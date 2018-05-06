Why The Justice Department Is Defiant

Authored by Kimberley Strassel, op-ed via The Wall Street Journal,
A House subpoena, another missed deadline. What is the department hiding?
The feud that has simmered for months between Congress and the Justice Department erupted this week into a cage match. That’s because the House is homing in on the goods.
Until this week, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and fellow institutionalists at the department had fought Congress’s demands for information with the tools of banal bureaucracy - resist, delay, ignore, negotiate. But Mr. Rosenstein took things to a new level on Tuesday, accusing House Republicans of “threats,” extortion and wanting to “rummage” through department documents. A Wednesday New York Times story then dropped a new slur, claiming “Mr. Rosenstein and top FBI officials have come to suspect that some lawmakers were using their oversight authority to gain intelligence about [Special Counsel Bob Mueller’s ] investigation so that it could be shared with the White House.”
Mr. Rosenstein isn’t worried about rummaging. That’s a diversion from the department’s opposite concern: that it is being asked to comply with very specific - potentially very revealing - demands. Two House sources confirm for me that the Justice Department was recently delivered first a classified House Intelligence Committee letter and then a subpoena (which arrived Monday) demanding documents related to a new line of inquiry about the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Trump investigation. The deadline for complying with the subpoena was Thursday afternoon, and the Justice Department flouted it. As the White House is undoubtedly monitoring any new congressional demands for information, it is likely that President Trump’s tweet Wednesday ripping the department for not turning over documents was in part a reference to this latest demand.
Republicans also demand the FBI drop any objections to declassifying a section of the recently issued House Intelligence Committee report that deals with a briefing former FBI Director James Comey provided about former national security adviser Mike Flynn. House Republicans say Mr. Comey told them his own agents did not believe Mr. Flynn lied to them. On his book tour, Mr. Comey has said that isn’t true. Someone isn’t being honest. Is the FBI more interested in protecting the reputations of two former directors (the other being Mr. Mueller, who dragged Mr. Flynn into court on lying grounds) than in telling the public the truth?
It’s hard to have any faith in the necessity of the more than 300 redactions in the House Intel report, most of which the Republican committee members insist are bogus and should be removed. On every occasion that Justice or the FBI has claimed material must be withheld for the sake of national security or continuing investigations, it has later come out that the only thing at stake were those institutions’ reputations. Think the Comey memos, which showed the former director had little basis for claiming obstruction. Or Sen. Chuck Grassley’s criminal referral of dossier author Christopher Steele, the FBI’s so-called reliable source, whom we now know it had to fire for talking to the press and possibly lying.
The Justice Department is laying all this at the feet of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which technically oversees redactions. But ODNI consults with the agency that “owns” the material, and the FBI is clearly doing the blocking. Again, many pieces of the House Intel report that are being hidden happen to relate to FBI conduct during the 2016 election.
The increasingly poisonous interaction between Congress and the Justice Department also stems from a growing list of questions Republicans have about leading Justice Department officials’ roles in the events Congress seeks to investigate. Mr. Rosenstein’s name was on at least one of the applications for a warrant on Carter Page to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. Dana Boente’s name is on another, and he’s now serving as the FBI’s general counsel.
We can’t know the precise motivations behind the Justice Department’s and FBI’s refusal to make key information public. But whether it is out of real concern over declassification or a desire to protect the institutions from embarrassment, the current leadership is about 20 steps behind this narrative. Mr. Comey, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Andrew McCabe - they have already shattered the FBI’s reputation and public trust. There is nothing to be gained from pretending this is business as usual, or attempting to stem continued fallout by hiding further details.
This week’s events - including more flat-out subpoena defiance - put a luminous spotlight on Speaker Paul Ryan. The credibility of the House’s oversight authority is at stake. Mr. Ryan’s committee chairmen have done remarkable work exposing FBI behavior, and they deserve backup. The quickest way to get Justice and FBI to comply with these legitimate requests is for Mr. Ryan to state strongly and publicly that he has zero qualms about proceeding down the road of contempt or impeachment if House demands are not met. This is the people’s government, not the Justice Department’s.
Comments
The swamp does not like sticks being pushed into it. That releases bubbles of stench.
lol, that released bubbles of coffee
In reply to The swamp does not like… by ShrNfr
What we all know, and what tens of millions of numb skulls refuse to come to grips with is this: If the truth gets out, if a real Attorney General appoints a real Special Prosecutor, dozens of Prog blue brains will be indicted and face serious jail time. The felonies are numerous. For the first time in our history a past POTUS could go to jail.
In reply to lol, that released bubbles… by detached.amusement
More than that, the whole government would be revealed for the fraud that they are.
In reply to What we all know, and what… by macholatte
The problem of course is, the Jew Rosenstein is part of the Mueller/Comey/McCabe criminal cabal that is creating the problems in the first place. When one of the criminals is in charge of the investigation, are we supposed to be surprised when the investigation goes nowhere?
One day, Donald J. Trump is going to wake up and realize that, according to the Constitution, he is the highest-ranking Law Enforcement official in the land, and will start acting like it. Trump doesn't answer to the DOJ, the DOJ answers to him. Obviously, Congress can try to impeach him if they want, and it's entirely possible that the treasonous Republican leadership in the House and Senate has told Trump behind closed doors that they will join with the democrats to impeach and convict him if he actually tries to exercise the full duties and powers of his office in order to DRAIN THE MOTHERFUCKING SWAMP.
In reply to More than that, the whole… by prymythirdeye
No he won't. Those are keynesian animal spirits. AKA not real.
Donald Trump: Conjurer of Animal Spirits – Dingle's Dungeon
In reply to The problem of course is,… by Buckaroo Banzai
Just out, Nunes was on the Sunday Morning Fox show and announced that the Intel committee is going to hold Sessions in contempt of Congress, this week... This should get interesting as the only thing more important to Session other than his retirement is his reputation...
In reply to . by DingleBarryObummer
seems like time has come to issue contempt of congress warrants
rosenstein to be 1st one of many
In reply to Just out, Nunes was on the… by Keyser
Even Orange Orangutan could order DoJ to release all info he considers appropriate but he doesn't. Why? Because Trump is the Fake US President.
In reply to seems like time has come to… by sabaj49
Who is the real one ?
In reply to Even Orange Orangutan could… by caconhma
Why? Very elementary answer. The Pure Evil Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the FBI & DOJ are absolute, complete, open in your Faces Tyrannical Lawlessness.
In reply to Who is the real one ? by bamawatson
https://saraacarter.com/nunes-congress-to-hold-ag-sessions-in-contempt/
In reply to Why? Very elementary answer… by Chupacabra-322
The FBI is part of the deep state. That is why they dodge, weave, and evade congress. Just like a crook evading capture.
In reply to Why? Very elementary answer… by Chupacabra-322
Sadly, Trump chose Sessons for unknown reasons. He has turned out to be the most spineless and incompetent AG in decades.
Bring back someone like Dick Thornberg who prosecuted over 700 bankers and wall street fraudsters in the 1980s. Thornberg was brilliant and surrounded himself with top notch patriot lawyers.
In reply to Who is the real one ? by bamawatson
George Webb has stated that Sessions is Senior Executive Service, the core of the Deep Black Swamp's control of the rest of government.
Sessions is obviously dirty, obviously obstructing Trump and Congress. Sessions needs to be fired.
In reply to Sadly, Trump chose Sessons… by CheapBastard
~" Mr. Rosenstein took things to a new level on Tuesday, accusing House Republicans of “threats,” extortion and wanting to “rummage” through department documents."~
Dear Rod Rosenstein,
It's the JOB of CONGRESS, to "rummage through your documents", you egregiously stupid fuck. The FBI should NOT HAVE secrets Congress can't see. Using the power of redaction to protect criminal activity is felonious. Your time in jail is coming, your treasonous piece of feces.
Signed,
The American citizens
In reply to George Webb has stated that… by lew1024
I am asking the same question.
All these FBI and Justice Department people are under the Executive branch led by the President. Why the President just doesn't order the departments and agencies to comply is a troubling matter. Doesn't the President have the power to order his direct reports to act the way he wants them to ?
The President can order Generals and Admirals on how to conduct war, but he cannot de-classify documents related to actions of his own employees ?I have never seen as intransigent a direct report as this guy Sessions, why is he still employed by the government, especially in a position dealing with the administration of justice ? He seems like a criminal, like a mafia don who repeatedly pleads the Fifth Amendment under any questioning including what his name is. This is how a major supporter of the President acts once in power ? What the hell happened with this guy between the campaign and his appointment to Attorney General ? Its like he was neutered and then underwent shock therapy. Something is very wrong with this guy, as if he is being blackmailed with the worst possible kind of evidence of wrongdoing. Or he is an integral member of a palace coup...which doesn't make sense because the plotters in making their plans would have to have assumed that the guy would be fired before he was able to be effective in carrying out the plot.
I don't know, something is very wrong in this whole story. If this was a company, people would have been fired for cause a long time ago. I wish I knew someone who could explain all this, because the more it doesn't make sense, the more it looks like a charade to cover up the actual story of what really is happening behind the scenes.
In reply to Who is the real one ? by bamawatson
Benjamin Netanyahu is the only logical person who could be the true President of the US which would explain why Trump is his servant.
The District of Columbia is an independent city state that has nothing to do with America. Just like The City Of London has nothing to do with England or The Vatican has nothing to do with Italy but each has an obelisk for some reason.
As the Rothschilds own or control Israel, the City of London, the Vatican and all Central Banks including the FED, you can assume they own or control the District of Columbia as well.
Don't take my word for it, google it
In reply to Who is the real one ? by bamawatson
You are scaring the children!!!
In reply to Benjamin Netanyahu by ItsAllBollocks
Good. Hopefully their fear will turn to anger.
In reply to You are scaring the children… by JRobby
No, because he's part of the swamp and is protecting the swamp creature holdovers from the Obama, FBI, DOJ criminal cabal.
Secondly, it would turn Russiagate on it's head. No longer can it be Russia who is blamed for the election fraud. Is this important, in fact, critical? Of course. They need to manufacture consent for war on Russia..
In reply to Even Orange Orangutan could… by caconhma
I'm sorry but I cannot accept the premise that the people running the American government would ever take consideration of a war on Russia seriously. Of course its one of many possibilities that someone in the basement of the Pentagon thinks about, and sure, armaments are in place to defend against Russian attacks against the West in various spots around the globe. But it strains credulity to think that anyone seriously thinks that either side would allow a situation to get that bad as resulting in war directly between the two countries.
There was a protracted period during the Cold War when both sides fought each other marginally through proxies. Korea, Vietnam, later Angola...but the countries walked away realizing that it was too dangerous a game, because of what happened in Cuba and how it nearly brought thew countries to the brink. If not for a Russian Naval Commander...
So I don't think the two countries would consider a re-do on the proxy war exercise. Absent of that, I think its foolish to spend any time even imagining what a confrontation would look like, nor make any plans or predictions that has a war with the Russians somehow involved in America's calculations.
In reply to No, because he's part of the… by CatInTheHat
You're so tiresome and juvenile. Let us know when you graduate from grade school.
In reply to Even Orange Orangutan could… by caconhma
Happy news, if it happens, and way past due.
In reply to Just out, Nunes was on the… by Keyser
The DOJ/FBI need a zero dark 30, no-knock raid by the USMC.
In reply to Just out, Nunes was on the… by Keyser
Ummm. zero dark thirty never happened
In reply to The DOJ/FBI need a zero dark… by NachoLiebor
Uuuh, it's military jargon for "the wee hours of the morning".
In reply to Ummm. zero dark thirty never… by apocalypticbrother
Is his reputation important? He is a traitor and should be dealt with.
In reply to Just out, Nunes was on the… by Keyser
This is starting to get interesting. Sessions has been avoiding entanglement with his recusal. Nunes is forcing Sessions to take responsibility for his office, and Sessions will now have skin in the game.
In reply to Just out, Nunes was on the… by Keyser
Needs to happen quick and be followed by AG impeachment as well as Rosenstein.
If Sessions is truly playing 4D chess as the silent executioner and not the bumbling idiot he appears to be, he has to strike now. Get that IG report out now even if they announce updates will follow.
Either way, he's out of time. Other side trying to run out the clock with all the inuendo Mueller and the leftists can muster for November.
If POTUS lets morons snatch defeat from the jaws of victory he will have deserved it for having an administration full of Obama holdovers and miscreants that should have been fired Jan 20, 2017.
People need to be perp-walked, given trial, and sent to jail NOW.
In reply to Just out, Nunes was on the… by Keyser
Holder led the way. A contempt citation didn't even make him break sweat.
In reply to Just out, Nunes was on the… by Keyser
Now watch all those secret NSA recordings of congressmen come out, discreetly but very effectively to silence any tantrum
In reply to . by DingleBarryObummer
My thesis all along ..
THe various alphabet soup agencies have been weaponized, for use against any and all miscreants, no matter their political leanings and or presumed ideologies.
The true rulers, that is to say the money changers, don't give a shit about ones politics. What they DO give a shit about is continuing their system of absolute power and control. The present political structure is the issuance of the debt money.
Nothing more, nothing less ..
In reply to Now watch all those secret… by virgule
You're watching a movie. Have some more popcorn...enjoy the show. The real villains are going to get smoked.
In reply to . by DingleBarryObummer
Everyday the Washington Mob gets weaker. Other than assassination, these insider criminals are going to drown in their own filth.
Remember the never-ending meme, "don't vote."
Well, this is what voting does.
Even Michael Caputo is seeing the power of the many.
In reply to The problem of course is,… by Buckaroo Banzai
The usual crap about "don't vote." Jesus. Give it a rest.
In reply to Everyday the Washington Mob… by Kayman
The Trump Card needs to be played at the right time and I think that time approaches. When he invokes his power it must be decisive and swift and overwhelming so as to squelch the Prog resistance which will go ballistic.
shock and awe or go home
In reply to The problem of course is,… by Buckaroo Banzai
And that is why everything is redacted, hidden behind smoke, mirrors and subterfuge.
100% corruption requires these measures.
In reply to More than that, the whole… by prymythirdeye
They have already been revealed. It's precisely what Trump the candidate and president has done the past 2 years. And it's going to be more fun.
In reply to More than that, the whole… by prymythirdeye
Trump's refusal to fire Sessions and Rosenstein becomes more and more bizarre each day...
Sessions is obviously either totally incompetent or totally corrupt, while Rosenstein's corruption is blatant and obvious.
In reply to What we all know, and what… by macholatte
Its clear the deep state has dirt on Jeff Sessions. Im thinking Sessions is a part of pedogate.
In reply to Trump's refusal to fire… by loveyajimbo
Possibly. IMO it's more likely that Sessions is in way over his head, and is simply getting outmaneuvered by Mueller and Mueller's inside man, the Jew Rosenstein.
In reply to Its clear the deep state has… by lester1
Or, faint possibility, Sessions is the stalking horse.
In reply to Possibly. IMO it's more… by Buckaroo Banzai
No, he is part of it all. He was on all the committees that approved Uranium 1.
In reply to Possibly. IMO it's more… by Buckaroo Banzai
He doesn't have to maneuver. He should be handing out pink slips.
In reply to Possibly. IMO it's more… by Buckaroo Banzai
Sessions is senile...like McCain...dementia...and not too bright and very corrupt..
In reply to Its clear the deep state has… by lester1
Ad hominem garbage. Do you have something positive to contribute?
In reply to Sessions is senile...lime… by rtalcott
Give 'em enough rope and they'll hang themselves.
In reply to Trump's refusal to fire… by loveyajimbo
maybe not
if trump is being backed by powerful factions he is sure has his back, he may just be letting the enemy coil as much rope as they care to grab.
shutting down the investigations early would drive the leftists into riotous frenzy and deliver several elections to them and decimate the gop brand for a long time, perhaps fracturing it forever... btw tptb may be trying to do this. turn conservs into a permanent fringe group to be slower eroded away. a quick look to the UK shows what would be in store for right wingers. actual nationalists/anti immigration/etc are for the most part not just socially demonized, but legally persecuted.
as it stands, with each passing day the swamp discredits itself more and more. all but the most die hard zealots are falling away as the spectacle of double talk, cover ups, frame ups, and lies are sinking in and becoming indefensible. at this pace, soon the plotters will stand naked and alone and trump can do what he will with them. dump them, jail them, leverage them, whatever.
In reply to Trump's refusal to fire… by loveyajimbo
Or, Sessions is playing possum making the left and deep state think they are not under fire.
In reply to Trump's refusal to fire… by loveyajimbo