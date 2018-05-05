Yemeni Rebels Begin Attacking Saudi Oil Infrastructure: You Know What That Means

Authored by Darius Shahtahmasebi via TheAntiMedia.com,
The Houthi rebels in Yemen, officially known as Ansurallah, have vowed to intensify rocket attacks on Saudi Arabia’s critical oil infrastructure, warning that they are now manufacturing their own ballistic missiles to achieve those aims, the Financial Times reports.
The threat comes at a time when Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia have begun to increase. Just this Saturday, Saudi Arabia’s air defense system intercepted four ballistic missiles over the southwestern region of Jizan. The debris of those missiles reportedly killed one person. Just a week prior, two other missiles were launched at the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) facilities on the Red Sea.
At the beginning of April, the London-based IHS Jane’s Terrorism and Insurgency Center noted that the Houthis claimed to have carried out three separate rocket attacks on Aramco facilities in ten days, including an attack on a Saudi oil tanker, which suffered some damage and led to the intervention of a coalition naval vessel, which in turn repelled the attack.
The Houthis also unveiled their new Badr-1 surface-to-surface weapon system (a heavy artillery rocket system) approximately a week prior, which the rebels claimed they had used to attack Aramco facilities.
Mohammed al-Boukhaiti, a member of the Houthi political council, also told the Financial Times that these attacks were “only the beginning of the response” to the death of Houthi leader Saleh al-Samad, who was killed by Saudi air strikes in April.
“Yemenis will not pass on the death of Samad easily and they will do their best to take revenge for him,” Mr. Boukhaiti said.
Boukhaiti also dismissed allegations that Iran has supplied the Houthis with sophisticated missiles, claiming instead that the rebels have been developing and manufacturing their own rockets and drones.
“The Yemenis have added new systems for manufacturing missiles, so more missiles are targeting Saudi Arabia as a part of an escalation,” Mr. Boukhaiti also said.
The claim that Iran is responsible for the Houthis’ supply of arms is one that continues to skim the surface of mainstream discourse without being bolstered by any hard, credible evidence.
Despite this, these recent developments are raising fears that the war in Yemen may begin to spiral out of control even more so than it has already in the last three years. As even the Financial Times admits, so far into the conflict Saudi Arabia has struggled to make any decent advancement against the rebels. It is also worth noting that in recent times, the Houthis’ confidence only appears to be strengthening, and these recent attacks targeting vital Saudi infrastructure may only improve their standing in the conflict.
According to Graham Griffiths, a consultant with Control Risks Group, these Houthi-led attacks have raised concerns for the safety of employees and assets even if the Houthis cannot exact any significant damage to the Saudi-led coalition.
“This perception of the risk is likely to greatly increase if even a single strike hits a sensitive target,” Griffiths said, according to the Financial Times. “The sustained pace of the attacks allows the Houthis to demonstrate that despite three years of war, they can still retaliate against a much more powerful foe.”
Most importantly — and largely missing from any serious analysis of this conflict — is Mr. Boukhaiti’s statement to the Financial Times that the Houthis will continue these attacks on Saudi Arabia until Riyadh “stops its aggression completely.”
As far as international law is concerned, Yemen is entitled to the right to defend itself from foreign aggression, including striking directly at Saudi Arabia, which is by all accounts the principal instigator of this conflict.
One might be inclined to believe a simple solution worth pursuing would be for the Saudi-led coalition to withdraw from its aggressive and criminal war in Yemen and allow Yemenis to conduct their own affairs.
Comments
Mohammed al CIA-bouthi.
I'll be right back got to go fill up before it's 16.85 a gallon
In reply to Mohammed al CIA-bouthi. by Richard Chesler
The CIA has a booth now? What do they sell? Sorrow and chaos?
Yikes. If I was Saudi I'd think up a different way forward. 3 years and they can't make any headway against dirty feet in sandles? Sounds like they might even have trouble against Antifa Soy Bois in designer jeans.
Mohamed Bad Salmon is quoted as saying "But but but there is oil under that land and we're depleted".
In reply to I'll be right back got to go… by peopledontwanttruth
I've made $64,000 so far this year working online and I'm a full time student. Im using an online business opportunity I heard about and I've made such great money. It's really user friendly and I'm just so happy that I found out about it. Heres what I do,
====http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
Lol anybody got a picture of HRC.
Then you do the same advert and use the value of $1 Billion this year ... not a bad comparison.
Then sign it fuck you deplorables.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per hour… by agela.lisa77
You know what fuck wad? YOU are the fucking deplorable.
So, just make yourself known, if you are so fucking confident of your rights, and you will find you head laying on the ground 15 feet from where the rest of your worthless fucking body is.
In reply to Lol anybody got a picture of… by GreatUncle
Want to make far more than than $64,000 per year Sweetheart? Spend $5,000 loading your tits will silicone bags, suck the dick of some recognizable name, preferably not a Dem, like a Clinton, then extort them for $130,000. Then after you've spent the money go back and say you had your fingers crossed behind your back when you signed and slipped away with the cash.
As gravity starts to drag those tired old tits down to your navel, remember to give up while you are ahead or after giving head.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per hour… by agela.lisa77
I'm happy that you're happy, lisa77. Good luck in medical school.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per hour… by agela.lisa77
Theres hardly any oil in Yemen or Syria, compared to Saudi. Saudi produces 10 million barrels, Yemen 50.000 barrels, Syria 400.000 barrels (before the war).
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
You know I don't think so. I've hard of potential oil fields in the North of Yemen and don't forget that Syria controls the sea deposits of natural gas that has just been discovered.
Why would Saudi spend billions of dollars and three years beating up on the Houthis if there were no energy resources there?
In reply to Theres hardly any oil in… by Benjamin123
Theres hardly any oil in Yemen or Syria, compared to Saudi. Saudi produces 10 million barrels, Yemen 50.000 barrels, Syria 400.000 barrels (before the war).
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
The USA imports about 600,000 barrels of oil each day from Saudi Arabia.
That's 3% of the oil The Great Satan burns daily.
This is chump change.
There's zero US national interest in protecting Saudi oil.
But just for pure evil joy the United Satans will bomb Yemen anyhow.
In reply to I'll be right back got to go… by peopledontwanttruth
It's about the Petrodollar. If House of Saud jumps ship and start to accept other currency (like Yuan) the petrodollar will die faster.
In reply to Good thing the USA doesn't… by directaction
Of course this means…
In reply to It's about the Petrodollar… by dratalux
War!
In reply to Of course this means… by Manthong
So will the Saudis,....they'll be back to drinking camel blood and fucking goats....in no time!
Once China puts troops or construction personnel in Syria, it over for Amerika.....watch the cities collapse into drug and crime infested warrens ruled by gangs WITH guns, some worse than others.....former cops will be enforcers, welcome to Amerika, if you have no money.....your disposable shit......If you have a weapon or two, you and yours will be welcome in local militias....like the movie the Postman with Tom Petty, great movie!
In reply to It's about the Petrodollar… by dratalux
But just for pure evil joy the United Satans will bomb Yemen anyhow.
Yes. Just for the pure, evil joy of it. But don't expect your 'high' to last very long at all.
When Washington is burning to the ground, then you will smarten the fuck up.
In reply to Good thing the USA doesn't… by directaction
How stupid can you be? The oil market is global, the saudis sell to europe and Asia because they are closer. Without the saudis these customers would start bidding for Venezuelan, Canadian and Mexican oil, which the US does import.
In reply to Good thing the USA doesn't… by directaction
Everyone knows oil is fungible.
Bear in mind that the ever-dwindling amount of oil available for export is tied up well into the future with long-term contracts.
Bidding isn’t for next week’s or next month’s oil. It’s for oil years into the future.
In reply to How stupid can you be? The… by Benjamin123
What happened to the hijacked Saudi oil tankers that were going to be sunk at strategic locations? All these imminent dire threats to oil availability that never actually happen - read like we're being played.
In reply to I'll be right back got to go… by peopledontwanttruth
They also need more money for the mic. USA to the rescue. Joke what a joke.
In reply to Mohammed al CIA-bouthi. by Richard Chesler
Amazing how Ivanka was so moved to tears by an alleged Assad gas attack... but sheds not a tear for what is by all accounts a warcrime fest in Yemen.
Sad. 😢
In reply to Mohammed al CIA-bouthi. by Richard Chesler
Ivanka's a dumb spoiled bitch, entranced by her puke of a zionist pusher-con-man, Kushner.
They both deserve each other. We all deserve better than them.
In reply to Amazing how Ivanka was so… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Syria was just a reminder to NK.
In reply to Amazing how Ivanka was so… by I Am Jack's Ma…
“The Yemenis have added new systems for manufacturing missiles, so more missiles are targeting Saudi Arabia as a part of an escalation,”
It's called self defense. The Saudis have been mercilessly slaughtering them for a few years now. I hope Iran is helping them with the engineering. F_ck Saudi Arabia.
In reply to Mohammed al CIA-bouthi. by Richard Chesler
Fuck them all. May the Arabs and Persians celebrate a great victory in the depths of Hell.
In reply to “The Yemenis have added new… by balanced
About time the fun loving chanting Houthi brothers started hitting the fecal filled feudal crypt of Saudi Barbaria and its IOU petroscrip Saudi mercan toilet paper dollah where it hurts. How long before USSA'S partners in genocide, the drug addled snaggle-toothed "special forces" missile catchers take a hit?
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/houthi-forces-destroy-us-made-tank…
In reply to Mohammed al CIA-bouthi. by Richard Chesler
Fuck the sand niggers from Saudi Arabia
Iran, the defeated Persian nation, laid bare at the feet of the Arab concocted religion- Islam. Iran- too stupid to see they are chained to the Arab yoke.
In reply to Fuck the sand niggers from… by The Greek horse
looks like more big bux for north dakota and texas
Good for them!
We all know what this means: Saudis pay the Yemenis to 'attack' oil fields (but not destroy them mind you) so the Saudis get their $88bbl they have been saying they need to stay in their yachts.
We get $4 gas at the pump.
Setup I would say...
Lockheed Martin must be paying the Houthi’s top dollar to keep Saudi’s Patriot system working overtime
Yeah, as a 30-Yr Insider in the Private US E&P Industry it means it's a GOOD THING Kerry is trying to get US Access to Iranian hydrocarbons cuz the Saudi frauds and thefts alongside UFSA TBTF WS days are numbered..........
My money is on the Houthis eventually invading Saudi Arabia, with the oligarchs fleeing to the USA and Europe. Saudis should have known better than to send mercs to mess with motivated tribesmen. A subjugation of the corrupt Saudi kingdom by Arabs themselves! Who would have thought?
Right, the guys with the sandals cut from old tyres always win. Why? Because it their country.
In reply to My money is on the Houthis… by JLarryL
Sudanese mercenaries recently pulled out of the Saudi "coalition" in Yemen. Omar al Bashir was hopeful that the Saudis and Emiratis would help Sudan out of US sanctions originally imposed on Sudan for supporting terrorism, by errrrr, supporting more terrorism in Yemen. You just can't make this shit up.
Any Western country supporting this vile axis of terrorism is on the wrong side of history. Even Sudan has given up on being in this war, what does that say about the moral calibre of those still supporting the war against Yemen?
These are the same pack of lowlifes who scratch their heads in confusion as to why would an organisation like Hezballah arise in the first place if it wasn't for Israeli incursions into Lebanon. If Saudi Arabia thinks that this incursion into Yemen will not encourage a Hezballah in Yemen to form, they better think again. Ansarallah is now the de facto Hezballah of Yemen, thanks to Saudi Arabia and the UK and US idiots.
Cue in more predictable bitching and complaining about Iran and the Houthis from Riyadh, Washington and London......these dumb fuckers just don't learn from history.
In reply to My money is on the Houthis… by JLarryL
There will never be peace in the Middle East unless it is turned to glass, or we get an extinction event. It is in the seeds of the religion of envy.
In reply to Sudanese mercenaries… by Brazen Heist
Israel, Amerika, Saudi's, UK... have shown themselves to be pathological liars...
Who can you believe?
Look at motive, Who gains from these 'missile attacks' ???
Who's firing these missiles ???
Israel, Amerika, Saudi's, UK
End result: Blame Iran and attack Yemen
--> Modern War is now >80% psyops and deception
Holy gas spikes Batman!
Saudi Arabia reminds me of the rich snob loser that is propped up by his equally depraved brothers (Israel and America) in a fist-fight against the poorer but stronger opponent (Iran).
I hope the Shia minorities in Saudi Arabia who populate the oil rich provinces start uprising and reminding the kingdom that they are living on borrowed time if they continue down this trajectory.
So what if they do? Whos this kingdom you speak of? I never spoke with no kingdom. Is kingdom worries, nervous?Worst case scenario the saudi royals flee to their european mansions to fuck whores, drive Bugattis and bitterly whine about their precious kingdom till they die. Like the Sha in his day. Saudi becomes another Libya and tens of millions migrate to Europe. Either way Swedish culture gets enriched.
In reply to Saudi Arabia reminds me of… by Brazen Heist
Go Yemen , go Houthis!
I totally endorse this . I want to see the Wahhabi kingdom decapitated ( like they like to do with their political opponents , 48 to date ,without a peep from US State Department bimbos Heather Nauert and Sarah Sanders ).
This is the weak link in the American-Anglo-Zionist-Wahhabi Empire.
Go to the jugular ,Yemen !
There is a genocide happening in Yemen.
KSA bombed recently a blood bank.
ALL this done with :US,UK and Israhelli weapons, planes, ground mercenaries and pilots flying the SA planes. ( The Saudi are too stupid and not able to do anything except buy weapons, mercenaries ); this war in Yemen is done in fact by :
-US
-UK
-Israhell
The usual criminal suspects.
Remember last year ,when the Donald(with Yael) laid flowers to one " hero" killed in Yemen?
US mercenaries are assisting UAE and KSA to advance in S Yemen.
Did the Congress vote for a war in Yemen?
I'm sure this is part of MAGA , but you have to identify which part .( Cue :the one for the profit of the 0.001% owing the Banking cartel and its bought or owned : MIIC,big corporations ; to protect their blood line =the petro-f*cking-dollar) . Done with the blood of American stupid goyim.
In reply to Go Yemen , go Houthis! I… by veritas semper…
"Why does Saudi Arabia continue to bomb Yemen back into the Stone Age? The crux of the matter is that Yemen has oil reserves, while Riyadh is steadily running out of the commodity,..."
https://sputniknews dot com /politics/201604061037584835-saudi-arabia-yemen-gas-oil/
In reply to Go Yemen , go Houthis! I… by veritas semper…
spend some time with the excellent WWII youtube videos to learn what war is really all about...the current "activites" don't even rate as skirmishes...
...but the worst is left for AFTER the war is over...
In reply to "Why does Saudi Arabia… by sister tika
Yemen produces 50.000 barrels of oil a day, Saudi Arabia 10 million.
Everybody has some oil. Theres insignificant little pockets everywhere, gas too, but 90% of the production is concentrated on a handful of countries. Yemen does not have significant reserves of anything, and neither does Syria or Israel, not compared to Saudi. Only countries you could somehow compare to Saudi would be Iraq, Iran, the gulf emirates, China, Russia, USA, Canada, Mexico, Venezuela, Norway, UK, India, Libya, Algeria, Nigeria, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. On the sidelines theres a hundred more little players like Yemen.
In reply to "Why does Saudi Arabia… by sister tika
$6 gas, just in time for Elon's short carnage.
Nuke the oil and buy a Tesla. It could be a script from Elon Musk.
Last trump card for these poor sons of bitches too!... 9 million starving to death with 22 million malnourished courtesy of the UK and US on behalf of their patron...
I hope and pray they take them ALL OUT!!!