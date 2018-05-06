US Navy Resurrects Its Cold War-Era Atlantic Fleet To Counter Russia

In a stunning surprise, the United States Navy announced Friday that it would reactivate its Second Fleet to counter the increasing threat from Russia.
Admiral John Richardson, chief of naval operations, said the fleet, deactivated in 2011, could oversee roughly 6,700,000 square miles of the Atlantic Ocean from the North Pole to the Caribbean Sea and from the East Coast of the United States to the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.
“Our National Defense Strategy makes clear that we’re back in an era of great power competition as the security environment continues to grow more challenging and complex,” said Admiral Richardson.
The re-establishment of the US Second Fleet is part “of re-orientating the US armed forces towards a world of renewed big power competition and away from the counter-insurgency campaigns they have been fighting over recent decades,” said BBC.
The strategy makes countering Russia a top priority. Admiral Richardson added, “that’s why today, we’re standing up Second Fleet to address these changes, particularly in the north Atlantic.”
The Fleet was established following World War II for the sole purpose of supporting the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
Before the 2011 deactivation, the Second Fleet had approximately 126 ships, 4500 aircraft, and 90,000 personnel situated at major naval installations along the East Coast.
Adm Richardson also said that the Second Fleet would “exercise operational and administrative authority over assigned ships, aircraft and landing forces.”
BBC said the revived fleet would be headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, where the United States Department of Defense (DoD) will build a staff of about 15 personnel for the intermediate timeframe, then increase to more than 200.
At the moment, it is a mystery who will command the Second Fleet, nevertheless, what military assets it will include.
According to Military.com, the reactivation of the Second Fleet could bring some relief to other fleets stretched around the globe.
“Bringing the Second Fleet back to life will free up Fleet Forces to focus on such bigger-picture issues as manning, training and equipping the entire fleet, which took on increased scrutiny in the wake of two deadly collisions involving U.S. warships in Asia. Davidson led the Navy’s comprehensive review of those incidents, which called for restructuring how the Navy operates.”
NATO has recently suggested that Russia expanded its naval patrols in the Baltic Sea, the North Atlantic and the Arctic regions, along with its submarine activity at levels not seen since the Cold War.
Back in 2011, the prospect of U.S.-Russia relations seemed healthy, after the Obama administration declared a reset in 2009. Now, it appears as the Trump administration has performed an about-face with a dramatic reversal to reactivate the Second Fleet amid Moscow’s continued support for President Bashar al-Assad of Syria. War is coming...
Russia is a threat to US interests as they empower Iran at the expense of Israel.
The navy of the US vs Russia:
http://thesoundingline.com/chart-of-the-day-russia-has-over-20000-tanks…
Charts are great for numbers but it doesn't really fully translate capabilities or technology.
In reply to The navy of the US vs Russia: by Four Star
Who said it's Russia they are after- maybe it's Admiral Dönitz's U-Boat Wolf Packs- the scourge of the North Atlantic!
In reply to So you're thinking Russia is… by LetThemEatRand
Surface ships are target ships.
USN is as obsolete as The US Horse Cavalry.
I am sure that American tax-payers will be happy to pay all this banquet.
Sometimes I wonder if this is all a dog and pony show to fuel the MIC.
What is this good for?
Supersonic missiles costs are 0,0001% of a carrier.
launched in a swarm of 20 missiles, there is no escape for the carrier.
No need to waste missiles in order to sink it. Just damage the flight deck (and associated infrastructure). No flight operations, and it becomes no more than a floating (but very expensive) tin can.
Just one (1) missile would be adequate to do that job.
In reply to What is this good for?… by oncemore1
The same fleet that runs into tanker and cargo ships ? The same fleet that has officers getting booted left and right for incompetence and a lack of leadership ? The same fleet that is currently out-ranged by 200 miles or more in offensive weaponry. Boat owners have a saying; they are happy on two days- the day they buy their boat and the day they sell their boat. The US Navy is nothing more than a very large hole in the water taxpayers continuously throw money into. If we cut the Navy by 2/3rds,we would still have plenty for the defense of our nation if attacked by a foreign power.
The military has supposed been geared for fighting terrorists in small unit operations. 95% of that has occurred in the desert for the past 25 years. But yet the Navy failed to maintain their blue water capability to fight near peer adversaries. WTF ! More money being wrung unwillingly out of the taxpayer for total bullshit. Now the MIC in their delusions of grandeur actually think they can take on China and Russia together. Yeah, I'll break out my popcorn for this. Not that this is any secret but our politicians are writing checks our military asses can't cash. This has Custer's Last Stand written all over it.
In reply to The same fleet that runs… by I am Groot
You have some points. The Navy should be restructured. Carries are too big (as targets), and too expensive and vulnerable.
They should build more subs. Subs are like stealthy aircraft are harder to find and kill and can launch surprise attacks.
https://warisboring.com/the-u-s-navy-s-big-mistake-building-tons-of-supercarriers/
In reply to The same fleet that runs… by I am Groot
"Our National Defense Strategy makes clear" so what part of "Defense" do you not understand?