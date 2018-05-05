UK Drones In Syria Using Controversial 'Vacuum Bombs'

Britain's defense ministry have acknowledged using controversial thermobaric missiles in Syria that rights groups have described as "indiscriminate".

Royal Air Force drones used the weapons, often called "vacuum" bombs because they suck oxygen into the powerful blast, against targets in Syria in January and February of this year, an FOI request sent by Drone Wars UK, a campaign group, has revealed.

The missiles work by sucking in oxygen from the environment to create a high-temperature explosion with an extremely powerful blast radius. Unlike conventional explosives that cause injuries through shrapnel, the blast effect of thermobaric weapons causes internal organ damage including to the lungs.

RAF MQ-9 Reaper drones fired 19 AGM-114N missiles in January and February of this year. The 'N' variant of the AGM-114 missile, known as Hellfire missiles, contains a thermobaric warhead which is particularly effective at targeting people inside enclosed spaces such as buildings, fortifications or tunnels.

The British government has in the past refused to acknowledge whether it has used the weapons in combat saying it could harm the effectiveness of the armed forces.

The revelations came on the same day that the British government admitted for the first time that its bombing campaign against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq killed civilians.

The MoD said a civilian who had entered the target area at the last minute was killed in Syria’s Euphrates Valley on 26 March when a Reaper drone struck a “terrorist vehicle” with a Hellfire missile. The MoD did not specify what type of Hellfire missile was used.

Justin Bronk, a research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, said thermobaric weapons create an explosion significantly bigger than conventional weapons of similar size.

“What differentiates a thermobaric weapon from a conventional explosive is, whereas a conventional explosive is between 30 percent and 40 percent explosive… thermobaric weapons use nearly one-hundred percent explosive,” he said.

The weapons, also known as "enhanced blast weapons", disperse an explosive metallic powder into the air immediately before detonating. This then draws in oxygen from the air, creating a very powerful explosion.

'Particularly cruel wounds'

[Thermobaric weapons] tend to kill via blast wave pressure rather than direct explosion or fragmentation damage which means it's enormously effective against things like bunkers or people in confined spaces,” Bronk said.

“The exact cause of death from being hit by a thermobaric weapon would be multiple injuries to various organs including the lungs,” he added.

While thermobaric weapons are legal, rights groups have said that their large blast area makes them indiscriminate weapons that should not be used in densely populated area.

A report by the United Nation Institute for Disarmament Research said that enhanced blast weapons, referring to a type of thermobaric weapon which includes those used by RAF drones, “raise additional humanitarian concerns that deserve focused attention”.

"So-called 'thermobaric weapons' generate high temperatures that can start fires, and can cause particularly cruel wounds to people within a wide area," the report said. 

The number of strikes carried out by British drones in Syria greatly increased in 2018, figures seen by Middle East Eye show. UK drones fires as many weapons in the first three months of 2018 as they had fired over the previous 18 months.

Chris Cole, of Drone Wars UK, told MEE that the scale of UK operations since 2014 and the recent rise in drone strikes meant that the UK's announcement of one civilian death was “likely just the tip of the iceberg”.

He told MEE: “UK drone strikes have hugely intensified in Syria since January. In the first three months of 2018 UK drones fired as many weapons in Syria as they have done over the previous 18 months."

"Despite the MoD insisting that its drones are primarily for surveillance and intelligence gathering, UK Reaper drones have now fired more weapons in Syria than the UK's dedicated bomber, the Tornado.”

Ignatius ShrNfr Sat, 05/05/2018 - 13:24 Permalink

Let us hope that in this escalation that Syria doesn't deploy their most advanced "barrel bombs."

For those that don't know, barrel bombs are most notable for their ability to penetrate all Western media platforms, spreading ignorance and naivete' in their wake.  Truly devastating.  One's common sense becomes paralyzed, the only known cure being a healthy and considered reading of history followed by a period of quiet contemplation.

Why can’t we leave Syria alone?
Oh, I forgot. The world has to make war on the little shit hole country so the EU can get energy from the Arabs and so the Soros Machine can own another profitable business protected by the USA.
Shouldn’t that be advertised during the Super Bowl in those MIC recruitment ads?
I can see it now .... parents, be sure to convince your children to sacrifice their lives for the benefit of the Arab & EU parasites and there's no benefit whatsoever to America.
besnook macholatte Sat, 05/05/2018 - 13:49 Permalink

think about how insane the entire operation is. it's a war for oil and regional power. it has nothing to do with radical muzzies terrorizing people.

now look at how the usa framed the operation. the usa is fighting the evil radical muzzies as far as you are suppose to know and any deviation from that theme earns a conspiracy theorist moniker and a tin foil hat. in fact, with a lot of proof, the usa is fighting with the muzzie radicals in an illegal war (it breaks usa law not just because it is not a declared war. shrub took care of that little technicality with the perpetual war act signed just after 9/11) without even hiding the fact that the war is also to make sure israel has growing room. of course, the russia story ties into syria because russia is evil doncha know?

Brazen Heist besnook Sat, 05/05/2018 - 14:31 Permalink

Syria is all but an unfortunate victim of global power plays, the latest battleground where Western imperialists are venting their urge for full spectrum control in an attempt to impose their will by force on yet another nation that refuses to be taken over by their flavour of pilfering cockroaches. Luckily for Syria, the anti-imperialist resistance pushed back.

And another thing....because nations are collections of humans, and humans are not much more than simians with baseball caps and assault rifles, the need to fight for dominance and test out military equipment and strategy is a ritual that happens all too often in history, to help assuage mankind's dick fear. It tends to ruin nations and people along the way, but hey, where would you and your freedumb be without the need to ransack and murder other people to feel 'exceptional'.

Son of Captain Nemo Ignatius Sat, 05/05/2018 - 14:15 Permalink

"For those that don't know, barrel bombs are most notable for their ability to penetrate all Western media platforms, spreading ignorance and naivete' in their wake.  Truly devastating.  One's common sense becomes paralyzed, the only known cure being a healthy and considered reading of history followed by a period of quiet contemplation."...

Well done Ig

Fireman Sonny Brakes Sat, 05/05/2018 - 15:34 Permalink

Pirate Rock aka UK is crumbling in crime as the colonials take over the shitty little country that can hardly feed itself as its imported muslims knife the locals and the in-breds drink themselves brain dead. Like pauper France with raving Red Shield pedo victim Lil Manny Macron (cracked "Jupiter") these island moneys on Pirate Rock still imagine they are global players even to the extent of kidnapping two Russian citizens and accusing Russia of the most inept Monty Python sketch the world has seen in a long time. Yet the toothless ones go about their slaughter in Syria as if it was something to brag about. Meanwhile the peasantry are kept sedated with the latest wench addition to the Luciferian Windsor Coburg herd of goats as they welcome colonial mutt blood into the evil machine. Will it be enough to stave off the inevitable collapse of Pirate Rock and the Satanic banksters of the City of London?.....Not a freaking chance.

ShrNfr Sat, 05/05/2018 - 12:48 Permalink

You are just as dead using these as you are being turned into hamburger with other ordinance. I regard this as a distinction without a difference.

Ace006 ShrNfr Sat, 05/05/2018 - 13:12 Permalink

That's actually the correct way to look at that innovation.  Gas horrified the world because of the horrible lingering effects and attendant suffering. Its effect was less to kill than to incapacitate with ghastly effects on survivors.  Gas is also indiscriminate and subject to shifting winds. 

This new approach also has a capacity for indiscriminate damage but I think the effects are more limited with an explosive such as can be carried by a Hellfire missile.  The blast radius isn't specified here but I doubt it's that large, and civilian casualties are probably not an issue in non-urban areas. 

If a civilian inadvertently walked into an attack on a vehicle responsibility for that death is on the shoulders of the man who said "fire."  What was the need to use such a powerful weapon on a vehicle?

Hope Copy ShrNfr Sat, 05/05/2018 - 15:37 Permalink

near instantaneous death from multiple piercing wounds and physical shock-wave trauma .. vs  .. shock-wave, 4 degree burns and 40 to 90 second suffocation from not being able to breath (burnt lungs to lack of oxygen).  The Russians like to claim a 3-5 second death due to the high heat that totally debilitates the victim, thus on par with conventional explosives.  Note that titanium burns with heat levels that approach 2/3rds that of DU and does not leave the radioactive fallout.  The West would rather have white toilet paper than use titanium in such a manner, thus the discrepancy in the resulting description I have posted.  

Please note that there are huge stock piles of 155mm shells labeled 825WP,   /? I suspect that are produced for 'internal conflicts'...   Is Gaza an 'internal conflict'???

Sonny Brakes Sat, 05/05/2018 - 12:57 Permalink

How would you feel if your country was being bombed in retaliation? I know if I survived being bombed I'd be upset and want my pound of flesh.

This world isn't worth saving if everyone on it is supposed to be hating on someone. 