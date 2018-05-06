Trump Won't Testify After Mueller Probe Reaches "A Level Of Bad Faith": DiGenova

Sun, 05/06/2018 - 18:30

President Trump will not be interviewed as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, according to former Trump lawyer and U.S. attorney Joseph diGenova, who told Fox News Sunday that the investigation is now in "bad faith." 

“The president will not sit down for an interview because this investigation has reached a level of bad faith,” said diGenova “This is no longer a good faith investigation.”

DiGenova suggested that the judge in Paul Manafort's case, T.S. Ellis, "did something very important on Friday. He started a civics lesson about what the constitution is about, and about what the powers of a Special Counsel are," adding that Mueller "should be ashamed of himself" over the way the FBI conducted the raid on Paul Manafort's home - pulling him from his bed and handcuffing his wife at 3 a.m.

Yesterday we noted the intense courtroom battle which played out on Friday between Judge Ellis and Mueller attorney Michael Dreeben in which Ellis put the Special Counsel in its place six ways from Sunday during a motion-for-dismissal hearing - giving prosecutors two weeks to produce evidence that Manafort was colluding with the Russians. 

President Trump has repeatedly expressed a willingness to testify in front of the Special Counsel, mentioning as recently as last week "I would love to speak... I would love to go through with it, if I thought it was fair to override my lawyers.

Red-faced Rudy

Both diGenova and Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz have dinged Rudy Giuliani over comments made last week that Trump reimbursed his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, for a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels

DiGenova says that Giuliani's comments are a "nothing buger," that serve "no useful purpose in terms of the facts." 

“If it is a purely personal matter, which this clearly has to be, it doesn’t matter what its relationship was to the timetable in a campaign,” -Joe diGenova

Giuliani has since been making the media rounds trying to smooth out and clarify his comments - with the grand takeway being that the payments to Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford) were perfectly legal.

Alan Dershowitz, meanwhile, told NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday that Giuliani's comments (whether intentional or not) "plays into the hands of Mueller's tactic to try at any cost ... to find technical violations against lower-ranking people so that they can be squeezed." 

The Harvard Law professor emeritus also said that Trump’s team is “admitting to enough that warrants scrutiny,” and that it's been a “bad week for both sides.

Comments

38BWD22 Croesus Sun, 05/06/2018 - 19:12

 

This whole Russia Russia Russia has gone on more than long enough.

A couple of weeks ago I became curious about the whole "Q" phenomenon.  So I started following some of it.  Basically he says that before too long Trump and his allies will have this whole (very, very bad) set of things under control.  Who knows.

But, I leave this link to a large spreadsheet that clears up some of the Q Crumbs and notions I have been reading about:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Efm2AcuMJ7whuuB6T7ouOIwrE_9S-1v…

*    *    *

And what if all of this is true?

 

gatorengineer 38BWD22 Sun, 05/06/2018 - 19:20

The whole problem with the Q explanations is that the premise is that Trump is not a swamp creature.  

He is letting MIC proceed unfettered, moving the embassy to Jews-rule-all-men, Trumps open borders, flip flops on trade, etc...  I think we we are seeing is a Public feud between the Ziocon backed branch of globalism, and the Soros backed branch.....  Both same end game, and mostly the same moves, but a feud none the less.

The only good guys out there seem to be Putin, Xi, and a few minor eastern euro countries....

Let me know whats wrong with my view

Jballsquared gatorengineer Sun, 05/06/2018 - 19:35

Xi and putin are psychos who don’t give a fuck about the public either. Not that I blame them. Can you imagine how unsympathetic you’d be if you had to rule a whole country? Shit, imagine just having to rule ZH comment club. 

It’s the joooos!

its the libtards!

I live in a trailer because jooos and libtards and Arabs tooks all my happiness. And the negroes too! And the neocons and the right wingers and blah blah blah fucking blah. 

If I ran the country I wouldn’t give a fuck about any of you either. I just don’t want the job. Because I’m not a psychopath. No good guys at the top. Rule number one, forever. 

gatorengineer strannick Sun, 05/06/2018 - 19:22

Trump hasnt enacted a SINGLE campaign pledge....  Not what he has tweeted, but what he has done.  I think in the next 10 days-month, he will roll on china trade, stay in the TPP (We never left), and stay in the Iran treaty....

LetThemEatRand DingleBarryObummer Sun, 05/06/2018 - 18:54

How much would you pay for this amazing special counsel investigation?  Ten billion dollars?  Three billion dollars?  Maybe one billion dollars?  Not even close.  If you testify now, you can have your Presidency stonewalled and have investigations of all of your friends and colleagues for things they did ten years ago, all for the super low price of just fifty million Dollars.

navy62802 LetThemEatRand Sun, 05/06/2018 - 19:04

The real amount of money behind this effort is in the hundreds of billions (possibly more). The money that is funding this effort is being funneled in from every enemy of the United States you can imagine. The destabilization effort underway in the United States is modeled after those executed across the Middle East and North Africa. And it is being funded by the same $$$ as those operations in an effort to spread Communism to the most powerful military power in the world.

youshallnotkill Sun, 05/06/2018 - 18:40

Yeah, right that's the ticket.

The entire FBI is crooked, and so is the Justice Department, the only honest and honorable men are Trump, Rudy and his ilk.

The Tylers will do all they can to ensure that you can continue to believe this.

 

 

Tarzan youshallnotkill Sun, 05/06/2018 - 19:24

YES, The entire FBI, because these corrupt spooks are the tipsy top, and shit flows down hill. 

Same for the DOJ. 

That's what Bankers do, abuse leverage, by placing their snakes in key positions of power, and leavening the whole lump, in industry after industry, until a tiny group runs the whole damn thing from behind a curtain.

You sound skeptical at the depth of corruption in the FBI, unaware in your daze, not only the FBI, but all of Government is captured, overrun with corruption. 

I hate to wreck your day, but don't stop there.  The entire Country, from the Butchers to the Senators, are captured by a corrupt system, a system that corrupts us all.

 

JoseyWalesTheOutlaw Sun, 05/06/2018 - 18:40

The NWO/Globalist/Jewish Bankers/Jewish MSM Cabal have to remove The Don. He has cost them billions already. 

 

The CrossRoads are just over this hill with the IG report due this week. Saddle Up.

Pigeon Sun, 05/06/2018 - 18:40

Yeah, but it serves as a warning to cowardly Republicans to stay on the Deep State plantation. That's what this is really about. Well, that an attempting to evict Trump from the WH and overturn the election.

gigadeath Sun, 05/06/2018 - 18:42

"When a hippie smoking a doobie is a bigger criminal than conspirators running a treasonous pedophile ring, you might just be Jeff Sessions."

-Jeff Foxworthy.. lol

Harry Lightning Sun, 05/06/2018 - 18:46

The first and only rule when being investigated by anyone : shut the fuck up and let your lawyers do the talking. Never talk to the police or any government investigator, they are not interested in justice, but only in helping themselves to promotion by getting convictions at all cost regardless of exculpatory evidence.

How many times has it happened that these Special Prosecutors charge someone not for the suspected crime they were being investigated for, but rather lying to investigators ? Cannot happen if the target of the investigation says nothing.

The most you even should say to a cop is to ask him "what happened, did the doughnut store close early officer ?" Add the officer part so he doesn't slug you in the mouth. And if you have a video recorder in your mobile, turn it on. Fucks the cop's mind up, and makes it more likely he will make a mistake when he writes you up, which is grounds for dismissal.

When it comes to the FBI or national police, or the Ministry of Justice officials, say absolutely nothing other than you want a lawyer. 

There was a time you could trust police and other investigators to be honorable and do the right thing, but that day is long gone. Now they're a bunch of lazy scum who were too dumb to make it in the private sector, so like the perpetual underclass of consumers, they became the bottom feeders of the job market. Make them work for what they want and there’s a good chance they’ll leave you alone and go after the low hanging fruit or the ones who are even more stupid than they are and are willing to talk with them.

One other thing…don’t fight them. If they want you to go to the stationhouse or the office, say yes sir and go. When you get wherever they take you, demand a lawyer. All those Black guys in America who died at the hands of the police would be alive today (probably) had they not resisted what the cops told them to do, and then demanded a lawyer.

And whatever you do, don’t say anything about wife beating to one of these cops, they are sensitive about being found out about that.

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Harry Lightning Sun, 05/06/2018 - 18:56

Excellent advice. I agree about being polite and doing as you are told.

The thing is, I have a terrible memory and attention span. I guesstimate the day. Don't ask me what I had to eat, I won't remember in 12 hours. I think it's early dementia. So sorry officers. I don't remember shit! What was the weather yesterday? No idea. It was yesterday. If they want to know what I did two years ago, and why? I would laugh.

Yukon Cornholius Harry Lightning Sun, 05/06/2018 - 19:46

Sorry, Hoss, but I have to disagree with the ‘hire a lawyer’ part. The lawyer works for the court and its primary duty is to the court, not to the client or justice or anything else. There is ample SC precedent to support this. You, and you alone are the only one capable of defending your rights in a court of law. Attorning your issue over to an attorney makes you a ward of the court, i.e. a child or imbecile and bound by any decision the judge has typically already made. Accepting their terms like ‘person’, ‘resident’, ‘citizen’, ‘driver’ etc is the kiss of death and will guarantee your slave bond with them. People, as in We The, operate under the law; persons and residents and citizens are legal fictions and have no rights. Do you know who you are? 

InnVestuhrr Sun, 05/06/2018 - 18:47

Trump:

FIND YOUR BALLS, THEY ARE USEFUL FOR MORE THAN JUST FUCKING BIG-TITTED BIMBOS !!!

FIRE THEM ALL !!!

Including and especially that corpse Sessions, replace them with hyper-aggressive Constitutionalists

AND

Launch massive extensive investigations into the Clinton Mafia, Deep State conspiracy to overthrow the election, etc.

ATTACK !!!  ATTACK !!!  ATTACK !!!  ATTACK !!! 

ClickNLook DingleBarryObummer Sun, 05/06/2018 - 19:44

Yeah, these comment types:

1. Trump plays 4D chess.

2. 5 million sealed indictments.

3. Trump should fire that and that.

4. Hillary and her cronies going down big time any day now.

5. Hannity, Roseanne, Dilbert dude, James Woods, Kenny said that and that.

6. He is draining swamp little by little.

7. He sez one thing and then does exactly opposite.

8. And, my favorite: nothing will ever happen.

Chupacabra-322 Sun, 05/06/2018 - 18:55

The entire missing key element to the Criminal Soft Coup / Russian PsyOp & following Impeachment Political Theatrics would have been Trump’s “Interview.”

 

 