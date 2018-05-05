Colorado Eviction Courts Overwhelmed As Housing Crisis Unfolds

It is official. Consumers in Colorado appear to be tapped out.
This comes at a time when the recovery is now tied for the second-longest economic expansion in American history. The stock market is near an all-time high, unemployment is the lowest in two decades, consumer confidence is beyond euphoric, and Trump tax cuts are stoking the best earnings quarter since 2011 — unleashing a record amount of corporate stock buybacks.
While a real economic recovery could be plausible this late in the business cycle, the unevenness of the recovery has left many residents in Colorado without a paddle. Accelerating real estate and rent prices across Colorado are squeezing residents out of their homes at an alarming pace.
According to ABC Denver 7, Denver metro area’s skyrocketing cost of living, stagnate wage growth, and lack of affordable real estate has fueled an enormous housing crisis — overwhelming the state’s eviction courts.
Colorado Center on Law and Policy (CCLP), which has spent decades advocating for tenant rights, warns that an eviction crisis is underway in the Denver region.
ABC Denver 7 said, “27 percent of all civil cases filed in Colorado in 2017 were evictions, which represents 45,000 cases.” In Denver alone, eviction cases accounted for nearly 18 percent (8,000 eviction cases) of all evictions across the state. Arapahoe County, the third-most populated county outside of Denver, experienced the most significant number of eviction cases at nearly 22 percent (10,000 eviction cases) in 2017.
Jack Regenbogen, attorney and policy advocate for the Colorado center on Law and Policy, told ABC Denver 7 that most tenants are underrepresented in eviction court cases. In return, this has led to more evictions forcing tenants out onto the streets. He says about 90 percent of landlords are represented by legal counsel during an eviction process, but less than one percent of tenants have legal assistance.
“Traditionally, Colorado has been a very friendly state towards landlords. We really need our policymakers to begin investing meaningful resources to address this issue,” said adds.
ABC Denver 7 indicates that more than 50 percent of Coloradans are renting, and as court dockets continue to expand with evictions in 2018, the crisis is far from over.
According to the Denver Metro Association of Realtors (DMAR) May housing trends report, the average cost of a single-family home in the Denver metro area edged up, as it hit $543,059 in April. More and more homes are listing in the range between $500,000 to $750,000 than all of the price ranges below $500,000 combined. A spokesman from DMAR said homes priced between $500,000 and $749,000, is now considered the “new norm.”
All-Transactions House Price Index for Colorado
“This demonstrates homebuyer demand remains robust,” said Steve Danyliw, Chairman of the DMAR Market Trends Committee. “As new listings poured into the market, buyers that were waiting for them quickly gobbled them up, driving the average days on market down to 20 days.”
Danyliw, further said housing activity remains stable, but increasing interest rates could have an eventual impact on the real estate market.
Evidence continues to build that housing affordability is getting worse, particularly for everyday Americans. Colorado is the latest example of consumers physically tapping out, as they can no longer afford soaring real estate/rent prices - which is now overwhelming state courts in Denver.
It takes the average family twice as many years of work to afford an average house as compared to the 60s:
http://thesoundingline.com/median-home-prices-work-vs-gold/
The direct result of the 1972 unhinging the Dollar from the Gold standard, and Central Bank serial bubble blowing by jiggering rates up then down, and finally the bankster bailouts & ZIRP and NIRP.
A LOT of today's problems come from that event and the bandaids intended to postpone the consequences
Friend visited Denver recently, when you come out of a restaurant carrying a leftovers bag, the homeless people ask if they can have it.
I live in what used to be a sleepy little town well outside Denver. Housing prices have just skyrocketed. A new starter home around 1,000 sq ft in the middle of nowhere the size of a cracker box on a postage sized lots start at $325,000. Want a house near stuff in a decent school district then get ready to shell out $400,000 to $600,000. Want a nice house with custom garage doors those are $700,000 to $900,000. Want a McMansion with a big lot and nice view, well if you have to ask the price it's probably not for you!
Denver is sharply more expensive! I saw this coming years ago and just surprised it took this long. I never understood how these housing prices got so high because the industry to support that level of price does not exist. The median income in most of these smaller towns is $40,000 and $50,000 but they're being forced to buy a house that's $400,000+ to live here. Insane!
In reply to Friend visited Denver… by FireBrander
Maybe they should work more and smoke less?
Let's do some basic analysis here of the area:
Does the typical homeowner or renter:
A. Pay their bills on time?
B. Score a bag and get high thinking they'll catch up next month?
I think you're right because I'm most certain that prior to legalizing the Devil's Weed, all of these people were upstanding citizens that never even thought of touching any type of drugs legal or not!
Wasn't the delinquency rate on paying back loans 0% in Denver before they legalized marijuana?
I'm pretty sure that the eviction rate was also 0%!
Jeff Sessions where are you! Put that drink down and save us from the devil sir!
Old stoners saying:
”Dope will get me through times of no money better than money will get me through times of no dope.”
Give me coffee to change what I can change; and give me a joint to escape the reality of what I cannot change.
Weed legalization has created an economic boom in Colorado. That's why houses and rents have soared.
Dude......“Booms” don’t come with record evictions.
I gave up my home of owning a home after the 2008 crash when the local economy tanked and never recovered. Jobs went away and the housing market crashed and never fully recovered.
Now I rent. I don't need to worry about home repairs, cutting the grass, dealing with local town inspectors, the fear of it burning down or getting flooded, and it the political or economy tanks, I walk away without any major legal entanglements.
I wonder if you ever actually come out ahead when buying a home. After all the interest payments, property taxes, repairs, upgrades, insurance, etc.
Nobody owns homes anymore... You are just renting it from the government
Not everyone can handle the responsibility of being a home owner. I would put my stuff in storage and live in a van while I saved up money before I would rent.
Buying a house means my payments reduce the principle I owe over time, that is called equity. It also ensures that I have a fixed housing cost for 30 years (principle and interest are fixed; taxes and insurance are not). Interest on mortgage payments are deductible and with a fixed interest rate (mine is 2.875%) I won't get slammed when interest rates go higher. I always overpay on my principle and plan on having my place paid of in 20 years rather than 30.
I have lived in my current home nearly four years and have around $50K in home equity (due to reduction in principle from making payments and appreciation in local property values) . When you rent, the property owner is the one that gains that equity. The renter? Well you still have your old bed and that ugly couch.
In reply to I gave up my home of owning… by pelican
Dr. Shark and I sold our Kalifornia home a year ago, and are renting in anticipation of retiring out of state in a few years.
since selling, Realtor.com says our old home has lost $30k in value (yes, not all housing markets have gone up recently).
In our part of California, rents are VERY soft at the high end. By selling (and putting the proceeds in laddered CD’s) we have cut our housing costs by well over half.
Most People have failed to take the TCJA into account. With the $10k SALT cap, many California homeowners are going to get whacked next spring.
I am predicting that by next year, between an overdue recession, and the TCJA, the top half of the California housing market (over about $600k) will begin to decline in value, and the high end (anything over about $1mil) will get seriously whacked.
I have been a California homeowner since 1984, and while it doesn’t pencil out for everyone, I have crunched the numbers and renting is currently saving me a bundle. I also get paid to wait for the next housing crash, when I expect to buy a cheaper home someplace outside California.
Actually, I won’t be leaving California, California ‘Left’ me first.
As far as renting vs. owning; you need to run your own numbers. It relies heavily on your local housing market, your income level, the TCJA, and whether you think the current housing bubble (the largest in history) can continue to inflate for much longer.
In my area, rents at the higher end are so soft, it’s cheaper than the cost of owning a similar home under the new TCJA tax laws.
As I said, it’s not for everybody, but I’ve seriously crunched the numbers, and it currently saves me money over owning.
I agree. It doesn't sound like money is an issue for you. Good. Staying in one place allowed you to build up equity in that house.
It doesn't matter if housing prices go up or go down, for me. I know my costs and if I decide to rent out my house I will still break even.
TCJA? I hate acronyms when you don't explain what the acronym stands for before you use the acronym. Please explain what this is?
And SALT stands for Strategic Arms Limitation Talks?
It's married to a doctor and from Kommiefornia, therefore it's much smarter than us peons.
I don’t claim to be any smarter than any of you, but I am certainly less snotty and derogatory.
TCJA = Tax Cut & Jobs Act. Athens Trump tax cuts.
SALT = State And Local Taxes. Under the TCJA, The deduction for ALL state and local taxes COMBINED is now limited to $10k.
If you live in the median California home, you are paying around $8k in property taxes alone. If your home is worth $1million (nearly every single family home in the Bay Area or ‘liveable’ parts of LA, you are paying well over $10k in property taxes. Combine that with the average 7% to %8 State income tax, AND the new $750k limit on mortgage interest deduction, and many California professionals are going to get hit with a big tax bill, and the housing market is also going to get hit.
Not to mention, higher interest rates have reduced the affordability of housing by nearly 10% over the last year...
It only makes sense if you have a stable employment outlook to own a home really. If you have to hunt for work every few years and possible move where the work is, owning a home is an anchor. Unfortunately, that only applies to so few in this country. Home ownership was a fad of the post-WWII era that coincided with the middle class boom. That era is over and it was abnormal in historical context. Just the right conditions allowed it to occur in the first place like the rest of the industrialized world at the time being in smolders while the US had no war on the continent.
Very interesting comment.
You may be right about the future, in being that we will be a landless class, like the surfs of old.
But the difference being, we have to continue to move to find work, when, back in the Middle Ages the surf's lived and died were they started.
Most people with kids want houses, and I like to look at them for the design value. But as a single, childless person who cannot depend on voted-best-for-moms jobs to last, I actually need to live in an apartment, with the option to move if I need to.
You have to pay landlords half a month’s pay to break a lease if you lose a job, even though you came to work every day, stayed all day and met the sales-generation and account-retention quotas every month while watching multiple, retained moms come in 45 minutes late frequently, leave every afternoon at 2:30 and for weeks for extra vacations beyond PTO and pregnancy leave, giving frivolous excuses to the flextime-momma manager, and without meeting quotas.
With such “jobs” comprising the “opportunities,” you have to be ready to hand a landlord half a month’s pay at a moment’s notice, move somewhere else and wait to get your first small paycheck close to a month after securing another mom-gang churn job, covering all your bills in-between.
Or, if you are a womb-productive low earner in a single-earner household, working part time to stay below the earned-income limits for the welfare programs as a citizen or a noncitizen, taxpayers will cover rent, food and all other major expenses, while boosting up your paychecks with up to $6,431 in refundable EITC child tax credits.
If your hubby makes a lot, with you just supplementing his high pay, you got a non-refundable child tax credit in the thousands to reward sex and reproduction from the Trump Administration. That should help you with your housing unless you are in a totally unrealistic housing market like Denver. Single, childless, non-welfare-eligible citizens got a tax cut the size of a Costco membership and are the first to be churned when absentee momma is in charge.
In reply to I gave up my home of owning… by pelican
JFC, do you ever stop whining? I am single, with no children by choice, and I am currently living in the third house I have bought, on my own! FFS, get a grip on yourself and stop pissing and moaning about other people!
The Vancouver Model of Chinese/investor/speculator money laundering working perfectly well. Until...
They run out of high end buyers. Then the gravity of contraction will cascade, taking down the entire Ponzi scheme (musical chairs) system--built on hyperinflated fraud.
This will end well with tent cities, wigwams, log cabins, tepees set up with smoke billowing out in the rarefied Rocky Mountain air. Never mind the weed smell. It's not Maui Wowi. It's locally grown!
Same thing in Colorado Springs. Girl I know that hosts couchsurfers (loaning a couch for free to travelers) that has been doing this for 5+ years.....got 2 requests from locals that live here for a place to stay in 2018. Never happened before. Said no of course. The younger crowd around here, many are living more than allowed per bedroom. Can't imagine this can go on for much longer.
My parents bought properties in Fort Collins CO, sometime around 2015. They cashed out last year, nearly doubling their purchase prices. PURE. INSANITY
Winters are pretty harsh up there. Those homeless need to come to California. Luckily I live in a rich enough town that the upper crust ensures the police force keeps out the riff raff.
What a priceless lifestyle you live.
You have to wonder how long it will be before the riff raff start suing over some of the things they are doing in CA, though. Most of them cannot be classified as “working families,” and thus, are regarded as less human in the family-friendly USA. But nonetheless, supposedly, they have some rights in the so-called Republic, USA. There are stories about homeless Californians being forcibly evacuated from river beds and put behind fencing, but every womb-productive illegal alien deserves a free apartment to reward sex & reproduction, free food to reward sex & reproduction and a $6,431 child tax credit if taxes are paid after illegal border crossings. Many work under-the-table.
What a pantload article. Didn't even blame it on Jooos. Maybe they're just moochers like my ex. sheesh
Colorado was nice until Texas and California started hemorrhaging people. Those people created in Colorado the same conditions they were trying to escape in Cali and Texas. Now Montana is dealing with it. Ask yourself if the cheap trinkets provided by endless growth outweigh ruining the land and cities.
That's so true. Half the females I meet out here are yoga instructors or herbal something-or-anothers. People are shelling out insane sums of money to be close to the hip downtown Boulder/Fort Collins areas. They barely have clothes on their backs
If you own a home and are in a decent-paying profession, the South has lower home prices. It is a horrible place for single, childless people who do not own assets and are in professsions that pay less, like insurance or most any type of non-managerial sales. Ditto for most (if not all) areas of the country.
Wow, that sucks. People don't just leave the property when they can't pay the rent? They actually stay in the house or apartment and you have to take them to court? That sucks. More of the free $hit army that thinks they don't have to pay and the rules don't apply to them. Assholes.
That is the case some of the time, but there are also a lot of unscrupulous landlords out there
Spare me. Pay the rent or get the fuck out.
In touch with reality often?
Yes, I am. Are you fine with freeloaders moving into a house you are renting and taking over? That's bullshit.
As a Tax Mule, I already pay for people to get free food, free medical care, and in many cases free housing, and now they think they can sign a lease to rent a property I own and not pay? OH HELL NO!
better not live in tornado alley, that coaster ride will be your last.
