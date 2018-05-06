"This Is As Bad As It Gets" - Magma Flowing From Hawaii's Kilauea Forces Thousands To Flee

After first erupting on Thursday, Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has continued to send molten magma up through the eight fissures that have now opened up in the ground in a part of Hawaii that is home to several ritzy neighborhoods, including the tony Leilani Estates, where residents have been forced to flee as the eruptions, as well as several powerful earthquakes, have destroyed power lines and disrupted and left parts of the surrounding area without water.
One area resident summed up the neighborhood's plight in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.
"This is as bad as it gets," said John Bennett, 61, a resident of the Leilani Estates neighborhood forced to evacuate. "We can't go back in yet. I feel lost. I don't know what to think. I've never been in this situation before."
The estimated 1,800 people who live in the affected area have sought temporary respite in government shelters. Others have moved in friends on other islands.
At least nine house have been destroyed in Leilani Estates a the fissures have continued to spew lava through the lower Puna subdivision, according to the Honolulu Star Advertiser.
Some have said they don't know whether the pets that they left behind will survive the natural disaster, according to the Washington Post.
Bennett, the man quoted above, said the eruption took him by surprise. He first learned what was happening when he came home Thursday and noticed that a fissure had opened up in his front yard.
Bennett's wife Roberta, an assistant librarian at Kamehameha Schools on the island of Hawaii, was away on Oahu when the magma started flowing, but she quickly flew back with their son Keoni, 29. The family stayed in the house until Friday, when they were forced to leave because of the magma flows.
"Thursday night we saw the glow of lava about a half-mile away from our house," Bennett said. "The next day we packed and left with our three dogs.The reason we left was the air quality was so bad, with a strong sulfuric smell coming out of the ground."
Bennett, who works as a company that transports gas, diesel and jet fuel around the island, told the LA Times they have been staying with friends in Hilo on the Big Island.
"We're strong. I've got my wife, my son is back in Honolulu. I think my house is still standing. I heard that four homes have been destroyed."
Two new cracks in the ground began spewing lava from the volcano Saturday, emitting a toxic gas that further compounded the danger to residents, according to USGS.
Active eruption of lava and gas continues along Kīlauea Volcano's lower East Rift Zone within the Leilani Estates subdivision. Additional fissure vents producing spatter and small lava flows developed early this morning, and additional outbreaks in the area are likely. Deflationary tilt at the summit of the volcano continues and the lava lake level continues to drop. There is no active lava in the Puʻu ʻŌʻō area. Aftershocks from yesterday's M6.9 earthquake continue and more should be expected, with larger aftershocks potentially producing rockfalls and associated ash clouds above Puʻu ʻŌʻō and Halemaʻumaʻu Crater.
By late Saturday afternoon local time, magma was only flowing through fissure No. 7 - but that fissure alone was producing enough lava to continue threatening the surrounding area, said USGS volcano scientist Wendy Stovall.
Since the eruption Thursday, quakes have been shaking the island at regular intervals. The island has also endured two particularly large quakes: A 5.6-magnitude quake hit south of the volcano, which was followed by a 6.9 magnitude quake.
The latter quake was felt as far away as Oahu, and it also struck in nearly the exact same place as a deadly 7.4-magnitude earthquake in 1975.
What's worse, the gas flowing up through the fissures is making the area even more hazardous to people living in the area.
"The sulfur dioxide gas is very intense" and a "dangerous hazard in the area," Stovall said. "This is a continually evolving situation."
Videos posted on social media showed plates crashing the ground as the floor.
#earthquake #hawaii video my boyfriend took in our house in Papaikou during the 6.9 earthquake 😳 pic.twitter.com/xAAjeN1zFO— Allison (@Allieb1792) May 5, 2018
The quakes also forced the closure of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park after some of the trails were damaged. The first quake triggered a cliff to collapse into the ocean near the Jaggar Museum.
Park officials said they canceled all tours Friday afternoon and evacuated about 2,600 tourists from the area.
"Safety is our main priority at Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park, and it is currently not safe to be here," park superintendent Cindy Orlando said in a statement. "We will monitor the situation closely, and reopen when it is safe to do so."
Geologists from the USGS said the quakes around Puna most closely resemble the events that precipitated a 1955 eruption. That eruption lasted about three months and left almost 4,000 acres of land covered in lava.
No...it can get MUCH worse...
… Magma Flowing From Hawaii's Kilauea Forces Thousands To Flee
Bush, Clinton, Bush, 0bama, and now Trump… - MILLIONS are killed and displaced.
Heck, I’ll take Kilauea any day of the week! ;-)
Looney
In reply to No...it can get MUCH worse... by rtalcott
PLEASE, PELE:
Destroy ZUCKERKIKE'S HOUSE!
I offer you Zuckerkike as a sacrifice!
In reply to … Magma Flowing From… by Looney
Hawaii filled with leftys and gays. I know of one gay couple very close to the volcano.
First it rained 50 inches in 36 hrs world record, earthquake, lava. Wonder how that fancy house
is looking right about now and their godless lifestyle. They found all sorts of homo graffiti in Pompeii from before the volcano ya know.
In reply to P by Croesus
Dr. Evil: "hot magma"
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=8MYAFfeNO00
In reply to HI filled with leftys and… by Chris2
When BAD Things Happen...
In reply to Dr. Evil: "hot magma" by Pearson365
Hawaiian natives used to placate the Volcano god Pele with a virgin. Too bad Hawaii has run out of virgins.
In reply to When BAD Things Happen... by beepbop
Hawaiians hate America, and especially haoles, but will be begging for handouts and their tax dollars...
In reply to Hawaiian natives used to… by are we there yet
hawaiians easily the most racist people in USA, far more so than people from mississippi or massachusetts.
and boy do they get pouty when this is pointed out to them
In reply to Hawaiians hate America, and… by Drater
Also brains.
Is it just me, or is it not too bright to build your home on an active volcano?
[Feel bad for them, but they're like the little pig who built his house out of straw...]
In reply to Hawaiian natives used to… by are we there yet
Perhaps they can throw in a young child ... oh wait, children are defiled by the left. No virgins.
In reply to Hawaiian natives used to… by are we there yet
The God 'Cum-Ona-Wana-Lay' is angry.
Time for a virgin sacrifice!
In reply to Perhaps they can throw in a… by boodles
That just sounds like jealousy.
People who find pleasure in other people's misfortune are mostly the lonely and sad.
In reply to HI filled with leftys and… by Chris2
Big deal. The lava flow is on the edge of the island. It will flow downhill into the sea and form new land. Obama already bought the property for a bath house.
In reply to That just sounds like… by Sudden Debt
He already named it...the Love shack.
In reply to Big deal. The lava flow is… by Baron von Bud
Sudden Debt,
No, not jealousy, but Schadenfreude, the pleasure derived by someone from another person's misfortune.
Kinda like what will happen to all us Patriots when the swamp draining really gets going, but that will be Schadenfreude on steroids.
In reply to That just sounds like… by Sudden Debt
I don't get pleasure out of their loss. Mostly I get "told ya so" and they laugh at me and then sue me for not baking a gay wedding cake. And they laugh and squeal when I have been driven out of business.
In reply to Sudden Debt, No, not… by Tennessee Patriot
When it's progressive liberals trying to remove everyone's rights in the entire country and ruin their lives, FUCK EM ! Let'em burn til the cows come home. Only fire and brimstone can fix their sick progressive liberal diseased mentality. Or maybe a bullet to the head.
In reply to That just sounds like… by Sudden Debt
They probably have a God... just not your God.
In reply to HI filled with leftys and… by Chris2
Different island
In reply to P by Croesus
Hands down you are the dumbest plick on ZH. And God will take care of you.
In reply to P by Croesus
Why would pets be left behind, unless they are chickens, rabbits, and such?
In reply to … Magma Flowing From… by Looney
Trouble in paradise? rut-row
In reply to Why would pets be left… by RAT005
So much better than the volcanoes which simply explode and then burn everyone to death with a pyroclastic flow.
In reply to Trouble in paradise? rut-row by El Oregonian
RUN FOR YOUR LIVES!!!
In reply to So much better than the… by secretargentman
No shit when I had a dog he was fucking family.
In reply to Why would pets be left… by RAT005
I was appalled.
Leaving your pets to be burned alive?.
Any animals.
Never.
Part of our family - they would leave when we did.
Pretty shocking and brutally cruel and uncaring.
The owners should be ashamed and named....
In reply to Why would pets be left… by RAT005
I would call those dinner, rather than "pets."
In reply to Why would pets be left… by RAT005
Ain't that bad. It's the dam earthquakes I don't like.
In reply to … Magma Flowing From… by Looney
Those who chose to live near active volcanoes deserve neither sympathy or indemnification.
I don’t agree. I always feel sorry for people who lose structures, like the hurricane victims. If you think they should not be helped, then it needs to apply to all Americans and American citizens in protectorates. I do not think that many elites or non-affluent people who borrowed or sunk money into homes will be atheists in foxholes when it comes to themselves and a natural disaster.
In reply to Those who chose to live near… by serotonindumptruck
LOL just remember that christians hide in foxholes even though they are saved
In reply to I don’t agree. I always feel… by Endgame Napoleon
This is why we have insurance. If you build in a risky area, your rates will be higher. When government meddles in the insurance market, it's no longer insurance; it's third party payer, or just outright theft.
In reply to LOL just remember that… by CrabbyR
Obama will .............
In reply to This is why we have… by secretargentman
Not Kenya so don’t think so
In reply to Obama will ............. by max2205
Everyone prays in foxholes,
Especially atheists,
That’s a sure cure for atheism.
In reply to LOL just remember that… by CrabbyR
One day there will be no atheist.
In reply to Everyone prays in foxholes,… by directaction
That's so we can stick around and torment you with our preaching
In reply to LOL just remember that… by CrabbyR
I live in an area that experiences occasional tornadoes, and yet, my homeowners insurance doesn't cover so-called "Acts of God".
I wouldn't expect public sympathy if I lose everything due to a tornado.
Why is this situation any different?
In reply to I don’t agree. I always feel… by Endgame Napoleon
their first clue should have been that they couldn't insurance coverage for fire loss due to being too close to a volcano
In reply to I live in an area that… by serotonindumptruck
Mount Kahunatotallyfucked
In reply to their first clue should have… by WakeUpPeeeeeople
They play, we pay.
In reply to I don’t agree. I always feel… by Endgame Napoleon
I don't have a problem helping people, but Hawaii is a liberal White-hating shithole one step behind California... so fuck'em. I hope they burn up.
In reply to I don’t agree. I always feel… by Endgame Napoleon
They love yelling "haole go home" at tourists that support their economy but now they'll be begging for our tax dollars...I agree fuck'em
In reply to I don't have a problem… by Gaius Frakkin'…
Hey, Hawaii was invaded and forcibly taken over by US troops when they were a peaceful Monarchy ( which the US engineered too by taking sides ). Hawaii didn't become a US territory because the Hawaiians invited the US to take over. I don't blame them one iota for resenting the occupiers.
Liberal, shmimberal- aint got nothing to do with it. What the Hawaiians need are a whole bunch of casinos owned by native Hawaiian groups to rake in profits and buy their land back.
In reply to They love yelling "haole go… by Drater
Maybe some ethnic cleansing thrown in as well?
In reply to Hey, Hawaii was invaded and… by lincolnsteffens
This particular part of hawaii is mostly indigenous and not so gay friendly. it's the cheapest land on the island, you can get an acre for $10-15k. It's a real Off The Grid location, no services or running water, just a road and some shacks.
In reply to I don't have a problem… by Gaius Frakkin'…
Feel as sorry as you want and then give as much of your own money away as you want. Even go door to door begging for more money for your chosen cause. But if you get the government to steal my money for your chosen cause you are just a common fucking thief.
In reply to I don’t agree. I always feel… by Endgame Napoleon
I have no problem helping people when a rare catastrophe occurs. I part ways when you build next to the ocean where hurricanes are a regular event, you live below water level where berms and other barriers are not built for 100 year storms, 10 miles from an active volcano, near a known earthquake fault line that shakes every five to fifty years, in the path of a potential damn breach.... you get the idea.
A lot of these structures would never be built if gov. didn't provide subsidies for insurance in risky areas.
In reply to I don’t agree. I always feel… by Endgame Napoleon
You are condoning stupidity.
In reply to I don’t agree. I always feel… by Endgame Napoleon