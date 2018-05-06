Stephen Hawking's Last Words: We Live In 'The Matrix'?

Sun, 05/06/2018 - 22:50

Before he passed away in March, renowned physicist Stephen Hawking had published more than 230 articles on the birth of the universe, black holes and quantum mechanics. But, ten days before his death, Hawking finished his final theory on the origin of the universe  - now published posthumously - and it offers an interesting departure from earlier ideas about the nature of the "multiverse."

As PBS reports, the new report, co-authored by Belgian physicist Thomas Hertog, counters the longstanding idea that the universe will expand for eternity.

If you asked an astrophysicist today to describe what happened after the Big Bang, he would likely start with the concept of “cosmic inflation.” Cosmic inflation argues that right after the Big Bang — we’re talking after a teeny fraction of a second — the universe expanded at breakneck speed like dough in an oven.

But this exponential expansion should create, due to quantum mechanics, regions where the universe continues to grow forever and regions where that growth stalls. The result would be a multiverse, a collection of bubblelike pockets, each defined by its own laws of physics.

“The local laws of physics and chemistry can differ from one pocket universe to another, which together would form a multiverse,” Hertog said in a statement. “But I have never been a fan of the multiverse. If the scale of different universes in the multiverse is large or infinite the theory can’t be tested.”

Along with being difficult to support, the multiverse theory, which was co-developed by Hawking in 1983, doesn’t jibe with classical physics, namely the contributions of Einstein’s theory of general relativity as they relate to the structure and dynamics of the universe.

“As a consequence, Einstein’s theory breaks down in eternal inflation,” Hertog said.

Einstein spent his life searching for a unified theory, a way to reconcile the biggest and smallest of things, general relativity and quantum mechanics.

He died never having achieved that goal, but leagues of physicists like Hawking followed in Einstein’s footsteps. One path led to holograms.

Diagram of evolution of the (observable part) of the universe from the Big Bang (left) to the present. After the Big Bang and inflation, the expansion of the universe gradually slowed down for the next several billion years, as the matter in the universe pulled on itself via gravity. More recently, the expansion has begun to speed up again as the repulsive effects of dark energy have come to dominate the expansion of the universe. Image and caption by NASA

Instead of the 'standard' description of how the 'universe' unfolded (and is unfolding), the authors argue the Big Bang had a finite boundary, defined by string theory and holograms.

The new theory - which sounds simplistically like the world of the red-pill-blue-pill Matrix movies - embraces the strange concept that the universe is like a vast and complex hologram. In other words, 3D reality is an illusion, and that the  apparently "solid" world around us - and the dimension of time - is projected from information stored on a flat 2D surface.

The Telegraph reports that Prof Hertog, from the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven (KT Leuven), said:

"It's a very precise mathematical notion of holography that has come out of string theory in the last few years which is not fully understood but is mind-boggling and changes the scene completely."

Applied to inflation, the newly published theory suggests that time and "the beginning" of the universe arose holographically from an unknowable state outside the Big Bang.

Prof Hawking said before his death:

"We are not down to a single, unique universe, but our findings imply a significant reduction of the multiverse, to a much smaller range of possible universes."

And believe it or not, there’s actually evidence that the world works this way.

Hawking's final paper can be read in full below...

As PBS concludes, some physicists point out that the Hawking-Hertog theory is preliminary and should be considered speculation until other mathematicians can replicate its equations.

Sabine Hossenfelder, a theoretical physicist with the Frankfurt Institute for Advanced Studies, said on her blog that the ideas put forward in this paper join others that are currently pure speculation and don't yet have any evidence to support them. She makes it clear that while the proposals aren't uninteresting, Hawking and Hertog haven't found a new way to detect the existence of universes other than our own.

"Stephen Hawking was beloved by everyone I know, both inside and outside the scientific community," she wrote.

"He was a great man without doubt, but this paper is utterly unremarkable."

Here is Ars Technica's John Timmer with more details on the holographic universe.

Stackers algol_dog Sun, 05/06/2018 - 22:54

In other words, 3D reality is an illusion, and that the  apparently "solid" world around us - and the dimension of time - is projected from information stored on a flat 2D surface.

This is how my mind came to grasp how reality really works as well. The earth is flat. It simply exist within curved reality. Same with orbits. An orbit is not a curved path. It is a straight path through curved reality.

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Ahmeexnal Sun, 05/06/2018 - 23:08

Oh FFS you are an idiot. Leibniz talked about monads way before any of these dickheads showed up. So did Spinoza, as I recall, but I don't remember exactly what his version was called. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monad_(philosophy) and https://plato.stanford.edu/entries/leibniz/

If you want to read more about Spinoza, go for it: https://plato.stanford.edu/entries/spinoza/

I sold all those books years ago. I will never read that crap again, thankfully.

Ophiuchus ebworthen Mon, 05/07/2018 - 00:12

I guess you, ebworthen, do not believe in free will. Why participate?

I down voted you....jest so you know. Nothing personal. I kinda like some of your thoughts but you have much room to grow.

"When you make the two one, and when you make the inner as the outer and the outer as the inner and the above as the below, and when you make the male and the female into a single one, so that the male will not be male and the female not be female, when you make eyes in the place of an eye, and a hand in the place of a hand, and a foot in the place of a foot, and an image in the place of an image then shall you enter the Kingdom."

 

off the cuff...

 

Search images of the following.............

Jesus embracing Saint John Reni

Medici Chapel Dawn Michelangelo

Medici Chapel Night Michelangelo

 

The Creation of Adam Michelangelo

 

 

St. John the Baptist  Leonardo Da Vinci

George Washington Horatio Greenough

 

Mona Lisa Leonardo Leonardo da Vinci

 

Da vinci Vitruvian Man

 

 

tion Ahmeexnal Sun, 05/06/2018 - 23:22

Whole in every part

has been around since before man created a holograph, so maybe Bohm was the first to use that term to describe the theory.

and unlike what Hawking is saying the holographic nature of creation doesn’t necessarily imply ever expanding multi verses, though I suppose the varied perspective of the whole of each new piece/life in the hologram could be like its own multiverse in a way, but if it is expanding I wonder if it is like one of those fractal generators.

Maybe

the universe is just God’s version of a 98 Windows screensaver

that he stares at to idly pass the time

 

MasterPo char_aznable Sun, 05/06/2018 - 23:15

.

"Stephen Hawking was beloved by everyone I know, both inside and outside the scientific community,"

'Scuse me, there are a multitude of us that think he was a complete dickhead. A fool manufactured, supported, and marketed by the deep state to sell us one more load of bullshit. Beloved? I don't think so.

[spent much of his time at strip clubs and visited Epstein's PedoIsland. Not my kind of scientist...]

Dragon HAwk Sun, 05/06/2018 - 22:59

If Life is truly a Game. it puts a whole new meaning to the term  God Mode.

BTW what happens if you swallow both the Red and The Blue Pill? asking for a Friend.

Blue Steel 309 Sun, 05/06/2018 - 23:14

Big Bang is a crackpot theory (hypothesis really) and Red Shift is likely better explained by mass than velocity.

 

Exploring the dimensionality of information as matter, is something that is very exciting, though.

Nuclear Winter Sun, 05/06/2018 - 23:14

No, we live in an eternally inflationary multiverse... so says Mit Prof Alan Guth, father of inflationary cosmology.

 

Sort of like the Central Banksters printing endless amounts of money for free. Don't worry about production, discipline, or motivation. Just give out the money with no downside.

Dr. Venkman Sun, 05/06/2018 - 23:14

I read a book *pats self on back* (The Black Hole Wars) by Leonard Susskind about this topic years ago. Susskind was trying to ride the hawking bandwagon and claim, if i recall, that Hawking Radiation was incorrect and he won a bet to that effect. In reality, it read like Susskind was bitter that SH was deified in his circles .

Regardless, it is all mathematical reverse engineering and of no use . If i am a projection onto the walls of the room, which is in turn a projection unto the bounds of my tiny house, etc etc so on and so forth, it is all mental masturbation to attempt to describe that which we will never know . Just like i will never know why i was compelled to comment on this article (beyond boredom and wine.)

 

 