US Navy Laser Cannons Could Replace Gatling Guns, Missiles On Warships

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 05/05/2018 - 17:15

Back in March, we explained how the High Energy Laser and Integrated Optical-dazzler with Surveillance (HELIOS) system would be one of the first Department of Defense (DoD) contracts to mount an integrated laser cannon onto the U.S. Navy’s destroyers. We also noted, the DoD awarded Lockheed Martin a $150 million contract, with options for an additional $942.8 million, to manufacture multiple HELIOS units with a completion date of 2020.

According to new information obtained by We Are The Mighty from the Lockheed exhibit at the 2018 SeaAirSpace expo in National Harbor, Maryland, this sea-based 150 kilowatts laser cannon would be the most powerful directed energy weapon system to ever  be installed on a warship. In contrast, the 30 kilowatts Laser Weapon System (LaWS) was installed on USS Ponce for field testing in 2014. It has since proven to be effective against UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) and small boat threats.

We Are The Mighty, also obtained knowledge that HELIOS is a prime candidate to replace the MK-15 Phalanx Close-in Weapons System (CIWS) and the RIM-116 missile system on warships.

The Mk15 Phalanx carries more ammo than the launchers for the RIM-116, but has a much shorter range. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Weinert)

The Phalanx MK-15 weapon system is a radar-guided 20 mm Vulcan cannon providing “inner layer point defense capability against anti-ship missiles, aircraft and littoral warfare threats,” according to a US Navy fact file. “Phalanx automatically detects, evaluates, tracks, engages and performs kill assessment against ASM and high-speed aircraft threats.”   

Citing the materials from Lockheed, We Are The Mighty explained how the HELIOS also has the potential to replace the RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM), small, lightweight, infrared homing surface-to-air missile in use on combat ships.

The RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missile has a range of five nautical miles, but the launcher can only hold so many rounds. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gary Granger Jr.)

Mark Gunzinger of the Center for Strategic & Budgetary Assessments, a longtime supporter of lasers, said, “it is clear evidence of the progress that has been made over the last several years on maturing solid-state lasers.  We are talking about lasers that now have the power and beam quality needed to defend against UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), small boat threats, and possibly some weapons (e.g. incoming missiles) over short ranges.”

“It also highlights how serious the Navy is about fielding non-kinetic defenses with deep ‘electric’ magazines,” Gunzinger said. Unlike guns and missiles, a laser doesn’t run out of ammunition as long as it has electrical power.  

Watch the US Navy’s field test the LaWS laser system

The HELIOS has a comparable range to the RIM-116 (about five nautical miles), while the missile system holds 11 or 21 missiles, the laser cannon has an unlimited amount of ammo — dependent on an adequate supply of electricity.

As fears of World War III have migrated from the Korean peninsula to the Middle East, it is becoming increasingly evident that the Pentagon is expected to unleash an array of revolutionary weaponry against its next adversary. War with Iran is nearing…

IridiumRebel zpinch Sat, 05/05/2018 - 17:24 Permalink

Next: sharks with frickin laser beams!

 

Stuck on Zero Leakanthrophy Sat, 05/05/2018 - 17:59 Permalink

Flying turds. All the videos show UAVs that do not perform evasive maneuver when hit by the lasers. With $5 worth of sensors and a little software change the UAVs would discharge a puff of chaff or floating retros and make 20G maneuvers to avoid the track and shoot mechanisms. Likewise, a bit of polish would deflect 95% of the energy. Also, swarm of maneuvering drones would overwhelm the laser. The first would discharge smoke and chaff everywhere and so on. Also, stormy seas, rain, and fog would make it ineffective.  Lasers could prove effective against a rowboat full of pirates.

Baron von Bud Theta_Burn Sat, 05/05/2018 - 18:21 Permalink

A laser cannon that can blast drones and small boats? What they're saying is it's ineffective against large ships, jet fighters, and missiles. A WW1 bi-plane from 1918 was effective against small boats and slow moving aircraft. We've come a long way, baby. And Lockheed gets $1B for producing this crap? People, we need to cut the military budget by 80% because the Pentagon is run by fools.

wolfeman Baron von Bud Sat, 05/05/2018 - 18:50 Permalink

Everything has a beginning and starts small, but can eventually become monstrous.  Look at the smart phone compared to the 35 pound cell phones of the 80's,  or, look at the 20 kiloton atomic bomb that has been replace by the 100 megaton hydrogen bomb.  Give it some time and we surely will see star wars come alive.  But woe to the human race,.

JohninMK Theta_Burn Sat, 05/05/2018 - 18:27 Permalink

Those thieving bastards the Chinese, you know the ones who have to steal US designs and IP to try and keep up with the world beating US military? (forgive that last phrase, I know it can be taken literally)

Well those backward Chinks have gone and put a laser 'gun' system on a ship and worse still, they allowed the ship to be photographed. How the hell did they do that without a similar US system to copy?

The US playing catch-up with the Chinese, that's why there is a $billion going into this project.

 

bruno_the zpinch Sat, 05/05/2018 - 18:11 Permalink

Terra-3 is the topic of a widespread claim that the IR laser was used to target the Space Shuttle Challenger during its 6th orbital mission on 10 October 1984 (STS-41-G). According to reports by Steven Zaloga, the Shuttle was briefly illuminated and caused "malfunctions on the space shuttle and distress to the crew," causing the United States to file a diplomatic protest about the incident.[6] This claim appears to have started with former Soviet officials, notably Boris Kononenko.[7] The crew members and "knowledgeable members of the US intelligence community" have denied that the shuttle was illuminated by the Terra-3.[8]

TechnoCaveman zpinch Sat, 05/05/2018 - 17:25 Permalink

Always with a few caveats. 
 1) Lasers are point - shoot and possibly miss. Why? Unlike hand grenades, horse shoes and bombs "close does not count" 
 2) LASERS are LOS  - line of sight. No lobbing a gift over the horizon. 
 3)  Please ensure all friendlies are to the left or right. Anyone popping up in front or behind will be shot. 
 On the plus side, one large sweeping arc takes out many incoming threats. 

  Instant gratification. Shoot - hit - boom. Even better than a warthog's cannon fire. No waiting for bullets to hit. 
  Silent but deadly. No "bang" saying where the shot came from. Just lots of little puffs of smoke

zpinch TechnoCaveman Sat, 05/05/2018 - 18:18 Permalink

come on, saying lasers are point and shoot is like saying lions hunting anatalopes are like my cat playing with his toy mouse..and they are more than line of sight if you use satellite based weps and they can clearly identify friend from foe..now I love me sum brrrrrrrrrrp! as much as the next guy, but no one is talking about putting a mega watt laser on a warthog to hunt taliban or i dunno t-80 tanks somewhere..

AGuy HRClinton Sat, 05/05/2018 - 19:56 Permalink

"Good luck with handling a swarming attack."

Exactly. These laser weapons are limited to a small scale attack with a few inbound projectiles. A swarm attack will overwhelm it, especially if the inbound devices are widely scattered. Targeted ships would be hit using a swarm attack. I don't think these lasers would be able to take done naval gun or artillery shells.