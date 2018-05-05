Credit Cracks Are Showing: Day Of Reckoning Looms For Corporate Borrowers

Anecdotal evidence suggests that corporate borrowers may be due for a reckoning.
A growing spider web of evidence suggests a credit reckoning may be near.
For years, the naysayers have been warning about the precariousness of the corporate credit market. In an environment where balance sheets have become more and more bloated from excess borrowing stoked by the Federal Reserve’s easy-money policies, shrinking bond yield premiums don’t make sense. At some point, they argue, there will have to be a reckoning.
Could we be nearing that point?
On the surface, it’s hard not to like corporate bonds, despite yields being at some of their lowest levels relative to U.S. Treasuries since before the financial crisis. After all, corporate earnings are booming, thanks to an expanding economy and tax cuts, and the default rate is miniscule at less than 3 percent. On top of that, the number of companies poised for an upgrade at S&P Global Ratings is the highest in a decade.
All that said, there’s mounting anecdotal evidence of possible cracks in the credit facade. One place you can see them is in the latest monthly survey put out by the National Association of Credit Management. This organization surveys 1,000 trade credit managers in the manufacturing and service industries across the U.S. Like most surveys of its kind lately, the main index number was down a bit from its recent highs. But some Wall Street strategists are focusing on a more alarming data point showing a collapse in a category called “dollar collections.” The index covering that part of the survey - which measures the ability of creditors to collect the money they are owed from their customers - tumbled to 46.7 in April from 59.6 in March, putting it at its lowest level since early 2009, the height of the financial crisis.
The folks at the NACM aren’t quite sure what to make of the big plunge, which could turn out to be an anomaly. What they do know, however, is that credit conditions are getting weaker. As they describe it, the strengthening economy has forced more companies to boost borrowings to keep pace with their competitors. Now, they may be struggling to keep on top of that debt.
“It looks like creditors are having more challenges as far as staying current, which may be contributing to the very weak dollar collection numbers,” NACM economist Chris Kuehl wrote in a report accompanying the monthly survey results.
There may be something to that. The Institute of International Finance noted in a report last month that U.S. non-financial corporate debt rose to $14.5 trillion in 2017, an increase of $810 billion from 2016 and a figure that equates to 72 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (a post-crisis high). About 60 percent of the rise in debt stemmed from new bank loan creation, which is worrisome since those borrowings roll over more frequently than bonds and are tied to short-term interest rates, which are rising at a much faster clip than long-term rates. As an example, the three-month London Interbank Offered Rate for dollars has jumped to 2.35 percent from 1 percent at the start of 2017. While that’s still low historically, any small increase gets magnified across such a big amount of borrowings.
“Rising interest rates will add pressure on corporates with large refinancing needs,” the Washington-based Institute of International Finance wrote in its report. It estimates about $3.8 trillion of loan repayments will be coming due annually.
Credit is the lifeblood of the economy and financial markets. As such, it has a reputation for being a sort of early-warning system for investors and leading indicator for riskier assets such as equities. The equity strategists at Bloomberg Intelligence say they are noticing that stock performance is starting to correlate strongly with corporate balance sheet health as well as profitability. In an April report, they wrote that over the prior year, stocks of Standard & Poor’s 500 Index members with higher cash ratios outperformed low-ratio counterparts. Also, stocks of companies with higher net-debt ratios relative to both cash flow and market capitalization underperformed lower-debt counterparts, with average monthly return differentials of 1.1 percentage points.
A growing number of influential Wall Street firms, from Guggenheim Partners to Pacific Investment Management Co., and from BlackRock Inc. to Greg Lippmann - who helped design the “Big Short” trade against subprime mortgages - are raising the alarm about the dangers growing in credit markets. It may well be that the reckoning is closer than we think.
For the first time ever, the federal government now borrows more than the entire household sector, corporate sector, and financial sectors:
http://thesoundingline.com/us-federal-government-biggest-borrower/
That's the bubble
We are soooo fucked.
Only question is "when".
They rigged the system so badly and fucked up our economy so badly the best way to survive will probably be to go back to the very basics. I envy people living off the grid completely.
' the very basics ' :
“Never spend your money before you have it.”
~Thomas Jefferson
Jefferson should have taken his own advice.
Didn't know we had amature porn queens on here. Quite a diverse lot we have!
The common theme for parents to children back in the day was:
'Save first, spend later'...
One might almost suggest that truism as a one-sentence college economics course...
Janet printed away......
"When' is the day Elon is turned away from the door by Security.
'The Black Swan' is the codename for the electric big rig.
I respect Musk more than any TBTF bank CEO.
So let me get this straight, a "Strengthening economy is causing defaults"?
Notice how even warning articles have to preface their warnings with how strong the economy is? And how the problems are due to "such a strong economy"?
That's the bullshit you get when you're being fed "truth" by people who can only say so much because they're bought and paid for themselves
This is why
Michael Hudson.
Economist Richard Wolff discusses the coming economic collapse of the United States of America.
One bubble will unmask another. and another.
Somehow, some way I expect a bailout. The rules are different for the chosen ones/entities..
There’s a reason for the FEDs pull back.
A bailout by who?
The same bastards who bailed out the banks in 2007/8.
Now with the bank account balances, IRAs, 401Ks, etc of peons like us!
They'll print it again.
For the good of the economy! /sarcasm
We’re gonna need some more Ambien. Lots more.
Dont worry none of the monopolies will be effected in any way.
How long until the easy money is turned on again?
Free John Corzine!
Things dont really work like the taught us in school.
Not true. They'll grow
Just go buy more stawks in the manipulated casino aka TBTF WS. For someone to suggest IG Corporates look good relative to UST Yields is sufficient for me to stop reading at that point!
The FedRes-TBTF WS stuffed their IPO'd PUblic Corps full of ZIRP Taxpayer debts then LBO'd the cash outta them for their own pockets. Now, they are ZOMBIES, just like the TBTF WS Banks.
Close them all via BKs and make their assets available to the prudent private sector, MainStreet, adn Small Mom-and-Pops at Market Value, ie, whatever they will bring on the COurthouse Steps instead of these "Pre-Packaged" BKs whereby the crooks get to washout their creditors yet the equivalent of still live in the house for free!!!!!!!
It's a nice dream..
Yes, this is a thing to watch. This bull market has been driven by corporate stock buybacks. Eventually corporations will get tapped out and their credit lines will run dry. Weak low volume rallies in stocks lately suggest a big dump looming.
All the debt was efficiently allocated into share buybacks.
"How does this capitalism thing work anyway?" US CEOs
Debt is KING. When you die and leave behind a pile of debt behind, you had a good time spending your money and other peoples money. If you work pay everything and save then die leaving a pile of cash behind for the cockroaches then your cash is trash.