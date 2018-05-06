FBI Refuses To Pursue Personal Strzok-Page Texts; Grassley Goes Nuclear

The FBI is refusing to pursue work-related text messages and emails sent on the personal devices of Peter Strzok and Lisa Page - the FBI "lovebirds" discovered to harbor extreme political bias for Hillary Clinton and against Donald Trump while actively involved in cases against each candidate during the 2016 US election. Clinton was of course exonerated by the FBI despite overwhelming evidence of criminal conduct, while Trump's entire presidency has been tainted by the spectre of unproven Russian collusion.
Over 50,000 text messages between Strzok and Page were discovered by the Department of Justice's internal watchdog, the Office of Inspector General (OIG), leading to their removal from special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation - which has since devolved into trying to embarrass the President over allegedly paying a porn star not to discuss consensual sex. Of note, Page tendered her resignation on Friday.
In a Wednesday letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee, FBI Director Christopher Wray said that the FBI was not "obligated" to collect all communications between employees, and would not be pursuing communications Strzok and Page sent to each other on their personal devices.
In response, Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) went nuclear - reminding Wray in a Friday letter cc'd to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) that "Although, as your letter notes, the FBI is not "obligated" to collect all communications between employees, it is obligated to collect and preserve federal records."
Grassley goes on to note that previously released text messages between Strzok and Page "show substantial reason to believe government work was performed on non-government systems during the course of a high-profile investigation," and that those communications could prove vital to the Committee's investigation.
The work-related communications on nongovernment systems could shed more light on how the FBI handled the Clinton investigation and would constitute federal records that the FBI would be obligated to retrieve and preserve under the Federal Records Act. -Sen. Grassley to FBI Director Wray
The letter then provides several examples in which Strzok and Page explicitly referred to exchanging work-related information over their personal devices.
"For example, in two text messages Strzok said to Page:"
Gmailed you two drafts of what I’m thinking of sending Bill, would appreciate your thoughts. Second (more recent) is updated so you can skip the first.
...
Yep. Sent something to your gmail, work-related. Think I’m going to pull here and send to Kortan….
"In another text message, Strzok and Page appear to use the encrypted iMessage application on their personal Apple devices to discuss work-related material:"
Strzok: Want to imsg it to me, or want to do it in person?
Page: It’s not that sensitive.
Strzok: Ok. You can imsg just for convenience of typing, too, if you want
...
Strzok: And I have no good, awful, sh*tty terrible (work) news. I can’t say it here, and you can’t share with Andy (yet). I’m upset.
Page: Can you share it on imsg?
Strzok: Yes just sent[.]8
Grassley then excoriates the FBI - comparing Strzok and Page's use of personal devices for work purposes to Hillary Clinton's mishandling of classified information on her personal server - which Strzok and Page were investigating.
"Under 18 U.S.C. § 2071, it is illegal to willfully and unlawfully conceal, remove, or destroy a federal record. Secretary Clinton alienated thousands of federal records when she used a nongovernment server and email for official work, many of which were deleted rather than returned to the State Department when the Department requested them. Ironically, as FBI employees tasked with investigating Clinton’s similar conduct, Strzok and Page appear to have used nongovernment systems for official work as well. This Committee has yet to receive a satisfactory explanation as to why the FBI apparently let Secretary Clinton off the hook for multiple § 2071 violations. It is disturbing that even at this late date, and with all the litigation surrounding Secretary Clinton’s use of a private email server for official business, the FBI seems similarly uninterested in even attempting to retrieve federal records of its own employees that appear to have been alienated as well."
Grassley then asks three questions of Wray, noting that he expects the response to be unclassified:
- Why has the FBI not requested from Ms. Page or Mr. Strzok any official work-related material from their personal devices and email accounts?
- Why has the FBI not conducted searches of non-FBI-issued communications devices or non-FBI email accounts associated with Mr. Strzok or Ms. Page for official work-related material?
- The FBI’s May 3, 2018, response letter also failed to answer questions 1-5, 8, and 11. Please provide answers and the requested documentation by the deadline.
Full letter below
Question..Is Obama a co leader of the anti Trump takedown?
In reply to Tyrannical Lawlessness by Chupacabra-322
@ y3,
I've put together a compelling post with accompanying list of obvious High Crimes & Treason / Sedition. Is the DOJ even big enough to Prosecute all the Crimes?
What Criminals at large Obama, Clapper & Lynch have done 17 days prior to former CEO Criminal Obama leaving office was to Decentralize & weaken the NSA. As a result, Intel gathering was then regulated to the other 16 Intel Agencies.
Thus, taking Centuries Old Intelligence based on a vey stringent Centralized British Model, De Centralized it, filling the remaining 16 Intel Agenices with potential Spies and a Shadow Deep State Mirror Government.
All controlled from two blocks away at Pure Evil Criminal War Criminal Treasonous at large, former CEO Obama's Compound / Lair along with his handler Jarrett.
It's High Treason / Sedition being conducted "Hidden In Plain View" by the Deep State. It's the most Bizzare Transition of Power I've ever witnessed.
Unprecedented.
And, If Obama, Lynch & Clapper all agreed 17 days out to change the surveillance structure of the NSA. What date exectly did the changes occur in relation to the first FISA request for the Trump Surveillance aka Wire Taps? We now know the first requests took place in October.
Thing is, there are multiple different High Crimes at play.
1. The looting of Fanny Mae & Freddie Mac to fund Obamacare.
2. The Lynch DOJ tax payer slush fund to fund Political Leftists Groups
3. The FISA wiretapping
In reply to Guilty Not Guilty Is Obama… by y3maxx
Collusion to otherthrow the President if the US by the deep state to put their man in. DOJ, FBI, CIA, corporate media, DNC, State Dept, Dems and most Republicans involved
In reply to @ y3, I've put together a… by Chupacabra-322
This whole dramatic saga is a very clever way of bringing about a Constitutional Crisis which begins the discussion about changing the document. Anyone trust any politicians enough to let them under the hood to tinker as they please?
In reply to Collusion to otherthrow the… by Bunker Boy
It's the Rule of Law: No democrat whores shall be scandalized.
In reply to This whole dramatic saga is… by dirty fingernails
Just send a SWAT team with loaded guns into the FBI offices. Raid the fuckers. Confiscate computers, mobile phones, servers and laptops. Put hand cuffs on them. Throw them in jail. Swallow the key (drench in olive oil first).
In reply to No actual DEM whores shall… by ???ö?
Answers to the questions:
1 The FBI has not asked Strzok and Page for the data because the FBI already has it from another source.
2 The FBI has not searched the devices because there's no need, they were given the data by other sources.
3 They don't want to give you what they found until the indictments are unsealed. You and Devin may be trustworthy but Feinstein and Schiff are not.
Want to bet there's a few FISA warrants out concerning what O and his gang did to overthrow Trump? The NSA has everything including what Strzok and Page said to each other and the unsent Gmail documents that the group had access to. Who knew they could read it even if it was never sent?
In reply to Stupid 'fluoride brained'… by moman
Agree. Wray also cannot say that the OIG most certainly (99% certain) that the Inspector General has them. And yes, to 3 as well. I think Feinstein and Schiff are most suspect. Isn't Feinstein up for re-election? Massive fail.
In reply to Answers to the questions: 1… by DeadFred
Thanks for those explanations, DigginInTheDirt and DeadFred.
Otherwise, my brain would have been trying to wrap my brain around how they could tap the phones of the president of the United States and his attorney, but looking at actual communications related to high treason, well, that wouldn't be necessary.
In reply to Agree. Wray also cannot say… by DiggingInTheDirt
Please Source This... I'd like to read it.
In reply to Answers to the questions: 1… by DeadFred
Fuck No Send the Military Police on the orders of Trump AND tell that POS Sessions He's Fired, New DOJ head is appointed General Why Knott-Hang-Them!
In reply to Just send a SWAT team with… by Troy Ounce
Exactly! Treat these criminals the way they treat criminals.
In reply to Just send a SWAT team with… by Troy Ounce
Funny you say that, because I've been thinking about that a lot lately. They have no problem barging in on any American accused of wrong doing, but they don't want that happening to them. As I was taught long ago, what's good for the goose is good for the gander.
In reply to Just send a SWAT team with… by Troy Ounce
No, I just think they wanted to neutralize Trump's presidency until they could win in 2020 (easy with Trump or Pence looking disgraced) and roll forward with their agendas.
Enemy combatants.
In reply to This whole dramatic saga is… by dirty fingernails
Heaven forbid they actually have a platform....no no no too much work. Just commit crimes in your March to Marxist dictatorship in a shitty liberal dystopia.
In reply to No, I just think they wanted… by artichoke
Anyone trust any politicians enough to let them under the hood to tinker as they please?
No. And that is the very reason that any sane individual in the USA should work against the recent calls for a Constitutional Convention, which is one of the worst ideas I've heard in my lifetime. Instead of that how about we start enforcing the fucking thing?? For everyone . . . including the government.
In reply to This whole dramatic saga is… by dirty fingernails
How's about enforcing ANYTHING!? That would be a start.
In reply to Anyone trust any politicians… by Dickweed Wang
... the recent calls for a Constitutional Convention ...
The #1 tell that Mark Levin is controlled opposition.
In reply to Anyone trust any politicians… by Dickweed Wang
New constitution will be written by lawyers, so no one would understand it.
In reply to This whole dramatic saga is… by dirty fingernails
Sessions lied to Trump probably about many things and then takes the AG position thn hires the guy Rosenstein to protect Hillary and the entire criminal gang who then hires Wray to protect the chain of discovery
there is is no government by the people - it is an organized crime syndicate
it’s over - the crimes are much larger than just Clinton
we we are all in jeopardy- they will do anything to preserve l
la cosa nostra—- “our thing”
In reply to Collusion to otherthrow the… by Bunker Boy
I agree. Sessions either must be incompetent, compromised, or is a willing part of the "club". His recusal is just a way for him to keep a watchbird perch over the whole thing while underlings do the dirty work. Trump should fire his ass immediately. We're looking at direct evidence of a conspiracy within the government against democracy and rule of law itself! If these pricks get away with this, the nation will not recover until authoritarianism has ground it into miserable dust. The sad part is their future plans are unsustainable and self-defeating, and absolutely will eventually lead the USA to lose to, and be usurped by, China and Russia. The people will lose their chance for genuine liberty and enlightened humanism under the Chinese boot. The nation is on the fucking brink right now. Trump needs to muster whatever powers he can to break this headlock and prosecute this conspiracy until it's deepest roots are purged from the country. Our nations actual future depends on it!
In reply to Sessions lied to Trump… by Omen IV
Trust them... They are from the government!
In reply to Sessions lied to Trump… by Omen IV
Blah Blah Blah... we don't need to hear about the symptoms of the "disease"... we need the treatment...NOW... that involves prison time for the carriers of this disease...
LOCK 'EM UP !!
😡😠😡😠
In reply to Collusion to otherthrow the… by Bunker Boy
