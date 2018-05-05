"To His Dying Breath": McCain Regrets Picking Palin, Wants Pence But Not Trump At Funeral

The New York Times has given John McCain (R-AZ) quite the sendoff - detailing a trip made by Joe Biden and his wife Jill to the dying senator's Arizona ranch last Sunday where the former Vice President "wanted to let him know how much I love him and how much he matters to me and how much I admire his integrity and his courage."
The NYT's longtime op-ed writer Frank Bruni, meanwhile, lauds McCain and trashes Trump in an article entitled Battling Donald Trump With His Dying Breaths.
As Bruni makes it quite clear, McCain may be near the end of the road, he's far from done making his mark.
Mr. McCain, 81, is still in the fight, struggling with the grim diagnosis he received last summer: He has been leading conference calls with his staff in a strained voice, grinding out three-hour physical therapy sessions and rewarding himself most days with a tall glass of Absolut Elyx on ice. -NYT
Inbetween tall glasses of iced vodka, "most days," McCain also filmed a nearly two-hour HBO documentary at his Hidden Valley Ranch, and is coming out with what he acknowledges will be his last book, "The Restless Wave," both set for release this month.
The film and the book, a copy of which The New York Times obtained independently of Mr. McCain, amount to the senator’s final say on his career and a concluding argument for a brand of pro-free trade and pro-immigration Republicanism that, along with his calls for preserving the American-led international order, have grown out of fashion under President Trump. -NYT
Some highlights from the New York Times coverage:
- McCain is suffering "debilitating side effects" from aggressive cancer treatment as he spends his final days in Arizona
- He has few regrets - though one is that he chose Sarah Palin as his 2008 running mate instead of tapping Democrat-turned-independent Joe Lieberman.
“It was sound advice that I could reason for myself...But my gut told me to ignore it and I wish I had.”
He calls the decision not to pick Mr. Lieberman “another mistake that I made” in his political career, a self-indictment that includes his involvement in the Keating Five savings and loan scandal and his reluctance to speak out during his 2000 presidential bid about the Confederate battle flag flying above the South Carolina Capitol.
- McCain doesn't want Trump at his funeral - instead insisting that Vice President Mike Pence attend the service in Washington's National Cathedral.
His intimates have informed the White House that their current plan for his funeral is for Vice President Mike Pence to attend the service to be held in Washington’s National Cathedral but not President Trump, with whom Mr. McCain has had a rocky relationship. -NYT
- McCain's associates have been quietly spreading the word that they want a "McCain person" to eventually fill his Senate seat - "a roster that includes his wife, Cindy."
The matter of succession for the McCain seat — a topic of such intense discussion that Republicans officials here joke that Washington lawyers know Arizona election law better than any attorney in the state — is officially verboten among party officials and the senator’s friends. They are determined to reward him with the same good ending that his friend Senator Edward M. Kennedy enjoyed before he succumbed to brain cancer in 2009.
McCain's Dying Breaths
In a second Saturday article, Frank Bruni details the Arizona Senator's battles with President Trump - who McCain has criticized for his "half-baked, spurious nationalism."
The fight isn’t really between two men. It’s between two takes on what matters most in this messy world. I might as well be blunt: It’s between the high road and the gutter. McCain has always believed, to his core, in sacrifice, honor and allegiance to something larger than oneself. Trump believes in Trump, and whatever wreckage he causes in deference to that god is of no concern.
“Trump is in every single way the opposite of John McCain,” Bob Kerrey told me recently. “He may be the opposite of every president we ever had.” Kerrey and McCain both served in Vietnam, they overlapped in the Senate and they stay in touch. So Kerrey knows that Trump has caused McCain no small measure of anguish, but less because of Trump’s crassness and the daily tragicomedy of his administration — this, too, shall pass — than because of “the impact on democracy.” It could be enduring, and it could be profound. -Frank Bruni, NYT
Which, Bruni writes of McCain, is "why a patriot like him could never sit this one out."
Bruni also suggests that Trump is threatened by McCain's biography, then goes on to mention Trump's allegedly falsified health report, his multiple draft deferments due to bone spurs, and Trump's claim that Barack Obama was born outside the United States.
Trump jump-started his political career with the lie that Barack Obama was born outside the United States and thus an illegitimate president. During the last weeks of Trump’s presidential campaign, he branded Hillary Clinton a criminal and encouraged supporters to chant, “Lock her up.”
During the last weeks of McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign, he grew so concerned about supporters’ hostility to and misconceptions about Obama that he corrected and essentially chided them. “He is a decent person,” he told a man who had volunteered that he was “scared” of an Obama presidency. When a woman at that same campaign event chimed in that Obama was “an Arab,” McCain told her that she was wrong. “He’s a decent family man,” he added. -NYT
Other choice words for the sitting President include:
- "Trump is never to blame and quick to malign onetime allies who have grown inconvenient."
- "Trump demands instant gratification."
- "Trump invites pity for all the slights he suffers plus plenty that he only imagines, and he readily boasts about achievements actual and hallucinated."
- "Such grace is unimaginable from Trump. That’s why it’s so vital that McCain is using his waning time to model it."
Meanwhile, other journalists, such as Australia's Caitlin Johnstone, can't wait for McCain to "Please Just Fucking Die Already," writing - (before his cancer diagnosis) "This evil man has supported every US military bloodbath in his obscenely long lifetime, and has been actively involved in both promoting and manufacturing support for every single despicable act of military invention throughout his entire career."
I sincerely, genuinely hope that Arizona Senator John McCain’s heart stops beating, and that he is subsequently declared dead by qualified medical professionals very soon. I don’t wish him a painful death, I don’t wish him a slow death, I don’t wish him an unnatural or violent death; I only wish that he becomes incapable of facilitating the merciless slaughter of any more human beings.
Johnstone sums up precisely why the left (in this case the New York Times) has taken up a defense of McCain in his waning years:
Like all neocons have done since the advent of neoconservatism, McCain promotes a very hawkish, anti-detente position toward Russia, which he has been advancing like a good little horseman of the apocalypse at every possible opportunity, from Syria to sanctions to NATO provocations. For this reason he has found himself in what is hopefully the twilight of his life the sudden darling of the Democratic party, which, in its relentless striving to do literally anything other than move left, has been trying to make red-baiting and McCarthyism cool again. -Caitlin Johnstone
"So yeah, if John McCain could go ahead and die sooner rather than later, that would be awesome."
Johnstone's reply to McCain's cancer diagnosis? "Good"
Is he dead yet? I want to attend the parade.
Ya just know, ya just...know...McCains funeral is going to be so grandiose, so "The King has Died".
WTF is wrong with you people in AZ?
You f'nuts do realize YOU'RE the reason OBAMA won the first time right?
Your "Senator for Life" McCain was just pure Evil, the entire Nation could see it plain as day...just as disgusting as Hillary...YOU sent the nation running into Obama's arms; literally for thier life, as there was no limit to this mans bloodlust.
Your 'Dear Leader' will be dead soon; please choose his replacement wisely.
In reply to Is he dead yet? I want to… by MadHatt
Just die bitch.
In reply to . by FireBrander
While mcStain whines- This HUGE EVENT THE JEW MEDIA DON"T WANT YOU TO KNOW ABOUT IS HAPPENING!!
A direct result of the jew supremacist Karl Marx is the imprisonment of those that oppose the jew supremacists and their monumental current and historical LIES !
They have now imprisoned a Canadian citizen retired Violin teacher for making a video titled " Sorry Mom, I Was Wrong About The Holocaust" She was visiting Germany and with family when she was arrested by the jew supremacist controlled non-sovereign nation of Je(r)wmany.
Do everything you can folks to FREE this poor woman from the ethnocentric thugs that call themselves jews.
Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SAP526u32Fg
She told the truth and the jew supremacists put her in prison- ITS HERE FOLKS !
They kidnapped Ernst Zundel from his home in Tennessee, Yes U.S. INS (jew supremacist) officers showed up in force unannounced caught him outside his home and flew him to Canada in chains, spent two years in prison there. Then was extradited to Je(r)wmany and immediately prosecuted and sentenced to another 5 years in jew supremacist prison...... for what you might ask- for telling the truth and publishing a small booklet authored by someone else titled "Did six million really die?" while he was living in Canada.
So for asking a question and presenting proven facts he like Monika Schaefer, Sylvia Stoltz, Ursula Haverbeck, Germar Rudolf, & David Irving have all been imprisoned by these rabid lying jew supremacists.
These warmongering thugs and all their HUGE accumulation of LIES must be stopped !
Call, email & write the embassies, Speak out, Tell Friends, Call Congressman, Put a Bumper sticker on your car- make your own. Don't ignore this folks- this is HUGE !!
Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0wvv1ZA412Q
In reply to Just die bitch. by Truther
The REAL QUESTION for McCain is:
Are you READY for JUDGMENT DAY?
In reply to While mcStain whines- This… by MoreSun
Hell is too good for McStain
In reply to The REAL QUESTION for McCain… by beepbop
I'd rather send a rabid Chihuahua with diarrhea to his funeral. The mother fucker deserves it after shitting on our Constitution for 40 plus years.
In reply to Hell is too good for McStain by bamawatson
Why don’t we all start to act like he’s already dead and stop talking about him.
In reply to I'd rather send a rabid… by johngaltfla
Enjoy your rocket ride to hell, Johnny.
Hope brain cancer is contagious, Lindsay.
In reply to Why don’t we all start to… by IridiumRebel
This is a fantastic article.
I particularly liked the part that said McCain would be dead soon.
In reply to Hope brain cancer is… by ???ö?
Trump should volunteer to be a pallbearer and bury his fucking evil ass
In reply to This is a fantastic article… by MANvsMACHINE
DIE ALREADY, AND ROT IN HELL, YOU TREASONOUS SCUMBAG PIECE OF SHIT.
In reply to Trump should volunteer to be… by remain calm
I am sorry to inform you Mr Cancer, you have McCain.
If I was Trump I would be sorely tempted to show up at the funeral and whip out Mr Big and piss on the casket as it was being lowered in front of everybody on camera. I would make sure CNN has a very good camera angle.
McCain is one of histories all time biggest douchbags.
In reply to DIE by Croesus
Just guessing, but on Sarah Palin's side the feeling is mutual??
In reply to asdf by DownWithYogaPants
McCain is dumping turds into the punchbowl on his way out the door.
The only thing that saved him all these years was that hero tale.
He only got into Annapolis because he was spawned from previous graduates, but even there he was a self impressed loser with big connections and a lousy transcript.
Johnny boy's big, fancy Annapolis diploma didn't do much for the men of the Forrestal, nor the co-pilot who got killed when Johnny's incompetent flying skills got the jet shot down over Vietnam, nor the American prisoners of the Hanoi Hilton.
And wasn't his daddy mixed up with the USS Liberty cover story?
And after all that he has the temerity to publicly prohibit the President from attending his funeral, while at the same time inviting the Vice President?
Anyone with a lick of integrity should avoid that service after such a treacherous belch.
Johnny boy McCain is a disgrace to America.
In reply to DIE by Croesus
Jeeps I could not say it better: "dumping turds on the way out"
........goes to show you. This phase of his is the time you abandon all grievances and shake everyone's hand and wish them well. But McCain....Nooo. That's one small person you are talking there.
In reply to McCain is dumping turds into… by fleur de lis
NoName is a half step behind Soros on my "Why isn't this guy dead yet?" list
In reply to This is a fantastic article… by MANvsMACHINE
Man you guys are brutal. Funny....but brutal
In reply to This is a fantastic article… by MANvsMACHINE
President Trump is awlfully busy anyway, so Pence will be just fine.
Pence has an opening on the calendar for next Thursday, is that good for you Senator? Will you be, ah, ready?
Oh, but sorry to inform your slimy ass that you don't get to pick your replacement, bitch.
In reply to This is a fantastic article… by MANvsMACHINE
Mitch, schedule that Obamacare revote.
In reply to This is a fantastic article… by MANvsMACHINE
Burn in eternal HELL you Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath.
In reply to Why don’t we all start to… by IridiumRebel
The fucker didn't suffer enough.
In reply to Why don’t we all start to… by IridiumRebel
The good, the bad and the ugly.
In reply to The fucker didn't suffer… by johngaltfla
I hope they can revive him a few times before he finally goes
In reply to The fucker didn't suffer… by johngaltfla
Mmmmm...sorry to ruin your party, but the Pope says there is no Hell.
In reply to Why don’t we all start to… by IridiumRebel
That was just the Pope wishing aloud. As a Jesuit, he'd better HOPE there's no hell.
In reply to Hell is too good for McStain… by FireBrander
Pope: There is no Hell.
Vatican: Hell yes there is!
Pope: (crickets chirping)
In reply to That was just the Pope… by Withdrawn Sanction
Makes you wonder if the Pope is the Devil ?
In reply to Hell is too good for McStain… by FireBrander
It all makes me wonder if we're all born in Hell..that death is the escape...that maybe it's the Devil telling me suicide is a "sin" to keep me here as long as possible.
In reply to Makes you wonder if the Pope… by Harry Lightning
And that's why "only the good die young"?
In reply to It all makes me wonder if we… by FireBrander
Is the pope Jewish?
In reply to Hell is too good for McStain… by FireBrander
A good friend of mine had the exact same diagnosis as McStain. 14 months from the diagnosis until the bitter end, just about like songbird Johnny's and Sen. Chappaquiddick Kennedy's. And the end was extremely bitter.
In McCain's case, it couldn't happen to a more deserving sack of sh*t. The karma of his Forrestal hot dogging, and of his treachery at the Hanoi Hilton are finally redounding to him. Good. The wheels of justice may turn slowly but they grind exceedingly fine.
Let me know where his grave is...so I can go spit on it.
In reply to I'd rather send a rabid… by johngaltfla
Someone better dig him up when he dies and make sure there's garlic in his mouth and a fucking wooden stake through his heart.
In reply to A good friend of mine had… by Withdrawn Sanction
I find not too many people know about the Forrestal fire at all, let alone that McStain was responsible for it.
In reply to A good friend of mine had… by Withdrawn Sanction
You mean SHIT on it???
In reply to A good friend of mine had… by Withdrawn Sanction
Finally, the light at the end of the tunnel is close enough to see. About time.
In reply to Hell is too good for McStain by bamawatson
Sonbird's Swan Song.
In reply to Finally, the light at the… by City_Of_Champyinz
Sometimes in life, we are given a choice between being a slave in Heaven or a star in Hell. And Hell does not always look like Hell. On a good day, it can look a lot like LA.
In reply to Hell is too good for McStain by bamawatson
I read this NYT article and felt my blood pressure spike. Bruni say that McCain is honorable and noble. McCain is a man wrapped up in his inadequacies. His anger and violence is the expression of what's within. He's a junkyard dog living in filth. A smart dog could jump the fence and find a home but with McCain's anger he'd end up at the pound getting the needle. I posted a comment on the nyt site but they wouldn't include it. I asked Bruni if when he used the word 'honorable' to describe McCain did he ever consider the 400,000 in Syria he helped kill? Or the million in Iraq. Or his weasel colluding with Hillary on the Trump Dossier? We lost Iraq and Syria. All we got was debt and hate. Not smart, not honorable, not good and I hope he can't reincarnate.
In reply to The REAL QUESTION for McCain… by beepbop
McCain ISIS
In April 2013, GOP Senator McCain at an Idlib, Syria Terrorist Gathering Pledged US Money and Weapons to Ex-US POW Ibrahim Al-Badri of the “Free Syrian Army,”an Al Qaeda Leader Then Already Among Washington’s Five Most Wanted Terrorists with a $10 Million Reward on His Head; McCain’s Moderate Democratic Protege Badri Was Simultaneously Emir of ISIS, Styling Himself Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, and Now Claims to Rule the World as Caliph Ibrahim of the Restored Caliphate — So Why Hasn’t McCain Been Indicted?
-Webster G. Tarpley, Ph.D.
http://www.infowars.com/mccain-other-top-officials-accused-of-illegally-visiting-syria/
Senator John McCain made a secret trip to a Kurdish-held region in northern Syria the week of February 20th, 2017, to speak with US military officials, rebel fighters, and leaders in the region.
McCain spokeswoman, Julie Tarallo, confirmed that McCain made this secret trip, calling it a “valuable opportunity to assess dynamic conditions on the ground in Syria and Iraq.”
http://theduran.com/every-time-john-mccain-makes-secret-trips-to-syria-chemical-weapon-attacks-follow/
POTUS Trump knows that the chemical attack in Syria is a hoax and false flag.
The Presstitute mainstream media knows that the chemical attack in Syria is a hoax and false flag. All of Congress knows that the chemical attack in Syria is a hoax and false flag.
The entire world knows that Assad is not that stupid (he is a doctor and ophthalmologist) so as to gas women and children at the very moment he is winning the war in Syria…launching a chemical weapons strike for shits and giggle, moments after Trump announced a US pullout from Syria.
Question is. Why are we arming, funding & training I CIA SIS terror organizations since the day of the Mujahaideen to destabilize & destroy Sovereign Nations?
In reply to I read this NYT article and… by Baron von Bud
Not that I have any liking towards this weasel McCain, but I think the 400,000 Syrians you cite would have been killed regardless of whether McCain or the US was involved in that civil war. It was bound to happen because the Assad family has ruled with an iron fist in that country for 45+ years, and they have a lot of enemies in a part of the world where there are a lot of people hating one another. Syria is the intersection between Sunni and Shia, and between many different political parties from Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia. Its a melting pot of warring people, and has been that way for centuries. Add in the Jewish factor in Israel to light the fuse, and it was inevitable for a huge war to occur in Syria.
But you're right when you take McCain and the neocons in America to task for underwriting the violence with the provision of weapons to several sides of the conflict. The Americans saw this as an opportunity to have many of the groups they dislike kill each other off. Good military strategy but rather inhumane at best. But what was the alternative ? Perhaps by supplying the weapons, the Americans made the inevitable outcome occur sooner.
Welcome to war, the true oldest profession of mankind.
In reply to I read this NYT article and… by Baron von Bud
It was not a civil war. It started at the behest of the CIA and their Government jihadis in a color revolution called the 'arab spring. Prior to the US, Saudi, Israeli instigated war on Syria, Syria was a highly educated and multi religion/cultural secular country.
We started the war for Israel, the Rothschild Zionist Genie energy and for geographical HEGEMONY on behalf of Israhell.
In reply to Not that I have any liking… by Harry Lightning
If they appoint his plastic wife the repubs will lose the seat in the next fair election
In reply to The REAL QUESTION for McCain… by beepbop
McStain knows his fate is a forgone conclusion, in this life and the next. Hate is all he had left.
"To the last, I grapple with thee; From Hell's heart, I stab at thee; For hate's sake, I spit my last breath at thee."
Herman Melville from Moby Dick.
In reply to The REAL QUESTION for McCain… by beepbop
I'm sure Trump will be happy to comply with NoName's funeral request... Anyway, why would a POTUS want to attend the last rights of a liar and a traitor? I wonder is the leaders of ISIS will be in attendance?
In reply to While mcStain whines- This… by MoreSun
Is he dead yet?
In reply to While mcStain whines- This… by MoreSun
McCain is a piece of shit. Courtesy flush, please
In reply to Is he dead yet? by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Just tell me where his grave is so I can piss on it before I go room temperature
In reply to Is he dead yet? by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
McStain was freed from his box in Hanoi and is ” free to talk” now
But he will never be freed from his part in the thousands of killings in Iraq, Libya, Ukraine and other countries.
He will forever be with his soul mates, Lyndon and Teddy down in their infernal dwelling.
In reply to While mcStain whines- This… by MoreSun
BS video
Those prisoners sure were healthy folk. How else would they have the strength to dig mass graves
How dare they make up stories about a fine man like adolph
Biggest lie in history is jesus, and hundreds of million morons still follow the tale told by some drunks high on hashish 2000 years ago
In reply to While mcStain whines- This… by MoreSun