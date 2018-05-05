The Beginner's Guide To American Political Ironies

Authored by 'Dr.D' via Raul Ilargi Meijer's Automatic Earth blog,
“It’s hard enough to find a candidate that will even promise to do something right so it doesn’t help that they do the opposite 90% of the time.”
Who wrote “We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal”? Jefferson, a slave owner.
Who was one of the most ardent Abolitionists? Alexander Hamilton.
Was he a slave owner? Yes.
Who won the election of 1824? No one, it was decided by the House of Representatives.
So which party lost? None: all four candidates were Democratic-Republicans.
In response, Andrew Jackson, a slave owner, created the Democratic Party.
Jackson created the Democratic Party as an anti-bank, anti-oligarch, states-rights platform the Tea Party would recognize.
Martin Van Buren, a Democrat, created the first concentration camp for Cherokee Indians in 1838.
Those 17,000 Cherokees owned 2,000 slaves.
Did Lincoln create the Republican Party? No, it was an amalgamation of failed parties: Lincoln was their 1st candidate.
What was the Lincoln campaign of 1860? Non-interference in state slavery.
Why? The decision of Dred Scott in 1857, a slave owned by abolitionists in a state he did not reside. Overturning 250 years of history, the case determined that no slave could ever become a citizen, i.e. freed.
Who was the best known Confederate General? Stonewall Jackson.
What did he do when he sided with the Southern cause? Freed his slaves.
Who else was a top Confederate General? William Mahone.
What did he do? He was the creator of the most successful interracial alliance in the post-war South. His name was purged first by Southern Democrats (for integration), then by modern Democrats (for being a Confederate).
Woodrow Wilson (D) ran an anti-collectivism, limited government, anti-monopoly, anti-bank campaign in 1912. He created the Federal Reserve and is known for founding the modern welfare state.
Wilson was re-elected on the slogan “He Kept Us Out of War.” He immediately forced the reluctant nation into WWI.
Herbert Hoover, as Secretary of Commerce under Calvin Coolidge during the Crash of ’21, demanded economic aid and bailouts, but Coolidge, “the great refrainer,” refused. The market immediately recovered.
Hoover was President during the Crash of ’29. He gave unprecedented bailouts to help the economy recover. It never did.
Roosevelt campaigned against Hoover for being “ the greatest spending Administration in peacetime in all our history.” He outspent Hoover tenfold.
Did Roosevelt’s “New Deal,” the greatest stimulus and spending program up to that time, end the Great Depression? No. It was going strong in 1939.
What did Roosevelt campaign on? He promised to keep us out of war in Europe.
Who was Time’s Man of the Year in 1938? Adolf Hitler.
Who was Man of the Year in 1939? Joseph Stalin.
1942? Joseph Stalin.
Wars under “anti-war” Democratic Party: 93 years, 46.5%. 625K deaths since 1864.
Wars under “pro-war” “Republican” Party: 107 Years 53.5%. 12K deaths since 1864.
Who voted for the 1964 Civil Rights Act? Republicans 80% vs. Democrats 69%.
Who filibustered it? Southern Democrat Strom Thurmond.
Who signed it? Lyndon Johnson, a southern Democrat.
Where did Thurmond go? The GOP, who had voted against him and against southern segregation.
What did Richard Nixon campaign on? “Law and Order” and a “secret plan” to exit Vietnam. He immediately bombed Cambodia and was later impeached for a burglary.
Who said “the soundest way to raise revenues in the long run is to cut rates now” and “Every dollar released from taxation that is spent or invested will help create a new job and a new salary” ? John F. Kennedy.
Who gave the greatest modern tax cut? John F. Kennedy (income and capital gains, signed by Johnson).
Who most increased the postwar Federal deficit? Ronald Reagan 186%.
Who most increased taxes? Ronald Reagan, 1982 (as % of GDP, excluding Obamacare and Johnson’s one-year tax).
Who called young blacks “Superpredators”? Hillary Clinton, 1996.
Who put the most black men in jail? Bill Clinton, under the 1994 Violent Crime Control Act.
Who cut welfare most? Bill Clinton, 1996 Personal Responsibility and Work Act.
Who was called the first “Black President”? Bill Clinton (“white skin notwithstanding, this is our first black President. Blacker than any actual black person who could ever be elected in our children’s lifetime.” –Toni Morrison, 1998. I swear this is true).
What was George W. Bush’s platform? Smaller, less-invasive government, lower taxes, and no foreign wars.
Who are the Neoconservatives? “Liberal hawks who became disenchanted with the pacifist foreign policy of the Democratic Party”.
Where did these Liberal Democrats finally prosper? Under G.W. Bush and on Fox News, e.g. Bill Kristol.
Which President won the Nobel Peace Prize? Barack Obama. (As did Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson and Jimmy Carter)
What was his legacy? War every day of all eight years, with +50,000 official strikes in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, Iraq, and Syria and unofficial attacks in Ukraine, Sudan, Niger, Cameroon, Uganda, and elsewhere, as well as 3,000 drone deaths.
Wow, anything else? Due to his intervention, Obama, the first black president, caused the creation of an open-air black slave market in Libya.
Who campaigned advocating a Syrian no-fly zone expected to cause WWIII with Russia? Hillary Clinton (D).
Who campaigned for peace talks and de-escalation with Russia? Donald Trump (R).
Who sent 164 missiles into Russian ally Syria? Donald Trump (R).
Who advocated against the recent attacks? “Far-right” speakers Rand Paul and Tucker Carlson of Fox News.
Who advocated for the attacks? “Left” speakers Fareed Zakaria, and Rachel Maddow with left media Slate and Mother Jones.
What was the actual breakdown? 22% of GOP supported Syrian airstrikes in 2013 vs 86% for the same strikes in 2017.
And on and on. Got it? Know which side you’re on? History, party platforms, personal beliefs, economy, all clear?
“It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so.”
P.S. Mark Twain never said this.
Just one example of purported facts not actually being factual.
The beauty of a two (or three) party system is no one party is responsible for the entire mess.
In reply to one is slow and one is an ass by Leakanthrophy
In reply to Wars under "anti-war"… by Cognitive Dissonance
"However [political parties] may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards ...”
Washington
In reply to "It's like deja vu all over… by nmewn
In reply to "However [political parties]… by IridiumRebel
Democracy is when super rich funnel their wealth through the political system to influence government policy. Communism is when the mafia run the show. The Monarchy is the only way the common people can actually hold the power because they can just decentralize the whole system until government actually works.
But then there is trust.
And that little nice lady who seems not want to rule or conquer anyone, is actually anointed by GOD.
And the people have lost their faith to a degree where, well you know.
In reply to one is slow and one is an ass by Leakanthrophy
A monarchy run in accord with the principle of subsidiarity naturally promotes a decentralization that leaders benefit from - in the opposite way they benefit from centralizing power in a democracy/republican government.
In reply to "The Monarchy is the only… by nmewn
The great thing about monarchies is that if the king is doing a shit job, everybody starts making cryptic comments about it, then people start whispering about how he's got to go, then they start talking openly about it, and then before you know it, Caesar gets stabbed 23 times.
In reply to Democracy is when super rich… by Xredsx
The role of Jewish Zionists (which is not to say ‘Jews’ - at the time most American Jews were not ‘Zionist’) in dragging the US into WW1 is a suppressed areas of history that to a large extent rhymed with the role of Zionist ‘neocons’ with the Iraq war.
https://israelpalestinenews.org/wrote-balfour-declaration-world-war-connection/
The Balfour Declaration’s sub rosa quid pro quo was Zionist Jewry using its media and political power to bribe and propagandize the US into war so Americans could get killed so Palestine could be ethnically cleansed and resettled by Jews .
Who are the neocons? As opposed to militarists generally, the movement was and largely is Jewish-and-Zionist in origin, which of course should be absolutely obvious.
http://www.voltairenet.org/article178638.html
Consider Bill Kristol. His ability to appear on television represents the success Zionists have had in normalizing their dissembling, treasonous, Israelcentric worldview.
In reply to one is slow and one is an ass by Leakanthrophy
The parties are both full of hypocrites. Stay independent and think for yourself.
In reply to The parties are both full of… by WileyCoyote
I used to not see the wisdom in this but I get it now. Voting is the perennial "pull my finger" trick played on well meaning people who want to believe that those who lead in government are kinder, smarter and better prepared to lead us to a better future.
They aren't. They are generally more venal, dumber, greedier, corrupt and worthless than the first 100 people you pass on the street.
Voting legitimizes the grand illusion that we have a representative, democratic society that is working hard for the little guy. In truth, what we have is a criminal syndicate that works every day to give it good and hard to the little guy.
If Washington DC was vaporized from space tonight I would sleep like a baby and get up tomorrow, refreshed and ready for a brighter future. When normies like me feel that way about "their government," it is not long for this world. When your most caring and committed are ready for your leadership to just. fucking. die. already, you can be sure the present system will not continue.
It is rolling over. May all these names that we see each day, every corrupt son of a bitch, every lying sack of shit with the pious expression for the cameras, stretch a rope and be left to rot in the sun.
In reply to stop voting dipshits by hoist the bs flag
In reply to I used to not see the wisdom… by Shift For Brains
I'll take who protected Christians in the middle east for 500, Alex.
Hussein, Gaddafi, Assad
THAT'S OUR DAILY DOUBLE!!!
In reply to I'll take they all suck ass… by Giant Meteor
Two narratives called "Right" and "left" in order to polarize and divide the nation into two warring camps against each other.
So obvious when you let yourself consider it.
Hard when you desperately want to belong and are terrified of critical thinking and where it might take you.
Humans are hardwired to be tribal. The PTB are fully aware of this and utilize it when it is advantageous to them, and quash it when it is disadvantageous.
In reply to Two narratives called "Right… by karenm
Thanks, I'll repeat for effect, if you want your liberty back, you've gotta get rid of the political duopoly, simple!...
All Part of Collectives that comprise the KleptOchlarchy.
Washington's Blog does a good job discussing several Perpetrators, etc., involved.
http://washingtonsblog.com/2015/04/americas-aristocracy-extends-global-…
There is a basic misunderstanding here. The brain is not a freedom or fairness seeking organ. The brain will have you do what you need to do to survive and reproduce. If you object, your brain will trick you into doing it anyway. With respect to social evolution the brain is still guided by instincts that were highly useful centuries ago.
http://quillian.net/blog/imposing-freedom-on-others/
Government does not do what folks imagine it does. There is no benevolence in government. It serves as an engine where folks can use political power to get what they want and have others pay for it. It does nothing else. The notion of finding a messiah to go to Washington and do what is right is a complete fantasy but that is the way mankind instinctively treats representation. Of course government never does what people expect it to. It can't because it doesn't work the way they insist that it does.
