartering will replace cash transactions. Security systems will fail, leaving you and your home vulnerable to intruders because you cannot call 911 for help. You’ll need alternative methods to prepare and refrigerate or otherwise store food. Start canning, stockpiling, and preserving food before it’s too late.
There are indirect and direct EMP effects. Direct, physical effects include damaged electrical systems. Indirect effects can be more severe and cause widespread chaos. And, the worst part is, it only takes a fraction of a second to fry all electronics.
The indirect effects of a doomsday disaster, like an EMP, are referred to as “domino effects.” With the exception of a full-scale nuclear war, that is no other SHTF scenario that will bring out more devastating domino effects than an EMP.
EMP Domino Effects
-
-
Dehydration
-
Starvation
-
Fires – raging unchecked because the fire department cannot respond.
-
Looting and general lawlessness
-
-
Homelessness
-
Disease – because trash will not be collected and human waste can no longer be flushed, we could have a plague on our hands within weeks. Treatable medical conditions will turn deadly, people with controllable chronic conditions will die due to a lack of medication, and serious medical issues, like heart attacks, will cause even more deaths as hospitals run out of generator power and because doctors will no longer have access to the high-tech tools they have come to rely upon. A pandemic is highly likely during such a long-term disaster.
When both the United States and Russian government engaged in nuclear tests during the 1960s, the experiments definitely did not go as planned.
The Star Fish Prime test of 1962 involved a 1.4 megaton nuclear warhead being launched over the Pacific Ocean by the United States government. The EMP pulses generated by the testing of the nuclear warhead were significantly more powerful and far reaching than the learned scientists of that era had anticipated.
In Hawaii, more than 1,000 miles away from the test sight, street lights went out. The test results the scientists had hoped to review and learn from were rendered useless because the EMP event was so powerful it exceeded the ability of their equipment to measure.
At the same time as the Star Fish Prime test, Russia was engaging a nearly identical nuclear experiment of their own – Test 184. Although the exacts details about the type of nuclear warhead used and other particulars related to the test are still unknown outside of our Cold War foe, diesel generators were damaged and a a shielded and underground power line 180 miles away from the test area in Kazakhstan.
Are We Prepared?
Some analysts and elected officials prefer to bury their heads in the sand instead of facing reality and hardening our power grid from an EMP attack.If you think the government has a ready stockpile of necessary parts tucked away in Faraday cages “just in case” think again. We do not even make the parts needed to repair our electrical grid in the United States. If the EMP attack is global, as would be the case with an Earth-directed solar flare, getting the parts we need from an overseas manufacturer will not be an option.
How Can I Protect My Stuff ?
During an EMP, electric fields, both non-static and static, are obstructed because electricity is directed around the mesh, producing continuous voltage on all sides but not the space in the middle. Cars and microwaves are NOT Faraday cages. As a rule of thumb, if you can listen to the radio or call your cell phone while inside any of them, they won’t work.
To ensure that your electronics survive an EMP spike, they have to be housed inside aFaraday cage shield, preferably several nested cages. What is a Faraday cage? It is a low-tech cage, box, or can made of metal and lined with cardboard that houses sensitive electronic equipment to harden it against an EMP or CME. The components inside absolutely cannot touch for the cage to function properly.
Michael Faraday, a scientist from England, invented a cage that is capable of shielding its contents from an EMP by rerouting the charge around the surface of the metal, in 1836. The more dense the metal, the better the contents in inside will be protected – that fact is why most preppers use metal trash cans as Faraday cages.
How well a Faraday cage would work under real world conditions remains unknown because they have only been tested in laboratory simulations. But, it still remains the best shot at saving your handheld 2-way radios, batteries, spare vehicle parts, etc.
There Are many opinions on whether or not these cages will work so… better safe than sorry.The mesh layer of conductive material in Faraday bags creates this protective skin.
If you’re worried about EMP obliterating your comms, invest in a Surplus PRC 77 radio and an EMP-resistant vehicle. Short range comms, that utilize VHF/UHF radios, can be up and running less than an hour after an EMP strike, if protected. Long range comms will take several hours to recover.
How well your vehicle will fare against an EMP will depend largely upon its age. There is a lot of debate about how old is old enough, when it comes to the durability of car parts from an EMP survival perspective. Some folks say any vehicle built prior to the early 1970s does not possess components with electronic components sensitive enough to be impacted by an EMP. Still others staunchly maintain a vehicle older than the 1950s or maybe the 1960s, will not still work after an EMP.
You can turn your garage into a Faraday cage in an attempt to harden your vehicle, ATV, and other electronic devices and survival gear. If you own a metal pole barn style garage, simply line the floor with sheet metal and then place several layers of thick cardboard or plywood on top of the metal to insulate the vehicles or equipment from the impact of the EMP.
To protect your electronic devices, you need to defend against the E1 phase, a surge similar to radio waves that penetrates ground-level devices such as power cords, circuit boards and antennas. The E3 phase, which travels through power and phone lines, is also worrisome. E3 energy travels over longer conductors, flooding connected equipment and causing a destructive power overload.
Formulate Plan B for operating your home and business without electronics or the Internet. How will you manage transactions? Inventory stock? Accept payments? To be safe, prepare yourself now to conduct all operations manually and to do cash only transactions.
What About Day-To-Day Power Surges?
For day-to-day protection, invest in quality surge protectors for your electronic devices, an affordable and reliable precaution. You’ll need one that’s UL-listed with a voltage of 330 volts or less, as well as a rapid response time. Buy a computer with an Ethernet slot, or get yourself a dedicated Ethernet surge protector. For optimal protection, add an uninterruptible power supply (UPS), an effective but more expensive option.
The UPS should be a double conversion supply tested to meet UL standards. While 60-90% of today’s vehicles are designed to withstand electromagnetic pulses of up to 25 kV/m, it’s always best to be prepared for the worst case scenario. If you know your way around cars, consider buying back-up modules for your vehicle’s key electronics.
What Is The Government Doing To Protect Us From An EMP?
Not much, is the short answer.
While nuclear weapons are destructive enough to level entire cities, the resultant EMP from one would likely be its most devastating effect. In 2001, in response to concern that crucial infrastructure and even the United States military would not hold up against an EMP strike, the EMP Commission was created by Congress. President Obama disbanded the committee and the potentially society-saving information that would come out of it, not long after taking office.
In 2008, the Commission delivered a report on the possible effects that an EMP strike would have on national infrastructures, recommending ways that the US could prepare, protect, and restore these if this kind of attack were ever to take place. Dr. William Forstchen’s One Second After was heralded on the floor of Congress by those elected officials and commission members who saw the writing on the wall and were urging, if not outright begging, for something to be done to protect the lives of Americans, our economy, and sanctity of this nation, from an EMP attack.
Their pleas largely fell upon deaf ears. Several bills were written to address the power grid’s frailties and to develop a full and actionable plan to prepare for an EMP attack – and to survive afterwards, but they never made it out of committee.
Why do perhaps the most important pieces of legislation introduced during our lifetimes keep getting buried? Disbelief such a SHTF event is really going to happen for one – but over money, mostly.
Hardening the power grid and taking other necessary steps to prepare American for either a man-made or natural EMP attack would cost billions of dollars. Why don’t our public servants just stop sending our hard-earned money to countries they readily and loudly proclaim their hate for us and curtail the tens of billions of dollars sent overseas for charitable reasons and spent on studies about that place shrimp on treadmills? That is a good question for which neither I, nor those politicians who continue to ignore this looming and very real SHTF thread, have no reasonable answer.
Final Word
An EMP attack is a strong possibility in today’s economically-strained, weaponized world. It is a swift, deadly, and silent force that relies on the deterioration of civil society into chaos and darkness. While it may appear to be a perfectly normal scientific phenomenon, its effects on humanity will be crippling. How prepared are you for an EMP strike?
Government has plan to protect itself.
They have the technology.
In event like EMP, many government people would find out that they are not part of the protected circle.
If you are expecting the government to "protect" you then you are a dumbfuck and deserve whats coming to you.
Creating peace in Korea.
An EMP will not happen because that would interfere with banking. Banks control the politicians and the military... everywhere.
Soon
EMP should boost the birth rate 9 months later, kinda like a big blackout.
imagine having NO PROOF of your financial assets after an "emp"...paperless is a scam...
~~~~~~~~~print out everything of value~~~~~~~~~
Do you believe that you don’t deserve what’s coming to you?
I've got 6mo of food, guns, generator/gas, booze and my favorite smoke. I'd welcome a devastating emp just to see my rural neighbor with his big house and all his toys and his big-titted wife 22 years his younger and I'm here eating mesican with bills to pay and my wife non-stop complaining. Last afternoon he asked me by the fence line to come over for a man's night and he had his wife on the right and her sister he said on his left. And by god all the cold Corona I'd drunk and premium mesican I smoked and before I'd know it I was having the time of my life. Sunday is coming up and I'm feeling a lot guilty and the mrs is big on the prayin' but slow on the obey'n and especially when my special needs make no secret of the urges. I'm thinking to just act dumb about everything while the lonely and needy sis moves in over the next several months.
Does your gun safe have an electronic lock?
Welcome an EMP? It will take about 3 days for the masses to figure out that you have food and booze. No amount of guns will save you. You can kill a hundred people and have rotting corpses piling up in your front yard, but there are hundreds more behind them.
Nice fantasy ...
In reply to I've got 6mo of food, guns,… by Baron von Bud
Haven't you heard! For a tiny percentage of the defense budget the US Government instituted an agency specifically purposed and named Civil Defense. It has provisioned multiple shelters which will accommodate every Man Jack and Lovely Lady including all the children, orphans, disabled, and even temporary worker in our great and beneficent land. So secure we will be that we'll hardly notice a change as denizens of the subterranean whelm.
We have provisioned cafeterias, recreation centers, swimming pools, sun rooms (artificial), amazingly there are caverns growing the crops and raising livestock. 4-H has been instrumental in training the farmers that will bring wholesome food for every single cherished citizen's family table. Entire libraries, movie houses, even virtual reality facilities where residents can travel to the Louvre, Egypt, even the primordial past, all with a pointing of the finger. Free healthcare for all, it will be so good some may never return to the surface environs once the radiation returns to survivable levels.
Perhaps this (https://www.rt.com/usa/425895-navy-second-fleet-russia/) which will more than likely make that EMP event HAPPEN courtesy of a mult-trillion effort to piss Russia off further after the Maidan coup 4 years ago and 25 years of harassment using U.S./Mossad/British terrorists in the South Caucuses of Russia!...
No wonder Rumsfeld announced that $2.3 trillion of the DoD budget went missing the day before 9/11?...
Wonder how much is missing going on 17 years NOW???...
Bet it's many multiples bigger even with the poppy crops in Afghanistan and the cocaine in Columbia helping to augment our "black ops" bankruptcy!!!...
Same as it ever was!
free tin foil hats
Russia owns aluminum production. So, it would be shortage of tin foil.
Aluminum and tin are separate elements. China is the largest tin producer.
The govt is doing nothing- as usual. Get those prescious mobile/cell phones in your faraday cages.- Fools
lol.. without towers that is a great idea..
best bet is to steal a team of horses and start plowing the neighbor's front lawn.
You can still take selfies without towers.
but you wont be getting any likes..so wtf is the use?
there will be much wailing and gnashing of teeth..
the facefvks/twatters will have a massive foam out and get gunned down in the streets as zombies..
If it don't keep my firing pins from working I think I will be fine.
In reply to lol.. without towers that is… by Number 9
Does your gun safe have an electronic lock?
Really?
What is GOVERNMENT DOING to protect us from EMP?...lol...OMG! (running with scissors with my hair on fire!!!) why aren't they doing anything!
Somebody. Do. Something! There needs to be another program! A new tax scheme perhaps! Holy shit, everything else they've ever implemented has been a resounding success...why not this?!
Can we AT LEAST TRY to find out which company this GOVERNMENT will front-run on their way to "making us safe"...first? ;-)
Indeed. Where is the 2,000 page Woar on EMP Act of 2018.....
No kidding, what a headline. I'm thinking moar like what is the govt doing that will *subject* all of us to deadly electric pulses.
g-5
elf
microwave ovens build in china.
you don gotcha a trifecta zeek.
we must stop the sun.
The Russians will hack the sun.
The govt is doing the same thing it does about everything else. It is flushing trillions of fiat dollars down the toilet to buy votes but otherwise doing nothing of value. Oh and pay themselves obscene salaries and benefits!
Are you talking about congress and the prez?
it ain’t government.
You lost me at "government protecting us"......
The EMP is not going to affect my rifle or any of the ammo so I'm good.
be hunting long pork will ya?
Your red dot will go down.
BUIS.
If you learned to shot in the pre red dot era, its business as usual.
nice to have a red dot. but can live w/o
here's what we run, fixed,
https://www.amazon.com/Degree-Offset-Ozark-Armament-Picatinny/dp/B017KY…
not flimsy flip ups that require two hands to get on target, because God knows, when you need them you will need them Right the Eff NOW. and these are right there with a twist of the wrist.
It's hard to believe humans are capable of such high levels of hubris. But there it is.
When the sun finally lets out a big burp, they're gonna blame the Russians.
Maybe Russians killed dinosaurs...
Thanks Obama.
O spent $2 billion EMP hardening AF1 et al govt brass aircraft.
None for you 👹
what a BS. ZH, why do you publish a crap?
doom porn sells..
they need to mix some sex in with the violence tho..
a story about dating after the collapse and how much a blow job should barter for etc.. would be a great read..
we need some basic guidelines set so we can have consistency..
Like the PR lady in "One Second After"? 👄
exactly..the poor gal had no clue, but being she had hit the wall, no food for you..
she could have avoided the embarrassment if there were guide lines set..
Either there is something missing in that paragraph or the author is saying NASA was around in 1859 ( it was created 100 years later in 1958 )
What solar flare had one third of the Carrington solar flare of 1859 ??? can anyone make sense of that paragraph ???
'' ...
The Carrington Event
When the most recent and only recorded EMP provoking solar flare happened in 1859, it was dubbed the Carrington Event. Richard Carrington, an astronomer, watched the EMP unleash its power through his telescope lens and documented the event.
A monstrous power outage resulted, leaving more than six million people in the dark from Canada through New York to New Jersey. At the time, NASA experts proclaimed the solar flare possessed approximately one-third of the power that the Carrington Event carried. ...''
So far, i haven't heard of any "pride busts" alex jones was talking about early 2013. Too bad his entire view doesn't include what is apparent to most of the "awake", that the tribe isn't so bad it's just what we know from our understanding of psychology, what's going to happen. There power over the 99% of fbi that is extremely cool, wants to help
What are they doing about asteroids, the reintroduction of dinosaurs (Jurassic park is real), Alien attack, the coming collision with Andromeda, more Alien attacks, Hillary, Obama, the Mexican invasion, the Chinese invasion, the Russian invasion, herpes, AIDs, earthquakes, tidal waves, zombies and the return of our savior Jesus Fucking Christ?
the answer is to cut off everyone's nuts and catch a ride out on nibiru..
No TV, send me two EMPs, please