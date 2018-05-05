FBI Chaos: Comey Caught In Lie Over Flynn Investigation; Anti-Trump "Lovebird" Lisa Page Quits

Quite a bit of FBI-related news broke late Friday;
- A newly unredacted section of a House Intel Committee report reveals that former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe told Congressional investigators that the FBI had virtually no case against Mike Flynn
- The same report reveals that James Comey contradicted himself during a recent interview with Bret Baier
- Comey, McCabe and then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Mary McCord gave the committee "conflicting testimony"
- Anti-Trump FBI "Lovebird" Lisa Page (with whom Peter Strzok was having an affaird) has flown the coop, tendering her resignation on Friday
- One of Comey's closest confidants, former FBI top lawyer James A. Baker also resigned Friday
A newly unredacted version of the House Intelligence Committee's final report on Russia was released on Friday, containing bombshell revelations stemming from the Congressional testimony of former FBI and DOJ officials Andrew McCabe and James Comey.
For starters, the redacted section of the report covers up the fact that former deputy director Andrew McCabe told Congressional investigators the FBI had virtually no case against former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn.
McCabe also says that former FBI Director James Comey spearheaded the "ambush" of Flynn at the White House - in which two FBI agents, one of whom was Peter Strzok dropped in unannounced to interrogate him.
Compare the fully redacted version that came out last week to the mostly unredacted version that came out today. Do you see what DOJ/FBI tried to cover up? McCabe s aid they hadn't substantiated anything against Flynn, and the ambush of Flynn at the WH was directed by Comey. pic.twitter.com/6Fc9U3kVwM— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 4, 2018
McCabe told the committee that "The two people who interviewed [Flynn] didn't think he was lying[.]" as well as "[N]ot [a] great beginning of a false statement case."
“Deputy Director McCabe confirmed the interviewing agent’s initial impression and stated that the 'conundrum that we faced on their return from the interview is that although [the agents] didn’t detect deception in the statements that he made in the interview … the statements were inconsistent with our understanding of the conversation that he had actually had with the ambassador,'” the report states.
Compare these two pages. The initial redacted version hid clear testimony that the FBI didn't think Flynn lied. McCabe: "The two people who interviewed [Flynn] didn't think he was lying[.]" And: "[N]ot [a] great beginning of a false statement case[.]" pic.twitter.com/MZNIHCGzPU— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 4, 2018
Next, we learn that Comey lied (or had a terrible lapse in memory) when he told Fox News host Bret Baier that he didn't tell Congressional investigators what McCabe told them; that the two FBI agents who interviewed former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn didn't think he was lying to them.
“Director Comey testified to the Committee that ‘the agents…discerned no physical indications of deception," reads the new report. "They didn’t see any change in posture, in tone, in inflection, in eye contact. They saw nothing that indicated to them that he knew he was lying to them.”
Here's what Comey told Fox's Baier last week:
Baier: Did you tell lawmakers that FBI agents didn't believe former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn was lying intentionally to investigators?
Comey: No. And I saw that in the media. I don't know what - maybe someone misunderstood something I said. I didn't believe that, and didn't say that.
See pages 53 & 54 of the Russia report (those two pages just had redactions lifted from the IC) https://t.co/YoFZsfwp6V pic.twitter.com/6EClGdL4Hu— Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) May 5, 2018
As Sean Davis of The Federalist notes, the DOJ and FBI "demanded significant redactions to the document not to protect national security or sources and methods, but to protect potentially corrupt officials from accountability"
It’s clear that DOJ/FBI demanded significant redactions not to protect national security or sources/methods, but to protect potentially corrupt officials from accountability for their actions before and after Trump’s election.— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 5, 2018
The Flynn redactions appear to have been done to protect a false statements case with no evidentiary basis. Others were done to hide apparent conspiracy to spy on and leak against Trump officials out of spite over the election results.— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 5, 2018
In one section, initially redacted material suggests an investigation against Flynn that, per Comey, should have been closed was kept open because he may have *thwarted* Obama admin plans to provoke Russia into disproportionately attxkinf the U.S.— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 5, 2018
House Intel Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) weighed in, pointing out to Fox News's Laura Ingraham that his committee had "been fighting with the Department of Justice and the FBI, for six weeks, to release this information to the American people."
It took the DOJ and the FBI 6 weeks to lift redactions on 2 pages of the Russia report. What info was initially redacted? Comey & McCabe saying that agents did not believe Flynn was lying. @DevinNunes explains. See Pg 53 & 54 of Russia report https://t.co/VjsrPX2dkh pic.twitter.com/DYlNlBOOGc— Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) May 5, 2018
Flynn, who has been cooperating with Mueller's investigation, was forced to resign as Trump's National Security Advisor last February after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about perfectly legal and to-be-expected conversations he had with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the transition.
So why would Flynn plead guilty?
Some have suggested that Flynn pleaded guilty due to the fact that federal investigations tend to bankrupt people who aren't filthy rich - as was the case with former Trump campaign aide Michael Caputo, who told the Senate Intelligence Committee "God damn you to hell" after having to sell his home due to mounting legal fees over the inquiry.
“Your investigation and others into the allegations of Trump campaign collusion with Russia are costing my family a great deal of money — more than $125,000 — and making a visceral impact on my children."
Thus, it's entirely possible Flynn pleaded guilty in order to avoid financial ruin - though like Caputo, he didn't escape having to sell his house in March.
Is it not possible he just plead guilty because of the financial burden it created and is creating on our family?? https://t.co/gx5sLLa1K9— 🇺🇸MFLYNNJR🇺🇸 (@mflynnJR) April 23, 2018
Another thought is that the FBI simply called Flynn's bluff and said they caught him in a lie. While perhaps a stretch at this point and certainly unconfirmed, some have suggested that Andrew McCabe instructed Peter Strzok and the other FBI agent who interviewed Flynn to alter their "302" forms - the document FBI investigators use to document an interview.
Investigative journalist Sara Carter has reported that FBI sources maintain the FBI’s deputy director under Comey, Andrew G. McCabe, may have asked FBI agents to alter or change their findings in their 302s; Carter alleges that OIG Inspector General Michael Horowitz is looking into this. -The Hill
So we know that innocent people plead guilty all the time, and that Flynn faced significant financial pressure were he to remain in the Trump administration and fight the claims against him. Also recall that during December 2016, when Flynn spoke with the Russian ambassador, the Russiagate narrative was in a full frenzy. It's possible that although Flynn and Kislyak's contact was perfectly legal and to-be expected, he may have been hesitant to tell the FBI about some or all of his communications out of an abundance of caution. It should also be noted that Flynn may have considered the obviously pro-Clinton top brass of the US intelligence community to be "the enemy" and been hesitant to tell them the full truth.
Until we know more, we can only speculate.
In other FBI news - Lisa Page and James Baker quit on Friday
Two top Comey advisors announced their departure from the FBI on Friday, leading to speculation that some bad information is about to come out regarding the pair.
Resignations were handed in by James Baker - former top lawyer for the NSA specializing in FISA matters before becoming the FBI's top lawyer, and lawyer Lisa Page - one of the two "lovebirds" who sent anti-Trump text messages with her co-worker with whom she was having an extramarital affair - special agent Peter Strzok (who spearheaded the Clinton email investigation, the early Trump investigation and interviewed Mike Flynn).
Mollie Hemmingway of The Federalist notes that Page and Baker quit as a highly anticipated report by the DOJ's Inspector General is "looming," suggesting that the report will reveal violations of the law egregious enough to call for both of them to hand in their resignations on the same day.
Lisa Page quit today. James Baker quit today. IG report looming. https://t.co/ppU5aNb8w5— Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 5, 2018
One Twitter user takes it a step further...
Baker was NSA Gen Counsel specializing in FISA matters. After you hired him, the @FBI engaged in a palace coup attempting to rig a presidential election, then overthrow a President via FISC abuse. Baker was instrumental. You're both going to prison. https://t.co/hxa45CrAvx— NameRedacted8 (@nameredacted8) May 5, 2018
And, oddly, James Comey forgot to mention Page's name when he was praising Baker on Friday night:
Now do a tweet about Lisa Page https://t.co/Dx9nBetRqG— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 5, 2018
Perhaps Page and Baker can set up legal defense funds like Andy McCabe and convince people to give them a half-million dollars to cover upcoming expenses.
May they do the perp walk soon enough. Comey would be REAL popular in the county lockup.
D-Tards enveloped in another D-Tard scheme. A tired old whore with silicone tits, paid (twice), trying to break a contract (supposedly) but mainly getting paid to harm the President.
To the article.
Comey is a sleazy Weasel. Freud must have grinned like a banshee, when Comey provided the best descripton of himself.
Time to build the gallows- at least 6 foot, 8 inches off the ground.
High Treason.
A higher loyalty...
Higher asshole
fuck Comey
Let's be sure that Flynn is at Mueller's and Comey's sentencing hearings.
What I don't understand is how those remaining are able to continue to perpetuate the deception after their boss(es) have left or been canned. Comey is gone - and still the releases are redacted to protect him. Why?
It would seem to me that if the 'evil' boss is gone, the time to come clean is now - to save oneself and no longer participate in the conspiracy. The only reason it continues is because Comey wasn't the top - and the 'evil' that directed everything is still well in control.
In reply to Let's be sure that Flynn is… by SWRichmond
The FBI (Feral Bureau of Weasels) is merely one of the 17 three-letter Gestapo (Geheime Staatspolizei) agencies and a lower ranking one at that.
In reply to What I don't understand is… by erkme73
In other FBI news - Lisa Page and James Baker quit on Friday
Two top Comey advisors announced their departure from the FBI on Friday, leading to speculation that some bad information is about to come out regarding the pair."
heh...the slow motion FBI/CIA/DOJ train wreck continues, shall we play again Obama, Hillary, Comey, Mueller, Clapper, Brennan, Rosenstein, Rice, Farkas, Soros & Mrs.Sunstein? ;-)
Only "a" lie?
(Laugh Track Deafening !!!!)
Burn him at the stake using copies of his book for the fuel.
As well all know, FACTS DON’T MATTER to the tens of millions of hyper emotional blue brained numb skulls.
The Soros-Prog game plan has been to confuse & obfuscate, to delay and stonewall. To do whatever it takes to thwart the will of the people, regain power & control and destroy every last hope of democracy for America. Breaking the law is nothing more than an inconvenience to the Progs who know they will be protected. The Progs will impeach Trump for doing nothing and waste years crippling his administration. Dozens of Prog activists are facing jail time if the USA gets a real Attorney General who cleans out the DOJ & FBI and hires a real Special Prosecutor to indict the Criminal Elite.
- Judas Sessions
All the Right needs is a leader to call for open war on the leftist and their Corp supporters, I don't see that happening.
If you sell your soul to the Clintons, inevitably it comes back to bite you and your lies revealed. Witness Comey.
Or, if you try to come clean, you're Arkincided. Choose your poison when shacking up with team Clinton.
Truly the Devil's Bargain.
It's so true, everyone that makes a deal with the Clinton's gets burned one way or another.
Clintons some of the fucking whore POS assholes who need to be exterminated quickly.
"Comey is gone - and still the releases are redacted to protect him. Why?"
Professional courtesy ...
Next step- find the slow-walkers and the people behind the redactions.
I'm sure there are still plenty of cronies working in the FBI in constant contact doing their bidding.
There are a few things going on. Two that I can put my finger on:
1) This is a full throated fight where the loser gets fucked and there is no quarter, unless one side dominates, wins and grants amnesty. The only side that could conceivably consider some form of amnesty after winning at this point is Trump. DOJ and the FBI muckety-mucks feel that their survival is on the line, and they're going to fight accordingly.
2) Go rewatch Yuri Bezmenov's 1984 interview and compare it to how the left side of the voter base acts. Facts flat out DO NOT MATTER to these people, and they'll support getting rid of Trump no matter what. I think Yuri is correct that they're ruined, but I do not agree that it is immutable ruin. It is only immutable if you rely on fact alone. Emotion and ostracism, when combined with facts, would probably make them back off.
One case of Pedophile bs with any major Dem will change the ultra leftist minds. Well at least the normies that think they are doing good. The Spirit Cooking wing of the Dems is lost.
Because it is an investigation and not a court of law. Everything is going to be done to keep the truth from coming out before they hang the blame on some one.
Hang 'em high! And what is this thing that Comey calls "the media". We pay them to lie to us. Unplug broadcast cable TV.
I know I would be there for sure. With a big shit-eating grin on my face.
...Flynn is at Mueller's and Comey's sentencing hearings...
Forget "donations", "advance royalties", "speaking engagement" fees and the rest of the pseudo valuable "in kind" compensation these crooks use to hide their nefarious "earnings" with, (oh yeah, and their exchanges in "art"), sell tickets to this event and use the proceeds to provide at least a modicum of restitution to the victims whose lives have been left in tatters by these schmucks.
jmo.
Flynn only plead guilty to save his son from being framed by the FBI. Not complicate, and now that Flynn played nice, we hear nothing more about the son, do we?
https://www.cnn.com/2017/11/08/politics/michael-flynn-son-special-couns…
Looser one soon cuz he doesn't have a pretty mouth....
The question now is where that loyalty actually lies.
Skank off....skank on.... skank off, skank on.....the skanker
Blast from the past. Now, people who don't want to get up simply install electronic shit so that they can speak into their phones to turn the lights on and off.
Are you an FBI agent entrapping innocents?
18 U.S. Code § 1001
“[W]hoever, in any matter within the jurisdiction of the executive, legislative, or judicial branch of the Government of the United States, knowingly and willfully— (1) falsifies, conceals, or covers up by any trick, scheme, or device a material fact; (2) makes any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or representation; or (3) makes or uses any false writing or document knowing the same to contain any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or entry; shall be fined under this title, imprisoned not more than 5 years or, if the offense involves international or domestic terrorism (as defined in section 2331), imprisoned not more than 8 years, or both.”
In short, anyone in any matter within the jurisdiction of the United States, who knowingly and willfully falsifies or conceals a material fact, or makes a materially false statement or representation, or makes or uses a document containing a material false statement, shall be fined or imprisoned, or both. Notice the false statement does not have to be made under oath.
The evidence that the following individuals have all violated 18 U.S. Code § 1001, as well as a plethora of other federal and state statutes and laws, is overwhelming, public and undisputed, and each of these individuals should now be indicted, convicted and sent to jail. No deals, no plea bargains, no light sentences. What they have done is far worse than many of the impoverished individuals presently cooling their heels in federal and state prisons for a variety of relatively minor federal and state crimes or offenses, such as drug possession.
In fact, the crimes of the following individuals are far worse than many of the crimes for which individuals are presently serving time, since the following individuals were elected or appointed to carry out their duties as public servants, to fulfill and uphold the public trust, fiduciaries of the public interest in maintaining a fair, impartial, and just government -- a government of the people, by the people, and for the people (have we forgotten these critical words that provide the touchstone for our democracy?):
Robert Mueller (suborning perjury, falsifying documents and evidence, engaged in a conspiracy to overthrow a duly elected President, obstruction of justice, prosecutorial misconduct [see https://openscholarship. wustl.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1482&context=law_lawreview]
James Comey (falsifying documents and evidence, lying to Congress, lying to the public, obstruction of justice, engaged in a conspiracy to overthrow a duly elected President, prosecutorial misconduct)
Andrew McCabe (falsifying documents and evidence, lying to Congress, lying to a federal judge, engaged in a conspiracy to overthrow a duly elected President, obstruction of justice, prosecutorial misconduct)
Peter Strzok ((falsifying documents and evidence, lying to Congress, engaged in a conspiracy to overthrow a duly elected President, obstruction of justice, prosecutorial misconduct)
Rod Rosenstein (falsifying documents and evidence, lying to Congress, lying to a federal judge, obstruction of justice, engaged in a conspiracy to overthrow a duly elected President)
Hillary Clinton (destroying evidence during an ongoing investigation, illegal transfer and disclosure of classified information, lying to the FBI, lying to Congress, obstruction of justice, lying to the public, treason by giving aid and comfort to our enemies)
To those Zero Hedge readers who are legally inclined, feel free to add to the list with additional individuals and crimes, as well as the specific evidence that supports those crimes. Maybe we are the ones who will have to remind Congress and our Justice Department (what an oxymoron) what justice is and what it looks like. Maybe it’s time to crank up the pressure and heat on the cowards, dissemblers, and weasels in Congress, in the Justice Department, in the FBI, and on the federal bench. Maybe it’s time to let them know what moral courage and justice and upholding the law looks like, since they can’t seem to figure it out.
The FBI is falling apart. It's very foundation is crumbling. This is historical.
The FBI has always been a political tool to varying degrees, the difference is that now the evidence is available for all to see, whereas before it could (and would) be swept right under the rug.
So the question of the day is...why did both resign at the same time? Is Lisa Page the "Stormy" of the FBI. Is she poontang central?. Was more than one agent riding that "horse" while others waited their turn? Inquiring minds want to know.
Fate the Magnificent
"Push the Button, Max"
I love the "Great Race".
Did you catch the scene where the moose head had the rest of the moose on the other side of the wall?
Natalie Wood looks so good in stockings and garters. What sleek legs.
...
And, when Fate first lights off his rocket railcar, it scared the living shit out of the extras. They all jump.
The original prop can be seen in the Peterson Automotive Museum in L.A.
It's in the parking structure.
Roger that TP. The problems at the FBI have been going on for years. Look at the FISC report on FBI abuse of FISA warrants. Wikileaks showed us that deputy director Peter Kadzik (John Podesta's personal lawyer) was the DNC's back door into DOJ. Now we know that Lowrenta Lynch, who's meeting with Bubba on the tarmac was pre-arranged, called the FBI and pressured them to not reopen the Clinton server investigation, or Yates deputy Axelrod who pressured McCabe to drop the Clinton Foundation investigation. When the dust settles on all this, Congress has to ammend section 702 of the Patriot Act, FISA court procedures.
[Updated] James Baker - FIRED [reported today - resigned [false]] / removed Jan/FIRED 4.21 Lisa Page - FIRED [reported today - resigned [false]] Testimony received. Tracking_y. [Added] Mike Kortan, FBI Assistant Director for Public Affairs - FIRED [cooperating under 'resigned' title] Josh Campbell, Special Assistant to James Comey - FIRED [DOJ] David Laufman, Chief of the Justice Department’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section [NAT SEC - HRC email invest] - FIRED/FORCE John Carlin, Assistant Attorney General – Head of DOJ’s National Security Division - FIRED/FORCE Sally Yates, Deputy Attorney General & Acting Attorney General - FIRED Mary McCord, Acting Assistant Attorney General – Acting Head of DOJ’s National Security Division - FIRED/FORCE Bruce Ohr, Associate Deputy Attorney General – Demoted 2x - cooperating witness [power removed] Rachel Brand, Associate Attorney General – No. 3 official behind Deputy AG Rosenstein - FIRED/FORCE Cross against House/Senate resignations/final term announcements + CEO departures. CONSPIRACY? FAKE NEWS? THE SWAMP IS BEING DRAINED. TRUST THE PLAN. JUSTICE. Q
It is past time to shut down the F.B.I. and transfer their authority to the Marshall Services. Useless lying pieces of dog shit. And, no whistleblowers, so don't try to tell me the 'rank and file' are great people. They are only concerned with paychecks and pensions. There is nothing I hate more than dirty, lying cops!
Are you sure the Marshals are any better anymore? I've met at least two of them around my neck of the jungle and I was not favorably impressed.
And I heard some *real* ugly stories about how they treated people -- legal gun owners -- in New Orleans right after Hurricane Katrina.
There was a neighborhood bar there that had remained open and had become an island of spontaneous order and sanity amid the surrounding chaos.
The Marshals raided it at M-16-point, screaming obscenities and death threats. Because the people running the place had guns and had used to them to drive off looters. Couldn't have looters being chased away, could we?
Transferring authority to the Marshall Services was suggested by James Kallstrom the former Assistant Director of the F.B.I. on Tucker Carlson's program 05/03/2018. He stated that it was time to shut down the F.B.I. I figure he knows as much as anyone what goes on in the culture of both organizations. More than you do, certainly.
"This is historical". No, this is hysterical.
Actually, a BIG thanks to Trump for exposing this BS and seeing it through. One tough hombre:-)
It's fun to blame the maverick for not firing everyone but I primarily blame the reds in congress and maintain that if this situation remains the same until mid-terms they will be wiped out.
There are no "reds" in congress. To say that is oxymoronic. Congress is full of parasitoid corporate fascist puppets.
"A parasitoid is an organism that lives in close association with its host and at the host's expense, and which sooner or later kills it." https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Parasitoid
The reds in Congress....there is something deeply wrong on the Republican side. The Donkeys have an unbelievably huge problem with the Awan/Wasserman/DNC/Congressional Spy Ring. Probably the biggest single intelligence fiasco in this country's history. A Pakistani spy ring acting as the I.T. specialists to over 40 Democrat Congressional offices for more than a decade, with access to every single thing on the entire computer networks in those offices, yet not a peep from the Republicans for more than a year after this started becoming public knowledge (for any who care to look).
So, why are we not hearing about this? I can understand why the media won't touch it. The media is controlled. What I cannot understand is why the Republicans stay silent. Will they stay silent and lose the House or Senate in the coming mid-terms? If they do, it can only mean that we are doomed. It has to mean that they are all 100% compromised, and some force has TOTAL CONTROL of both Houses of Congress. This spy ring is the ultimate tell - proof that this country has been managed for the benefit of some outside, select group for a long time, and will go a long way toward explaining why so many things have been allowed to happen that weaken and help destroy the American REPUBLIC.
