Meanwhile In Greece...

Less than a week after the Greek government sent additional police forces to reinforce its land border with Turkey as fears mount over a sharp rise in the number of refugees and migrants crossing the frontier, The Guardian reports that Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras faced down protests from citizens Thursday upset over how he’s handled April’s 17% increase in the influx of migrants.
The Daily Caller's Audrey Conklin reports that the protests in Lesbos, Greece, represent a stark shift in attitude among a people once significantly more welcoming to migrants fleeing as part of a years-long refugee crisis.
Locals argue with riot police during a protest against the visit of Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Mytilene, on the Greek island of Lesbos.
Huge numbers of people seeking asylum are flooding into the country by bus and boat every week, and while an agreement between the EU and Turkey signed in 2016 states that illegal refugees are supposed to be sent to Turkey after crossing European borders, Greek camps are overcrowding and in bad shape. Experts estimate that as many as 500 refugees new people cross the island’s borders each week.
As DW News reports:
“Earlier on Thursday, the aid agency Doctors without Borders warned that Lesbos was ‘reaching breaking point’…overstretching healthcare and other services laid on for the migrants while leading some to resort to violence.”
Approximately 9,000 migrants and refugees are currently stranded in Greece because they are stuck between borders with no real place to live, even temporarily, as a result of the EU deal with Turkey.
Since March 2016, Turkey has threatened to terminate the agreement because the EU is having trouble collecting and delivering funds for the millions of refugees Turkey agreed to take in from Europe.
Syrian refugee Bashar Wakaa (3rd L) and his family stand in front of their tents at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants next to the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece.
Arrivals on Greece’s Aegean islands have increased by 17 percent since last month “due to refugees fleeing Iran, Iraq and Syria.” Nearly a million refugees have crossed the borders of Lesbos over the past three years. Locals have had enough.
“The people of Lesbos are exhausted,” said mayor Spyros Galinos. “Kindness has turned to anger … and where there is anger there is room for all sorts of extremism.”
Locals and refugees alike witnessed that extremism Galinos is referring to when, just two weeks ago, radical protesters set fire to bins and flares surrounding a refugee base where Afghan migrants were protesting their confinement. Over a dozen people were injured, the Tampa Bay Times reports.
“Women are afraid to leave their homes at night,” Galinos continued. “Children are kept locked up indoors because parents are afraid to let them go out and play. No community would put up with this.”
A garbage bin burns as riot police officers stand guard separating protesting groups of locals and refugees demonstrating against conditions in Moria camp and delays in asylum applications, in the city of Mytilene on the island of Lesbos, Greece.
Residents feel their government is neglecting the people who actually live and work legally in Greece as a result of the ever-increasing population of refugees, which now make up a third of Lesbos’ total population
“Commerce and investment [have] come to a standstill,” local chamber of commerce leader Evangelos Myrsinias told reporters. “On these islands, we feel very neglected, very abandoned with frustration compounded by the decision to raise VAT which after everything we’ve been through will drastically raise the cost of living.”
Migration Minister Dimitris Vitsa said the government plans to decrease the number of migrants and refugees by the end of September from the current number of 15,500 to 6,500, which is the total population capacity for refugee shelters.
Mother#$%$er ! - E.U. PAY TURKEY to "deal" with their problem ?!
So turkey receives $ for each refugee they get from E.U. ? - What you want to bet that that money goes NOWHERE near those refugees! ( SEE ERDOGAN PALACE )
Why cant E.U. pay for their own fucking border! Hungary could! AND IT WORKED !!!
In reply to The by Four Star
Literally no sympathy for the Greeks. Behold Greeks, European "unity".
You want it so badly, there it is. Share western Europe's fate.
Morons.
In reply to Mother#$%$er ! - E.U. PAY… by The Management
Bringing those ultra violent pre-civilization neanderthals home to dinner. What kind of fucking moron thinks that's a good idea? Duh.
Better fix this or a hitler will be elected to build gas chambers. On second thought, gas chambers are inevitable. It's just a question of who gets tossed in, the locals or the invaders.
In reply to Literally no sympathy for… by Haus-Targaryen
Time to start sinking boats and feeding the muzzies stewed dog meat and pig skin.
Oh, I did a little research on the last time Uranus transit happened from Aries to Taurus. June 1934. Hitler and Mussolinii had a meeting. June 1934 was also the night of the long knives. Get ready. May 15th.
In reply to del by mkkby
Literally nothing happens.
In reply to Time to start sinking bats… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Share your view. Greece elected to be an EU vassal and the EU elected to be a US vassal. These issues follow directly. No sympathy for either.
In reply to Literally nothing happens. by Haus-Targaryen
Lol.
The Greeks are being royally fucked by their membership of the EU.
I wonder when they'll remember their representatives are supposed to represent them, not elites in France and Germany. Something... dem... demos... ah yes, democracy...
In reply to Mother#$%$er ! - E.U. PAY… by The Management
Greeks loved the EU because they sucked the money out of northern Europe.
In reply to Lol. The Greeks are being… by css1971
Credit...
But loans always come with an enforcer.
In reply to Greeks loved the EU because… by swamp
The Greeks did it to themselves, turned their land into a toilet for allah and the EuroPeon aristocracy. They "voted" for a treacherous rat, Tsipras who has been Brownstoned as much as any of his Pedophile Politburo masters in the EUSSR in Natostan sewer Brussels. If you really want to bring down a government there will always be 6 or 7% to go on the street and turn the mindless herd of pigs or sheeple as the case may be. The so-called "color revolutions" of Al CIAduh is proof of how fucking easy it is to tear it all apart. Having said that now please get the USSAN civil war reloaded already, the planet is counting on it.
In reply to Lol. The Greeks are being… by css1971
And Tsipras is complicit .....
In reply to Lol. The Greeks are being… by css1971
Membership has its privileges.
In reply to Lol. The Greeks are being… by css1971
No. Leaving would be fatal, as they would have massive capital flight if they left the Euro. They are dead in the water.
In reply to Membership has its… by lizzoilz
Comment to the Flow of immigration into Europe - if it looks like Locusts, destroys wealth like locusts, has numbers like locusts, cannibalizes off its species then that flow is called Human locusts or in latin ...Humanum praecepero lucustae
Treatment for the control of locusts are available and have been used over many centuries and to great advantage.
In reply to The by Four Star
And yet, The Libyan coup happened with European leaders' support, almost as if it were purposeful. Now, it's "turning black". Who could have guessed that?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NLflLdIJeMw
In reply to The by Four Star
Merkel's dream. Greece's nightmare.
Sounds like an invading army to me. They have the right to rape, pillage, and abuse the conquered.
In reply to Merkel's dream. Greece's… by The Onion Of T…
Women are on the front lines of this war. And women are unarmed and untrained.
In reply to Sounds like an invading army… by Bondosaurus Rex
This is the Globalists pushing the civilized world towards massive unrest/war/pandemic/depopulation. Better get ready, because things are gonna get a lot worse before they get better. Hokey religions and ancient weapons are no match for a good blaster at your side, kid
Happiness is a belt-fed .50!
In reply to This is the Globalists… by I am Groot
Who is to blame and don't just say fucking Soros? This Jewish-Zionist network goes much fucking deeper than that. Where is the Gatestone investigation into the demographic make-up and funding of the pro-refugee/immigration groups in Europe and North America?
Who caused the wars that led to the refugees? Who is advocating for more war? Which countries refuse to take any Syrian refugees, or any refugees(Libyan, Iraqi, Syrian)? I was going to quote Voltaire, but what's the fucking point? We already know who we cannot criticise and thus who rules over us.
It goes far beyond a single corrupt billionaire. He merely is taking advantage of a cult that has been breeding and brainwashing its followers for centuries. And of course taking advantage of corrupt politicians who sell their own citizens down the river for a few hundred thousand bucks. It is the result of a stupid humanity that can't look 30 years down the road at what's coming even though it is spelled out in almost every history book ever produced.
In reply to Who is to blame and don't… by To Hell In A H…
Russia, Turkey are turning the screws.
To be fair, France, Germany, UK, USA did create the problem in the first place.
In reply to Who is to blame and don't… by To Hell In A H…
Of course they did.
In reply to Russia, Turkey are turning… by css1971
As the juice playfully slaughter children in Palestine, blowing their heads off from 500 meters, then posting it on jewtube to the whoops and hollers of their fellow snaggle-toothed khazarian mutts...the same juice are waiting on the shores of Grease (pun intended) to welcome the detritus of USSA'S serial judaic wars to Urupp.
Fix the juice problem and everything else will follow
Only question USSAN and EuroPeon tax cattle ever need to ask; is it good for the juice?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f5p2zt0ne_4
In reply to Who is to blame and don't… by To Hell In A H…
Well these countries should have been spending at least their 2% on Defense like Trump pointed out. Then maybe they would be better prepared. Get lazy and get invaded.
Greece is one of the few countries which did.
It's all about location, location, location.
In reply to Well these countries should… by Quantify
Greece is spending more than 2%.
2.8% to be precise.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hellenic_Armed_Forces
Not that facts matter to Trumptards ...
In reply to Well these countries should… by Quantify
Sometimes you leftist mouthbreathers make a pithy post. Upvoted.
In reply to Greece is spending more than… by youshallnotkill
Sometimes you leftist mouthbreathers make a pithy post. Upvoted.
In reply to Greece is spending more than… by youshallnotkill
Well then I guess they are completely safe then...lol. 2% is the bare minimum. Countries that don't spend enough for their OWN defense will reap the benefits of such action. They relied on Uncle Sam for 60 years and grew lazy. I know I have been to Greece and they are a sad society that become lazy and corrupt. Hence their current economical predicament.
In reply to Greece is spending more than… by youshallnotkill
You're a moron. Defense spending for NATO has nothing to do with not allowing migrants in.
In reply to Greece is spending more than… by youshallnotkill
Greece spending their 2% on defense has absolutely nothing to do with illegal immigration dummy. Look at the US. We spend over 3%, something like 3.2 or 3.4/$800 billion per year and we're up to our god forsaken eyeballs in Mexicans. It's all about the shit eating politicians who are in charge that are fucking the entire country up. Face it, Sweden, Germany, France, Britain and Greece are totally screwed. They let all of these illegals overrun them. Now they have to pay the consequences for their stupidity. These same politicians running these countries wouldn't just remove all of the locks and doors off of their houses and let the homeless just wander in.
These migrants refuse to assimilate, they are violent and have absolutely no jobs skills and don't want to learn any. They sponge off the government and expect to instill their values and religion all over their host country. So far, the religion of peace ain't working out so well everywhere........
In reply to Well these countries should… by Quantify
Saint Breivik, pray for us.
In reply to Greece spending their 2% on… by I am Groot
That's a crock. They are being invaded precisely because Natostan is the garbage dump for the detritus of USSA'S serial judaic wars. The Middle East is being destroyed and ethnically cleansed by the USSAN Pentacon Golem for its Satanic Lord and Master in Israhell.
You don't need to be a genius to see the chains around your neck, only open your eyes.
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/article33220.htm
In reply to Well these countries should… by Quantify
Keep doing it ZIP-ass...you and your anarcho-communist party, Syriza, will fail miserably in 2019. And Jew Democracy and Pasuck will go down with you.
GOLDEN DAWN will rise to power, and no longer be 3rd place but will achieve total control.
When THAT happens, Greece will be national, Greece will be social. Greece will be FREE.
And the EU will fall. Hail Golden Dawn.
I have a solution to the global migrant crisis in Europe. Anybody named Mohammed needs to get the fuck out. Europe would be empty overnight. Damn pedophile worshipers.
People afraid to go outside, and living in perpetual debt driven poverty.
That's exactly the Globlist dream. Greece is the shiny example of globalism in action.
Greece shouldhave left the EU when they had a chance but their traitorous politicians (not all) stitched them up..hell to pay is coming.
Is it just me or is Greece caught up in a giant bankster pissing contest? Sure looks like they are getting screwed from both sides to me.
It takes 2 to tango, much of their pain is self induced.
In reply to Is it just me or is Greece… by VWAndy
"for the millions of refugees Turkey agreed to take in from Europe."
"Keep out of Europe."
They took back about 50 from the EU for around, 50 million each.
The Greeks and Italians are Europes Trojan Horses
"Women are afraid to leave their homes at night,” Galinos continued. “Children are kept locked up indoors because parents are afraid to let them go out and play. No community would put up with this.”
And it wasn't all that long ago that Greece was a place where the men were men, and little boys and sheep were scared.
Meanwhile in Trumptardlandia the angry impotent retard can't find their own home town on a map much less Greece.
Haven't you heard? Niggers and Wiggers don't read.
In reply to Meanwhile in Trumptardlandia… by QueenDratpmurt
Perhaps China and Japan could take their "fair share" of refugees. Oh, wait. they don't allow immigration. At all. They protect their culture.
There are two groups of countries in the world. One group is bastardizing what little is left of the cultures that made them great. The other is protecting and nurturing their culture.
Which group will prevail?
Slow motion train wreck. Bring popcorn. Don't sit too close.