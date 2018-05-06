Pakistan Interior Minister Wounded In Assassination Attempt

Pakistan’s interior minister, Ahsan Iqbal, was wounded on Sunday during an assassination attempt in the eastern region of the central Punjab province. According to federal Minister Talal Chaudhry, Iqbal was shot in the shoulder at an election rally.
OMG OMG Ahsan Iqbal under attack, shot in the arm? pic.twitter.com/aNPkBfkAWV— Faisal Ranjha (@ranjha001) May 6, 2018
A suspect has been arrested and an investigation is underway, the government of Punjab province confirmed on Twitter.
One of the shooter has been arrested and being interrogated by the police. Ahsan Iqbal is being treated at DHQ hospital Narowal.— Govt Of The Punjab (@GovtOfPunjab) May 6, 2018
The politician is out of “immediate danger,” his son Ahmad told local TV station Geo News. “He is being treated at the district headquarters hospital in Narowal. He is conscious and out of danger.”
Pakistan’s prime minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi strongly condemned the assassination attempt and directed authorities to take legal action against the culprit.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has strongly condemned attack on Interior Minister Mr. Ahsan Iqbal. Prime Minister has called for immediate report into the incident from IG Police Punjab. pic.twitter.com/8nEoAYxyXO— Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) May 6, 2018
In addition to his ministerial duties Iqbal is a leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz). General elections are scheduled to take place in Pakistan in July to elect the country’s National Assembly. Last month, the interior minister expressed concerns that there was a conspiracy to impede the ruling PML-N party in the upcoming election.
According to unconfirmed social media reports, the attacker who fired and injured Pakistan’s Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal says he wanted to kill him because of Kathm-e-Nabuwat issue, admits to being under the influence of Tehrik-e-Labaik.
Attacker who fired and injured Pakistan’s Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal says he wanted to kill him because of Kathm-e-Nabuwat issue, admits to being under the influence of Tehrik-e-Labaik. pic.twitter.com/Zp9Z6yTH6S— Syed Talat Hussain (@TalatHussain12) May 6, 2018
Comments
Tehrik-e-Labai started after Malik Mumtaz Hussain Qadri (1985 – 29 February 2016), better known as Mumtaz Qadri (About this sound pronunciation (help·info), Urdu: ممتاز قادری), was the assassin of Salmaan Taseer, Governor of Punjab.
Qadri was a a commando of the Elite Police and, at the time of the assassination, a member of the squad of personal bodyguards assigned to protect Salmaan Taseer. A follower of Barelvi sect of Islam,[1] On 4 January 2011, he assassinated Taseer. He claimed to have killed the Governor because Taseer spoke in defense of Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman convicted of blasphemy and sentenced to death. Qadri was convicted by the Islamabad High Court, sentenced to death and hanged in February 2016.
