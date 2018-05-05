One Of These Things Is Not Like The Other

Authored by Kevin Muir via The Macro Tourist blog,
Many gold bulls are frustrated that during last year’s U.S. dollar decline, the precious metal didn’t rally more strongly.
After all, the U.S. dollar had a terrible 2017.
One might assume that this would have been an ideal environment for gold. I have even heard the argument that since gold couldn’t rally more strongly during this period, when the U.S. dollar eventually stops declining, gold will be vulnerable to a big sell off. The logic being that if that’s the best gold can do in a U.S. dollar bear market, it will get crushed in a U.S. dollar bull market.
I like to think about this scenario a little differently.
While most gold bulls are disappointed by the inability of gold to break out, I am heartened by the fact that even with the massive increase in real yields, gold managed to eke out some decent gains.
Most market pundits believe the U.S. dollar is the most important determinant when it comes the gold price. It’s easy to see why. Take a gander at this chart of gold versus the inverted U.S. dollar index:
It sure appears as if gold is merely the inverse of the US dollar index.
Yet I beg to differ. Let’s back up the time frame and look at this chart from a longer term perspective.
Although over the past few years gold has been negatively correlated to the US dollar, during the 2013-14 period, gold plunged $500 while the US dollar was also declining.
Well, you are probably saying to yourself, “it might not be perfect, but it sure seems to track the majority of time - and especially lately.” Yup - can’t say I disagree.
But what if I told you there was an even better asset that explained gold’s movement better? One that even stayed correlated to gold during the 2013-14 plunge?
Have a look at the price of gold versus the inverted US 5-year TIPS yield (the real yield):
This makes intuitive sense. Gold is an asset that is no one’s liability, but has no yield. In an environment of minuscule real yields, the opportunity cost of holding gold is low, so it is bid up. When central bankers increase the real rate of interest, this cost increases, and gold is replaced with income-earning fiat.
But the sharp-eyed reader will notice something ominous about that chart. Over the past half-year, US 5-year real yields have spiked to new highs (new lows on the chart).
Here is the same chart with a shorter time frame:
So that begs the question - what is driving gold more at this point of the cycle? Is it the US dollar, or real yields? Has gold disappointedly not risen as high as the bulls would like given the US dollar weakness? Or has gold not declined nearly as much as the bears would have expected given the run-up in real yields?
I am not sure. Given the massive one-sided nature of sentiment against fixed-income (everyone is short), it wouldn’t surprise me to get a vicious trading rally in bonds in the near future. Yet will that cause gold to rally? Or will that just bring yields back in line with the fact that gold has not declined as much as would be expected? And what will the US dollar do in this environment? Logic would dictate it should decline (lower yields), but the higher yields of the past half-year has not stopped a brutal US dollar bear market, so maybe the US dollar is not trading on interest rate differentials at all.
It is an interesting time for gold, the US dollar, and rates.
I don’t have many answers, only observations about some of the relationships that are breaking down.
And in another one-of-these-things-is-not-like-the-others moment, the chart of the copper/gold ratio versus the yield on the US 10-year treasury note has also diverged.
Gun-to-my-head it feels like the back-up in yields has gotten ahead of itself, but there are certainly plenty of interesting divergences.
But most of all be careful with the idea that gold is performing poorly given the US dollar decline. I am much more partial to the theory it is performing extraordinarily well given the rise in yields.
"The sheer magnitude of short carnage will be unreal. If you’re short, I suggest tiptoeing quietly to the exit … "
Larry Summers showed in his Gibson's Paradox paper in 1985 THE primary correlation is the inverse relationship between the real price of gold and real interest rates.
But since the gold price is set by trading mountains of unbacked paper, the gold price that we are looking at is a fiction.
The CPI we're given today with which to calculate the real price of gold and real interest rates is also a fiction.
Enjoy.
In other words, just like "the news", much of what we see simply isn't REAL.
If you are a long-game thinker, Real Gold is for you, if you are looking at the idea that an end to this illusory market will eventually happen.
Forget the complex analyses, keep it simple:
If Gold had no value, CB's wouldn't hold any of it. There's no such thing as "tradition", when we're talking about billions of dollars; The CB's could simply cash out, and play games like the SNB has been, and generate lots of returns, and buy ownership stakes in numerous companies, right? Why tie-up the capital, and spend additional millions on storage and security, for something that they would have us believe is worthless?
Exter's Pyramid, baby!
.
Gold has had some of its biggest gains historically in a rising rate environment. This author has been drinking too much msm koolaid.
Knibb High football rules
Gold wont rally until Venezuela is forced to sell all it's gold.
Price of gold is completely rigged by .gov as is the dollar.
There is no compare. The rig will die and gold will assume an actual value as will silver.
When? Ask China. WAKE UP!
And here I thought it's all about geopolitical headlines.
that's what CNBC said
Looks like rates are not going up enough to make up for the destruction of dollar value. The dollar is already in big trouble long term, and our deficits tower to the sky.
My sense: gold will indeed soar, not stopping until rates go much higher. Could take a few years.
The war between gold and fiat money continues!
Many of us see the introduction of a single "World Currency" as a major part of the economic endgame. This is something that will be forced on us as part of a "needed reset" to a global economy that has gone off track.
The new world order and globalization which has been pushed by many world leaders and the rich elite touting that "larger, more cooperative governments under one financial unit will benefit us all” plays into the world currency scenario. The article below delves into how this might unfold.
The shorts boss, the shorts!
Decades ago Fed Chairman Paul Volcker able to bring inflation back under control and in doing so he broke the back of those speculating that metal prices would head higher. This lesson from the past that has been forgotten by many investors.
Decades of interest rates drifting ever and ever lower have allowed many investors and the general public to forget the power of high-interest rates exert on defining prices. More about this interesting time in history in the article below.
I think there is something else going on that is not addressed in the article that is affecting all his graphs. The dysfunction in Europe's bond market that is sending out minor tremors and slowly starting to be priced in a possible tsunami of pain. Read Ice Caps latest quarterly submission for an intelligent discussion of this situation.
The author of this article needs to take another look at his chart comparing gold vs dollar. From Jan 2012 to June 2014, the dollar essentially went sideways while gold was dropping. And by now I would think everyone under the sun would be aware that the decline in gold was manipulation, making use of any such comparison.....useless.