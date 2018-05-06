No Country For 'Old White Guys'

After millions of baby boomers lost their life savings during the financial crisis (a catastrophe for which no senior bankers were ever held accountable), more old white men are being forced out of retirement or simply being forced to work until a much later age.
Unfortunately for older Americans, rampant ageism in the workforce is making it difficult to get well-paying work - or even, as the following case shows, a job at the local restaurant and bar.
To wit, Darden's Season 52 chain of restaurants was has been forced to pay $2.85 million to settle a federal lawsuit brought by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging that job candidates interviewing for jobs at the chain's 41 locations had been told that they wouldn't be considered because the company didn't hire "old white guys," according to the Orlando Sentinel.
"Often, discrimination cases are hard to prove," said David Seltzer, an attorney on the case with the EEOC’s Miami district office. "But here, Seasons 52 interviews across locations repeatedly told applicants things like 'We don’t hire people over 40,' 'Seasons 52 girls are younger and fresh' or asked them for their date of birth, high school graduation date or a driver’s license."
[...]
The EEOC alleged that one manager bluntly said Seasons 52 didn’t employ "old white guys.'"
Though the company escaped an admission of liability (and continues to deny the allegations) it will now be required to hold new training for all hiring managers regarding "age-neutral and non-discriminatory recruiting, interviewing, and hiring; and how to avoid stereotypes in hiring and in the workplace, including ageism and age stereotypes."
Also, the victims of the company's purported discrimination will be invited to reapply for positions at the restaurant. Season 52 has also been required to have its hiring practices monitored for three years by an independent attorney.
The case, which was filed in February 2015, alleged that Darden’s Seasons 52 chain tried to portray a "young and hip" image by hiring younger servers and hosts.
Both the plaintiffs and Darden said they were happy to put the case behind them, while the plaintiffs said the victory was an important step toward showing American employers that older workers could keep up (though we imagine the victory won't impact the decision making of managers at independent restaurants and bars across the country).
"We are pleased to resolve this EEOC matter," said a statement from Darden spokesman Hunter Robinson. "Putting this behind us is good for Seasons 52, good for our team members and good for our shareholders."
[...]
"In Florida, we’ve seen over the years numerous situations where there’s a preference for younger workers over older workers, whether it’s just for show, or they don’t think older people can do the work because they don’t think they can keep up," said Robert Weisberg, an attorney in the EEOC’s Miami office. "It’s a pervasive problem in many industries and particularly pervasive in hospitality."
One lawyer who spoke with the Sentinel described the case as a "significant victory" for the EEOC and the nation's (rapidly swelling) number of senior citizens who are being forced to continue working - or in some cases reenter the workforce - in the aftermath of the financial crisis.
No doubt, most Americans know somebody who is being forced to linger in the workforce for longer than they ideally would've liked.
As we pointed out last year, almost 19% of people 65 or older were working at least part-time in the second quarter of 2017, according to the US jobs report released on Friday. The age group’s employment/population ratio hasn’t been higher in 55 years, before American retirees won better health care and Social Security benefits starting in the late 1960s.
Least the millennials who are presently dominating the American workforce hope they might be spared a similar fate, perhaps thanks to the adoption of progressive social welfare programs like UBI, we have some disheartening news: They won't.
Older Americans are working more even as those under 65 are working less, a trend that the Bureau of Labor Statistics expects to continue. By 2024, 36% of 65- to 69-year-olds will be active participants in the labor market, the BLS says. That’s up from just 22% in 1994.
And the trend looks likely to continue, as the chart above shows.
Assuming they don't become crypto millionaires or get discovered yodeling in a Wal-Mart, all the young, hot servers at Season 52 and other restaurants who are hoping for a measure of job security as they inexorably approach their 30s (an age where they will inevitably grow to loathe the fresh-eyed 22-year-olds that management favors) might want to consider a more marketable line of work.
Might we suggest coding?
Comments
I refuse to work at any Place that is too Stupid to Hire Me..
When I served, the young fucks made shit cuz they sucked....I was the most requested as an old white guy. Glad I got out.
edit: old was late 30s
In reply to I refuse to work at any… by Dragon HAwk
Old white males who were once waiters aren't missing a thing since uppity blacks are now allowed in restaurants. Those cheap ass niggers never tip...and quite often they'll eat the entire meal and then refuse to pay because "the food was bad"
In reply to When I served, the young… by IridiumRebel
I served Michael Eric Dyson once. 100 dollar tab and he left me 3 bucks with a kinda “fuck you, whitey” air to him......cheap fuck
In reply to Old whites male waiters aren… by Stu Elsample
They sure as fuck will take an old white guy's money...sooooooo, fuck darden and their businesses. I will take my patronage elsewhere.
In reply to I served Michael Eric Dyson… by IridiumRebel
My "Old White Guy" (OWG) insurance agent left the agency...20-some-thing-girl now answers the phone...dumb as a box of rocks...but THINKS she knows it all...ask her any question about insurance and the answer will begin with "I think", "Probably", "I would assume"...great way to start a sentence giving insurance advice.
OWG told me X, he leaves, I deal with her, says OWG was wrong...I gave up, called the Insurance Company Directly...."Old White Women" answers...finally someone with a brain...OWG was right...I'm searching for a new agency.
In reply to They by bigkahuna
After reading this story, I'm going to get some buddies together and set up a sting operation...there's a male strip club locally and (i hear) none of the guys are over 30...We'll all apply, get turned down, and then sue for millions!
In reply to . by FireBrander
Plus side for the company is they won't have to worry about hiring that "old white guy" now...
In reply to They by bigkahuna
Most of these chain places suck. Less than mediocre food, plastic or garbage interior design and frequented by the fatty, frequent glutton card crews. Of course the servers are young and just starting out in their life of obesity.
In reply to They by bigkahuna
Yep. Never ate there and now I will make a point to never eat at one of those places. Being served by a dumb millenial isn't my idea of good service.
In reply to They by bigkahuna
I’d much rather have a “Big Kahuna” burger and wash it down with a Sprite anyway.
In reply to They by bigkahuna
And i bet that he didn't want to give you that tip.
Racist negroes with a chip on their shoulder have a fantasy about making YT work for them for nothing.
In reply to I served Michael Eric Dyson… by IridiumRebel
You recognized him or he declared his illustrious personage?
In reply to I served Michael Eric Dyson… by IridiumRebel
What you say is actually quite true. And that attitude sense of entitlement ramped like a hockey stick during the Savior's reign. Like you, saw it myself on more occasions than I can count.
In reply to Old whites male waiters aren… by Stu Elsample
I line cooked at several restaurants during the college years. I've seen it, and heard about it firsthand many times when the waiter or waitress who got shafted by a cheap nigger would come back to the kitchen area cussing and telling me about the nigger complaining about the "bad food"
In reply to What you say is actually… by Consuelo
Or throw a fit and start talking loud right before they start dumping over tables and throwing stuff. I can't imagine serving a negro or negress anything. Nothing is ever good enough.
In reply to Old whites male waiters aren… by Stu Elsample
In the restaurant industry here in the US, niggers are referred to as "Canadians". That's the code word. Seriously, no joke.
In reply to Old whites male waiters aren… by Stu Elsample
Its ok to be white. Also aging is preferable to not aging. Life experiences do teach people many things.
In reply to When I served, the young… by IridiumRebel
I’d love to work at a place that wouldn’t hire me for my color and age....after losing a law suit.
Unfortunately, ageism is EXTREMELY hard to prove unles you have video or something. Burden's on you to prove it.
Ageism, reverse racism, obese is trifecta for discrimination.
Only 1/5 works after 65? That is going to change at least 10-15 points in the next decade as less and less have pensions or they go bust.
In reply to When I served, the young… by IridiumRebel
said the fat old white guy
In reply to Unfortunately, ageism is… by Bigly
It's tough being a product of our generation. I'm more of a round peg avoiding the square holes.
I know someone who won an age discrimination suit against a Real Estate developer. She and her co worker were in their 60's and the top performers. They were then fired over several younger agents whose sales were not even close. They sued an won, around 800K if I remember correctly, each, after lawyers. She retired after that.
In reply to said the fat old white guy by GotAFriendInBen
Those 3 descriptors have no 'champions' against discrimination, i.e., it's STILL accepted.
To me, it's wrong, but it's reality.
Best person for the job regardless concept seemed to die over 25 years ago. I wonder if it will ever come back.
In reply to said the fat old white guy by GotAFriendInBen
Robots are cheaper than man power. Plus they work 24/7 and never complain and the parts to fix them is reasonable as teh robot can last about ten years. So it would assume that robots are 10x cheaper labor with three times as much output. Scary.
For repetitve, mostly stationary manual labor, and solely information based jobs...automation will displace entire sectors. It will be fun to watch.
In reply to Robots are cheaper than man… by regular
It will also ruin those same sectors...people that work fast food, eat fast food...and when they're unemployed, they'll vote in droves to "tax the robots"...I've got a $1000 that says I'll live to see the day where a HEFTY tax will be applied to any employer with less than 75% human "workers".
I'll bet $500 on a progressive tax...no robots, no tax...100% robots, 100% tax rate..just watch....all you need is the votes...and when everyone is out of work due to robots, you got da votes!
Look at the Amazon Tax in Seattle...easy to modify that into a robot tax for the same reason.
In reply to For repetitve, mostly… by Jethro
white or black robots?
In reply to Robots are cheaper than man… by regular
Black robots take too many breaks
In reply to white or black robots? by dark pools of soros
Do you really want a robot serving you at a restaurant?
In reply to Robots are cheaper than man… by regular
It won't spit in the food - or wipe its ass with the lettuce.
In reply to Do you really want a robot… by Jackie Moon
Absolutely
In reply to Do you really want a robot… by Jackie Moon
And with steel wool and WD 40, robots are easier to freshen up than training some 20 year old bimbo
In reply to Robots are cheaper than man… by regular
& a little pool acid.
In reply to And with steel wool and WD… by GotAFriendInBen
I plan on working until I die anyways. Why should I expect anything different than what everybody before my great grandparents endured?
In the sprit of “Office Space,” Fuckin A!””
Space Monkey,
In reply to I plan on working until I… by Jethro
"We need to talk about your flair"
In reply to In the sprit of “Office… by Anarchyteez
+ 1
In reply to I plan on working until I… by Jethro
Get a cushy gubmint job- retire at 53 and get paid as much or more from your pension as you did pre-retirement
In reply to I plan on working until I… by Jethro
'Murican middle-class alive & well right there.
In reply to Get a cushy gubmint job-… by Juggernaut x2
“We don’t hire old white guys.”
Oh?
Will you still take their money as customers?
I'll tell you one thing.
Their food is overpriced hot garbage.
Can I sue for that?
Yes.
In reply to I'll tell you one thing. … by digitalrevolution
Looks like Whites are gonna go the way of the dodo bird and the white rhino unless they get their panties out of a bunch and start fighting back, literally not figuratively. I would suggest decapitating the enemies leadership positions first.
"...all the young, hot servers at Season 52 and other restaurants who are hoping for a measure of job security as they inexorably approach their 30s (an age where they will inevitably grow to loathe the fresh-eyed 22-year-olds that management favors)"
Great line - and all true. Love to sightsee the daggers coming out the eyes of 'washed up' 30 year-olds at the new crop of up & comers. Competition like no other...
Caught my eye too.
In reply to "...all the young, hot… by Consuelo
"you must call it " - Chigurh
This is one aging white guy that doesn't lift a finger to bring anything nice to society. All white guys have to do is absolutely nothing, and women will be once again subjugated, and blacks will go back to the jungle. Actually it's already happening in Europe the way muslims are taking over Europe, because white guys don't give a fck anymore. Bwahaha. You're all going back to the dark ages.
Why would they need to come out of retirement to work? Bullshit media is telling us they are all millionaires.
1 Out of Every 6 Retirees in America Is a Millionaire
https://www.inc.com/business-insider/how-to-retire-as-a-millionaire.html
1 in 7 white families are now millionaires. For black families, it’s 1 in 50.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2017/10/03/white-families-a…
1 Out of Every 20 Americans Is Now a Millionaire:
http://time.com/money/5023038/millionaire-population-united-states-worl…
America Is Minting More Millionaire Retirees Than Ever
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-05-03/america-is-minting-m…
Why? Wealth disparity greater than ever
5 of 6 retirees are broke
6 of 7 white families are broke
19 of 20 Americans are broke
America is minting more broke retirees than ever
In reply to Why would they need to come… by Osmium
Part of "more millionaires are being minted than ever" is because the value of $1 million is decreasing. I've been told that the "draw rate" on an investment fund in retirement is 6%, so for $1 million that would be $60k per year.
Back when a house was $20k, a $60k income was a big deal.
Now that a house is $200k, $60k is still something, but not an impressive amount. Enough to eat and do some basic activities, but not much more.
In reply to Why would they need to come… by Osmium