Pat Buchanan: "Memo To Trump: Defy Mueller"

If Donald Trump does not wish to collaborate in the destruction of his presidency, he will refuse to be questioned by the FBI, or by a grand jury, or by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his malevolent minions.
Should Mueller subpoena him, as he has threatened to do, Trump should ignore the subpoena, and frame it for viewing in Trump Tower.
If Mueller goes to the Supreme Court and wins an order for Trump to comply and testify to a grand jury, Trump should defy the court.
The only institution that is empowered to prosecute a president is Congress. If charges against Trump are to be brought, this is the arena, this is the forum, where the battle should be fought and the fate and future of the Trump presidency decided.
The goal of Mueller’s prosecutors is to take down Trump on the cheap. If they can get him behind closed doors and make him respond in detail to questions — to which they already know the answers — any misstep by Trump could be converted into a perjury charge.
Trump has to score 100 on a test to which Mueller’s team has all the answers in advance while Trump must rely upon memory.
Why take this risk?
By now, witnesses have testified in ways that contradict what Trump has said. This, plus Trump’s impulsiveness, propensity to exaggerate, and often rash responses to hostile questions, would make him easy prey for the perjury traps prosecutors set up when they cannot convict their targets on the evidence.
Mueller and his team are the ones who need this interrogation.
For, after almost two years, their Russiagate investigation has produced no conclusive proof of the foundational charge — that Trump’s team colluded with Vladimir Putin’s Russia to hack and thieve the emails of the Clinton campaign and DNC.
Having failed, Mueller & Co. now seek to prove that, even if Trump did not collude with the Russians, he interfered with their investigation.
How did Trump obstruct justice?
Did he suggest that fired NSC Advisor Gen. Mike Flynn might get a pardon? What was his motive in firing FBI Director James Comey? Did Trump edit the Air Force One explanation of the meeting in June 2016 between his campaign officials and Russians? Did he pressure Attorney General Jeff Sessions to fire Mueller?
Mueller’s problem: These questions and more have all been aired and argued endlessly in the public square. Yet no national consensus has formed that Trump committed an offense to justify his removal. Even Democrats are backing away from talk of impeachment.
Trump’s lawyers should tell Mueller to wrap up his work, as Trump will not be testifying, no matter what subpoena he draws up, or what the courts say he must do. And if Congress threatens impeachment for defying a court order, Trump should tell them: Impeach me and be damned.
Will a new Congress impeach and convict an elected president?
An impeachment battle would become a titanic struggle between a capital that detests Trump and a vast slice of Middle America that voted to repudiate that capital’s elite, trusts Trump, and will stand by him to the end.
And in any impeachment debate before Congress and the cameras of the world, not one but two narratives will be heard.
The first is that Trump colluded with the Russians to defeat Hillary Clinton and then sought to obstruct an investigation of his collusion.
The second is the story of how an FBI cabal went into the tank on an investigation of Clinton to save her campaign. Then it used the product of a Clinton-DNC dirt-diving operation, created by a British spy with Russian contacts, to attempt to destroy the Trump candidacy. Now, failing that, it’s looking to overthrow the elected president of the United States.
In short, the second narrative is that the “deep state” and its media auxiliaries are colluding to overturn the results of the 2016 election.
Unlike Watergate, with Russiagate, the investigators will be on trial as well.
Trump needs to shift the struggle out of the legal arena, where Mueller and his men have superior weapons, and into the political arena, where he can bring his populous forces to bear in the decision as to his fate.
This is the terrain on which Trump can win — an us-vs-them fight, before Congress and country, where not only the alleged crimes of Trump are aired but also the actual crimes committed to destroy him and to overturn his victory.
Trump is a nationalist who puts America first both in trade and securing her frontiers against an historic invasion from the South. If he is overthrown, and the agenda for which America voted is trashed as well, it may be Middle America in the streets this time.
Take the Fifth. Works very effectively.
"No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a grand jury, except in cases arising in the land or naval forces, or in the militia, when in actual service in time of war or public danger; nor shall any person be subject for the same offense to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb; nor shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself, nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation."
Take the fifth and take a picture of your middle finger Donald standing in front of the Constitution then send that to that pos Mueller.
Constitution? Like bombing a sovereign nation that is no threat to us without congressional approval?
Sure, why not?
I want to start testing our thermobaric weapons on Mexico asap so lets fuck up some more little annoying assholes who piss us off.
Silly goose! Mexico is not part of the Oded Yinon plan.
Constitution?
It's just a G-Damn piece of paper!
Chapelle spoke well when he showed his viewers the wisdom of the constitution as written and proclaimed "I plead the Fif!"
Trump shouldn't plead the 5th (or anything for that matter). He should formally, on presidential letterhead tell muller to go fuck his mother.
NO YOU CAN NOT DO THAT. Look it up. That would open all kinds of doors. Ignore Muller the criminal, the sleaze bag 'for hire' by the Clintons.
Trump MUST STAND HIS GROUND.
In reply to Take the Fifth. Works very… by WileyCoyote
Go Trump!
WHO DOES MUELLER REPORT TO??? ASK THE QUESTION!
Welcome back my friends, to the shitshow that never ends
♫Come and see the show♫
Use the Hitlery defense, ‘ummm, I don’t recall”.
AT THIS POINT WHAT DIFFERENCE DOES IT MAKE!? <waves arms around erratically>
Just violently put an end the weaponized feral agencies, so we can all get back to #MAGA
Fire his azz!!!
Yep. It is time to challenge Mueller's illegitimate, feigned authority. As shown in 2 different cases on Friday, the legal arguments are blown away just by the slightest challenge.
Donald needs to wear a #63 Bruins jersey and give Mueller a "Scooby".
Fifth amendment would work well. To some its a sign of guilt, but its actually not. Nobody wants to answer questions.
Once he did that, it would acknowledge that the so called 'collusion probe' has facts behind it.
HE CAN NOT SEE MULLER UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES>>>PERIOD>
He is the President for fucking sake.
Once he did that, it would acknowledge that the so called 'collusion probe' has facts behind it.
I think it would show that Trump is more interested in golfing with friends than being taken for a ride on Mueller's fishing expedition.
"Meuller" is becoming the best republican campaign slogan...
With "Nancy Pelosi" being not far behind.
I hope she keeps winning her elections (including that of House Minority Leader) so that we Republicans can keep winning the rest.
I hope Giuliani doesn't screw things up for Trump. He seems to be about three bricks short of a full load, in the interviews I've seen recently.
He's drunk.
He just stutters a lot...
He's got a gerbil up his bum.
Trump could use formal logic to turn all the corrupt on each other. Remove the top management by putting them in gitmo. Promote from within based on actual corruption convictions. Basically creating meritocracy.
Where's my fucking unbelievable health care?
Enough of this 24/7 Washington soap opera bullshit available on "news" media every where you look.
Tired of getting mind-fucked by a bunch of assholes?
I am.
YES, granpa Trip! I am weary of the matrix and the dumbasses who perpetuate/fuel it by believing in it.
It's a good distraction whilst the Zionist owned central bank continues to rape the middle class with far beyond 2% inflation.
I see all the best people are coming to Trumps defense.
Hope for some kinda superman to come and save everyone is what drives it. They were trained to think this way.
This is NOT about Trump per se..
I didn't vote for him nor did I vote for the evil war witch Kitlery either.
The 2016 selection was a total SHAM from day one and even Sanders was in on it and paid nicely for his utter contempt and betrayal of his supporters. Demexit was and remains well DESERVED.
THIS IS ABOUT A DUAL CRIMINAL CABAL RUN BY THE ZIONIST FACTION OUT OF TELEVIV!!
Mueller is a war criminal psychopath from the GW Bush criminal cabal, working for the TELEVIV Zionists and their plan to orchestrate a false flag upon the US to manufacture the mass deception and LIES that was the war on Iraq. Mueller represents everything the American people did NOT do in holding the criminal Kazharian mob within our government accountable for the crimes against humanity committed on September 11, 2001....
Just to read words of praise about this man's 'honor and integrity' is enough to send me into fits of keyboard rage. This man needs to be indicted, brought to trial and then HUNG for TREASON. Why are WE ALLOWING this Kabuki?
We let 9/11 go without bringing charges upon Mueller, Bush, Cheney, BRENNAN, et.al, and because we did not, the cabal has become MORE emboldened and MORE dangerous to all of us. I no longer tolerate, nor will I remotely entertain or engage with one single democratic voter who refuses to acknowledge the reality (EVEN WHILE WITNESSING THEMSELVES THE OBVIOUS FRAUD GOING ON AT THE TIME!!) that the 2016 election primary was rigged and stolen (and OUR MONEY TOO!!) by the evil war witch, Kitlery, who could not fill a fucking broom closet and whose contempt for voters was glaring. THIS IS WHOM THE CRIMINAL CABAL SUPPORTS, AND NOT THE AMERICAN PEOPLE. And they STILL ROLL OUT THIS OLD FUCKING HAG...and Mueller too.
The FBI and CIA are unnecessary entities (NSA, DHS especially) that are UNELECTED secret criminal society of Freemasonry, illuminati, Zionist psychopaths. These criminal organizations are the ones harboring the TRUE enemies to the American people. A nasty web of Zionist, corporate and defense contractor BILLIONAIRE FRAUDS, whose money washing machine at the DofD and the Pentagram keeps them all RICH at our expense, with 21 TRILLION still missing. My ASS if it's missing simply check lavish bunker build up the last four years as well as offshore accounts. All of this since 9/11/2001.
Until we bring scum like Mueller, Bush Cheney Rothschild fed reserve and Televiv, Saudis to justice committed on that fateful day, the cabal REMAINS.
Until I see the Clintons rotting in jail along with the Bush family & the Obama's, Until I witness 3/4 of congress & the senate being purged & prosecuted, Until I witness the complete dismantle of the FED, Until I witness ALL military bases around the globe being closed & folks coming back home, Until I witness the MIC's budget cut down to 1/4 only for national protection, Until I witness the purge of all the CIA/FBI cartel, Until I witness manufacturing being restored in the Country, Until I witness the USA cutting all special interests & lobbying on behalf of Israel/Zionists & SA, Until I Witness the break of Wall Street & the Banks monopoly on the Economy & PM, Until I witness the full restoration of the rule of Law......................... Until then, to me.
It’s absolute, complete, open, in your Faces Tyrannical Lawlessness.
Guillianni needs to bring back his top lawyers and go after the anti-Americans on the left.
Well he sure as hell aint going to be going after the poople that did 9/11.
Free Hillary!
No, cuz Guiliani would be implacated for his part in crimes against humanity on 9/11.
The SCOTUS can express an opinion on the law. It cannot "order" the President or Congress to take any particular, affirmative action.
Axiom of War - Without the ability to go on the offensive, you will eventually lose.
Pat Buchanan's advice is sound. However much of what we see in these attacks on President Trump are decoys to prevent the public from understanding what is really happening. The situation is that the previous control groups (contractors providing services) enslaving America are bankrupt. Only the original United States of America (unincorporated) is still standing.
Now new Rothschild and Chinese backed groups want to "take over" and become the new service providers of the "United States" contract.
Here is more from Anna von Reitz explaining what is happening. www.AnnaVonReitz.com. Read this article twice. You need to understand what is happening.
Here is the ancient Maxim of Law that deals with the present situation: "As a Thing is Bound, so it is Unbound."
Everyone in this country was improperly presumed upon as a result of Franklin Delano Roosevelt making his "New Deal Speech" which was accepted by the guilty parties as a Declaration. As a result of it, and a declaration made by the Territorial State of State Governors at their Conference March 6, 1933, all the Federal Citizens including those residing in the federated Territorial State of States became chattel backing the 1933 bankruptcy and all were considered to be franchises engaged in international commerce.
Of course, the vermin never had any such power or ability to speak for us or to actually indebt us in this fashion. They simply presumed upon us and mischaracterized us and set about falsifying the public records.
If Donald J. Trump wants to correct this situation, he can make a similar declaration removing all Territorial and Municipal United States Citizens and the citizenry of the Territorial States of States back to the land jurisdiction of the actual United States--including his own principal franchises: DONALD TRUMP, DONALD J. TRUMP, and DONALD JOHN TRUMP.
That would allow them all to come home and put an end to the stranglehold they have put around their own necks.
The Territorial United States has been delivered from bankruptcy and just as they proposed to "remove" all of us to Puerto Rico for several decades, they can remove all of their own franchises back home to the international land jurisdiction of the United States --- simply reversing what FDR did and also then reversing the legal presumptions involved.
President Trump can then also come safely home to the land and soil of New York and simply exercise the already well-established provisions for Dual Citizenship --- only now a Dual Citizen of the land jurisdiction instead of a Dual Citizen of the Municipality--- as it was prior to 1946. And he can serve as the actual President of The United States of America without any obligation to the Queen or threat accusing him of "treason" against the Territorial United States, which in fact belongs to us: lock, stock, copyrights, patents, corporate charters and all.
There are addle-pated rumors flying that Treaties with the UN require us to merge with Canada and Mexico in a single "regional government" and to open our established borders and give up our national sovereignty and all sorts of other nonsense.
Let's get this one straight, too.
We have agents at the United Nations via our Native American partners serving as contacts, but we have no treaties with the United Nations obligating us to anything whatsoever.
All treaties entered into "in our behalf" by the usurping Territorial United State Government are null and void for Breach of Trust and Fraud and we have certainly never granted any delegated power affecting our national sovereignty, our borders, nor our immigration policy.
So, put a Big Red "X" over the North American Union and the Unidroit Treaty of Rome which Commander Gould sacked in 2003 and numerous other "treaties" which the Territorial United States signed without any delegated authority to do so.
And now that we are back to the issue of delegated authority --- at the moment, they have none. They vacated their constitutional agreements and any assumed commercial contracts by entering into bankruptcy. As we have demonstrated, all three levels of the "Federal Government" --- national, territorial, and municipal -- were vacated by their incompetence and criminal Breach of Trust.
As we also demonstrated, all three levels of the "Federal Government" either belong to us directly or existed only to fulfill treaty agreements and commercial contracts owed to us. Their self-voiding of their commercial contracts via bankruptcy also voids their charters.
The national level of our government was illegally and immorally moth-balled via usurpation, fraud, and Breach of Trust in 1868. The municipal level was bankrupted in 2015. The territorial level was bankrupted in 2017.
ALL powers ever delegated under any constitutional agreement with any of the former Principals and their Successors thus ended in 2017 and reverted to the Issuer --- The United States of America (Unincorporated), its member States, and the People of this country.
We have maintained a constitutional form of government for now by establishing new agreements with other "federal partners"--- the American Indian Nations, but our agreements with them do not imply a continuance of delegation of power under the old system and do not provide grounds for any would-be service providers or international trustees to presume upon us or assume a service contract without our explicit agreement.
The days of the tail wagging the dog are over, and those responsible have only themselves to blame --- because it is their own incompetence, greed, breach of trust, and lack of good faith service that has led to this.
We are, throughout, the aggrieved and defrauded parties, who have been abused by our own employees.
We are owed the full, free, and complete return of all assets and property naturally belonging to us, absent all debts and encumbrances. This includes all land patents and titles belonging to our States and People. We are owed the return of our gold which was confiscated illegally during the 1930's and the return of our silver which was extorted under color of law via the Emergency Banking Act of 1934. We are owed the return of all our intellectual property and all assets and benefits attached to those intellectual assets, plus the absolute and permanent release of all indecent claims upon our bodies and our DNA.
We have claimed and placed agricultural liens upon all our assets and all the assets of our States and all the property assets and interests of the Foreign Grantor Trusts and tax shelters and stocks and bonds and labor contracts and performance contracts and insurances and other beneficial material interests held in our NAMES.
We found our "missing, presumed lost at sea" Trade Names and re-conveyed them to the land and soil of our nativity and we stand on our land and soil now, no longer deceived and no longer acquiescing to any continuance of this criminal imposition upon us and our country and our natural sovereignty.
In other words, the "service providers" have finally been "served".
They all need to bow their heads in shame, turn over the accounts for audit, and do what they can to make sure that no more property is damaged and no more innocent people are hurt.
Pat is right. You don't want "Middle America" in the streets. KFC may do chicken right, but we do world wars right.
Yeah. Counting The Cold War, we've won three of them. (With Britain's help, of course!)
White people riots = destroyed continents. We did it to Europe twice; maybe it's time for some impromptu blacktop bonfires in North America.
Mueller is about to go DARK... since he won't be allowed to sway the mid-term elections.
Trump can be his own worst enemy.
Let's hope that he will show some discipline in support for his constituents and not appear before Mueller's team.
There are many things Trump could and should be doing but not. He could start by removing Obama poople from every federal agency they infest.
Rather than just talking about cleaning house. How about actually doing it.
Why do you care Pat? Trump isn't anything special. In fact he is a giant asshole.
Pat is grilling burgers. What? You not hungry?
