FBI Refuses To Pursue Personal Strzok-Page Texts; Grassley Goes Nuclear

Tyler Durden
Sun, 05/06/2018 - 22:02

The FBI is refusing to pursue work-related text messages and emails sent on the personal devices of Peter Strzok and Lisa Page - the FBI "lovebirds" discovered to harbor extreme political bias for Hillary Clinton and against Donald Trump while actively involved in cases against each candidate during the 2016 US election. Clinton was of course exonerated by the FBI despite overwhelming evidence of criminal conduct, while Trump's entire presidency has been tainted by the spectre of unproven Russian collusion.

Over 50,000 text messages between Strzok and Page were discovered by the Department of Justice's internal watchdog, the Office of Inspector General (OIG), leading to their removal from special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation - which has since devolved into trying to embarrass the President over allegedly paying a porn star not to discuss consensual sex. Of note, Page tendered her resignation on Friday.

In a Wednesday letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee, FBI Director Christopher Wray said that the FBI was not "obligated" to collect all communications between employees, and would not be pursuing communications Strzok and Page sent to each other on their personal devices.

In response, Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) went nuclear - reminding Wray in a Friday letter cc'd to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) that "Although, as your letter notes, the FBI is not "obligated" to collect all communications between employees, it is obligated to collect and preserve federal records." 

Grassley goes on to note that previously released text messages between Strzok and Page "show substantial reason to believe government work was performed on non-government systems during the course of a high-profile investigation," and that those communications could prove vital to the Committee's investigation.

The work-related communications on nongovernment systems could shed more light on how the FBI handled the Clinton investigation and would constitute federal records that the FBI would be obligated to retrieve and preserve under the Federal Records Act. -Sen. Grassley to FBI Director Wray

The letter then provides several examples in which Strzok and Page explicitly referred to exchanging work-related information over their personal devices.

"For example, in two text messages Strzok said to Page:"

Gmailed you two drafts of what I’m thinking of sending Bill, would appreciate your thoughts. Second (more recent) is updated so you can skip the first.

...

Yep. Sent something to your gmail, work-related. Think I’m going to pull here and send to Kortan….

"In another text message, Strzok and Page appear to use the encrypted iMessage application on their personal Apple devices to discuss work-related material:"

Strzok: Want to imsg it to me, or want to do it in person?

Page: It’s not that sensitive.

Strzok: Ok. You can imsg just for convenience of typing, too, if you want

...

Strzok: And I have no good, awful, sh*tty terrible (work) news. I can’t say it here, and you can’t share with Andy (yet). I’m upset.

Page: Can you share it on imsg?

Strzok: Yes just sent[.]8

Grassley then excoriates the FBI - comparing Strzok and Page's use of personal devices for work purposes to Hillary Clinton's mishandling of classified information on her personal server - which Strzok and Page were investigating

"Under 18 U.S.C. § 2071, it is illegal to willfully and unlawfully conceal, remove, or destroy a federal record. Secretary Clinton alienated thousands of federal records when she used a nongovernment server and email for official work, many of which were deleted rather than returned to the State Department when the Department requested them. Ironically, as FBI employees tasked with investigating Clinton’s similar conduct, Strzok and Page appear to have used nongovernment systems for official work as well. This Committee has yet to receive a satisfactory explanation as to why the FBI apparently let Secretary Clinton off the hook for multiple § 2071 violations. It is disturbing that even at this late date, and with all the litigation surrounding Secretary Clinton’s use of a private email server for official business, the FBI seems similarly uninterested in even attempting to retrieve federal records of its own employees that appear to have been alienated as well."

Grassley then asks three questions of Wray, noting that he expects the response to be unclassified:

  • Why has the FBI not requested from Ms. Page or Mr. Strzok any official work-related material from their personal devices and email accounts?
  • Why has the FBI not conducted searches of non-FBI-issued communications devices or non-FBI email accounts associated with Mr. Strzok or Ms. Page for official work-related material?
  • The FBI’s May 3, 2018, response letter also failed to answer questions 1-5, 8, and 11. Please provide answers and the requested documentation by the deadline. 

Full letter below

Chupacabra-322 Sun, 05/06/2018 - 14:16

Tyrannical Lawlessness.

 

As a reminder, all the data to date suggests that Hillary broke the following 11 US CODES. I provided the links for your convenience. HRC needs to immediacy be Arrested & Indicted.

 

CEO aka "President" TRUMP was indeed correct when he said: "FBI Director Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds!" 

 

18 U.S. Code § 1905 - Disclosure of confidential information generally 

     https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/1905

 

18 U.S. Code § 1924 - Unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or material

     https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/1924

 

18 U.S. Code § 2071 - Concealment, removal, or mutilation generally

     https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/2071

 

26 U.S. Code § 7201 - Attempt to evade or defeat tax

     https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/26/7201 

 

26 U.S. Code § 7212 - Attempts to interfere with administration of internal revenue laws

     https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/26/7212

 

18 U.S. Code § 1343 - Fraud by wire, radio, or television

     https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/1343

 

18 U.S. Code § 1349 – Attempt and Conspiracy

     https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/1349

 

18 U.S. Code § 1505 - Obstruction of  Proceedings before departments, agencies, and committees

     https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/1505

 

18 U.S. Code § 1621 - Perjury generally (including documents signed under penalty of perjury)

     https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/1621

 

18 USC Sec. 2384
TITLE 18 - CRIMES AND CRIMINAL PROCEDURE
PART I - CRIMES
CHAPTER 115 - TREASON, SEDITION, AND SUBVERSIVE ACTIVITIES

http://trac.syr.edu/laws/18/18USC02384.html

 

18 U.S. Code § 2381 - Treason

Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.

https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/2381

 

The Preponderance of Evidence suggests that she broke these Laws, Knowingly, Willfully and Repeatedly. This pattern indicates a habitual/career Criminal, who belongs in Federal Prison.

If Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Hillary Clinton would have been elected.  Many if not all of the High Crimes, Crimes & sexual perversion’s we see coming to Light never would have been known off.

 

The Tyrannical Lawlessness we see before our eyes never would have seen the light of day.

Chupacabra-322 y3maxx Sun, 05/06/2018 - 14:32

@ y3,

 

I've put together a compelling post with accompanying list of obvious High Crimes & Treason / Sedition. Is the DOJ even big enough to Prosecute all the Crimes?

What Criminals at large Obama, Clapper & Lynch have done 17 days prior to former CEO Criminal Obama leaving office was to Decentralize & weaken the NSA. As a result, Intel gathering was then regulated to the other 16 Intel Agencies.

Thus, taking Centuries Old Intelligence based on a vey stringent Centralized British Model, De Centralized it, filling the remaining 16 Intel Agenices with potential Spies and a Shadow Deep State Mirror Government.

All controlled from two blocks away at Pure Evil Criminal War Criminal Treasonous at large, former CEO Obama's Compound / Lair along with his handler Jarrett.

It's High Treason / Sedition being conducted "Hidden In Plain View" by the Deep State. It's the most Bizzare Transition of Power I've ever witnessed.

Unprecedented.

And, If Obama, Lynch & Clapper all agreed 17 days out to change the surveillance structure of the NSA. What date exectly did the changes occur in relation to the first FISA request for the Trump Surveillance aka Wire Taps?  We now know the first requests took place in October.  

 

Thing is, there are multiple different High Crimes at play.

1. The looting of Fanny Mae & Freddie Mac to fund Obamacare.
2. The Lynch DOJ tax payer slush fund to fund Political Leftists Groups
3. The FISA wiretapping

DeadFred moman Sun, 05/06/2018 - 20:48

Answers to the questions:

1 The FBI has not asked Strzok and Page for the data because the FBI already has it from another source.

2 The FBI has not searched the devices because there's no need, they were given the data by other sources.

3 They don't want to give you what they found until the indictments are unsealed. You and Devin may be trustworthy but Feinstein and Schiff are not.

Want to bet there's a few FISA warrants out concerning what O and his gang did to overthrow Trump? The NSA has everything including what Strzok and Page said to each other and the unsent Gmail documents that the group had access to. Who knew they could read it even if it was never sent?

Dickweed Wang dirty fingernails Sun, 05/06/2018 - 19:34

Anyone trust any politicians enough to let them under the hood to tinker as they please?

 

No.  And that is the very reason that any sane individual in the USA should work against the recent calls for a Constitutional Convention, which is one of the worst ideas I've heard in my lifetime.  Instead of that how about we start enforcing the fucking thing??  For everyone . . . including the government.

Omen IV Bunker Boy Sun, 05/06/2018 - 15:40

Sessions lied to Trump probably about many things and then takes the AG position thn hires the guy Rosenstein to protect Hillary and the entire criminal gang who then hires Wray to protect the chain of discovery 

 

there is is no government by the people - it is an organized crime syndicate 

 

it’s over - the crimes are much larger than just Clinton 

 

we we are all in jeopardy- they will do anything to preserve l

la  cosa nostra—- “our thing”

r0mulus Omen IV Sun, 05/06/2018 - 16:52

I agree. Sessions either must be incompetent, compromised, or is a willing part of the "club". His recusal is just a way for him to keep a watchbird perch over the whole thing while underlings do the dirty work. Trump should fire his ass immediately. We're looking at direct evidence of a conspiracy within the government against democracy and rule of law itself! If these pricks get away with this, the nation will not recover until authoritarianism has ground it into miserable dust. The sad part is their future plans are unsustainable and self-defeating, and absolutely will eventually lead the USA to lose to, and be usurped by, China and Russia. The people will lose their chance for genuine liberty and enlightened humanism under the Chinese boot. The nation is on the fucking brink right now. Trump needs to muster whatever powers he can to break this headlock and prosecute this conspiracy until it's deepest roots are purged from the country. Our nations actual future depends on it!

lookslikecraptome Adversus Sun, 05/06/2018 - 20:00

absolutely untrue.  the FBI  CIA  NSA KGB  and numerous other law enforcement agencies use them to determine in house standards and what not. In certain cases law enforcement uses them on deep cover narcotics officers to see if they have been turned.  Certain criminal organizations use them on their underlings when contraband gets stolen or goes missing. That is the one you hope u do not fail for sure.  

Urs is an ill informed comment

r0mulus lookslikecraptome Sun, 05/06/2018 - 21:59

I have read a few different sources that say they are able to be beaten with mental preparation techniques ('preparing' a false memory, for example).
Also, there is also the issue of correct calibration of the device itself, and also with being able to trust the impartiality of those operating the device ('Quis custodiet ipsos custodes'). In this day and age, that seems a bit of a stretch to me. Otherwise, yes, they seem to be pretty accurate.

