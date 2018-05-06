"Central Banks Are The Market" & Nomi Prins Warns "It Can't Go On Forever"

Via Greg Hunter's USA Watchdog blog,
Two time best-selling book author Nomi Prins says the rescue policies of the 2008 financial crisis are still with us today. Prins is out with a brand new book called “Collusion: How Central Bankers Rigged the World.”
The enormity of our current global debt problem is caused by central bankers. Prins explains, “It is huge...
"The debt is between two and a half to three times global GDP, which is an historical high. Debt to GDP throughout the developed world is higher than it has ever been, and it continues to grow. Why? Because money continues to be conjured up and rendered cheap for the participants at the top of the financial system. The banks, the major corporations, the people who make money out of that, and it hasn’t washed down to the rest of the economy. This is why most people feel this anxiety about another potential financial crisis, but also about what happens every day in their own pocketbooks.
So, it is worse. These central banks today, 10 years after the financial crisis occurred, that was supposed to be an emergency situation. They have $21 trillion worth of conjured money in return for debt assets, stocks and corporate bonds around the world.
If they pulled that plug, if they were to take down any of the $21 trillion, even a little bit . . . it would begin to create a major rupture in the financial system. This is why I say the central banks are the market. Without them, the markets would be nowhere near these highs. If they pulled their help and subsidies, the market would plummet really quickly.”
Prins admits this has gone on for longer than most believed possible, but says it can’t go on forever. How does it all end? Prins, who was a former top Wall Street banker, says,
“We will eventually get a crash because, at some point, the amount of quantitative easing, or conjured money to buy assets out of the market to pump up the...financial system, will come to this head where even though these major central banks are continuing to dump money in.
There will be ruptures at the bottom of the economy . . . even though they are borrowing cheap money, they just can’t make enough money to service very cheap debt. Consumers, who are at all-time debt highs, don’t have enough to continue to service their debt. When these things happen at the same time in terms of lack of payments, delinquencies and defaults, then money will be taken out of the stock markets to plug the gap, and then the stock market comes down. It will start with debt disintegrating, defaulting or having delinquencies...
The behavior that happens after this is the seizure of credit and lack of confidence everywhere. When the cracks start, they will get bigger and bigger faster, and that’s when we have a crash.”
Will the next crash be worse than the last one? Prins says, “Yes, it will because we will be falling from a higher height.
...The idea here is you are sinking on the Titanic as opposed to sinking on a canoe somewhere. All of this artificial conjured money is puffing up the system, along with money that is borrowed cheaply is also puffing up the system and creating asset bubbles everywhere.
So, when things pop, there is more leakage to happen. The air in all these bubbles has created larger bubbles than we have had before.”
How does the common man protect himself? Prins says,
“They have to own things, and by that I mean real assets, hard assets like silver and gold. That’s not as liquid, so taking cash out of banks and sort of keeping it in real things and keeping it on site . . . keeping cash physically. You need to extract it from the system because the reality is when a financial crisis happens, banks close their doors to depositors. . . . Also, basically try to decrease your debt.”
Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with two-time, best-selling author Nomi Prins, who just released “Collusion: How Central Bankers Rigged The World.”
Comments
Banksters should just Just print more, as real people mine more cryptocurrencies. When the world blows up, we will see which one is more real.
one needs internet via cables or satellites... or what?
In reply to Banksters should just Just… by Nuclear Winter
When the crash happens, I wonder what will happen to people holding a lot of debt?
She says the big crash will start with an avalanche of delinquencies & defaults, prompting people to take money away from stocks?
Does she mean retail investors, removing their investment money from the stock market due to fear or due to trying to cover their own daily bills in a worsening economy?
Or does she mean the Fed and / or big government, intervening to artificially stop the crash through manipulating the stock market?
When the stock market plunged a few months ago, the Fedsters left a numerical hint that they control the stock market, not just the banks.
In reply to one needs internet via… by earleflorida
"people holding a lot of debt?"
???
97% of money which exists is based on debt. You're talking about all money except 3% of it.
In reply to When the crash happens, I… by Endgame Napoleon
Neither is "real." Cryptos and fiat are based on the willingness of people to consider them a store of value and/or a medium of exchange for labor or goods. Like fiat, cryptos can be created ad nauseam as evidenced by all of the BTC competitors. Unlike fiat, no crypto has a military backing it (yet).
In reply to Banksters should just Just… by Nuclear Winter
Decades ago CIA ran "Air America" (today Silk Airways) drug/arms cargo to covertly fuel shadow spook actions. (Gladio etc)
To think that such an organisation would pass up the benefits of Crypo to fund similar goals is naive beyond belief and akin to ignoring how the Clintons came to power and what forces keep them safely beyond reach.
Make money on Crpto by all means just realize whose yard you play in.
In reply to Neither is "real." Cryptos… by LetThemEatRand
Given how much money they control in this economy, if Bezos or the Wal*Mart heirs say cryptos are real, are they real? Humans can purchase most things in those places, so unless government bans crypto, they control its fate to some degree.
In reply to Neither is "real." Cryptos… by LetThemEatRand
both shit... https://deadcoins.com/
In reply to Banksters should just Just… by Nuclear Winter
no shit
If you own silver and gold or are in a position to you are not a common man. You are doing better than half of the peons in the United States that don't have enough set aside for their next haircut. For the majority of Americans the crash began years ago.
So are you saying that by owning nearly 100 pounds of physical silver I'm uncommon? Awesome!
In reply to If you own silver and gold… by Kidbuck
I'd rather have a few pounds of gold
In reply to So are you saying that buy… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Same here. But hey, you do what you can with what you have and hope for the best.
In reply to I'd rather have a few pounds… by Bigly
Gold is worth more, but it seems like silver would be more fluid, like the way the market is bigger for a small, affordable house than a mansion in a depression. In the Great Depression, the richest people in the country could not sell some of finest homes ever built. Some were donated to the public for that reason. I guess gold would always be liquid. It does not matter to most of us, however. What little gold jewelry many women had was sold for a pittance when silver & platinum became more trendy. Many gold buyers took advantage of this trend.
In reply to I'd rather have a few pounds… by Bigly
Lol first people we're called conspiracy theorists, now the same people are doing shows claiming to be the wokest people online
Many of us got called tinfoil for claiming there was gold price rigging going on, but now it's common knowledge. Several big banks paid fines for it.
In reply to Lol first people we're… by Labworks
If we are lucky those who have fucked the longest will be fucked the hardest.........
I just hope I can sell my shitty house at a slightly inflated price before the whole shit show crashes.
going back college days, but the road goes on forever, and the party never ends . . .
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_tMDXgf2cH4
will admit, made a F'ing fortune riding the 'fed put' which means its about over, or is it?
People at work are saying now is time to get credit cards and spend to the limit because we are all going to be bankrupt anyway so might as well load up now.
Dumb idea but what's the difference in logic between that and what the fed does? Aside from the fact that the fed doesn't pay anything for money but we all have to slave away for it.
get her book here http://gen.lib.rus.ec/book/index.php?md5=4AC6285E82424E37DA4CA7115C31EF…
Yeah, this is a real news flash. It's not different than anything everyone here has been saying for, oh, a decade.
Nomi Prin's "me too's" the Wankers in charge .... Pretty funny really, 20 years later like Uma T.
LOL. Can't go on forever? Is one hundred years enough? I am pretty sure they can do it for so long that it doesn't matter to any living creature on earth today. If you have yet to accept they can do this forever, or at least for your entire life, you are border line retarded. This is not the 1970s anymore. Nothing you see is real. With derivatives and a printing press they can make anything they want happen.