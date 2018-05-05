UK Drones In Syria Using Controversial 'Vacuum Bombs'

Britain's defense ministry have acknowledged using controversial thermobaric missiles in Syria that rights groups have described as "indiscriminate".
Royal Air Force drones used the weapons, often called "vacuum" bombs because they suck oxygen into the powerful blast, against targets in Syria in January and February of this year, an FOI request sent by Drone Wars UK, a campaign group, has revealed.
The missiles work by sucking in oxygen from the environment to create a high-temperature explosion with an extremely powerful blast radius. Unlike conventional explosives that cause injuries through shrapnel, the blast effect of thermobaric weapons causes internal organ damage including to the lungs.
RAF MQ-9 Reaper drones fired 19 AGM-114N missiles in January and February of this year. The 'N' variant of the AGM-114 missile, known as Hellfire missiles, contains a thermobaric warhead which is particularly effective at targeting people inside enclosed spaces such as buildings, fortifications or tunnels.
The British government has in the past refused to acknowledge whether it has used the weapons in combat saying it could harm the effectiveness of the armed forces.
The revelations came on the same day that the British government admitted for the first time that its bombing campaign against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq killed civilians.
The MoD said a civilian who had entered the target area at the last minute was killed in Syria’s Euphrates Valley on 26 March when a Reaper drone struck a “terrorist vehicle” with a Hellfire missile. The MoD did not specify what type of Hellfire missile was used.
Justin Bronk, a research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, said thermobaric weapons create an explosion significantly bigger than conventional weapons of similar size.
“What differentiates a thermobaric weapon from a conventional explosive is, whereas a conventional explosive is between 30 percent and 40 percent explosive… thermobaric weapons use nearly one-hundred percent explosive,” he said.
The weapons, also known as "enhanced blast weapons", disperse an explosive metallic powder into the air immediately before detonating. This then draws in oxygen from the air, creating a very powerful explosion.
'Particularly cruel wounds'
“[Thermobaric weapons] tend to kill via blast wave pressure rather than direct explosion or fragmentation damage which means it's enormously effective against things like bunkers or people in confined spaces,” Bronk said.
“The exact cause of death from being hit by a thermobaric weapon would be multiple injuries to various organs including the lungs,” he added.
While thermobaric weapons are legal, rights groups have said that their large blast area makes them indiscriminate weapons that should not be used in densely populated area.
A report by the United Nation Institute for Disarmament Research said that enhanced blast weapons, referring to a type of thermobaric weapon which includes those used by RAF drones, “raise additional humanitarian concerns that deserve focused attention”.
"So-called 'thermobaric weapons' generate high temperatures that can start fires, and can cause particularly cruel wounds to people within a wide area," the report said.
The number of strikes carried out by British drones in Syria greatly increased in 2018, figures seen by Middle East Eye show. UK drones fires as many weapons in the first three months of 2018 as they had fired over the previous 18 months.
Chris Cole, of Drone Wars UK, told MEE that the scale of UK operations since 2014 and the recent rise in drone strikes meant that the UK's announcement of one civilian death was “likely just the tip of the iceberg”.
He told MEE: “UK drone strikes have hugely intensified in Syria since January. In the first three months of 2018 UK drones fired as many weapons in Syria as they have done over the previous 18 months."
"Despite the MoD insisting that its drones are primarily for surveillance and intelligence gathering, UK Reaper drones have now fired more weapons in Syria than the UK's dedicated bomber, the Tornado.”
Who else wonders why everyone is hating on Syria?
Don't ya just hate it when that happens?
In reply to Who else wonders why… by Sonny Brakes
Let us hope that in this escalation that Syria doesn't deploy their most advanced "barrel bombs."
For those that don't know, barrel bombs are most notable for their ability to penetrate all Western media platforms, spreading ignorance and naivete' in their wake. Truly devastating. One's common sense becomes paralyzed, the only known cure being a healthy and considered reading of history followed by a period of quiet contemplation.
In reply to Don't ya just hate it when… by ShrNfr
Why can’t we leave Syria alone?
Oh, I forgot. The world has to make war on the little shit hole country so the EU can get energy from the Arabs and so the Soros Machine can own another profitable business protected by the USA.
Shouldn’t that be advertised during the Super Bowl in those MIC recruitment ads?
I can see it now .... parents, be sure to convince your children to sacrifice their lives for the benefit of the Arab & EU parasites and there's no benefit whatsoever to America.
In reply to Let us hope that in this… by Ignatius
think about how insane the entire operation is. it's a war for oil and regional power. it has nothing to do with radical muzzies terrorizing people.
now look at how the usa framed the operation. the usa is fighting the evil radical muzzies as far as you are suppose to know and any deviation from that theme earns a conspiracy theorist moniker and a tin foil hat. in fact, with a lot of proof, the usa is fighting with the muzzie radicals in an illegal war (it breaks usa law not just because it is not a declared war. shrub took care of that little technicality with the perpetual war act signed just after 9/11) without even hiding the fact that the war is also to make sure israel has growing room. of course, the russia story ties into syria because russia is evil doncha know?
In reply to Why can’t we leave Syria… by macholatte
Hey, they gotta please Israhell somehow.
Artist's IMPRESSION of Satanyahoo RIDING Trump
In reply to think about how insane the… by besnook
Syria is all but an unfortunate victim of global power plays, the latest battleground where Western imperialists are venting their urge for full spectrum control in an attempt to impose their will by force on yet another nation that refuses to be taken over by their flavour of pilfering cockroaches. Luckily for Syria, the anti-imperialist resistance pushed back.
And another thing....because nations are collections of humans, and humans are not much more than simians with baseball caps and assault rifles, the need to fight for dominance and test out military equipment and strategy is a ritual that happens all too often in history, to help assuage mankind's dick fear. It tends to ruin nations and people along the way, but hey, where would you and your freedumb be without the need to ransack and murder other people to feel 'exceptional'.
In reply to think about how insane the… by besnook
"particularly cruel wounds"? Oh boo hoo. And what does artillery do? How about cannonballs? I am sure plain old TNT is so much more humanitarian.
In reply to Syria is all but an… by Brazen Heist
I have something called a "bunker buster" it's produced after I eat a football sized burrito from a local spot, the dense heavy particulates linger low and often seep into the basement where it sits and suffocates occupants
In reply to Let us hope that in this… by Ignatius
Poison gas is an illegal chemical weapon.
In reply to I have something called a … by ProstoDoZiemi
"For those that don't know, barrel bombs are most notable for their ability to penetrate all Western media platforms, spreading ignorance and naivete' in their wake. Truly devastating. One's common sense becomes paralyzed, the only known cure being a healthy and considered reading of history followed by a period of quiet contemplation."...
Well done Ig
In reply to Let us hope that in this… by Ignatius
WMD ,like then well OILED propaganda machine .
Look at this great presentation done by Maria Zakharova about White Helmets :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JifBie5ZuuA
The equivalent of a small neutron bomb thrown in the Western camp. Boooom!
In reply to "For those that don't know,… by Son of Captain Nemo
I enjoyed this post tremendously. What I like most is that it does not matter what or who you believe about what is going on in Syria. It is genius for any point of view!
Well done, Sir!!
In reply to Let us hope that in this… by Ignatius
I'd go with suggesting an oatmeal enema instead.
Usually, they can work that out.
In reply to Let us hope that in this… by Ignatius
This is the (pathetic) real reason for all of this fighting.
http://www.news.com.au/world/middle-east/is-the-fight-over-a-gas-pipeline-fuelling-the-worlds-bloodiest-conflict/news-story/74efcba9554c10bd35e280b63a9afb74
Follow the money, honey!
In reply to Don't ya just hate it when… by ShrNfr
Is the Traitor John McCain still alive?
Give him the Vacuum Bomb,,,,,it'll clear that Cancer right up.
In reply to This is the (pathetic) real… by Village-idiot
In reply to This is the (pathetic) real… by Village-idiot
Good question.
Answer...
https://youtu.be/Rc7i0wCFf8g
You will assimilate.
In reply to Who else wonders why… by Sonny Brakes
Ministry...
In reply to Good question. Answer… by Battlefield USA
In reply to Who else wonders why… by Sonny Brakes
Pirate Rock aka UK is crumbling in crime as the colonials take over the shitty little country that can hardly feed itself as its imported muslims knife the locals and the in-breds drink themselves brain dead. Like pauper France with raving Red Shield pedo victim Lil Manny Macron (cracked "Jupiter") these island moneys on Pirate Rock still imagine they are global players even to the extent of kidnapping two Russian citizens and accusing Russia of the most inept Monty Python sketch the world has seen in a long time. Yet the toothless ones go about their slaughter in Syria as if it was something to brag about. Meanwhile the peasantry are kept sedated with the latest wench addition to the Luciferian Windsor Coburg herd of goats as they welcome colonial mutt blood into the evil machine. Will it be enough to stave off the inevitable collapse of Pirate Rock and the Satanic banksters of the City of London?.....Not a freaking chance.
In reply to Who else wonders why… by Sonny Brakes
You are just as dead using these as you are being turned into hamburger with other ordinance. I regard this as a distinction without a difference.
Glad you are not a doctor. Or nurse. Or a good amateur doing triage in a war zone.
In reply to You are just as dead using… by ShrNfr
Ya, but the point is to make sure you kill the targets. Why not do so optimally?
In reply to Glad you are not a doctor… by iadr
Obviously, you've been there, done that.
In reply to You are just as dead using… by ShrNfr
Handled my share of dead bodies in my time. I must have done a good job. None of them complained about it.
In reply to Obviously, you've been there… by Battlefield USA
That's actually the correct way to look at that innovation. Gas horrified the world because of the horrible lingering effects and attendant suffering. Its effect was less to kill than to incapacitate with ghastly effects on survivors. Gas is also indiscriminate and subject to shifting winds.
This new approach also has a capacity for indiscriminate damage but I think the effects are more limited with an explosive such as can be carried by a Hellfire missile. The blast radius isn't specified here but I doubt it's that large, and civilian casualties are probably not an issue in non-urban areas.
If a civilian inadvertently walked into an attack on a vehicle responsibility for that death is on the shoulders of the man who said "fire." What was the need to use such a powerful weapon on a vehicle?
In reply to You are just as dead using… by ShrNfr
The same could be argued on all those WMD restricted weapons that the UN seems keen to say are illegal.
Legalise the lot.
In reply to You are just as dead using… by ShrNfr
The brain damage these things cause survivors is devastating and lifelong. This is true of any major explosion, but these are far worse. For many it is a fate worse than death, as evident by the high suicide levels.
In reply to You are just as dead using… by ShrNfr
near instantaneous death from multiple piercing wounds and physical shock-wave trauma .. vs .. shock-wave, 4 degree burns and 40 to 90 second suffocation from not being able to breath (burnt lungs to lack of oxygen). The Russians like to claim a 3-5 second death due to the high heat that totally debilitates the victim, thus on par with conventional explosives. Note that titanium burns with heat levels that approach 2/3rds that of DU and does not leave the radioactive fallout. The West would rather have white toilet paper than use titanium in such a manner, thus the discrepancy in the resulting description I have posted.
Please note that there are huge stock piles of 155mm shells labeled 825WP, /? I suspect that are produced for 'internal conflicts'... Is Gaza an 'internal conflict'???
In reply to You are just as dead using… by ShrNfr
1st we test in combat
Then we use on civilians
In reply to 1st we test in combat Then… by vaporland
Syrian weather report: Early morning droning, with scattered bombing.
Very scattered. Cosmetic even. Don't look for planes from the USS Truman to bomb any ISIS areas east of the Euphrates.
The British suddenly did get superactive in the first part of 2018. I wonder what they attacked that was suddenly such a priority.
In reply to Syrian weather report: Early… by Fish Gone Bad
They attacked their budget for weapons. By Christmas Syria will be turned into burned toast.
In reply to Very scattered. Cosmetic… by Ace006
...brought to you by the UK. -Syrian proving grounds.....
In reply to Syrian weather report: Early… by Fish Gone Bad
Fuck the Zionists...
they are zionazis. don't forget their christian brothers.
In reply to Fuck the Zionists... by CatInTheHat
They are AshkeNazis.
In reply to they are zionazis. don't… by besnook
the trump is now their top christian leader. he is way more devout than the media will say. that's why he fell for the bannon bullshit.
In reply to They are AshkeNazis. by Expendable Container
Do they make a giant sucking sound?
Good thing we have weapons of mass destruction to prevent these savages from using weapons of mass destruction.
The problem with your argument is the savages do not even have WMD's.
Rendering the need to own them only to coerce the country that does not have them to do as they are told.
In reply to Good thing we have weapons… by Dr. Engali
That's like saying that owning a gun is just to make those without a gun do what I say. Sound logic. You should write for the New York Times.
In reply to The problem with your… by GreatUncle
Our WMDs are humane. Double-plus humane.
Theirs are not. Double-plus inhumane.
Savvy?
p.s. Like my new avatar of Jojo Fletcher and her high beams?
In reply to Good thing we have weapons… by Dr. Engali
Tell us about the nukes - 5 kt in Yemen in 2015, 1 kt last week in Syria. Who is dropping these - Israel or the USA?
They added a picture of the event in the article.
video here
https://youtu.be/hSEmkGDDZkA?t=6
In reply to Tell us about the nukes - 5… by richard_
You guys must be reading VT. Nukes every day. Big bombs are not nukes.
Pretty good sized buster though.
In reply to They added a picture of the… by bruno_the
How would you feel if your country was being bombed in retaliation? I know if I survived being bombed I'd be upset and want my pound of flesh.
This world isn't worth saving if everyone on it is supposed to be hating on someone.
I'm confused.
What types of bombs dropped on your fucking head are legal?