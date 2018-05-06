One Man Has A Cunning Plan To Solve Cape Town's Water Crisis

Just weeks after Cape Town began preparing for "day zero" - when the South African runs dry of water...
Marine salvage experts are floating a plan to solve the city's worst water crisis in a century... by tugging icebergs from Antarctica...
Reuters reports that salvage master Nick Sloane is looking for government and private investors for a scheme to guide huge chunks of ice across the ocean, chop them into a slurry and melt them down into millions of litres of drinking water.
“We want to show that if there is no other source to solve the water crisis, we have another idea no one else has thought of yet,” said Sloane, who led the refloating of the capsized Italian passenger liner Costa Concordia in 2014.
As his detailed presentation shows, this is how much water Cape town uses in one year...
...and this is how big an iceberg would need to be to provide the required 135 million litres of water every single day for a year:
Cape Town-based Sloane told Reuters his team could wrap passing icebergs in fabric skirts to protect them and reduce evaporation. Large tankers could then guide the blocks into the Benguela Current that flows along the west coast of southern Africa.
A milling machine would then then cut into the ice, producing a slurry and forming a saucer structure that will speed up the natural process, he said.
A single iceberg “could produce about 150 million litres per day for about a year,” around 30 percent of the city’s needs, said Sloane, a director at the U.S. marine salvage firm Resolve Marine.
The ocean currents could help push it towards South Africa. Assuming the capture is done in a location westward of South Africa, the combined impact of the Circumpolar and the Benguela currents, as well as the Coriolis effect (the impact of Earth's rotation on weather patterns and ocean currents) may assist in reducing the towing power required.
It could then be parked 40km off the coast and turned into a mine.
As Reuters conclude, Sloane is planning to hold a conference later this month to try and sell the $130 million project to city officials and investors.
However, no matter whether icebergs appear or not as a solution, as the BBC notes, over one billion people lack access to water and another 2.7 billion find it scarce for at least one month of the year. A 2014 survey of the world's 500 largest cities estimates that one in four are in a situation of "water stress".
Here's a list of 11 other major cities where the taps may soon run dry, courtesy of the BBC.
Sao Paulo
Brazil's financial capital and one of the 10 most populated cities in the world went through a similar ordeal to Cape Town in 2015, when the main reservoir fell below 4% capacity.
At the height of the crisis, the city of over 21.7 million inhabitants had less than 20 days of water supply and police had to escort water trucks to stop looting.
It is thought a drought that affected south-eastern Brazil between 2014 and 2017 was to blame, but a UN mission to São Paulo was critical of the state authorities "lack of proper planning and investments".
The water crisis was deemed "finished" in 2016, but in January 2017 the main reserves were 15% below expected for the period - putting the city's future water supply once again in doubt.
Bangalore
Local officials in the southern Indian city have been bamboozled by the growth of new property developments following Bangalore's rise as a technological hub and are struggling to manage the city's water and sewage systems.
To make matters worse, the city's antiquated plumbing needs an urgent upheaval; a report by the national government found that the city loses over half of its drinking water to waste.
Like China, India struggles with water pollution and Bangalore is no different: an in-depth inventory of the city's lakes found that 85% had water that could only be used for irrigation and industrial cooling.
Not a single lake had suitable water for drinking or bathing.
Beijing
The World Bank classifies water scarcity as when people in a determined location receive less than 1,000 cubic metres of fresh water per person.
In 2014, each of the more than 20 million inhabitants of Beijing had only 145 cubic metres.
China is home to almost 20% of the world's population but has only 7% of the world's fresh water.
A Columbia University study estimates that the country's reserves declined 13% between 2000 and 2009.
And there's also a pollution problem. Official figures from 2015 showed that 40% of Beijing's surface water was polluted to the point of not being useful even for agriculture or industrial use.
The Chinese authorities have tried to address the problem by creating massive water diversion projects. They have also introduced educational programmes, as well as price hikes for heavy business users.
Cairo
Once crucial to the establishment of one of the world's greatest civilisations, the River Nile is struggling in modern times.
It is the source of 97% of Egypt's water but also the destination of increasing amounts of untreated agricultural, and residential waste.
World Health Organization figures show that Egypt ranks high among lower middle-income countries in terms of the number of deaths related to water pollution.
The UN estimates critical shortages in the country by 2025.
Jakarta
Like many coastal cities, the Indonesian capital faces the threat of rising sea levels.
But in Jakarta the problem has been made worse by direct human action. Because less than half of the city's 10 million residents have access to piped water, illegal digging of wells is rife. This practice is draining the underground aquifers, almost literally deflating them.
As a consequence, about 40% of Jakarta now lies below sea level, according to World Bank estimates.
To make things worse, aquifers are not being replenished despite heavy rain because the prevalence of concrete and asphalt means that open fields cannot absorb rainfall.
Moscow
One-quarter of the world's fresh water reserves are in Russia, but the country is plagued by pollution problems caused by the industrial legacy of the Soviet era.
That is specifically worrying for Moscow, where the water supply is 70% dependent on surface water.
Official regulatory bodies admit that 35% to 60% of total drinking water reserves in Russia do not meet sanitary standards.
Istanbul
According to official Turkish government figures, the country is technically in a situation of a water stress, since the per capita supply fell below 1,700 cubic metres in 2016.
Local experts have warned that the situation could worsen to water scarcity by 2030.
In recent years, heavily populated areas like Istanbul (14 million inhabitants) have begun to experience shortages in the drier months.
The city's reservoir levels declined to less than 30 percent of capacity at the beginning of 2014.
Mexico City
Water shortages are nothing new for many of the 21 million inhabitants of the Mexican capital.
One in five get just a few hours from their taps a week and another 20% have running water for just part of the day.
The city imports as much as 40% of its water from distant sources but has no large-scale operation for recycling wastewater. Water losses because of problems in the pipe network are also estimated at 40%.
London
Of all the cities in the world, London is not the first that springs to mind when one thinks of water shortages.
The reality is very different. With an average annual rainfall of about 600mm (less than the Paris average and only about half that of New York), London draws 80% of its water from rivers (the Thames and Lea).
According to the Greater London Authority, the city is pushing close to capacity and is likely to have supply problems by 2025 and "serious shortages" by 2040.
It looks likely that hosepipe bans could become more common in the future.
Tokyo
The Japanese capital enjoys precipitation levels similar to that of Seattle on the US west coast, which has a reputation for rain. Rainfall, however, is concentrated during just four months of the year.
That water needs to be collected, as a drier-than-expected rainy season could lead to a drought. At least 750 private and public buildings in Tokyo have rainwater collection and utilisation systems.
Home to more than 30 million people, Tokyo has a water system that depends 70% on surface water (rivers, lakes, and melted snow).
Recent investment in the pipeline infrastructure aims also to reduce waste by leakage to only 3% in the near future.
Miami
The US state of Florida is among the five US states most hit by rain every year. However, there is a crisis brewing in its most famous city, Miami.
An early 20th Century project to drain nearby swamps had an unforeseen result; water from the Atlantic Ocean contaminated the Biscayne Aquifer, the city's main source of fresh water.
Although the problem was detected in the 1930s, seawater still leaks in, especially because the American city has experienced faster rates of sea level rise, with water breaching underground defence barriers installed in recent decades.
Neighbouring cities are already struggling. Hallandale Beach, which is just a few miles north of Miami, had to close six of its eight wells due to saltwater intrusion.
* * *
Meanwhile, back in Cape Town, once Day Zero arrives, residents will be forced to assemble at daily collection points to acquire their daily ration of 25 liters of water. And as they gaze out over the beautiful blue waters of the South Atlantic, some of them will probably wonder: How did we ever let things get this bad... and beg for the day when icebergs will roll into the bay.
Comments
Once the ungrateful and insanely jealous black savages kill off the productive white citizens, there will be no need to provide water.
FACT...it is common practice in dark Africa for male black savages to rape babies because they strongly believe that it will cure them of AIDS.
Only a blithering idiot would want to provide food or water to them.
It'd be easier and cheaper to just rid the country of it's ANC Marxists ... call it a 200yr birthday gift
In reply to . by Stu Elsample
surely mandela is happy that his country is run by corrupt officials
90% de-population coming to world soon enough
In reply to It'd be easier and cheaper… by pc_babe
Old idea.
I remember The Saudis or some other ME shithole talking this smack back in the 70's... I think they ended up going with desalination instead.
And they'd do a lot better processing the ice and loading it on tankers than towing the berg in hot weather/ocean water. They already have the giant oil tanker industry as a model.... hell, they could probably even convert some old oil tankers.
And wasn't day zero back in April? Maybe they figured out a way to delay a few months... or maybe it's an old article!
In reply to surely mandela is happy that… by sabaj49
Didn’t I see this on Brewster’s Millions?
It was floated as a crackpot idea then, and would most likely end up being a boondoggle now.
In reply to Old idea by toady
Here is someone that can probably help:
YouTube: You are the Mugu. I am the Master.
In reply to Didn’t I see this on… by divingengineer
What..., they need white folks to help?
I'm shocked, SHOCKED I tell ya.
In reply to You are the Mugu. by DownWithYogaPants
a more practical solution is to nudge some of the innumerable icy asteroids into an earthbound trajectory and cause them to land in the upper portion of the capetown watershed where they can gently replenish the water table and feed the rivulets and streams into abundance and prosperity
In reply to What..., they need white… by gmrpeabody
Why is Nick Sloane, an evil white oppressionist, bothering to provide water for thirsty negroes? Why isn't Mbumi Zulutu or any of the other noble savages undertaking this venture? Hmmmm... maybe they just don't have the brains for such thoughts and enterprise.
In reply to a more practical solution is… by SafelyGraze
There is no such thing as icy asteroids; that's (yet another) "scientific" bs.
Anyway, drink beer, that'll solve it...
Also, "we have another idea no one else has thought of yet".
Wrong again: Russia vented the idea of towing an iceberg for the Expo98, in Lisbon, which was themed around the oceans.
This sounds as asinine an idea as they come, anyway: the drop in water temperature wouldn't probably be very good for the maritime fauna/flora... so plenty of water to drink now, but no food? And chilling cold air, too...
In reply to a more practical solution is… by SafelyGraze
Don't disagree with most posts above, but on a practical level...
Notice that Dubai wasn' listed as running low on water. They do desalination via solar powered distillation. Solar powered, as in direct sunlight to heat the water, not panels.
Not sure why nobody else is implementing this obvious solution.
In reply to What..., they need white… by gmrpeabody
They can get their water the same place they get their food- at the store!!!! Duh!!
In reply to Don' disagree with most… by balanced
This was my first thought. If Monte Brewster can't turn it into a salvageable idea, Im pretty sure the folks screwing up South Africa can't either.
In reply to Didn’t I see this on… by divingengineer
Mandela is happy that the ANC and the country are run by his tribe: the Xhosa.
They held onto Zuma for so long because Zuma is a Zulu, and was useful for keeping every Zulu in the country from abandoning the ANC in favor of Inkatha or the EFF.
In reply to surely mandela is happy that… by sabaj49
but, but, icebergs are white!
oh the irony...
In reply to It'd be easier and cheaper… by pc_babe
This plan is so genius, Elon Musk must have thought of it.
In reply to It'd be easier and cheaper… by pc_babe
Elon's plan is to launch the berg into a sub-orbital trajectory and gently land it in a dry lake bed.
In reply to This plan is so genius, Elon… by Zero Point
If Elon Musk thought of it, he probably wants US taxpayers to subsidize it.
In reply to This plan is so genius, Elon… by Zero Point
Brewster invested in it.....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=svKq044qrYU
In reply to This plan is so genius, Elon… by Zero Point
Install "Whites Only" drink fountains in all public places.
In reply to It'd be easier and cheaper… by pc_babe
...get rid of the niggers?
In reply to . by Stu Elsample
Just relocate the whites.
Much cleaner and orderly process.
In reply to ...get rid of the niggers? by Buckaroo Banzai
A country built from nothing, handed over to the local chimps who can't run it, running out of water.
Shame. But they deserve it
In reply to . by Stu Elsample
Just another example of white supremacy.
In reply to . by Stu Elsample
great. next, try to solve the problem of blacks raping and massacring South African whites as the EU and US do nothing and the legacy media don't bother reporting on it.
A HuffPo writer claimed that the attacks, generally characterized by great barbarity, were not racially motivated. Which is essentially proof that they are.
https://www.huffingtonpost.com.au/2018/03/16/what-you-need-to-know-about-attacks-on-white-south-african-farmers_a_23388077/
Once the white People come out of their Vassal state of mind,
and define the government to be their enemy, then they will wipe out all the rest in a short order.
In reply to great. next, try to solve… by Jesus von Einstein
www.scientificamerican.com/article/israel-proves-the-desalination-era-i…
Such infrastructure are not feasible in the decivilized condition of SudAfrica. In fact, unless and until they learn the sociological traits of civilized humans there really is no hope for improvement. But it does show that when conditions are favorable, civilized humans have the ingenuity to solve problems.
Thank you for the link. Amazing that from California all we hear are the whiners bemoaning the water shortage and yet the article points out the solution is available but only if civilized conditions remain. I am not certain that will be the case,though, unfortunately.
In reply to www.scientificamerican.com… by Scaliger
Unfortunately (or perhaps luckily) there isn't one communist, socialist, or prog on planet earth with enough intelligence to build or run a desalinization plant.
In reply to www.scientificamerican.com… by Scaliger
Sure. However you are suggesting the group of people with the lowest average IQ in the world can achieve the same results as the group with possibly the highest average IQ.
I will take the other side of that bet.
In reply to www.scientificamerican.com… by Scaliger
An iceberg of several million tons can be towed several thousand kilometers to the Canary Islands, in 141 days, using just one tugboat. The 'berg would lose 38 percent of its mass during the trip, and a skirt made from non-woven geotextile strips could keep it from breaking apart.
Sounds like a lot of work for ungrateful, backwards titsoons and not environmentally worth it.
It seems to be a pastime for do-gooder types who always want to "help" and have money to burn on nonsense to save subhuman animals too dumb to maintain it and show any sort of gratitude towards their white betters. They all have the attitude that they are owed. Whether in the United States or South Africa - "Whitey Owes Me" is the standard.
Let them drink piss and puddle water.
In reply to An iceberg of several… by BritBob
Don't allow a single white person to work on the project.
Whites need to stop helping people who want to kill them.
Amen!
Piss on those dumb black savages
In reply to Don't allow a single white… by tmosley
They victimize and abuse the whites to no end on one hand and then on the other it's "Whitey Plz Help"
Cue the commercials of starving, fly-encrusted black children with the twinkly piano music and liberal retards donating money that does nothing except make them feel like they did something.
In reply to Don't allow a single white… by tmosley
Please, let's have respect.
If they don't have water how can they wash their hands after they break open a bald man's head to find the gold inside?
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-40185359
Easy answer, we need to provide a safe space for these misunderstood individuals and their cultural practices. Washington D.C. comes to mind.
In reply to Please, let's have respect… by Hillarys Server
You must have missed it. They are already there.
In reply to Easy answer, we need to… by Mr. Universe
I don't suppose desalination plants would help?
Not for the goat and sand farmers 300 miles inland.
In reply to I don't suppose desalination… by edotabin
I'm not in any way qualified for this. I'm just thinking out loud.
And the iceberg is an ideal solution for people 300 miles inland?
I just figure you have to conserve, try to make rain, dig and try to find an outside source as well. You then either pipe or truck the water to areas hardest hit.
Desalination is probably expensive and may not be able to produce an abundance of water but it should be a very reliable source. Dragging icebergs just seems much more involved and risky as far as the final results go.
In reply to Not for the goat and sand… by Chaotix
Well, it invalidates any technical data about the size of the ice sheets if they keep stripping the poles. One day humanity will figure there is too much humanity. Less than 5% of the planets' water supply is freshwater. And after time, wouldn't dragging these bergs around the ocean, begin to destabilize the salination point? The 'Easy Button' is in too many places.
"....destabilize the salination point?"
Wow! An actual scientific question/point on ZH!
The wonders never cease...
In reply to Well, it invalidates any… by Chaotix
That whole give the country "back" to the blacks really hasn't worked out very well. I wonder if any other nations of Western Civilization take it as a warning to not let those who did not build it take control of it.
Every day we see more and more how prophetic Camp of the Saints is.
Saint Breivik, pray for us.
In reply to That whole give the country … by ver2cal
All they do is run shit into the ground while the HNIC and his family steal billions, a lot of it donated to help the average poor niggers there by dumb white people. Same when niggers get power in civilized nations.
Wherever I am, I must also nig
In reply to That whole give the country … by ver2cal
Why not just teach them how to grow watermellons? I hear they love 'em.
Antartica will vanish 2x as fast then lol.
1.) Melting glaciers.
2.) Humans hauling chunks of it away.
Wouldn't it be cheaper and more efficient to have the glacial meltoff 'piped' to various stations around the Antarctic, then piped or barged from there to its various destinations?
Two huge problems I see with bringing the iceberg itself is that 1) It will chill the surrounding waters considerably, and 2) It will desalinate those waters as well. So any country with a fishing industry, or a seaside tourist industry, will see those collapse, along with unknown 'other consequences' to the environment that may be catastrophic to many local ecosystems.
Just think of it as a massive infusion of ice-cold, fresh water, and think if what the impact would be to wherever this was happening.
Let these niggers solve their own friggin problems since they want to steal land from productive people