Hedge Fund CIO: "This Is The Greatest Challenge In Asset Management Today"

As excerpted from the latest Weekend Notes by One River CIO Eric Peters
Today’s greatest challenge in asset management is that the biggest pension funds need to generate 7.5% returns in perpetuity or face insolvency. An annual loss would be debilitating, a multi-year loss devastating.
For a couple decades, the solution has been a portfolio of risk assets paired with a hedge (gov’t bonds). They’ve leveraged the bonds so that volatility of both are equal. The great attraction of this portfolio is that the hedge has paid interest and rolled down the yield curve. Both have generated extraordinary returns. It’s been magnificent.
If there are two rules in investing they are that magnificent portfolios attract inflows, and inflows ultimately destroy magnificent portfolios. As this magnificent portfolio came to dominate all others, the price of risk assets and bonds rose, inexorably, reflexively.
Everything is now expensive, so that today’s ratio of private sector wealth to GDP is 5.0x, an unprecedented high (this ratio is naturally mean-reverting and its long-term average is roughly 3.8x. It hit 4.4x at the 2000 peak then fell to 3.8x. It hit 4.7x in 2007 then 3.8x in 2009).
So now that risk assets and hedges are both so expensive the magnificent portfolio is incapable of delivering the extraordinary returns its holders have come to depend on. And they’re looking for the next magnificent portfolio. But no such construction exists for an investor who is not allowed to go short risk assets. And yet they still need to earn 7.5%. So they must take more risk, then pair it with a new hedge.
One way to take more risk is to sell volatility. So they do, in a myriad of implicit and explicit ways. While searching for a hedge.
Hedges almost always cost money. So investors avoid them, even when their cost declines, which it has, and now approaches 60yr lows. Systematic trend strategies (CTAs) generate returns over the long-term, and usually profit in big bear markets. So they look like hedges that don’t cost money. They’re not exactly equivalent to owning bonds, but when bonds are this expensive, and the Fed is raising interest rates, they’re an attractive alternative. Which is why you see trend strategies popping up in lots of the world’s biggest pension portfolios.
Trend strategies differ in material ways (I believe our approach is superior), but they all tend do well in slowly unfolding bear markets, like 2008. They also tend to do poorly in fast market reversals like 1987. But one strategy that does well when markets decline like in 2008, and does extraordinarily well when they decline fast like 1987 is long volatility. Which is why, when volatility is low, pairing our trend and long volatility strategies with a portfolio of risk assets is as close as you can get to replicating that magnificent portfolio that no longer exists.
Most pension funds are chimeras, ghosts... And will in large part not be there for those who think they can depend on them.
A lot of people are going to be bitterly disappointed.
Save for yourself, do not depend on the words of sharks.
Yes, any time a company wants to give you a pension it is usually just a deferred ripoff plan. They know they can't take all the money up front so they give you less now and crash the pension later
This is such bullshit- even in the best of times, NO ONE can promise or count on a 7.5% annual return in a standard pension plan. Baseline used to be 3%- that's still about right. GDP plus 1 is better.
If Calpers or anyone promised or counted on more, then tough shit- either they drop their payouts or get out their own personal checkbooks.
The focus should be on how the GOP and Clinton democrats cannibalized the American economy so that the funds now face a crisis.
Either the divergence in personal income and productivity is real or it is imagined. If it is real then allocating 20% of the difference would cover the shortfall easily. If the oligarch wealth accumulated is actually NOT real and is just a con game then that conversation needs to be had so that America can get back to being run for Americans by Americans.
And this funding disaster is at the peak of a long-term bubble in both the US bond and stock markets. As rates rise, the stock and bond bubbles will be pricked. If a pension fund can't be fully solvent today under such ideal conditions, it probably will never be.
