Iran Warns Trump Of "Historic Regret" If US Withdraws From Nuclear Deal, Has "Plan To Counter Any Decision"

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 05/06/2018 - 17:59

With less than a week to go until Donald Trump withdraws from the Iran nuclear deal on May 12 absent some last minute diplomatic miracle (the recent discovery of John Kerry's covert involvement to preserve the deal will only cement Trump's resolve to abandon Obama's signature foreign diplomatic treaty), Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned the US of "historic regret" if it pulls out from the nuclear deal.

"If the United States leaves the JCPOA, you will soon see the historic regret which the move will bring about for Washington", Rouhani told a crowd in Sabzevar in northeast Iran.

Under the deal, technically known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed in 2015, the U.S. and other world powers agreed to lift some of the economic sanctions imposed on Iran in return for the latter agreeing to rein in its nuclear program. The biggest, impact, however was lowering the price of crude, as the global market suddenly had access to nearly 1 million in Iranian oil output; and one of the key reasons why the price of oil has spiked in recent weeks is the market's growing confidence that Trump will dump the JCPOA.

Whereas Trump has called the pact "one of the worst negotiated agreements" he has ever seen, and has repeatedly threatened to pull the U.S. out of the deal and has to make a decision on whether he will do so by May 12 deadline, Rouhani said Iran has been “loyal to its promises”.

"But it is explicitly telling the whole world, Europe, America, the West and the East that we will not talk about our country's weapons and defense with anyone."

"We will build and store any amount of weapons and missiles needed by the country.

It is none of anybody's business what decision the Iranian people have made for their defense. We will not talk about the precision [of missiles] and defensive power with anyone," Rouhani said.

Still, with the deal effectively over, Rouhani also said that Tehran has plans in place for a worst case scenario: "We have plans to resist any decision by Trump on the nuclear accord,” Rouhani said at a rally in northeast Iran, according to Reuters.

Orders have been issued to our atomic energy organization ... and to the economic sector to confront America’s plots against our country,” he added during the remarks, which were broadcast on state TV.

Last October, Trump disavowed the deal but stopped short of withdrawing the U.S. from it. Instead, he demanded that negotiators fix what he has deemed as holes in the agreement.

Trump has set a May 12 deadline for deciding whether to withdraw from the Obama-era multinational agreement, which provides Iran with sanctions relief in exchange for curbing its nuclear program.

The problem, with a US withdrawal virtually assured, is two-fold: oil prices are set to surge even higher, undoing all the economic benefits to US households from Trump's tax cuts, as discussed previously, while the mere hint that Iran is no longer constrained from making nuclear weapons would be sufficient to prompt a military offensive by Israel, which for the past 7 years has repeatedly warned that even the suggestion of Iran developing nukes is a "red line" and would lead to a "defensive" strike by Israel.

In short: commodity and input price inflation may be about to soar, with gas prices set to revisit levels not seen in 4 years, while the Middle East is about to get far more volatile.

Politics

two hoots beepbop Sun, 05/06/2018 - 18:17

Trump needs find some sensible middle ground (options) between NATO/EU/UN/Russia's "keep the deal" and his personal (and administration’s) over enthusiastic support for Israel.  That is starting to have a smell to it.

44magnum DingleBarryObummer Sun, 05/06/2018 - 18:57

They didn't play a major role, its their kingdom or shall i say ziodom. They own it, the land was given to them by the British. Like all good jews they agreed to

"it being clearly understood that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine,"

But we know how well they obey anything the goy decree. You know the holohoax and all gives them the right to murder and steal at will.

BrownCoat crossroaddemon Sun, 05/06/2018 - 18:54

"the deal is 100% upside exactly as it presently exists" ... from Iran's perspective.
The deal insures that it is only a matter of time before Iran gets nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles. 

Rouhani said Iran has been “loyal to its promises”
Maybe Rouhani made no promises. There were at least 2 violations of "the deal" during the Obama era when Iran exceeded the agreed upon amount of yellow cake production.

crossroaddemon BrownCoat Sun, 05/06/2018 - 19:05

I don't give a flying fuck if Iran gets nukes. Iran is not a threat. Israel is more dangerous than Iran ever was, and they have nukes. ANY deal that puts downward pressure on oil prices is a good deal, and any policy action that puts upward pressure on them is appallingly stupid and inimical to the best interests of the people.

JohninMK Pearson365 Sun, 05/06/2018 - 18:14

No BIS central bank either.

Consequences the US should not really aim for are this will probably force Russia and China closer to Iran. Also it sets a precedent that any US agreement is not worth the paper its written on. This could lead to NK twitching on the detail of their proposed agreement with the US.

The Russians have already said that if the Agreement fails then they are no longer restrained from supplying Iran with all kinds of military gear. Seems like Syria and Iran will be fighting each other for the S-300 SAM systems currently being pulled out of Russian active service, being replaced by S-400s.

Labworks Sun, 05/06/2018 - 18:03

NOBODY GIVES A FUCK!!!!!!!!!

 

War is ineviteble..there's not a god damn fuckign thing anybody can do about it. THE FUCKING MILITARY INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX AND THE FUCKING JEWS DECIDES WHAT YOUR FUTURE WILL BE.

 

Fucking total free fall...woodshed time now, im fucking hanging myself

Utopia Planitia Sun, 05/06/2018 - 18:04

If we do not get what O'Bozo promised us we will chop off our left hand and YOU will be sorry!  (Oh wait, maybe we should chop off something other than left hand...)

Son of Captain Nemo Sun, 05/06/2018 - 18:06

And I think Rouhani ain't fucking kiddin at this point given his "investment" thus far!...

https://southfront.org/iran-is-planning-to-launch-missiles-at-israel-fr…

https://southfront.org/seven-syrian-officers-assassinated-in-southern-s…

While the Jew-Kike occupier with the biggest open air prison in human history patiently waits for his goyim whore/slave to sacrifice EVER MORE (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-19/top-us-general-says-american-…) after knowing the TRUTH of this (http://www.gtr5.com/) and this (https://www.wikispooks.com/wiki/9-11/Israel_did_it)!

To those wearing an U.S. Flag Patch for what is looking increasingly like your last combat duty with $pay that will not only be getting you killed but the rest of U.S. as well...

SEARCH FOR YOUR SOULS!...

And get on the phone next Friday 5/11/2018 for the AE9/11Truth NATIONWIDE CALL-IN (https://www.ae911truth.org/) for the 2,977 victims and the countless others that you've indiscriminately either tortured or murdered through your betrayal and treason to the UCMJ and U.S. Constitution that need to be counted BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE!

 

Zepper Sun, 05/06/2018 - 18:20

I totally believe that Iran believes that they are ready for anything Trump throws at them. John Kerry is making sure of that.

 

John Kerry is an Iranian agent working for the people of Iran. And Mueler is investigating Trump ROFL.

BrownCoat NuYawkFrankie Sun, 05/06/2018 - 19:09

I believe Rouhani when he says "We will build and store any amount of weapons and missiles needed by the country."

And he will need a yuuge stockpile, cuz if its war, Iran is going to look like Post-Bush Iraq... worse than shi7hole.

Will Russia and China step in? Maybe. But after the Rubicon has been crossed, Iran is STILL going to look like Iraq regardless of the larger fight.