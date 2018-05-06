Did Italy's Five Star Movement Just Blink Or Are We Headed To New Elections?

Italian coalition talks have reached the end of the road. The latest news out of Italy has Five Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio willing to consider someone else as Prime Minister.
From Bloomberg (so salt to taste):
“I want to do a political government with the League based on some points,” Di Maio said Sunday in an interview on broadcaster RAI. “If Di Maio as premier is the obstacle,” then let’s choose together another prime minister, he said.
Di Maio, 31, is making a last bid to form a “political government” before President Sergio Mattarella begins a final round of meetings with the parties after an inconclusive general election in March.
There will be a meeting today (Monday, May 7th), to make one last push for a government.
The Bloomberg article is giving you the EU’s preferred outcome, a League-led government with Forza Italia over-represented giving their stalking horse Silvio Berlusconi a larger say than he warrants.
Shifting Poll Numbers
As always with U.S. media, the meat of the article it buried at the end, the latest poll numbers.
Polling group Youtrend compiled an average of voting intention surveys on May 3 which showed Five Star at 33.6 percent, compared with 32.7 percent in March elections. The League has gained 4 percentage points since the elections while Berlusconi’s Forza Italia has lost about 2 points.
I find it interesting that Di Maio would blink like this just a couple of days after saying that he and Five Star Movement would prefer a second round of elections in July. Moreover, I find it disconcerting that Salvini would want to continue hitching his rising star to a falling one like Berlusconi’s.
It’s not likely that Di Maio is going to completely cave here unless there is other arm-twisting going on behind the scenes. M5S is too strong a movement to be shut out of its own government.
So, the likely scenario for tomorrow is that talks go nowhere as Salvini tries to leverage the coalition’s strength versus M5S’s and Di Maio sticks to his guns.
Both should be willing to got back to the polls in July to see where their support truly lies. A result similar to the quoted poll above would give an M5S/League alliance a solid majority in Italian parliament. Seats they didn’t pick up in March should be in play, even given that 1/3 are chosen directly now.
The new election structure which allowed for coalitions to campaign together resulted in nearly the perfect situation for continued weak government in Italy which Brussels can abuse.
But, the problem has been Salvini and his firebrand, nee Trumpian, persona which has seen the League’s support double in the past six months.
Pride Goeth and All That…
I warned you we would get to this point last month, musing as to whether coalition talks have stalled because of League leader Matteo Salvini’s immense ego.
It is fairly obvious that Salvini is a little drunk on the power of his newfound status of coalition leader. He’s trying to milk it for whatever he can get from it. And that’s the real danger.
Salvini believes a re-vote is in The League’s favor. But, I wouldn’t be so sure of that.
In response to talks breaking down, M5S Leader Luigi Di Maio made coalition overtures to the Democrats who promptly rejected him. And that’s expected. The establishment parties are beholden to Brussels in the end. It is their job to deliver a result that aligns with further EU integration.
And his unwillingness to break up the coalition with Forza Italia or even completely sideline Berlusconi is all the proof you should need to conclude he’s not really willing to stand up to Brussels.
All that talk of “I’m a populist” and “The EU can go f$@k itself” may have simply been more smoke than fire. We’ll see.
As I said in my previous article on the matter, Italians voted against the established parties for something new. They didn’t vote for The League or Five Star Movement.
They voted for change. It was a protest. And the energy behind protests can be dissipated by the establishment by seducing the ‘new guys’ with power and back-room deals.
Salvini and Di Maio are both outsiders to Rome. They represent a sea change in Italian politics. And, as such, should see each other as natural partners not rivals for a job neither is actually qualified for at this point in time.
So, check the egos, have a constructive meeting and get a deal done that puts both parties on strong footing. Salvini has to give up his alliance with Berlusconi who hates what Five Star represents and Di Maio should give up being Prime Minister if that’s the only way Salvini’s ego can be salved.
If they don’t, they will be headed back to the polls. And it’s there that things make even more sense for the two to put their differences aside and form a working coalition that stands up to Brussels and, more importantly, Berlin.
Market Outcomes
The most likely outcome from tomorrow’s meeting will be more of the same. If Di Maio caves completely then Brussels will be able to mute any reforms Salvini introduces and allow Berlin to play serious hard-ball on debt relief/restructuring which Italy desperately needs.
The euro will bounce on that news and bond yields across the euro-zone will fall, if only for a little while. The dollar is beginning its next leg higher which will put upward pressure on rates across the board as dollar-denominated debt service puts trillions at risk.
But, if Di Maio and Salvini don’t come to an arrangement then the market will be hostile to that and the opposite will occur, confirming nascent trend changes.
The euro is already flirting with a change in trend, below $1.20. Italian 10-year debt has pulled back from the bear market brink but it trapped in a tight trading range near 1.80%.
The markets are holding their collective breaths waiting to see what transpires between a group of egotistical, hot-headed Italians. It should, because anything is likely.**
** = It’s not racist to slam your own people’s shortcomings, folks.
* * *
Comments
If Silvani does not dump Berlusconi and then make a deal with Di Maio, Italy will have to go back to the polls.
If a new round of voting produces the 32-33% vote for for 5 Star and Lega increases its share, then Berlusconi is gone and Silvani does a deal with 5 Star.
Isn't that the same thing?
A Euromedia poll published yesterday had: Lega 22% Forza 12% 5 Star 33%.
HEAVEN...where Police are British...Chefs French...Mechanics German...Lovers Italian and all Organised by Swiss.
HELL...where Chefs are British...Mechanics French...Police German...Lovers Swiss, and all Organised by Italians.
In reply to If Silvani does not dump… by EuroPox
Sorry to spoil the joke but you need to find some other police for heaven!
https://twitter.com/MPSRegentsPark/status/974645778558980096/photo/1
The UK police farce is now a total joke all on its own!
In reply to HEAVEN...where Police are… by Déjà view
Euro-PEONS did it to themselves. Only clueless fools would allow themselves to be disarmed, and their votes to be replaced by freeloading 3rd-world trash invaders.
The U.S. is finished if the globalists have their way. The 2nd Amendment is their final hurdle. Use it, or lose it.
In reply to Sorry to spoil the joke but… by EuroPox
They will start sinking boats, soon enough. Once word gets back about nothing to eat but dog meat and pork the rest will stay home.
In reply to Only fools allow themselves… by Stu Elsample
Won't happen. The endless 'White Guilt' and 'appeasement' propaganda has made native white Europeans too weak and pussified to put up any fight.
In reply to They will start sinking… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Luckily white Americans are now so fat that they will any fight, as long as it is a Sumo fight.
In reply to Won't happen. The endless … by Stu Elsample
Who cares? Italy changes governments more often than their people change their shorts!
In reply to Luckily white Americans are… by Teja
Lol! So tool boxes are now banned in the UK then?
In reply to Sorry to spoil the joke but… by EuroPox
In some Southern European States police will have a beer or glass of wine when on a uniformed lunch break in a local bars, and can be great company to talk to, sadly they also get the batons out way too easily when demonstations clog up city centers.
In reply to Sorry to spoil the joke but… by EuroPox
Dear God, no French mechanics. Please...
In reply to HEAVEN...where Police are… by Déjà view
The Cold War NATO air base at Decimomannu was:
Chefs were British, Police were German, Culture provided by Americans, and all organised by Italians!
In reply to HEAVEN...where Police are… by Déjà view
What's Italian for "Tsipras and Syriza"? Because that is where this betrayal is headed.
Meanwhile just on cue Erdog unleashes his weaponized hordes of muslim goat herders from USSA'S ongoing judaic wars for Grater Israhell.
Just coincidence of course.
In reply to If Silvani does not dump… by EuroPox
Could it be that deep in their heart, 5 Stars and Lega both are frightened of REALLY getting power, without a scapegoat on their side?
With only each other as scapegoats for all things which will go wrong (and they will, bet on it), they will be at each other's throats within a year. And if you look at the geographic distribution of their power bases, that would mean a South vs North conflict.
In reply to If Silvani does not dump… by EuroPox
It would be helpful to know who/what is providing the $upport for these assorted actors/groups. That Berlusconi is on $tage again (as entertaining as he has been) implies the presence of a grim $ugar daddy.
I'd know something sane/healthy was happening if Italy got out of the EUSSR & NATO.
Followed by Greece!
This news is no news!
Five Star is the Same as Siriza! All bark no bite. Made essentially from former markxists desillusioned with traditional Extreme left and watching the Crumbling of everything they believed and defended for Decades ...now converted for a "new start " with a mediatic leader that distils ignorance in the form of new promises that can not be met.
they bark all they want about leaving the Eu ... and DEFAULTING ... that would be the Right thing to Do ... but once faced with the Consequences of Bank insolvency ..like Greece ... they Instantly Turn BACK! They're lefties = COWARDS by nature!
Just look at Siriza ... they made a Referendum were the Greeks Stated they Wanted no austerity ... LOL! ,.... so the ONLY Possible CONSEQUENCE WAS To NOT SIgn the bailout agreement and LEAVE the Euro and the eu !
What happened ? Exactly the opposite!
Italy Five start "movement" is going to be exactly the same.
When in talk with the Real Deal ..Liga Nord those threat Truly Want to get out of the EU ... they simply CAVED to the eu !
They're no more then PATSY's of the eu ... and this is what is going to lead to Massive Extreme Right on most now eu countries.
The ue is going to collapse in bad bad way ... the reform is not possible it is a bad business about to take a hit from a financial collapse ... it ain't gonna work, it's already crumbling ...
