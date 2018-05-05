John Kerry Tries To Salvage Iran Deal Behind Trump's Back; Secretly Meets With Top Iran Official

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 05/05/2018 - 13:50

Obama's Secretary of State, John Kerry and a group of his former State Department officials, have been busy unofficial diplomats in recent weeks. While President Trump prepares to pull the plug on the infamous Iran deal, Kerry has been sneaking around the world trying to salvage the pact he presided over ahead of its May 12 renewal deadline, the Boston Globe reported Friday.

John Kerry’s bid to save one of his most significant accomplishments as secretary of state took him to New York on a Sunday afternoon two weeks ago, where, more than a year after he left office, he engaged in some unusual shadow diplomacy with a top-ranking Iranian official.

He sat down at the United Nations with Foreign Minister Javad Zarif to discuss ways of preserving the pact limiting Iran’s nuclear weapons program. It was the second time in about two months that the two had met to strategize over salvaging a deal they spent years negotiating during the Obama administration, according to a person briefed on the meetings. -Boston Globe

Kerry has also met with leaders from Europe, including German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, EU official Federica Mogherini and French President Emmanuel Macron in both Paris and New York, where they discussed sanctions and regional nuclear threats in both French and English. 

This type of "rogue" diplomacy is very rare for a former Secretary of State.

As The Globe notes, the effort to salvage the Iran deal "highlight the stakes for Kerry personally, as well as for other Obama-era diplomats who are dismayed by what they see as Trump’s disruptive approach to diplomacy, and who view the Iran nuclear deal as a factor for stability in the Middle East and for global nuclear nonproliferation."

It is unusual for a former secretary of state to engage in foreign policy like this, as an actual diplomat and quasi-negotiator,” said foreign policy expert Michael O’Hanlon of the Brookings Institution. “Of course, former secretaries of state often remain quite engaged with foreign leaders, as they should, but it’s rarely so issue-specific, especially when they have just left office.

Kerry has flown under the radar in this quiet lobbying campaign in order to avoid provoking President Trump into pulling the United States out of the deal.

“Part of the equation is if Ernie [Ernest Moniz, the former US energy Secretary] or John made a bold statement, [Trump] is . . . crazy, and he might do the opposite just to spite them,” one source who has worked with Kerry told The Globe. “You’re liable to spur this guy in a direction you don’t want him to go in, just to be spiteful.”

Moniz was a key negotiator of the Iran deal, along with his Iranian counterpart, as they hammered out some of the technical scientific details. 

Democratic lawmakers in Congress also have been relatively quiet, and not all share Kerry’s belief that the deal is essential for preventing a nuclear arms race in the volatile region. Kerry has quietly tried to bolster support in Congress. In recent weeks he’s placed dozens of phone calls and, often with Moniz by his side, has lobbied members of Congress, including House Speaker Paul Ryan. While he is not negotiating as he did as secretary of state, he is attempting through quiet advocacy to preserve what he accomplished.

Kerry supporters see in this campaign some of his trademark traits, especially his unflagging energy even in the face of potential failure. Critics see something else, a former office holder working with foreign officials to potentially undermine the policy aims of a current administration. -Boston Globe

Logan act violation?

Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz says Kerry's push to salvage the Iran deal would be violating the Logan Act, if it was enforced. 

The act prohibits private citizens from acting on behalf of the United States while negotiating with foreign governments without authorization. Fortunately for Kerry, nobody has ever been prosecuted under the 200+ year old act.

Fortunately for everybody, the Logan Act [is a] dead letter but if it were in existence, my friend John Kerry would be violating the Logan Act,” Dershowitz told Fox & Friends, adding “He is negotiating, though he is not in the administration, and there are real problems with doing that."

Meanwhile, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Iran of developing a secret project to "test and build nuclear weapons" before the 2015 Iran deal was reached.

In a global televised address, Netanyahu  unveiled a cache of 55,000 pages of documents and 183 CDs, comprising Iran's alleged "atomic archive" of documents on its nuclear program; the files allegedly prove Tehran ran a secret program, called Project Amad, to "test and build nuclear weapons."

While Iranian leaders have long said their nuclear program is only for peaceful purposes, Netanyahu claimed this was not the case according to tens of thousands of pages of documents, which he said were copied from a "highly secret location" in Iran. 

Those files allegedly detail Project Amad, which Netanyahu described as "a comprehensive program to design, build and test nuclear weapons."

“These files conclusively prove that Iran is brazenly lying when it says it never had a nuclear weapons program,” Netanyahu said. “The files prove that.”

Kerry responded to Netanyahu's evidence - stating that the documents were nothing new, and simply prove that all that's needed are inspections to ensure that Iran is complying with the current agreement.

“Every detail PM Netanyahu presented yesterday was every reason the world came together to apply years of sanctions and negotiate the Iran nuclear agreement — because the threat was real and had to be stopped,” Kerry tweeted Tuesday. “It’s working!”

Kerry is coordinating his push with a group of officials who were his top advisers at the State Department, and who helped craft and negotiate the Iran deal in the first place. The group, called Diplomacy Works, has an advisory council that includes lead Iran-deal negotiator Wendy Sherman, former State Department chief of staff Jon Finer, and former spokeswoman Jen Psaki.

The group claims to be responsible for 100 news articles, 34 television and radio hits, and 37 opinion pieces on the Iran question. They do fact checks of criticisms of the agreement and blast them out to an e-mail list of nearly 4,000 policy makers and foreign policy experts. -Boston Globe

In other words, a former US Secretary of State is working with his former colleagues to conduct United States diplomacy with foreign leaders with no official permission. We can only guess what the pitch is "He'll be out in 2020, just hang on..."

Critics of Kerry's rogue diplomacy had some choice words for the former Secretary of State:

Can Kerry be trusted?

On the Falklands, however, Mr Kerry made clear that America was resolutely neutral on the question of the Islands' sovereignty.

Can Iran be trusted?

Iran is a member of the UN C24 decolonisation committee and supports Argentina's mythical Malvinas' claim.

How would a map of the world look today if all of the territory lost and gained over the past 180 years reverted to its 19th century status? Quite a ridiculous proposal.

the most vile der $hitz doing us all a favor by trying to SAVE the iran deal... 

 

                                                     NOT!

 

ziohedge in full force using the binary construct to get support for their criminals by pandering and showing "worse" criminals to make their criminals better... 

Just be honest. You whore yourself out. You freaks should stick to the fecesbook crowd, you'll get more clicks. Only retards will click your link dumbass bot.

 

This fucking clown Kerry is openly breaking the law. Everybody just sits on their thumbs while our "betters" do not have to follow the rule of law. We deserve our fate in every form for not curtailing this lawlessness.

Most of the time these apparently rogue entreaties in international diplomacy actually are sanctioned by the people in office. Sometimes its a version of good cop/bad cop, sometimes its meant for intentional misinformation to confuse the counter-party with whom you are negotiating, sometimes its because someone out of office has a very good relationship with a group the people in power want to deal with. 

None of the details of who permitted what ever come out, because it would blow the cover of the real purpose of the operation. But American diplomacy to the degree its practiced is a lot more bipartisan than American internal politics. 

So I would not be surprised if Kerry was asked to take these initiatives by the Trump administration, and the information contained in this story was planted by someone or group who did not want it to succeed. Could be tight wing Repubs or left wing dems who are already using the Preparation H because of what Trump has seemed to pull off in Korea. 

Much of what you see from both the Pentagon and the State Department is not what it appears to be, and this is one example.

As a side note, Nixon and Kissinger excelled at this type of activity. Especially in their dealings in the Middle East. They often called upon people from the other side of the aisle politically to assist them in a policy initiative, because the people they selected had a special relationship with whoever they were negotiating with. Its really not that unusual, much less than this article would make it appear to be. 

Iran deal should be maintained, and complaints about it aren’t really about diversion of uranium but the neocons/Zionists sinply want to keep moving the goalposts of any agreement until the Iranians walk away so Breitbart and CNN can say ‘see, Iran isnt interested in peace!’

And the idea Iran is going to invade Israel from Syria is preposterous.  But they’ll continue to arm the Lebanese (Hez.) which the Jews don’t like because they want to steal Lebanon’s land (and gas) to the Litani.

This said, no matter the age of the Logan Act it’s still the law.  Indeed the last admin used it as pretext to perjury trap Flynn.

 

So Sessions should absolutely prosecute Kerry.

 

On the other hand, Bolton likely violated the Logan Act during the Shrub regime.   And he is likely not especially concerned with carrying out Trump’s agenda.

 

https://original.antiwar.com/porter/2018/05/01/did-john-bolton-leak-intelligence-to-sabotage-a-trump-kim-deal/

1)  The Logan Act (1799) obviously violates the first amendment unless someone fraudulently claims that they are a current federal official.  Then it is fraud.  Exactly which EU officials are so ignorant to think the Kerry is still Secretary of State?  Maybe Juncker after his fifth glass of wine.  Two indictments in the 19th century, none in the 20th or 21st.  No convictions.  If we were indicted for every law on the federal books, there wouldn't be enough people outside of prison to sit on juries.  How about Henry Kissinger.  He was a Secretary of State.  Let's start with him.  But better to indict him for crimes against humanity than the stupid Logan Act.

2)  To say the least, I am not a big fan of Mr. Skull and Bones John Kerry.  But I have not read one comment here that gets into specific facts and details about what is "wrong" with the Iran treaty other than the fact that the US is incapable of keeping any treaty.  Where is the treaty where Israel agrees not to enrich uranium to weapon grade U235 or plutonium?  Iran/Persia has not attacked another country in centuries.  The US should be at war with Israel for attacking the defenseless USS Liberty in 1967, killing 34 sailers and wounding 171, including strafing sailers in life rafts.  The Liberty's crime was to witness the fact that Israel was the aggressor in the 6 day war.

3)  Trump is obviously a Zionist.  His son-in-law is an active member of an extreme Zionist religious group and Trump has sent him to the Middle East to negotiate with heads of state and foreign ministers.  Israel is trying to lead the world into WWIII and it doesn't have the guts are ability to defeat Iran.  But Israel will fight to the last American dead soldier.

Kerry has set a new precedent. If a cop pulls me over for a cracked tail light I'm going to tell the cop that I think that Law is a dead letter and see how that works out ? Because Law's are for the little people, not the secret handshake clubs. It's a clear violation of US Law and the very important Logan act. How the hell this stuff is allowed to go on, I have no idea.

Just because it is not enforced, does not mean it is not a good and valid law. 

If Kerry is a lobbyist, doesn't he have to register as such somewhere? 

If he is not a registered lobbyist, then how in the world is this activity of his okay? 

The intent of the law is sound, not up for debate. 

Someone needs to tell me how otherwise is true. 

Don't yell at me Missus Creant ! I'm completely in agreement with you and don't understand how what I actually wrote can be interpreted as an opinion that the Logan act is null and void ? The Logan act, although it's apparently never been enforced is very important. Some long faced Johnny want's to fly over to Iran and attempt to create US Foreign Policy and law with a foreign power like Iran...didn't they take U.S. hostages back when I was a teenager and shoot down a US helicopter and a bunch of American people died, weren't they behind the Murder of all those Marines in Lebanon ? I could go on but I wont. Iran act's like a bunch of clever bastards doing their hateful Ali Baba bullshit undercover for Islam, for decades, as if they are the worlds old wise Ninja army. Johnny Kerry is over there doing his Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama love dance with a foreign power and he has no authorization to do so. In a real world he would be Arrested as soon as he got off his private jet that runs on Solar energy and if not, why not?

You are incorrect.

The Romans threw their cards in when 9 AD when the Roman general , Varus, got lost in the Teotoberg forest and his three legions were massacred.  Augustus would yell occasionaly in his palace, "Varus, where are my legions!!"

After that defeat by the Germans the Romans withdrew behind the south of the Danube and never went North to the Elbe again.  Augustus even ordered that retreat in his will in perpetuity: never conquer North of  the Danube.

Hadrian's wall was built well over a century later.

 

 

I agree.

 The Iranian nuclear deal took 12 years to materialize and the main industrialized countries to conceive it ,was ratified by UN and IS a BINDING DEAL.

  Iran has respected its obligations under the deal as opposed to the US ,which has not. Witnessed by IAEA ,Russia,China,Germany,France ,even UK.

 Only US , accordingly with its tradition of not respecting any treaty/deal they sign , are opposed to it, and they use lies to justify it. And US is acting for the interests of Israhell . The Donald is Israhell's bitch .

 Their reasons are:

-Iran may develop  nuclear sometime in the near future : meanwhile Israhell has 400 nuclear missiles ,undeclared

-Iran is not allowing inspections to their military bases: meanwhile Israhell does not allow inspection at their Dimona nuclear facility

-Iran is developing conventional missiles for defense (as ANY country has the right to ,except for those country the AAZ empire plans to attack) : meanwhile Israhell did not sign a nuclear non proliferation treaty and nobody knows what nuclear material they produce and to whom they sell it ,for what purpose ; imagine a nuclear bomb used for a new 911 , with material provided by Israhell ,as it is not monitored by IAEA.

 Syria proposed the total destruction of ALL chemical weapons in 2006 or 2007 for the entire ME and guess who opposed it ? Israhell and US . It recently propose a nuclear free ME : let's see who will oppose this.

 Trumptards are not able to see this as they are cult followers ,as the Obama 's fans were.

 

 