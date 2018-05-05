US Navy Laser Cannons Could Replace Gatling Guns, Missiles On Warships

Back in March, we explained how the High Energy Laser and Integrated Optical-dazzler with Surveillance (HELIOS) system would be one of the first Department of Defense (DoD) contracts to mount an integrated laser cannon onto the U.S. Navy’s destroyers. We also noted, the DoD awarded Lockheed Martin a $150 million contract, with options for an additional $942.8 million, to manufacture multiple HELIOS units with a completion date of 2020.
According to new information obtained by We Are The Mighty from the Lockheed exhibit at the 2018 SeaAirSpace expo in National Harbor, Maryland, this sea-based 150 kilowatts laser cannon would be the most powerful directed energy weapon system to ever be installed on a warship. In contrast, the 30 kilowatts Laser Weapon System (LaWS) was installed on USS Ponce for field testing in 2014. It has since proven to be effective against UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) and small boat threats.
We Are The Mighty, also obtained knowledge that HELIOS is a prime candidate to replace the MK-15 Phalanx Close-in Weapons System (CIWS) and the RIM-116 missile system on warships.
The Mk15 Phalanx carries more ammo than the launchers for the RIM-116, but has a much shorter range. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Weinert)
The Phalanx MK-15 weapon system is a radar-guided 20 mm Vulcan cannon providing “inner layer point defense capability against anti-ship missiles, aircraft and littoral warfare threats,” according to a US Navy fact file. “Phalanx automatically detects, evaluates, tracks, engages and performs kill assessment against ASM and high-speed aircraft threats.”
Citing the materials from Lockheed, We Are The Mighty explained how the HELIOS also has the potential to replace the RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM), small, lightweight, infrared homing surface-to-air missile in use on combat ships.
The RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missile has a range of five nautical miles, but the launcher can only hold so many rounds. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gary Granger Jr.)
Mark Gunzinger of the Center for Strategic & Budgetary Assessments, a longtime supporter of lasers, said, “it is clear evidence of the progress that has been made over the last several years on maturing solid-state lasers. We are talking about lasers that now have the power and beam quality needed to defend against UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), small boat threats, and possibly some weapons (e.g. incoming missiles) over short ranges.”
“It also highlights how serious the Navy is about fielding non-kinetic defenses with deep ‘electric’ magazines,” Gunzinger said. Unlike guns and missiles, a laser doesn’t run out of ammunition as long as it has electrical power.
Watch the US Navy’s field test the LaWS laser system
The HELIOS has a comparable range to the RIM-116 (about five nautical miles), while the missile system holds 11 or 21 missiles, the laser cannon has an unlimited amount of ammo — dependent on an adequate supply of electricity.
As fears of World War III have migrated from the Korean peninsula to the Middle East, it is becoming increasingly evident that the Pentagon is expected to unleash an array of revolutionary weaponry against its next adversary. War with Iran is nearing…
Comments
the force is with us
Next: sharks with frickin laser beams!
Stop pimping your tit site. You shit all over cogent debate that resides here. I swear to God that fuckers like you and beepbop(probably the same person) ruin a great site. No one wants your shitty titty website. The internet has millions of them and pimping yours here is frankly annoying and ruinous. I sincerely hope you get testicular cancer. Please fuck off.
In reply to the force is with us by zpinch
In reply to Next: sharks with frickin… by IridiumRebel
Flying turds. All the videos show UAVs that do not perform evasive maneuver when hit by the lasers. With $5 worth of sensors and a little software change the UAVs would discharge a puff of chaff or floating retros and make 20G maneuvers to avoid the track and shoot mechanisms. Likewise, a bit of polish would deflect 95% of the energy. Also, swarm of maneuvering drones would overwhelm the laser. The first would discharge smoke and chaff everywhere and so on. Also, stormy seas, rain, and fog would make it ineffective. Lasers could prove effective against a rowboat full of pirates.
In reply to , by Leakanthrophy
Or a Russian system at 1/1000th the cost to jam a ship's electronics array.
Turning any warship into a freighter.
In reply to Flying turds. All the videos… by Stuck on Zero
A laser cannon that can blast drones and small boats? What they're saying is it's ineffective against large ships, jet fighters, and missiles. A WW1 bi-plane from 1918 was effective against small boats and slow moving aircraft. We've come a long way, baby. And Lockheed gets $1B for producing this crap? People, we need to cut the military budget by 80% because the Pentagon is run by fools.
In reply to Or a system at 1/1000th the… by Theta_Burn
"Laser cannon". First saw the term in Star Wars material ca.1976.
Now it's a reality.
Now what's up with the graphics in the top pic? That's like 1960's level.
This some type of hipster ironic anachronistic double-retro thing? Or do you guys just suck?
In reply to A laser cannon that can… by Baron von Bud
I think Uncle Sam just said: "I gotcher hypersonic missile hangin right here."
////
I forgot to say, Vlad...seeing as how unpopular my previous was ;-)
In reply to "Laser cannon". First saw… by a Smudge by an…
The top 10 richest countries have NO SUCH military obsession.
In reply to I think Uncle Sam just said:… by nmewn
I’d be very interested in seeing a laser cannon firing through heavy rain or fog!
In reply to "Laser cannon". First saw… by a Smudge by an…
Hmmmmm yeah. How fast is 150kw gonna dissipate over miles of ocean in heavy rain?
In reply to I’d be very interested in… by ScratInTheHat
Excluding radar, In a dense fog, if you can not see the missile. It can not see you either.
In reply to I’d be very interested in… by ScratInTheHat
Everything has a beginning and starts small, but can eventually become monstrous. Look at the smart phone compared to the 35 pound cell phones of the 80's, or, look at the 20 kiloton atomic bomb that has been replace by the 100 megaton hydrogen bomb. Give it some time and we surely will see star wars come alive. But woe to the human race,.
In reply to A laser cannon that can… by Baron von Bud
Do you mean literal wars among the stars or the movie?
We're all gonna have to take special care to separate the movie from the "reality".
Could get tough.
When can we order up a Queen Amidalla robot from Amazon?
In reply to Everything has a beginning… by wolfeman
People, we need to cut the military budget by 80% because the Pentagon is run by con artists.
Thought I'd help you out a bit on that one. Anyone that disagrees with that is part of the problem. There is no fucking excuse for the bloated military budget in the USA.
In reply to A laser cannon that can… by Baron von Bud
Those thieving bastards the Chinese, you know the ones who have to steal US designs and IP to try and keep up with the world beating US military? (forgive that last phrase, I know it can be taken literally)
Well those backward Chinks have gone and put a laser 'gun' system on a ship and worse still, they allowed the ship to be photographed. How the hell did they do that without a similar US system to copy?
The US playing catch-up with the Chinese, that's why there is a $billion going into this project.
In reply to Or a system at 1/1000th the… by Theta_Burn
Lasers travel at the speed of light. When it is hit the sensors will be destroyed almost immediately. Much different than trying to evade a missile.
In reply to Flying turds. All the videos… by Stuck on Zero
Radar won't be affected by the beam. The beam must be scanned to acquire the target parameters. That means small amounts of light will be scattered near the target that can be picked up by sensors initiating drastic evasive maneuvers. The target will now become impossible to track and hold. Watch the videos.
In reply to Lasers travel at the speed… by Quantify
https://westernrifleshooters.files.wordpress.com/2018/05/maxresdefault…
In reply to Next: sharks with frickin… by IridiumRebel
flying laser sharks in a tornado bro! gitsum!
In reply to Next: sharks with frickin… by IridiumRebel
In reply to flying laser sharks in a… by zpinch
Dude. Do you have any idea how insane that would be? It's not just about the sheer terror or the cinematic references, it's about getting literally killed by OBVIOUS CINEMATIC REFERENCES!
In reply to flying laser sharks in a… by zpinch
In reply to Dude. Do you have any idea… by a Smudge by an…
In reply to Dude. Do you have any idea… by a Smudge by an…
In reply to Next: sharks with frickin… by IridiumRebel
In reply to Next: sharks with frickin… by IridiumRebel
Always with a few caveats.
1) Lasers are point - shoot and possibly miss. Why? Unlike hand grenades, horse shoes and bombs "close does not count"
2) LASERS are LOS - line of sight. No lobbing a gift over the horizon.
3) Please ensure all friendlies are to the left or right. Anyone popping up in front or behind will be shot.
On the plus side, one large sweeping arc takes out many incoming threats.
Instant gratification. Shoot - hit - boom. Even better than a warthog's cannon fire. No waiting for bullets to hit.
Silent but deadly. No "bang" saying where the shot came from. Just lots of little puffs of smoke
In reply to the force is with us by zpinch
Lasers are point - shoot and possibly miss.
I just got a SX730 Cannon 40x point-n-shoot with infrared range finder.
I never miss.
Awesome!
In reply to Always with a few caveats. … by TechnoCaveman
In reply to Lasers are point - shoot… by macholatte
come on, saying lasers are point and shoot is like saying lions hunting anatalopes are like my cat playing with his toy mouse..and they are more than line of sight if you use satellite based weps and they can clearly identify friend from foe..now I love me sum brrrrrrrrrrp! as much as the next guy, but no one is talking about putting a mega watt laser on a warthog to hunt taliban or i dunno t-80 tanks somewhere..
In reply to Always with a few caveats. … by TechnoCaveman
Just wait for it... a Kremlin troll will come on saying that a mirror coating defeats HELIOS.
(It doesn't)
In reply to the force is with us by zpinch
Yeah, Putin sack-lickers are crawling all over this site.
In reply to Just wait for it... a… by LaugherNYC
Good luck with handling a swarming attack.
Or an incoming missile, that emits a cloud of silver particles from its cone, to scatter the laser energy from its active head.
(Speaking of 'beams'... Like me new avatar? Nice... 'highbeams', eh?)
In reply to the force is with us by zpinch
"Good luck with handling a swarming attack."
Exactly. These laser weapons are limited to a small scale attack with a few inbound projectiles. A swarm attack will overwhelm it, especially if the inbound devices are widely scattered. Targeted ships would be hit using a swarm attack. I don't think these lasers would be able to take done naval gun or artillery shells.
In reply to Good luck with handling a… by HRClinton
In reply to Good luck with handling a… by HRClinton
the force is with us?
I disagree.
The force is wasted.
The more your country deteriorates, the richer your masters become.
In reply to the force is with us by zpinch
it aint my counrty huckleberry, but i know what quality of life/masters i like!
In reply to the force is with us? I… by ItsAllBollocks
Will it be able to hit big, slow moving cargo ships as they ram US navy ships?
I thought the big threat was from rubber dinghies.
In reply to Will it be able to hit big… by BennyBoy
The laser might jump back from the rubber.
In reply to I thought the big threat was… by Slammofandango
No, it's from the rubber breaking...
In reply to I thought the big threat was… by Slammofandango
Bank that comment! Yep!
In reply to Will it be able to hit big… by BennyBoy
Real world test results of another Russian, or Chinese? system.. at 1/1000 the cost to spoof a ships electronics array to +/- 5 miles...results so far? 100% accurate.
In reply to Will it be able to hit big… by BennyBoy
That's what big, slow guns and missiles are for.
In reply to Will it be able to hit big… by BennyBoy
Meanwhile one hypersonic missile coming down like a meteorite can vaporize all this expensive tech, lasers included.
Hypersonic tactical missile you mean
In reply to Meanwhile one hypersonic… by Brazen Heist
Well yeah, most likely air-launched as naval targets are not fixed.
In reply to Hypersonic tactical missile… by 123dobryden
Double yeah. Given as we are unaware of any anthropogenic strategic hypersonic weapon.
In reply to Well yeah, most likely air… by Brazen Heist
Queue the "New Russian HyperPhotoTronic Missile" article.
In reply to Hypersonic tactical missile… by 123dobryden
The New MARVEL production?