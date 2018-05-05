Major Earthquake Rattles Hawaii, Triggering More Volcanic Eruptions

Sat, 05/05/2018 - 10:27

A day after Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted, sending magma bubbling up through cracks in the earth and forcing hundreds of people to flee, the US Geological Survey on Friday recorded a 6.9 magnitude earthquake that was centered in nearly the exact same location as a deadly 1975 quake that caused the deaths of two people, according to Agence France-Presse.

The quake triggered more eruptions by opening up five magma vents in the area, CNN reported. A separate, smaller 5.4 magnitude quake was recorded earlier in the day, as well as a swarm of smaller aftershocks. USGS said it fears the quakes could trigger more eruptions.

USGS said the quake hit at 12:32 pm local time and was centered on the south flank of the Kilauea volcano, which first erupted on Thursday after a series of tremors. In some places, lava could be seen bubbling up through cracks in the street in a tony housing developments known as Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens.

Quakes

Authorities told AFP to expect more seismic activity.

"Activity continues," he said, "Nothing is slowing down," said County of Hawaii Civil Defense Administrator Talmadge Magno.

Roughly 1,700 people live in the area, which is also home to 770 structures. More than 10,000 people live in the broader area that could potentially be impacted by the quakes and eruptions. No injuries have been reported, but several homes were damaged or destroyed.

Eruption

Drone footage showed the lava gushing up from the ground and traveling through a forest nearby.

The Hawaii Fire Department urged any lingering residents to evacuate.

Volcano

Officials urged any remaining residents to evacuate and warned of extremely high levels of toxic fumes.

"Hawaii Fire Department reports extremely dangerous air quality conditions due to high levels of sulfur dioxide gas in the evacuation area," the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said.

"Elderly, young and people with respiratory issues need to comply with the mandatory evacuation order and leave the area," said a statement from the mayor's office.

But it's not as if these eruptions were a surprise.

One area resident who spoke with AFP said she was actually relieved that the earthquake happened.

Big Island resident Janice Wei, who moved to Hawaii from California - known for its own high earthquake risk - said the eruption was almost a "relief."

"We've been waiting for big movement from the crater, after so many small earthquakes," she told AFP.

"Hawaiians and local people have lived here forever," she said. "You know what's going on; we have warning systems.

"Everybody should be prepared."

One geologist told AFP that she and her team had since Monday been following an "intrusion of magma" that was triggered by the collapse of a volcanic crater vent known as Puu Oo.

Geologist Janet Babb of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory told AFP that scientists had been following an "intrusion of magma" down the rift zone since Monday afternoon in anticipation of a possible eruption.

Though the cracks from which lava was emitting had gone dormant, she emphasized that "the overall concern and the overall event has not ended."

US Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii said the Federal Emergency Management Agency was mobilizing resources, as well as monitoring for forest fires, power outages and water supply issues.

Hawaii Island, or the Big Island, is the largest of the eight main islands that comprise the Pacific US state, an archipelago that includes hundreds of smaller volcanic islands.

As magma beneath Kilauea continues to build, USGS reminded area residents to stay vigilant. And we imagine that anybody who has seen the drone footage of the eruption should be ready to do just that:

TBT or not TBT Lost in translation Sat, 05/05/2018 - 11:17

The USGS doesn't "fear" more eruptions . 

They're geologists, who love volcanoes, and not boring ones .   They're loving this shit .  They 're Raytheon watching salvo after salvo of multi million dollar missiles flying off .  They're paleontologists landing at Jurassic Park .     They're me at 17 or whenever the first time was I got to motorboat in some decent C cups .  

TechnoCaveman DownWithYogaPants Sat, 05/05/2018 - 10:55

  And what do Tide Pod eating kids do? They run down for a selfie in front of the magma. 
   Predictable disaster sight seeing. 
   Best thing to do is learn and prepare. Not that there will be a big explosion. Emergency prep items will be needed when some other disaster happens like not paying the light bill, massive mud slide or having their job replaced by a robot. 
   Trust me, I'm old.

hoist the bs flag Sat, 05/05/2018 - 10:41

Holy shit...Humans built cities and civilization on an island, in the middle of nowhere, that has always had tectonic activity ...with consistent erupting volcanoes.

and they are complaining.

 

Ms No Sat, 05/05/2018 - 10:59

Obviously something big broke through with that nearly 7 point quake.  This area of fissures is beneath the volcano and has weak crust.  It could come up anywhere down there and make it all the way to the sea if it so chooses too.  I saw a map of all flows since 1800's and this area, or between it and the ocean is seriously probably the dumbest place to be.  There is actually a lot of real estate on that island that hasn't seen anything in all that time.

These eruptions are fascinating and there is nothing like them on earth really.  It's just one more thing that makes Hawaii one of kind.  I'll see if I can re-find the map.  If you see that video showing a fissure in the woods again look to the right (edit: left) how the trees are shaking.  It's awesome.  The whole area just cracked up open spewed poison gas and turned into churning molten oatmeal.  One was in somebody's backyard.  That would make a hell of a morning.  Good thing you can pretty much out-walk these flows.  No running necessary.

Ms No Ms No Sat, 05/05/2018 - 11:13

I couldn't find the USGS article but here  is the map.  Notice there is plenty of clear real estate and many of those flows aren't that big of a deal.  Then look at the fissure eruptions in the SE.  This is obviously the closest to the hotspot too.  Anything could happen in that area over time.  Not the best choice of real estate.

I wonder if they even allow people to put up cheap trailers up there.  That would be the way too go.  Oh shit lava is coming and I'm going to lose a 10,000 dollar structure.  Oh well.  Then put one on top of the other one after the lava flow hits.  ROFL  "This is clearly my real estate.  You can tell because I wrote my name on the aluminum roof."

MoralsAreEssential Ms No Sat, 05/05/2018 - 11:17

I don't know if you believe in HAARP, but would think you do having read your posts for several years.  I just wonder if this eruption is natural or induced?  Reference the "accidental" missile warning a few months ago in Hawaii which was actually triggered by US Naval sensors and also another military center in UK registered same; NO HUMANS involved for alarm.  There was a plan to trigger a 7 earthquake in Kalifornika which was derailed.  Mother Earth would certainly be justified due to her rampant destruction at the behest of TPTB to erupt bigtime and of course naturally occurring environmental conditions of Solar Minimum support earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, etc.  Big solar flare coming up soon I understand which will knock out grids for a short bit. 

Ms No MoralsAreEssential Sat, 05/05/2018 - 11:31

I am sure they have experimented and continue to do so with things like HAARP but this is natural.  They probably can trigger earthquakes if they are ready to go and they had a target there but I doubt they would or could cause planet wide issues.   

We are in a stage of a cycle that always produces higher volcanic and tectonic activity.  The sun is quieter than it has been in 200 years as Grand Solar minimum commences.  Cosmic rays increase as our shields drop.  Cosmic rays produce muons which activate gasses in magma.  There is also a low magnetic anomaly over south America that extends out into the pacific, meaning they will get more CRs.  Last time this happened we had the mideval warm period (just like warming we just had) then we went into what they call mini ice age.  Toward the end of it Tambora went off.  All of your biggest eruptions happen during strong minima.

I posted lots of links on this thread.  https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-04/dramatic-drone-footage-shows-fountains-lava-mount-kilaeua-eruption