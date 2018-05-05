John Kerry Tries To Salvage Iran Deal Behind Trump's Back; Secretly Meets With Top Iran Official

Obama's Secretary of State, John Kerry and a group of his former State Department officials, have been busy unofficial diplomats in recent weeks. While President Trump prepares to pull the plug on the infamous Iran deal, Kerry has been sneaking around the world trying to salvage the pact he presided over ahead of its May 12 renewal deadline, the Boston Globe reported Friday.
John Kerry’s bid to save one of his most significant accomplishments as secretary of state took him to New York on a Sunday afternoon two weeks ago, where, more than a year after he left office, he engaged in some unusual shadow diplomacy with a top-ranking Iranian official.
He sat down at the United Nations with Foreign Minister Javad Zarif to discuss ways of preserving the pact limiting Iran’s nuclear weapons program. It was the second time in about two months that the two had met to strategize over salvaging a deal they spent years negotiating during the Obama administration, according to a person briefed on the meetings. -Boston Globe
Kerry has also met with leaders from Europe, including German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, EU official Federica Mogherini and French President Emmanuel Macron in both Paris and New York, where they discussed sanctions and regional nuclear threats in both French and English.
This type of "rogue" diplomacy is very rare for a former Secretary of State.
As The Globe notes, the effort to salvage the Iran deal "highlight the stakes for Kerry personally, as well as for other Obama-era diplomats who are dismayed by what they see as Trump’s disruptive approach to diplomacy, and who view the Iran nuclear deal as a factor for stability in the Middle East and for global nuclear nonproliferation."
“It is unusual for a former secretary of state to engage in foreign policy like this, as an actual diplomat and quasi-negotiator,” said foreign policy expert Michael O’Hanlon of the Brookings Institution. “Of course, former secretaries of state often remain quite engaged with foreign leaders, as they should, but it’s rarely so issue-specific, especially when they have just left office.”
Kerry has flown under the radar in this quiet lobbying campaign in order to avoid provoking President Trump into pulling the United States out of the deal.
Criticizing Iran deal, Trump mocks John Kerry for the time he broke his leg in a bike ride pic.twitter.com/25HQWhRuSk— Marcus Gilmer (@marcusgilmer) May 4, 2018
“Part of the equation is if Ernie [Ernest Moniz, the former US energy Secretary] or John made a bold statement, [Trump] is . . . crazy, and he might do the opposite just to spite them,” one source who has worked with Kerry told The Globe. “You’re liable to spur this guy in a direction you don’t want him to go in, just to be spiteful.”
Moniz was a key negotiator of the Iran deal, along with his Iranian counterpart, as they hammered out some of the technical scientific details.
Democratic lawmakers in Congress also have been relatively quiet, and not all share Kerry’s belief that the deal is essential for preventing a nuclear arms race in the volatile region. Kerry has quietly tried to bolster support in Congress. In recent weeks he’s placed dozens of phone calls and, often with Moniz by his side, has lobbied members of Congress, including House Speaker Paul Ryan. While he is not negotiating as he did as secretary of state, he is attempting through quiet advocacy to preserve what he accomplished.
Kerry supporters see in this campaign some of his trademark traits, especially his unflagging energy even in the face of potential failure. Critics see something else, a former office holder working with foreign officials to potentially undermine the policy aims of a current administration. -Boston Globe
Logan act violation?
Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz says Kerry's push to salvage the Iran deal would be violating the Logan Act, if it was enforced.
The act prohibits private citizens from acting on behalf of the United States while negotiating with foreign governments without authorization. Fortunately for Kerry, nobody has ever been prosecuted under the 200+ year old act.
“Fortunately for everybody, the Logan Act [is a] dead letter but if it were in existence, my friend John Kerry would be violating the Logan Act,” Dershowitz told Fox & Friends, adding “He is negotiating, though he is not in the administration, and there are real problems with doing that."
Hey @SallyQYates. Remember that Logan Act you were so worried about? You were concerned about incoming NSA Mike Flynn talking to the Russians about sanctions. Here's out-of-office John Kerry talking to everyone in Europe about sanctions. https://t.co/WMObNKp5pr via @BostonGlobe— Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) May 4, 2018
Meanwhile, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Iran of developing a secret project to "test and build nuclear weapons" before the 2015 Iran deal was reached.
In a global televised address, Netanyahu unveiled a cache of 55,000 pages of documents and 183 CDs, comprising Iran's alleged "atomic archive" of documents on its nuclear program; the files allegedly prove Tehran ran a secret program, called Project Amad, to "test and build nuclear weapons."
While Iranian leaders have long said their nuclear program is only for peaceful purposes, Netanyahu claimed this was not the case according to tens of thousands of pages of documents, which he said were copied from a "highly secret location" in Iran.
Those files allegedly detail Project Amad, which Netanyahu described as "a comprehensive program to design, build and test nuclear weapons."
“These files conclusively prove that Iran is brazenly lying when it says it never had a nuclear weapons program,” Netanyahu said. “The files prove that.”
Kerry responded to Netanyahu's evidence - stating that the documents were nothing new, and simply prove that all that's needed are inspections to ensure that Iran is complying with the current agreement.
“Every detail PM Netanyahu presented yesterday was every reason the world came together to apply years of sanctions and negotiate the Iran nuclear agreement — because the threat was real and had to be stopped,” Kerry tweeted Tuesday. “It’s working!”
Every detail PM Netanyahu presented yesterday was every reason the world came together to apply years of sanctions and negotiate the Iran nuclear agreement - because the threat was real and had to be stopped. It's working! That’s why Israeli security experts are speaking out. 1/4— John Kerry (@JohnKerry) May 1, 2018
Kerry is coordinating his push with a group of officials who were his top advisers at the State Department, and who helped craft and negotiate the Iran deal in the first place. The group, called Diplomacy Works, has an advisory council that includes lead Iran-deal negotiator Wendy Sherman, former State Department chief of staff Jon Finer, and former spokeswoman Jen Psaki.
The group claims to be responsible for 100 news articles, 34 television and radio hits, and 37 opinion pieces on the Iran question. They do fact checks of criticisms of the agreement and blast them out to an e-mail list of nearly 4,000 policy makers and foreign policy experts. -Boston Globe
In other words, a former US Secretary of State is working with his former colleagues to conduct United States diplomacy with foreign leaders with no official permission. We can only guess what the pitch is "He'll be out in 2020, just hang on..."
Critics of Kerry's rogue diplomacy had some choice words for the former Secretary of State:
I have a deal for #Iran.— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) May 4, 2018
They can keep John Kerry
The end
Dear Jeff Sessions:— thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) May 5, 2018
Please investigate John Kerry for Iranian collusion.
Thanks,
Everyone
PS: I heard Kerry likes marijuana.
RETWEET for John Kerry.— thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) May 5, 2018
Still working in Iran. ✔️
Violating the Logan Act. ✔️ pic.twitter.com/kstBIVP3r1
John Kerry talking with international— Carrie ❤️ America 🇺🇸 (@carrieksada) May 5, 2018
leaders about preserving Iran nuclear deal:
(Although he is no longer SofS 🤨)
Seems to violate the Logan Act 🧐@afbranco
Report https://t.co/narP4BiqBY pic.twitter.com/fF5RTweL0f
Comments
Can Kerry be trusted? .
On the Falklands, however, Mr Kerry made clear that America was resolutely neutral on the question of the Islands’ sovereignty.
Can Iran be trusted?
Iran is a member of the UN C24 decolonisation committee and supports Argentina's mythical Malvinas' claim. So much for the human and democratic rights of the Falkland Islanders and so much for that so-called sovereignty claim.
How would a map of the world look today if all of the territory lost and gained over the past 180 years reverted to its 19th century status? Quite a ridiculous proposal.
Falklands – Acquisitive Prescription(1 pg): https://www.academia.edu/35552595/Falklands_-Acquisitive_Prescription
ARREST HIM, INDICT HIM, AND TRY HIM BEFORE A MILITARY TRIBUNAL !!!
In reply to Can Kerry be trusted? . On… by BritBob
Who the FUCK does he think he is?
Hang him.
(After a fair trial of course)
In reply to ARREST HIM, INDICT HIM, AND… by Disgruntled Goat
HANG him?
Bet you never said that about these war criminals.
WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to Who the FUCK does he think… by Bigly
Logan Act violation.
Jeebus these cunts can’t help themselves. I’m surprised there are so many Democrats, but it shows just how large the population of progressive shitheads there are.
In reply to WARNING: Graphic Images by beepbop
the most vile der $hitz doing us all a favor by trying to SAVE the iran deal...
NOT!
ziohedge in full force using the binary construct to get support for their criminals by pandering and showing "worse" criminals to make their criminals better...
In reply to Logan Act. by IridiumRebel
Fucking criminal. ARREST HIM.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Logan_Act
Make the traitors live by their own damn rules.
In reply to the most vile der $hitz… by BullyBearish
Hanoi Jane, much better looking than Kerry Khomani
In reply to Fucking criminal. ARREST… by JohnG
"Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz says Kerry's push to salvage the Iran deal would be violating the Logan Act, if it was enforced."
Dershowitz had no problem with McCain entering Syria illegally to make deals with Israel's terrorists.
In reply to Hanoi Jane, much better… by IntercoursetheEU
Who's paying for Kerry's travel junkets? Erdogan?
In reply to "Harvard Law professor… by HowdyDoody
.
In reply to Who's paying for Kerry's… by Stuck on Zero
Just be honest. You whore yourself out. You freaks should stick to the fecesbook crowd, you'll get more clicks. Only retards will click your link dumbass bot.
This fucking clown Kerry is openly breaking the law. Everybody just sits on their thumbs while our "betters" do not have to follow the rule of law. We deserve our fate in every form for not curtailing this lawlessness.
In reply to I've made $64,000 so far… by agela.lisa77
Hello Wilber......sombody should tell horseface there's no 400 billion to bribe the Iranians with this time.
So was Obama a Sunni or Shiite Muslim?
In reply to Just be honest. You whore… by Future_Cannibal
Kerry isn't currently elected to or appointed to SHIT! Unauthorized, treasonous meddling. Arrest him, convict him, hang him.
In reply to Hello Wilber......sombody… by Pure Evil
"Who's paying for Kerry's travel junkets? Erdogan?"
Maybe Teresa Heinz.
In reply to Who's paying for Kerry's… by Stuck on Zero
probably your ketchup purchases.....
In reply to Who's paying for Kerry's… by Stuck on Zero
The ketchup on ur hot dogs
In reply to Who's paying for Kerry's… by Stuck on Zero
Most of the time these apparently rogue entreaties in international diplomacy actually are sanctioned by the people in office. Sometimes its a version of good cop/bad cop, sometimes its meant for intentional misinformation to confuse the counter-party with whom you are negotiating, sometimes its because someone out of office has a very good relationship with a group the people in power want to deal with.
None of the details of who permitted what ever come out, because it would blow the cover of the real purpose of the operation. But American diplomacy to the degree its practiced is a lot more bipartisan than American internal politics.
So I would not be surprised if Kerry was asked to take these initiatives by the Trump administration, and the information contained in this story was planted by someone or group who did not want it to succeed. Could be tight wing Repubs or left wing dems who are already using the Preparation H because of what Trump has seemed to pull off in Korea.
Much of what you see from both the Pentagon and the State Department is not what it appears to be, and this is one example.
As a side note, Nixon and Kissinger excelled at this type of activity. Especially in their dealings in the Middle East. They often called upon people from the other side of the aisle politically to assist them in a policy initiative, because the people they selected had a special relationship with whoever they were negotiating with. Its really not that unusual, much less than this article would make it appear to be.
In reply to "Harvard Law professor… by HowdyDoody
no not this time harry...remember plane loads of cash..when ever did clinton's and obuma not get a taste of the money in any deal, U 1? solyndra?
Kerry is reminding those world leaders they took pay offs for the Iran deal..and he has proof to blackmail them..
oh Kerry got his cut I am sure.
In reply to Most of the time these… by Harry Lightning
Thought I’d chime in hear with my typical “it’s absolute, complete, open, in our Faces Tyrannical Lawlessness.”
In reply to Logan Act. by IridiumRebel
It truly is. I’d love to see one of these people get their just due live on TV.
In reply to Thought I’d chime in hear… by Chupacabra-322
Chime away. It never gets old to me.
In reply to Thought I’d chime in hear… by Chupacabra-322
Will Kerry have to return the (alleged) kickbacks he received from Iran to seal this favorable deal for I-ram (while screwing America)?
In reply to Chime away. It never gets… by Maximeme Q
Well no wonder. Ketchup Boy has a lot to lose if this goes south. As he said we would lose WRC. That's a lot of worthless paper.
In reply to Logan Act. by IridiumRebel
Virus site spam alert
In reply to WARNING: Graphic Images by beepbop
Iran deal should be maintained, and complaints about it aren’t really about diversion of uranium but the neocons/Zionists sinply want to keep moving the goalposts of any agreement until the Iranians walk away so Breitbart and CNN can say ‘see, Iran isnt interested in peace!’
And the idea Iran is going to invade Israel from Syria is preposterous. But they’ll continue to arm the Lebanese (Hez.) which the Jews don’t like because they want to steal Lebanon’s land (and gas) to the Litani.
This said, no matter the age of the Logan Act it’s still the law. Indeed the last admin used it as pretext to perjury trap Flynn.
So Sessions should absolutely prosecute Kerry.
On the other hand, Bolton likely violated the Logan Act during the Shrub regime. And he is likely not especially concerned with carrying out Trump’s agenda.
https://original.antiwar.com/porter/2018/05/01/did-john-bolton-leak-intelligence-to-sabotage-a-trump-kim-deal/
In reply to Who the FUCK does he think… by Bigly
1) The Logan Act (1799) obviously violates the first amendment unless someone fraudulently claims that they are a current federal official. Then it is fraud. Exactly which EU officials are so ignorant to think the Kerry is still Secretary of State? Maybe Juncker after his fifth glass of wine. Two indictments in the 19th century, none in the 20th or 21st. No convictions. If we were indicted for every law on the federal books, there wouldn't be enough people outside of prison to sit on juries. How about Henry Kissinger. He was a Secretary of State. Let's start with him. But better to indict him for crimes against humanity than the stupid Logan Act.
2) To say the least, I am not a big fan of Mr. Skull and Bones John Kerry. But I have not read one comment here that gets into specific facts and details about what is "wrong" with the Iran treaty other than the fact that the US is incapable of keeping any treaty. Where is the treaty where Israel agrees not to enrich uranium to weapon grade U235 or plutonium? Iran/Persia has not attacked another country in centuries. The US should be at war with Israel for attacking the defenseless USS Liberty in 1967, killing 34 sailers and wounding 171, including strafing sailers in life rafts. The Liberty's crime was to witness the fact that Israel was the aggressor in the 6 day war.
3) Trump is obviously a Zionist. His son-in-law is an active member of an extreme Zionist religious group and Trump has sent him to the Middle East to negotiate with heads of state and foreign ministers. Israel is trying to lead the world into WWIII and it doesn't have the guts are ability to defeat Iran. But Israel will fight to the last American dead soldier.
In reply to Iran deal should be… by I Am Jack's Ma…
He has absolutely NO AUTHORITY!
In reply to Who the FUCK does he think… by Bigly
Really?
In reply to ARREST HIM, INDICT HIM, AND… by Disgruntled Goat
Kerry/Mueller 2020
In reply to ARREST HIM, INDICT HIM, AND… by Disgruntled Goat
Revoke his passport ,, and every other Obama officials passport. Make them report every movement.
In reply to ARREST HIM, INDICT HIM, AND… by Disgruntled Goat
They don’t eat their own dude. Nothing will happen.
In reply to Revoke his passport ,, and… by neidermeyer
send him to the glue factory!
In reply to ARREST HIM, INDICT HIM, AND… by Disgruntled Goat
At least Kerry isn't blowing Netanyahu and AIPAC like every other US politician does, including Trump.
In reply to ARREST HIM, INDICT HIM, AND… by Disgruntled Goat
"Dead letter" does not mean "repealed." Logan Act is still good law.
Prosecute Gumby Face.
In reply to Can Kerry be trusted? . On… by BritBob
Kerry has set a new precedent. If a cop pulls me over for a cracked tail light I'm going to tell the cop that I think that Law is a dead letter and see how that works out ? Because Law's are for the little people, not the secret handshake clubs. It's a clear violation of US Law and the very important Logan act. How the hell this stuff is allowed to go on, I have no idea.
In reply to "Dead letter" does not mean … by The New Feudalism
The Criminal Oligarch Cabal Bankster Intelligence Crime Syndicate.
In reply to Kerry has set a new… by Twee Surgeon
Just because it is not enforced, does not mean it is not a good and valid law.
If Kerry is a lobbyist, doesn't he have to register as such somewhere?
If he is not a registered lobbyist, then how in the world is this activity of his okay?
The intent of the law is sound, not up for debate.
Someone needs to tell me how otherwise is true.
In reply to Kerry has set a new… by Twee Surgeon
Don't yell at me Missus Creant ! I'm completely in agreement with you and don't understand how what I actually wrote can be interpreted as an opinion that the Logan act is null and void ? The Logan act, although it's apparently never been enforced is very important. Some long faced Johnny want's to fly over to Iran and attempt to create US Foreign Policy and law with a foreign power like Iran...didn't they take U.S. hostages back when I was a teenager and shoot down a US helicopter and a bunch of American people died, weren't they behind the Murder of all those Marines in Lebanon ? I could go on but I wont. Iran act's like a bunch of clever bastards doing their hateful Ali Baba bullshit undercover for Islam, for decades, as if they are the worlds old wise Ninja army. Johnny Kerry is over there doing his Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama love dance with a foreign power and he has no authorization to do so. In a real world he would be Arrested as soon as he got off his private jet that runs on Solar energy and if not, why not?
In reply to Just because it is not… by MsCreant
Whore's faced MF.
In reply to "Dead letter" does not mean … by The New Feudalism
Right? It wasn't a 'dead letter' when Yates wanted to use it against General Flynn. Fucking circus.
In reply to "Dead letter" does not mean … by The New Feudalism
Lock up Horseface.
Do it "Swiftly"
In reply to Can Kerry be trusted? . On… by BritBob
Please let's be more respectful of horses.
In reply to Lock up Horseface. Do it … by 1981XLS
1. Just FOAD already, BB. We've had enough of your Falklands crap. You need serious meds and a padded cell.
2. Anyone who's working to frustrate and defeat the Bibi Kabal (Zio-Settlers.il, Lukid.il, Chabad) and Agent MIC* Orange, gets my support.
* MIC: Manchurian Israeli Candidate
In reply to Can Kerry be trusted? . On… by BritBob
The Falklands were British before Argentina existed, that's why Bob is cool.
In reply to 1. Just FOAD already, BB. We… by HRClinton
The British islands were Danish before the United Kingdom existed, that's why Bob is not cool.
In reply to The Falklands were British… by Twee Surgeon
The British Isles were Celtic and Germanic before the Danes got off their fat asses and went for a swordy visit and they never left. The northern part was South of Hadrians wall (Where the Roman Empire built a wall as they did not want to mess with the blue berry wearing death squads now known as Scot's living north of that line as they tended to make Romans shit their pants. The first time the Romans threw in their cards anywhere.) Much of the North was called Daneland for centuries and the south east was Anglo Saxon and the Celts were all around. A complex history that created the peoples who predominantly occupy Australia, Canada and the USA to this very day. Traced back via DNA records their DNA can only be traced back to a land called called Israel.
That includes the Anglo Saxon tribes and the Norse tribes. There is a very complex history to northern Europe and They dont want you to know. The Dutch for example....https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rdogmsgU4QE
In reply to The British islands were… by RopeADope
You are incorrect.
The Romans threw their cards in when 9 AD when the Roman general , Varus, got lost in the Teotoberg forest and his three legions were massacred. Augustus would yell occasionaly in his palace, "Varus, where are my legions!!"
After that defeat by the Germans the Romans withdrew behind the south of the Danube and never went North to the Elbe again. Augustus even ordered that retreat in his will in perpetuity: never conquer North of the Danube.
Hadrian's wall was built well over a century later.
In reply to The British Isles were… by Twee Surgeon
I agree.
The Iranian nuclear deal took 12 years to materialize and the main industrialized countries to conceive it ,was ratified by UN and IS a BINDING DEAL.
Iran has respected its obligations under the deal as opposed to the US ,which has not. Witnessed by IAEA ,Russia,China,Germany,France ,even UK.
Only US , accordingly with its tradition of not respecting any treaty/deal they sign , are opposed to it, and they use lies to justify it. And US is acting for the interests of Israhell . The Donald is Israhell's bitch .
Their reasons are:
-Iran may develop nuclear sometime in the near future : meanwhile Israhell has 400 nuclear missiles ,undeclared
-Iran is not allowing inspections to their military bases: meanwhile Israhell does not allow inspection at their Dimona nuclear facility
-Iran is developing conventional missiles for defense (as ANY country has the right to ,except for those country the AAZ empire plans to attack) : meanwhile Israhell did not sign a nuclear non proliferation treaty and nobody knows what nuclear material they produce and to whom they sell it ,for what purpose ; imagine a nuclear bomb used for a new 911 , with material provided by Israhell ,as it is not monitored by IAEA.
Syria proposed the total destruction of ALL chemical weapons in 2006 or 2007 for the entire ME and guess who opposed it ? Israhell and US . It recently propose a nuclear free ME : let's see who will oppose this.
Trumptards are not able to see this as they are cult followers ,as the Obama 's fans were.
In reply to 1. Just FOAD already, BB. We… by HRClinton
What the fuck has Falklands to do with Iran?? Cognitive dissonance much??
In reply to Can Kerry be trusted? . On… by BritBob