Leaked Transcripts Reveal Courtroom Showdown Between Manafort Judge And Mueller Attorney

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 05/05/2018 - 20:05

Yesterday we told you about an intense courtroom battle that played out on Friday between the judge in Paul Manafort's case and an attorney for Special Counsel Robert Mueller, in which the judge said that Mueller shouldn't have "unfettered power" to prosecute Manafort for charges that have nothing to do with collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians.

Manafort's lawyers had asked the judge in the Virginia case to dismiss an indictment filed against him in what was their third effort to beat back criminal charges by attacking Mueller’s authority. In addition to pushing back against the Special Counsel's argument for why Manafort's bank fraud charges are related to the Russia investigation, the judge also questioned why Manafort’s case could not be handled by the U.S. attorney’s office in Virginia, rather than the Special Counsel’s office, as it is not Russia-related

Today, a transcript of that hearing was leaked to Twitter user @Techno_Fog, a New York attorney who eloquently dissected the intense back-and-forth between Eastern District of Virginia Judge T.S. Ellis, a Reagan appointee, and Mueller attorney Michael Dreeben.

The transcript reveals an unimpressed Ellis repeatedly pushing back against Dreeben's attempts to tie Manafort's bank fraud case to Russia, while an arrogant Dreeben suggests that the power vested in Ellis is dwarfed by the Special Counsel's omnipotence. 

Ellis then calls out the case as an attempt by Mueller to gain leverage over Manafort.

"You really care about what information Mr. Manafort can give you that would reflect on Mr. Trump or lead to his prosecution or impeachment or whatever. That's what you're really interested in." -Judge Ellis

Ellis then points out to Dreeben that the Special Counsel's indictment against Manafort doesn't mention:

(1) Russian individuals
(2) Russian banks
(3) Russian money
(4) Russian payments to Manafort

To which Dreeben looped back to the argument that "the money that forms the basis for the criminal charges" comes from Manafort's "Ukraine activities," which is tied to Manafort's Russia activities (which still doesn't answer the Judge's question).

Manafort's attorney hit back, calling the Special Counsel's arguments "absolutely erroneous."

Ellis has given prosecutors two weeks to show what evidence they have that Manafort was complicit in colluding with the Russians. If they can't come up with any, he may, presumably, dismiss the case.  Ellis also asked the special counsel’s office to share privately with him a copy of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosentein’s August 2017 memo elaborating on the scope of Mueller’s Russia probe. He said the current version he has been heavily redacted.

Without further introduction, Techno_Fog's breakdown of the transcripts (with full copy at bottom):

Read the entire exchange below:

nmewn Sat, 05/05/2018 - 20:07 Permalink

Grand Inquisitor Mueller's ace prosecutor, Mr. Dreeben: "I think that is correct..."

And...close scene ;-)

I Am Jack's Ma… DownWithYogaPants Sat, 05/05/2018 - 20:40 Permalink

The Special Counsel *did lie* to this judge (through his attorneys) because the Manafort stuff completely predates the Trump campaign.

 

So that attorney just lied to a federal judge.

 

The special counsel is not supposed to be able to prosecute anything he likes -  if, while investigating **a specifically alleged possible crime** he uncovers evidence of other crimes, that can be handed to doj - thhe whole point of an SC is there is something requiring investigation that the DOJ is conflicted on.

 

No such conflict exists as to Manafort’s alleged fuckery in Ukraine (or Russia).

 

And on the other hand, go back and revisit Hillary’s litany of inarguable crimes - from the illegal server to smashing phones and wiling servers under subpoena.  Comey went on tv and rewrote the statutes...  literally mis-stated their elements, all while the media went along with the bullshit meme that the FBI decides to prosecute or not... a lie designed to give the corrupt Lynch some cover after the tarmac meeting with Bill.

 

Add to that the perjury trap on Flynn, or just the bare fact the FBI was spying on, then marched into the WH to interrogate Flynn about diplomatic activity **they had no legal right to intrude upon.**  Then they get him for some mistaken recall and he pleads because...  who knows why.

 

It’s fucking lawlessness and its time to start looking at where the buck stopped:

 

Its time to ask what Obama’s role was.  And its time for a special counsel to investigate Brennan, Clapper, McCabe et al. for their conspiracy to not prosecute Clinton and to abuse the powers of the FBI and DOJ abd intel agencies to try to undo an election to keep their racketeering schenes etc wtc going.

 

And it all started with a lie about hacking Hillary (who may well have been engaged in espionage with her server set up...) and the DNC and Emmanuel Goldsteining Russia.

 

HIS NAME IS SETH RICH.

SRV Sat, 05/05/2018 - 20:19 Permalink

Kinda shines a light on just how corrupt "most" (ie liberal judges) federal judges are... big question is how they let a real judge get this case!

Sizzurp Sat, 05/05/2018 - 20:21 Permalink

Since none of this is about Russia, why is Sessions allowing this politically charged prosecution to proceed?  Why doesn't he shut it down?

refill6times Sizzurp Sat, 05/05/2018 - 20:41 Permalink

I figure that the Deep State has to keep this running till 2020.

Not sure, but the 2018 election is not a biggie for them, 2020 is for them to get the dumbed down focus back onto national progressive ideas.

Sessions has no idea of the situation he is in.

He is only following law as he was taught.

Todays law is very different.

That is why progressives are so successful.

turkey george palmer Sat, 05/05/2018 - 20:40 Permalink

Them dirty g men are trying to save thier skins, once Republican control of the house is preserved in Nov. Trimp can get a SC of his own to do some indicting.

I don't even mind which side is worse. Let em brawl til they all get bloody.

hooligan2009 Sat, 05/05/2018 - 20:41 Permalink

just because Rosenstein says that Mueller can do aything he wants, does not make either Rosensteins or Muellers actions legal.

the legal offences committed thus far by Rosenstein and Mueller include "harrassment", intimidation", "blackmail", "entrapment", "illegal surveillance", "infringement of civil liberties", "extortion".

no water boarding yet, but given the near bankrupting of anyone being investigated, that would yield fatsrer results, even if inadmissiable in court.

crimes are being committed by those pursuing this investigation: it is good to see someone asking the questions being aksed by this judge.

of course if it was over on the west coast, the questions would not even have been asked, if it was in the interest of libtard socialist demoNrats.

pana Sat, 05/05/2018 - 20:51 Permalink

Once its proven that rosy lied to the judge about the redactions due to nat. security. Trump will demand Sessions firesosenstien and then when he wont that opens the door  for Trump tofire Sessions. Yippeeeee.

KimAsa Sat, 05/05/2018 - 20:52 Permalink

Mueller sat on 9/11 evidence for seven months prior to the tragedies.  Weasel could have prevented it.  This man can’t be trusted.  He’s a weasel.