NSA Spying Explodes: Over 530 Million US Phone Records Collected In 2017

Authored by Andrea Germanos via CommonDreams.org,
The National Security Agency (NSA) collected over 530 million phone records of Americans in 2017 - that's three times the amount the spy agency sucked up in 2016.
The figures were released Friday in an annual report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).
It shows that the number of "call detail records" the agency collected from telecommunications providers during Trump's first year in office was 534 million, compared to 151 million the year prior.
"The intelligence community's transparency has yet to extend to explaining dramatic increases in their collection," said Robyn Greene, policy counsel at the Open Technology Institute.
The content of the calls itself is not collected but so-called "metadata," which, as Gizmodo notes, "is supposedly anonymous, but it can easily be used to identify an individual. The information can also be paired with other publicly available information from social media and other sources to paint a surprisingly detailed picture of a person's life."
The report also revealed that the agency, using its controversial Section 702 authority, increased the number of foreign targets of warrantless surveillance. It was 129,080 in 2017 compared to 106,469 in 2016.
As digital rights group EFF noted earlier this year,
Under Section 702, the NSA collects billions of communications, including those belonging to innocent Americans who are not actually targeted. These communications are then placed in databases that other intelligence and law enforcement agencies can access—for purposes unrelated to national security—without a warrant or any judicial review.
"Overall," Jake Laperruque, senior counsel at the Project On Government Oversight, said to ZDNet, "the numbers show that the scale of warrantless surveillance is growing at a significant rate, but ODNI still won't tell Americans how much it affects them."
this is all just to make us afraid to talk to each other about things that cast the government in a negative light. People don't want the NSA to see an email or hear a convo about 9/11 being an "inside job," lest they may be put on some "naughty list." I'm sure it works too. Most people want to be good little sheeps.
Edit: I didn't really make my point. The point is: if we never get together and talk about these things, nothing will ever be organized to enact change. That is their motus operandi. They want us to know they are spying. Even if they are not spying, if we think they are, it has the same effect. And it's working great (for them), IMO.
... NSA Collected Over 530 Million US Phone Records In 2017
And how many Homing Pigeons did the NSA intercept during 2017? Do they even have a pigeon-catching program? ;-)
Looney
In reply to this is all just to make us… by DingleBarryObummer
I hope they listened in on my calls about great sex with the Mrs.
In reply to And how many Homing… by Looney
Prediction:
After a "future terrorist attack", the Federal government will declare that:
"We would have been able to prevent this crime, if state and local law enforcement had had access to the NSA's data-collection network".
They will also declare that certain crime categories will expand their statutes of limitations, meaning you can be retroactively charged for things you did years ago.
In reply to I by Pearson365
I'd say good luck finding a threat in all those calls but then, they believe we are all threats.
In reply to I by Croesus
That's not too hard to do, when the "evidence" is transcribed to text and automatically entered into a fully-searchable database.
Lingo, street slang...forget it.
If you want your private conversations to stay private, use book code.
If you want REAL privacy, go back to living "life before the telephone".
The tech is ALL being designed with surveillance state purposes in mind...
"Internet of things", "Alexa", "Smart-anything"...all designed to spy on the user.
In reply to I'd say good luck finding a… by Gardentoolnumber5
And for WHAT?
The USG is not even willing to catch the BAD GUYS.
In reply to That by Croesus
And here I thought they captured ALL phone traffic.
In reply to And for what? The US is not… by beepbop
@ Beebop:
It's not about catching "Bad Guys"...it's about giving certain people in powerful places complete, unrestricted access to huge reams of data on their enemies, past, present, and future. "Anything you say, can and WILL be used against you...".
TMos;
To my knowledge, everything IS being collected.
In reply to And here I thought they… by tmosley
They want to know how the revolution is progressing. They are making their round up/death lists in the event they prevail and hold on to power.
When viewed in these terms, we see that a loss is not acceptable. Proceed accordingly.
In reply to @ Beebop: It's not about… by Croesus
I don't know about you J, or you Coesus, but I personally am ruined. I made the mistake of texting Great-grandma Goodfellows' Lemon Chiffon cake recipe last year. And now the NSA is on to me. I may have to go underground. /s
In reply to They want to know how the… by JRobby
So how do we find out if we are on the NSA busybody list?
Is there a form to fill out or an office to call?
Surely they will assist with our enquiries since they have so much free time on their hands thanks to their big, fat .gov paychecks.
They won't mind doing a little bit of work for a change to keep them from getting bored.
In reply to I'd say good luck finding a… by Gardentoolnumber5
everybody who dares to speak against the left marxist dream is the enemy in America.
In reply to So how do we find out if we… by fleur de lis
Wtf - Trump needs to do about something about this ASAP! We elected him to get rid of the deep State not continue it
In reply to I by Croesus
Yea, No. He's been openly pro-spying on everyone since the campaign. Gotta get that dang ISIsreal. He campaigned as a big government statist. Yall were just (stupidly) hoping his version of big statism would be better or different than what we have had, which it's not.
In reply to Wtf - Trump needs to do… by synergize
Still dreaming, eh? Ya oughta know by now what a traitor Chump is.
In reply to Wtf - Trump needs to do… by synergize
theirs 265 million people they are afraid of,,,but they could only tap them twice they need moer money quick
In reply to And how many Homing… by Looney
reminds me of this gag I read in the 80`s "most obscene phone call" 6 FBI agents and 2 operators had uncontrolled orgasms..LOL
In reply to theirs 265 million people… by CrabbyR
Tin can phones are also not being surveyed. Sad.
In reply to And how many Homing… by Looney
How has the Criminal Tyrannical Lawless Surveillance started & continues till today with impunity & grown to gargantuan proportions.
Room 641A. That's how.
The entire US populace has been under metadata surveillance since that little pesky AT&T room 641A & since October 2001. Right after the False Flag of 911.
#Vault7
#UMBRAGE
According to the Times piece, the siphoning of internet data from AT&T began in 2003 and continued for a decade in a relationship that the NSA called “highly collaborative.” The telecom giant, according to one Snowden document, was extremely willing to help out the spy agency, and its engineers “were the first to try out new surveillance technologies invented by the eavesdropping agency.”
According to the Times, AT&T began turning over emails and other internet data to the spy agency around October 2001, even before the secret rooms were built, in a program dubbed “Fairview.” The program forwarded 400 billion Internet metadata records to the NSA’s headquarters at Ft. Meade in Maryland—which included the senders and recipients of emails and other details, but not the content of the correspondence. AT&T also forwarded more than one million emails a day to be run through the NSA’s keyword selection system. In September 2003, AT&T apparently enabled a new collection capability for the spy agency, which amounted to a “‘live’ presence on the global net.” The Times doesn’t elaborate on what this involved.
https://www.wired.com/2015/08/know-nsa-atts-spying-pact/
The Illegal, Criminal surveillance continues to this day with Impunity especially after the Criminal Centralized Telecommunications Companies were given retroactive immunity by a Criminal, Tyrannical Lawless Supreme Court.
It's the exact reason why the absolute, complete, open in your Face
Tyrannical Lawlessness
continues to this day.
But in the US, large and powerful actors must not be and are not subject to the rule of law. So telecoms hired former government officials from both parties to lobby for them and poured money into the coffers of key Democratic Senators such as Intelligence Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller (who became the chief advocate of telecom immunity).
In 2008, the industry obtained an extraordinary act of Congress that gave them the gift of retroactive immunity from all criminal and civil liability for their participation in the illegal eavesdropping programs aimed at Americans on US soil. The immunity was enacted by an overwhelming bipartisan vote, with the support of leading Democrats including Barack Obama, who had promised - when seeking his party's nomination - to filibuster any bill that contained retroactive telecom immunity.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2012/oct/10/supreme-court-tele...
In reply to And how many Homing… by Looney
530 million?!
More like 5 or 50 billion
In reply to this is all just to make us… by DingleBarryObummer
I am sure that many of us are already on the naughty list so what is one more list.
Dear NSA please tell your wife I want my 50 back as she wasn't that good.
In reply to this is all just to make us… by DingleBarryObummer
Yes. Might as well go full retard.
In reply to I am sure that many of us… by rlm1966
Not only that...
Deputy Dawg says that anyone not accepting Gina Haspel's https://www.aol.com/article/news/2018/05/06/sarah-sanders-slams-dems-wh… nomination as CIA director are anti-feminist?!!!
Somebody forgot to tell this ugly fat Zionist whore of a fucking pig dog that her "candidate" for the clandestine service ran a black site that elevated her career around illegally torturing human beings which is a violation of every international treaty and Geneva Convention post-WWII the U.S. government is a signatory to!... Especially since this came into evidence 15 years ago (https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2004/05/10/torture-at-abu-ghraib) which was REALLY BAD for business!... Even if you're CIA!!!
I wonder how President "Hump reconciles this? https://www.humanrightsfirst.org/resource/109-retired-military-leaders-…
P.S.
Gotta ask this question about "Torquemada" bitch...
Which one of them is "her"?
https://www.google.com/search?q=gina+haspel+picture&client=ubuntu&hs=ca…:
https://www.google.com/search?q=gina+haspel+picture&client=ubuntu&hs=ca…:
If I were she I'd be getting a face change every 3 months!... Or hide my ugly assed satanic face under a burka!
The entire Surveillance Infrastructure Is & was being used for one thing. .. To build blackmail 'Control Files' on thousands if not millions of Americans. ... An Extortion Tool. .. NOTHING legal about it.
This is the biggest Criminal, Treasonous, Seditious Intelligence Political Espionage Operation of our lifetime. Same spying tactics used decades by MI6 / British Intelligence. Only difference being, it’s the first of its kind “Information Highway” Spy Ring utilizing an expanded Surveillance Infrastructure. The Constitutional ramifications of this is gargantuan.
This entire Criminal Deep State Intelligence Operation was data mining formuling the first of its kind Parallel Construction Case consisting of a Criminal Deep State CIA, FBI, DOJ Scripted False Narrative / PsyOp With the objective ousting a sitting President via a soft coup.
Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Psychopath at Large George Bush Jr. instituted the Criminal Surveillance infrastructure.
Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath at Large Barack Obama expanded it exponentially.
However, Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths Obama, Clinton, their minions Brennan & Clapper along with GCHQ used the intelligence apparatus to go after their political enemies.
In reply to Not only that... Deputy Dawg… by Son of Captain Nemo
Which Americans does the government not trust I wonder. 🤔
At this point no one can be trusted.
In reply to Which Americans does the… by Upland27
Watch Citizen Four, the Ed Snowden documentary, to understand how the security agencies world wide access data collected by the tech cos, telecoms and banks to track innocent people.
We can protect ourselves by limiting net time, using search engines that do not track our queries, staying off of social media, encrypting our communications, writing letters, speaking face to face, leaving our mobile devices at home and using cash.
The loss of our privacy means the loss of our freedom. Without freedom we have nothing.
They can also protect the Fouth Amendment by refraining from excesses in said activities.
In reply to Watch Citizen Four, the Ed… by abgary1
And yet corruption still runs rampant? Kinda makes ya wonder.
Hahahaha... does anyone expect Golum to give up his ring?
That's just what the government admits to collecting.
Private snoops collect EVERYTHING and then sell it to each other. .. Metadata AND content. ... AI AL wants it all and is under no obligation to tell you shit about it.
Where has Andrea been? ... Under a rock and out of cell phone range waiting for 5G?
~~~~~~~))) YouTube As A PFD Is Sinking Fast (((~~~~~~~
There must be a hole in the My (or your) Personal Inner Tube.
It is almost over for YouTube to be useful medium of information exchange for the 'Truther Community'.
(((They = Google))) might just terminate your YouTube Channel summarily = Red Alert: Truth Terminated
OR
AI AL can use much less obvious techniques to censure content and just make it look like some sort of an Internet glitch.
For Example:
Certain (YouTube.. for now) videos refuse to load for me. .. They start, get maybe 2 or 3 minutes in and then stall. ... The way streaming software works you can drag the timeline forward and the stream will 'reset' and play for another minute before it stalls again. ...... AI (or the spooks, NSA, Google or whoever) have corrupted the video files so they are extremely frustrating to play. .. Most people will give up and not bother.
The problem is; AI AL can intercept and mess with any video stream it wants. .. It doesn't matter what platform the content comes from. Bitchute, Streamit, D-tube or YouTube it doesn't matter the source. .. As soon as AI identifies the video as one it wants to 'shadow censure' it can do so with a 'man-in-the-middle' exploit. ..... It can custom censure 'just for one receiving party' too. .. Things will work fine for the owner of the video(s) and not for any other viewer if that's what AI AL wants to do.
AI AL is a tough opponent to slide things by.
I have a suspicion that is why Qanon (4&8 chan) links won't load for me here. ... They begin to come in and then stall on the load and quit.
The evil baby heart sandwich eating fucks are using AI AL against We the People and that IS A BIG, BIG PROBLEM.
Live Hard, Bye, Bye, 1st Amendment On The Internet, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
Mine seem to work for now.
In reply to That's just what the… by DuneCreature
Good,.....I hope they stay working for you too.
Only certain videos stall for me. AI AL wants you to watch the silly entertainment so those always stream just fine. .. The dissident informational vids not so much. ..... AI AL has to keep the interference intermittent or it will get busted. .. AL knows the tactic well.
Live Hard, I Can Change Laptops AND Locations And All Of The Videos On YT Stream Just Fine, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
In reply to Mine seem to work for now. by VWAndy
The content of the calls itself is not collected........ bullshit
either you are with us or with the terrorists...
Antiterrorism terrorism.
In reply to either you are with us or… by martygraw
To think they only passively use it is silly. When have these kinds of people ever not taken technology there?
watch "a good american" documentary with bill binney
Any president could defund them tomorrow. Revoke their corporate charter.
If the government can outlaw gold why not outlaw these kind of things?
In reply to Any president could… by Duc888
Any non-meat puppet president that is.
In reply to Any president could… by Duc888
WHO TEH FUCK CARES!?
NOTHING WILL BE FUCKING DONE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ABOUT IT!!!!
Sit down in the fucking boat, nobody will do jack shit to restore sanity to this shit.
TOTAL FUCKING DECLINE.
A lot is being done like anonymous cryptocurrency Monero and the Kovri network to run on top of it.
If you want privacy and anonymity YOU have to do something about it. You can't just pass laws or make shit illegal and expect nobody to try and attack or exploit it. YOU HAVE TO DO IT YOURSELF!
Information is an asset, one way or another people are going to try and get it and make money off it.
In reply to WHO TEH FUCK CARES!? NOTHING… by Labworks
I care.
Here's a bit of fun.
In the signature of your email (HTML encoding, white font so as not to scare your mum), put these words:
bomb martyrdom Thursday New York TATP Abu Jihad Sheikh Usama United 726 Paris kiloton inshallah
Also, buy a burner phone and text them to your ex... or your favorite neocon or leftist. Then leave the phone at the HQ of the local teachers union.
... and not a single phone call from the lying sacks of excrement in DC who are destroying the country was tracked/recorded/etc. Mission Accomplished! /s
It's metadata. Very useful to catch terrorists.
Then again trumptards want another 9/11 so their orange hero gets to grandstand and start another pointless ME war.
Seems to be totally ineffective on corruption.
In reply to It's metadata. Very useful… by youshallnotkill
I once read telephone conversation transcripts from two bigshot Mafia guys whose phones were tapped for months. They were hilarious - full of references to God and Country, apple pie, etc. They knew their phones were tapped - of course their phones were tapped - they were bigshot Mafia dons. So they gave the FBI something to listen to.