Pakistan Interior Minister Wounded In Assassination Attempt

Pakistan’s interior minister, Ahsan Iqbal, was wounded on Sunday during an assassination attempt in the eastern region of the central Punjab province. According to federal Minister Talal Chaudhry, Iqbal was shot in the shoulder at an election rally.

OMG OMG Ahsan Iqbal under attack, shot in the arm? pic.twitter.com/aNPkBfkAWV — Faisal Ranjha (@ranjha001) May 6, 2018

A suspect has been arrested and an investigation is underway, the government of Punjab province confirmed on Twitter.

One of the shooter has been arrested and being interrogated by the police. Ahsan Iqbal is being treated at DHQ hospital Narowal. — Govt Of The Punjab (@GovtOfPunjab) May 6, 2018

The politician is out of “immediate danger,” his son Ahmad told local TV station Geo News. “He is being treated at the district headquarters hospital in Narowal. He is conscious and out of danger.”

Pakistan’s prime minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi strongly condemned the assassination attempt and directed authorities to take legal action against the culprit.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has strongly condemned attack on Interior Minister Mr. Ahsan Iqbal. Prime Minister has called for immediate report into the incident from IG Police Punjab. pic.twitter.com/8nEoAYxyXO — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) May 6, 2018

In addition to his ministerial duties Iqbal is a leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz). General elections are scheduled to take place in Pakistan in July to elect the country’s National Assembly. Last month, the interior minister expressed concerns that there was a conspiracy to impede the ruling PML-N party in the upcoming election.

According to unconfirmed social media reports, the attacker who fired and injured Pakistan’s Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal says he wanted to kill him because of Kathm-e-Nabuwat issue, admits to being under the influence of Tehrik-e-Labaik.