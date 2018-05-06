No Country For 'Old White Guys'

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 05/08/2018 - 22:25

After millions of baby boomers lost their life savings during the financial crisis (a catastrophe for which no senior bankers were ever held accountable), more old white men are being forced out of retirement or simply being forced to work until a much later age.

Unfortunately for older Americans, rampant ageism in the workforce is making it difficult to get well-paying work - or even, as the following case shows, a job at the local restaurant and bar.

To wit, Darden's Season 52 chain of restaurants was has been forced to pay $2.85 million to settle a federal lawsuit brought by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission  alleging that job candidates interviewing for jobs at the chain's 41 locations had been told that they wouldn't be considered because the company didn't hire "old white guys," according to the Orlando Sentinel.

"Often, discrimination cases are hard to prove," said David Seltzer, an attorney on the case with the EEOC’s Miami district office. "But here, Seasons 52 interviews across locations repeatedly told applicants things like 'We don’t hire people over 40,' 'Seasons 52 girls are younger and fresh' or asked them for their date of birth, high school graduation date or a driver’s license."

[...]

The EEOC alleged that one manager bluntly said Seasons 52 didn’t employ "old white guys.'"

Though the company escaped an admission of liability (and continues to deny the allegations) it will now be required to hold new training for all hiring managers regarding "age-neutral and non-discriminatory recruiting, interviewing, and hiring; and how to avoid stereotypes in hiring and in the workplace, including ageism and age stereotypes."

Also, the victims of the company's purported discrimination will be invited to reapply for positions at the restaurant. Season 52 has also been required to have its hiring practices monitored for three years by an independent attorney.

The case, which was filed in February 2015, alleged that Darden’s Seasons 52 chain tried to portray a "young and hip" image by hiring younger servers and hosts.

Season

Both the plaintiffs and Darden said they were happy to put the case behind them, while the plaintiffs said the victory was an important step toward showing American employers that older workers could keep up (though we imagine the victory won't impact the decision making of managers at independent restaurants and bars across the country).

"We are pleased to resolve this EEOC matter," said a statement from Darden spokesman Hunter Robinson. "Putting this behind us is good for Seasons 52, good for our team members and good for our shareholders."

[...]

"In Florida, we’ve seen over the years numerous situations where there’s a preference for younger workers over older workers, whether it’s just for show, or they don’t think older people can do the work because they don’t think they can keep up," said Robert Weisberg, an attorney in the EEOC’s Miami office. "It’s a pervasive problem in many industries and particularly pervasive in hospitality."

One lawyer who spoke with the Sentinel described the case as a "significant victory" for the EEOC and the nation's (rapidly swelling) number of senior citizens who are being forced to continue working - or in some cases reenter the workforce - in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

No doubt, most Americans know somebody who is being forced to linger in the workforce for longer than they ideally would've liked.

As we pointed out last year, almost 19% of people 65 or older were working at least part-time in the second quarter of 2017, according to the US jobs report released on Friday. The age group’s employment/population ratio hasn’t been higher in 55 years, before American retirees won better health care and Social Security benefits starting in the late 1960s.

Least the millennials who are presently dominating the American workforce hope they might be spared a similar fate, perhaps thanks to the adoption of progressive social welfare programs like UBI, we have some disheartening news: They won't.

Older Americans are working more even as those under 65 are working less, a trend that the Bureau of Labor Statistics expects to continue. By 2024, 36% of 65- to 69-year-olds will be active participants in the labor market, the BLS says. That’s up from just 22% in 1994.

Seniors

And the trend looks likely to continue, as the chart above shows.

Assuming they don't become crypto millionaires or get discovered yodeling in a Wal-Mart, all the young, hot servers at Season 52 and other restaurants who are hoping for a measure of job security as they inexorably approach their 30s (an age where they will inevitably grow to loathe the fresh-eyed 22-year-olds that management favors) might want to consider a more marketable line of work.

Might we suggest coding?

Tags
Labor
Social Issues
Restaurants & Bars - NEC
Supermarkets & Convenience Stores

Comments

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
FireBrander bigkahuna Tue, 05/08/2018 - 22:51 Permalink

My "Old White Guy" (OWG) insurance agent left the agency...20-some-thing-girl now answers the phone...dumb as a box of rocks...but THINKS she knows it all...ask her any question about insurance and the answer will begin with "I think", "Probably", "I would assume"...great way to start a sentence giving insurance advice.

OWG told me X, he leaves, I deal with her, says OWG was wrong...I gave up, called the Insurance Company Directly...."Old White Women" answers...finally someone with a brain...OWG was right...I'm searching for a new agency.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
FireBrander FireBrander Tue, 05/08/2018 - 23:28 Permalink

After reading this story, I'm going to get some buddies together and set up a sting operation...there's a male strip club locally and (i hear) none of the guys are over 30...We'll all apply, get turned down, and then sue for millions!

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
JRobby bigkahuna Tue, 05/08/2018 - 23:01 Permalink

Most of these chain places suck. Less than mediocre food, plastic or garbage interior design and frequented by the fatty, frequent glutton card crews. Of course the servers are young and just starting out in their life of obesity.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Mr. Universe GotAFriendInBen Tue, 05/08/2018 - 23:08 Permalink

It's tough being a product of our generation. I'm more of a round peg avoiding the square holes.

I know someone who won an age discrimination suit against a Real Estate developer. She and her co worker were in their 60's and the top performers. They were then fired over several younger agents whose sales were not even close. They sued an won, around 800K if I remember correctly, each, after lawyers. She retired after that.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 1
regular Tue, 05/08/2018 - 22:31 Permalink

Robots are cheaper than man power. Plus they work 24/7 and never complain and the parts to fix them is reasonable as teh robot can last about ten years. So it would assume that robots are 10x cheaper labor with three times as much output. Scary.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
FireBrander Jethro Tue, 05/08/2018 - 23:36 Permalink

It will also ruin those same sectors...people that work fast food, eat fast food...and when they're unemployed, they'll vote in droves to "tax the robots"...I've got a $1000 that says I'll live to see the day where a HEFTY tax will be applied to any employer with less than 75% human "workers".

I'll bet $500 on a progressive tax...no robots, no tax...100% robots, 100% tax rate..just watch....all you need is the votes...and when everyone is out of work due to robots, you got da votes!

Look at the Amazon Tax in Seattle...easy to modify that into a robot tax for the same reason.

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 0
Jethro Tue, 05/08/2018 - 22:33 Permalink

I plan on working until I die anyways.  Why should I expect anything different than what everybody before my great grandparents endured?

Vote up!
 13
Vote down!
 0
I am Groot Tue, 05/08/2018 - 22:40 Permalink

Looks like Whites are gonna go the way of the dodo bird and the white rhino unless they get their panties out of a bunch and start fighting back, literally not figuratively. I would suggest decapitating the enemies leadership positions first.

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 0
Consuelo Tue, 05/08/2018 - 22:40 Permalink

"...all the young, hot servers at Season 52 and other restaurants who are hoping for a measure of job security as they inexorably approach their 30s (an age where they will inevitably grow to loathe the fresh-eyed 22-year-olds that management favors)"

 

Great line - and all true.   Love to sightsee the daggers coming out the eyes of 'washed up' 30 year-olds at the new crop of up & comers.   Competition like no other...

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 1
MusicIsYou Tue, 05/08/2018 - 22:46 Permalink

This is one aging white guy that doesn't lift a finger to bring anything nice to society. All white guys have to do is absolutely nothing, and women will be once again subjugated, and blacks will go back to the jungle. Actually it's already happening in Europe the way muslims are taking over Europe, because white guys don't give a fck anymore. Bwahaha. You're all going back to the dark ages.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
Osmium Tue, 05/08/2018 - 22:46 Permalink

Why would they need to come out of retirement to work?  Bullshit media is telling us they are all millionaires.

 

1 Out of Every 6 Retirees in America Is a Millionaire

https://www.inc.com/business-insider/how-to-retire-as-a-millionaire.html

 

1 in 7 white families are now millionaires. For black families, it’s 1 in 50.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2017/10/03/white-families-a…

 

1 Out of Every 20 Americans Is Now a Millionaire: 

http://time.com/money/5023038/millionaire-population-united-states-worl…

 

America Is Minting More Millionaire Retirees Than Ever

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-05-03/america-is-minting-m…

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
techpriest Osmium Tue, 05/08/2018 - 23:16 Permalink

Part of "more millionaires are being minted than ever" is because the value of $1 million is decreasing. I've been told that the "draw rate" on an investment fund in retirement is 6%, so for $1 million that would be $60k per year.

Back when a house was $20k, a $60k income was a big deal.

Now that a house is $200k, $60k is still something, but not an impressive amount. Enough to eat and do some basic activities, but not much more.