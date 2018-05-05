Poleaxed! Outraged Israeli Strippers Defend Right To Dance: "We're Not Hookers"

An unusual protest will take place in Tel-Aviv this week, as Israeli strippers refuse to bow to a new draft law equating them to prostitutes. They are fervently defending their right to dance.

Inflamed by a new bill proposed by Meretz MK Michal Rozin that would make stripteasing a legal equal of prostitution, RT reports that some dancers decided to have their say and protest against it.

Despite the fact that prostitution is not illegal in Israel, all stripping and prostitution facilities would become illegal under the new legislation, which would also ban advertising and lobbying for stripping.

The strippers explained that dancing in strip clubs allowed them to earn good money and even set up their own businesses, which they wouldn’t have been able to do otherwise.

“The very question is infuriating: Why is it necessary to think that I’m being exploited by someone? I like my work and I’m proud of it,” one of the women told Haaretz.

Eden, Shelly and Amit pictured below (not their real names) are strippers. All have bachelor’s degrees and are in their late twenties. And, as Haaretz reports, they have never been interviewed before, and they live “double lives”: Their families don’t know about their work, but they don’t hide it from their close friends.

“No one sent us to protest or be interviewed...

I could work at a lot of other things, I’m thinking about getting a master’s degree. This is what suits me right now. Why is that so hard for people to understand?” says Eden, 29.  She has worked as a stripper for three years and comes from a traditionally religious family.

“When I was at university I met someone who was a stripper. I went to the club and expected to find all these dumb, drugged-out girls, but most of the people I met were very different than what I thought they’d be like. I love to dance, I’ve always liked male attention and I’ve always liked money.

I haven’t had any traumatic experiences and the dancing and stripping doesn’t feel like exploitation to me. I choose the customer and I can get a customer thrown out if he tries to touch me or do something I don’t want him to do. It’s the stigma about stripping that hurts me, not the customers.”

Haaretz notes that twenty-nine members of parliament, from both the opposition and coalition, including some from Habayit Hayehudi, Kulanu and Likud, have signed the bill and it will likely be brought to a vote soon.

“I won’t deny that there is some paternalism towards women in prostitution,” says MK Rozin.

“We can cite all the studies and proof about exploitation and harm, but if women come to me and say, ‘I’m not being sexually exploited, I don’t do drugs and alcohol,’ I’m not going to argue with them. But as someone who’s looking at the status of women across society, I’m still going to work to reduce prostitution in all its forms.

Just as we as a society don’t agree that people should be able to sell themselves into slavery, even if someone were to come and say that he wishes to be a slave. Or like we don’t let people sell their kidneys for money. As a society, we say no to that, we don’t think it’s moral for a person to sell their organs.

I think it’s not moral for women and men to sell their sexuality and their body for money.

Ultimately, it’s not just the individual that pays the price, but the society as a whole.

As long as prostitution is legitimate and permitted, we all have the potential to become prostitutes. I know that sounds extreme, but if we continue to allow prostitution, we’ll continue to educate men in a rape culture in which women are objects that can be bought and exploited.

To my mind, there’s no difference between stripping and prostitution.”

On ther words, ladies... "it's for your own good... and as far as what you do with your body, that's the government's business - not yours!"

Social Issues

Geebus it is truly a weird world we live in.

Decades pass as thing which should remain beyond the regulation of government finally arrive at the libertarian ideal because the left pushed them.  Now the "left" starts adopting the positions of the cultural right. WTF?

I am starting to think all we who are against illegal immigration need to do is adopt a totally open borders policy. The minute we do that the retards will be against illegal immigration.

@ Ms. No:

That's priceless...have you seen the "woman" who started the 'MeToo movement'?

Warning: (Potential vomit inducer)
https://www.google.com/search?q=tarana+burke&client=ms-android-americam…

WHY is it, that the "women" who complain about being the victims of sexual harassment often resemble a shaved Sasquatch, or Pete Rose in drag?

Guys, really...are you that desperate?

You're better off "taking matters into your own hands", than attempting to mate with something like that.

My theory is that they are pathologically rejection sensitive.  It's easier to refuse to try and fail then to try and fail.  So if you reject them when they are fat and hairy it's easier for them than if they tried and you rejected them.  It would cause some type of major meltdown.  It seems to be subconscious.  I bet the worst of them are borderline personality disorders.  Those are the bitches that are so sensitive to rejection that they dump people and then accuse them of abandonment.  It's bizarre... 

Edit: These chicks also pathologically misperceive things.  They misperceive rejection when it isn't there and compliment when it isn't there.  Narcissists misperceive that everybody wants them too.

'You're better off "taking matters into your own hands" '

A guy I used to work with gave me a broad outline on how to make a " Fifi " out of a tennis ball can, a latex glove and a old hand towel.

Why did he have this conversation with me, I still ponder to this day, something got him worked up after getting off the train in the morning and started with "girls just aren't as pretty these days".... and it all went downhill from there.

What about the SlutWalk in Israel?

‘Not your toy’: 5,000 feminists go on topless SlutWalk in Tel Aviv in spirit of #MeToo

https://www.rt.com/news/425945-slutwalk-israel-metoo-demonstration/

 

At this pace, ever more DIY guys will make their own Pocket Pussy -- as shown in this very educational YT video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4BTrvdoH5g&has_verified=1

 

 

Oops. Missed that you already posted that. Must have been laughing too hard.  There was another good article though.  Russia still has a long way to go to dig out from the old Bolshie indoctrination.  They will but fat chance in Europe.  They're fucked permanently.  They just let some Muzzie off for raping a ten year old.

https://www.rt.com/news/425918-karl-marx-socialism-global/

Used to watch it, even been to Talladega a few times.  Grew up with the Winston Cup.

Then they dtarted to constant fellatio for the military, every damn race lots of uniforms, who pays for these fighter jet flyovers....

Now, they are trying the "Diversity(tm)" card.

In the south, trying to attract the diversity.

We need more niggers in NASCAR!!! (Said no white man ever.)

 

 

 

/drains beer

" I think it’s not moral for women and men to sell their sexuality and their body for money. "

" As long as prostitution is legitimate and permitted, we all have the potential to become prostitutes. "

Hell's Bells! I just finished 6 wks of beating the hell out of my body on the boat, which is exactly why I refer to myself as an "oilfield prostitute". Mrs BT doesn't like me using that term, but anybody doing lots of hard manual labor likely understands what I'm talking about. We get cut, burned, fumed-out daily, but I don't see anybody trying to legislate that away.

no really, it's a hell of a deal. you pay a cover charge to walk into a grungy noisepit populated with scumbags; featuring hugely overpriced watered-down drinks; and the chance to throw your hard-earned cash at a mercenary lovely who you can't touch but who WILL wiggle for you for ... uh, more of that cash ...and who will, flushed with the romance of it all, NOT blow you/fuck you/go home with you.

israeli hookers? you mean ukranian, lithuanian, latvian, etc...lol -- also there is no such thing as israeli...there is no israeli peoples...