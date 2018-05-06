WTI Tops $70 For First Time Since Nov 2014 As Iran Deal Deadline Looms

With the Iran Deal looking increasingly fragile, front-month WTI futures have just traded above $70 for the first time since Nov 2014.
$70 just happens to be the 50% retracement from the Aug 2013 highs to the Feb 2016 lows...
As OilPrice.com's Tsvetana Paraskova notes, US President Donald Trump has another week to decide whether to waive the sanctions against Iran. Expectations that he would not waive the sanctions this time around have supported the price of oil over the past month, with Brent briefly breaching above $75 to its highest price level since November 2014.
Analysts are still struggling to quantify the impact of possible fresh sanctions on Iran and prices are expected to be volatile as the deadline for President Trump’s decision is getting closer.
The month of May could be a very important one for oil prices with geopolitical risks stacked and too close to call. Apart from the Iran sanctions waiver, the market will be looking to the Venezuela presidential election that socialist leader Nicolas Maduro has scheduled for May 20.
“The geopolitical landscape will therefore remain tense and price conditions volatile,” Stephen Brennock, an analyst at PVM Oil Associates, told Platts on Friday.
Commenting on the Iran sanctions waiver, Commerzbank analysts said in a note:
“This will be the main issue preoccupying the oil market, with fundamental factors such as stock levels and production data taking a backseat until this has been resolved”.
Even more worrisome, as OilPrice.com's Kent Moors writes, is that Trump walking away from the deal, and possibly re-imposing sanctions on Iran could throw the oil market into chaos.
An agreement is an agreement, or so it’s said.
Tensions are skyrocketing after Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s claim that Iran has violated the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement.
This is the deal that was meant to shut down Iran’s nuclear weapons program.
Whether Netanyahu is correct or not, it puts the ball in President Trump’s court. Remember, he has questioned the JCPOA since before his election.
But while the talking heads on TV will tell you that cancelling the JCPOA and renewing sanctions on Iran will drive oil prices up…
The truth is much messier. Here’s what’ll really happen…
Iran’s Restrictions are Extensive – and Controversial
As we await a Trump decision on whether to continue the Iranian nuclear accord, the uncertainty is beginning to have an impact on oil’s pricing volatility.
The accord signed during the Obama administration is officially called the JCPOA. It was agreed upon in Vienna on July 14, 2015 after some 20 months of negotiations.
Signatories include the five permanent (and veto carrying) members of the UN Security Council (U.S., UK, France, China, Russia), Germany and the European Union (P5+1+EU) on the one hand, and Iran on the other.
Under JCPOA, Tehran agreed to eliminate its stockpile of medium-enriched uranium, reduce its store of low enriched uranium by 95 percent, and decrease the number of gas centrifuges for 13 years by some 67 percent.
Additionally, for a period of 15 years, JCPOPA states that Iran would do the following:
-
Not enrich uranium beyond 3.67 percent, enough for energy use but well below weapons grade;
-
agree to forego the building of any new heavy-water plants, essential to control nuclear reactions, over the same period, and
-
limit enrichment to a single location employing first generation centrifuges for a period of 10 years.
In return, the P5+1+EU agreed to begin phasing out – subject to a sequence of verifications – economic and trading sanctions imposed by the U.N., the U.S., and the E.U.
However, during the 2016 presidential campaign Trump heavily criticized JCPOA and pledged to scrap the accord…
America Wants More from the Agreement
In President Trump’s view, matters not part of the agreement – such as Iranian support for global terrorism, continued development of ballistic missile programs, and support for enemies of Israel and Saudi Arabia in the Persian Gulf region – need to be added to the arrangement.
As a result, the White House announced in October of last year that it would not provide the periodic JCPOA certification as required under U.S. law.
However, the administration did not end the agreement.
This week, Israel released documents claiming that Iran has continued its nuclear program in violation of JCPOA. The presentation was less than compelling, including little tangible information about the post-accord environment.
Both the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and independent watchdog organizations have said that there is no evidence to support the contention that Iran is evading JCPOA. The IAEA has the responsibility under JCPOA to monitor Tehran’s compliance.
Now, my Iranian contacts were quick to note the obvious: Each of the new demands made by Washington are not part of what is covered by JCPOA.
“One does not revise an international arrangement after the fact to pander to one’s own internal politics,” a source in the Iranian National Oil Company said over the weekend.
There is also strong support from other permanent UN Security Council members, Germany, and the EU to continue the agreement.
Yet all other parties are very aware that JCPOA will not survive if the U.S. pulls out.
And neither will the current oil environment…
The Future without the JCPOA Is Bleak
The global pricing of crude oil is now feeling the impact of the politics swirling about Washington.
I expect that the current intent inside The Beltway is to develop evidence to support the Israeli claims. But there seems to be little leverage to accomplish such an objective, even if the administration can figure out what it wants to add.
This is an exceptionally dangerous play with no clearly identifiable upside beyond delivering on a campaign pledge and a few tweets.
Trump may have made a threat to scrap JCPOA a central theme for his political support base and has said that a better replacement is needed, but that development has a very low probability.
Throwing out JCPOA will certainly put Iran back into full weapons development with a corresponding rise in geopolitical uncertainty.
And there will be a direct impact on oil prices.
Renewal of U.S. sanctions will increase the cost of Iran’s crude exports, cut Tehran off from easy access to global banking and capital, and in all likelihood reduce the country’s predictable export volume.
These are factors that would contribute to an upward pressure on international global oil prices.
But there are other things to consider – factors that could be even stronger and ultimately drive prices in the other direction.
For one thing, Iran would certainly stop any pretense of abiding by the OPEC-Russia production cuts. That, in turn, would prompt defections by others.
Moreover, the enticement for a spike in production will be almost irresistible for U.S. companies – which are both the quickest sources of additional oil coming into the market, and the main source not subject to production caps.
But the main destabilizing factor emerges from the acceleration in volatility itself.
Any perception of additional security challenges in the Persian Gulf – and make no mistake, the end of JCPOA will heighten tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia – will contribute to a near-term rise in global prices.
The resulting uncertainty will quickly give way to a widening application of competing short and long plays, which, in a whipsaw effect, will result in higher highs and lower lows in the oil price band and make genuine pricing determinations more difficult.
Ask any trader.
Predictability is more important than anything else. Ending JCPOA thrusts the Iranian factor into the center of the equation.
And that will not be a preferable development.
Those petro-bitzuelians will be rocking soon.
With Maduro waving from the bulletproof popemobile to not so much cheer..
Zero chance he stays with the deal. It's dead in the water no matter what Macron, Merkel or Kerry do.
In reply to Those bitzuelens will be… by Theta_Burn
Cry havoc and let slip the dogs of war
In reply to Zero chance he stays with… by DeadFred
The tight shale boys need $80 or their stock is stuck. All that oil flowing and the only one making money are banks. A war is their last idea for making money from all the fracking that is not earning them jack because all their revenue goes to interest and paying for the next frack job.
In reply to Cry havoc and let slip the… by Juggernaut x2
Looks like IRAN has become the poster child for EVERY PROBLEM.
Well... IRAN and Russia.
In reply to The tight shale boys need … by BobPaulson
How high does oil have to go before Ford reconsiders 10mpg Trucks as their only source of income? oh, and not just the price of oil should concern Ford...China is sticking it to farmers hoping Trump will cave to save them...I don't think Trump is going to cave and farmers are going to take it in the shorts for a while...farmers buy a lot of trucks; we'll they did in the past...
In reply to Looks like IRAN has become… by beepbop
yeah
In reply to . by FireBrander
If we're lucky, Kerry will take a page from McStain's book, and just go away...
In reply to Zero chance he stays with… by DeadFred
.
So, why was the first world war planned and executed?
To establish Israel.
The plan was already well known in 1853.
"The subversion of the Turkish Power will evidently occasion, as all seem to anticipate, a fearful general war. This war will, I believe, be the last under the present order of things. It will commence, indeed, in Europe: but,... it will pass into Palestine.... and, in the course of its evolutions, Israel will be restored."
The quote is from George Faber's 1853 book on the downfall of the Turkish power and the return of the ten tribes.
It mostly came true:
"The subversion of the Turkish Power [the Ottoman Empire] will evidently occasion, as all seem to anticipate, a fearful general war [the first world war]. This war will, I believe, be the last under the present order of things [a new world order]. It will commence, indeed, in Europe [with the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand in 1914]: but,... it will pass into Palestine [western troops entered Palestine early in 1917].... and, in the course of its evolutions [the second world war in 1939], Israel will be restored [Israel was created in 1948]."
In reply to If we're lucky, Kerry will… by boattrash
.
There are no ancient Jewish cities in Israel,...
but there are lots of ancient Greek cities.
What is weird is this; that 2000 years ago, it seems that there were no people even resembling Jews, in Israel.
It turns out that there is not a single ancient Jewish city in what is now called Israel. There is not a single ancient city where Hebrew characters are used on the statues and buildings. There is not a single ancient city where the buildings are in the ancient Jewish architectural style. In fact, there is not even a category of "ancient Jewish architectural style".
Of course, the Hebrew characters that are desired, are those of the Dead Sea scrolls (supposedly from 2000 years ago), which are essentially the modern Hebrew characters without points.
If you check out all the ancient cities in Israel from 2000 years ago, they are all Greek, and their ruins are still there for you to visit. Their inscriptions are in the Greek script and the buildings are in the ancient Greek architectural styles.
Here is a list of some of the known ancient Greek cities in (and near) Israel; Ecdippa, Seleucia, Ptolemais, Taricheia Arbela, Asochis, Sepphoris, Hippos, Dion, Sycaminum, Bucolon Polis, Itabyrium, Gadara, Abila, Dora, Comus, Gephrus, Crocodilion Polis, Caesarea, Straton's Tower, Narbata, Scythopolis, Pella, Samaria, Amathus, Ragaba, Gerasa, Apollonia, Sicima, Pegae, Joppa, Arimathea, Jamnia, Port of Jamnia, Lydda, Modiin, Aphaerema, Philadelphia, Birtha, Gazara, Beth Horon, Dok, Jericho, Samaga, Esbus, Medaba, Ladder of Tyre, Azotus, Port of Azotus, Accaron, Jerusalem, Ascalon, Anthedon, Gaza, Marissa, Beth Zur, Hebron, Adora, Engeddi.
The ancient Jewish cities in Israel are,....... well there aren't any. Not even one.
Here's an interesting example of a first century BC Greek inscription (i.e., in Greek letters) from Jerusalem's Temple Mount forbidding the entry of strangers to the Temple precinct.
http://www.preearth.net/images/no-foreigner-shall-enter.jpg
The pictured stone was found in 1935. It was actually the second such warning-stone to be found, the first being discovered by Charles Simon Clermont-Ganneau in 1871. This stone was deemed so dangerous to the "Jews inhabited Israel 2000 years ago" theory, that it completely disappeared for 13 years before resurfacing in Istanbul, where, it was correctly calculated, it would not attract much attention.
From: https://www.timesofisrael.com/ancient-temple-mount-warning-stone-is-clo…
The first Jerusalem Temple Mount warning-stone, now found in the Archaeology Museum, Istanbul, is pictured below:
http://preearth.net/images/jerusalem-temple-warning-at-istanbul.jpg
It says (in Greek): "No stranger is to enter within the balustrade round the temple and enclosure. Whoever is caught will be responsible to himself for his death, which will ensue."
The oldest synagogue in Israel (is a Greek synagogue).
The word synagogue = ΣΥΝΑΓΩΓΗ is a Greek word for a gathering of people, assembly, or meeting place.
It is exceedingly strange that Jews should have chosen a Greek word to name their churches.
Here is a photo of the dedication stone of the oldest (once existing) synagogue in Israel.
http://www.preearth.net/images/theodotus-inscription.jpg
Note that the inscription is in Greek letters.
The stone is known as the Theodotus Inscription. The building that the stone was once part of, has not survived. The stone was discovered by Raimond Weill in 1913 at Mount Ophel in Jerusalem. It was found dumped in a cistern. The style of the Greek characters dates it to the first century B.C.
It states: "Theodotus, son of Vettenus, priest and archisynagogue, son of an archisynagogue, grandson of an archisynagogue, built the synagogue for the reading of the Law and the teaching of the commandments, and guest-house and the rooms and the water supplies for the lodging of strangers in need, which his fathers founded and the Elders and Simonides."
Note that Theodotus has a Greek name.
Note that his father Vettanos has a Greek name.
The word archisynagogos means "leader of the synagogue". So, it seems that three generations of Greeks headed the oldest (known) synagogue in Israel.
I wonder why the early "Jews" hated Hebrew and loved Greek.
Slack Jack's CHALLENGE:
Name ONE ancient city (that existed in what is now called Israel) where the building inscriptions are all in Hebrew, and the buildings are constructed in the ancient Hebrew architectural style (whatever that may be).
Then give a summary of "the ancient Hebrew architectural style" (you will have to make this up as it does not yet exist).
Then give links to photos of the ancient building inscriptions which show that they are written in Hebrew.
Then show that the buildings are constructed in the ancient Hebrew architectural style (that you have just invented).
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=23&t=1175
It's been MANY MANY MANY months now and still no one is up to the challenge.
So, no one can provide solid evidence that even ONE ancient city in what is now called Israel, was unequivocally Jewish, 2000 years ago.
In reply to There are no ancient Jewish… by FireBrander
Israel’s nukes theaten the world, and not a word is said.
Iran has no nukes. It would be better if they did.
In reply to Zero chance he stays with… by DeadFred
.
Its a real shame that Israel has no nukes.
They were too cheap to spend trillions of dollars developing them.
Much cheaper just to lie and claim you have them.
That's why Mordechai Vanunu got 11 years in solitary. That way no one could know that he wasn't in prison at the time.
That's why they have never conducted any testing of nukes.
In reply to Israel’s nukes theaten the… by I Am Jack's Ma…
The Orange Dotard's meddlesome ways on behalf of his Zionist masters is paying handsome dividends for them
In reply to Those bitzuelens will be… by Theta_Burn
I remember driving through Arizona when gasoline hit $4/gallon. At the time I was making enough money that I didn't care, but it was still shocking to put $50 in the tank of the rental car. It wasn't long after that the shitstorm of 2007 began.
We have hit $4 a gallon since then and no recession.
In reply to I remember driving through… by LetThemEatRand
But, but, but..... we're running out of oil!
These fuckers simply wait for an excuse to raise prices, while they still have oil coming out their ears.
There are no markets, only casinos taking bets all while knowing the sheep will pay the price.
In reply to We have hit $4 a gallon… by schrock
There's plenty of oil if you're cool making 5% return on investment. The problem has never been whether there is oil left. There is plenty of that. We're also only harvesting about one 10000th of the available solar energy hitting earth. Does that mean there is an untapped bonanza of solar energy out there?
In reply to But, but, but..... we're… by Oldwood
Everything is bullish. Futures up. Time for the money changers to rocket this ship past the 2018 highs.
You can not trust anything the US signs. They are the most dishonest, corrupt and untruthful nation on the planet.
Truth. This should make the Korean meeting smooth as silk hahaha
In reply to You can not trust anything… by louie1
Compared to whom?
In reply to You can not trust anything… by louie1
Yes oil will go higher. Let it be written.
ಠ_ಠ
In reply to Yes oil will go higher. Let… by Quantify
Unless Gartman goes long, that would hold the price down.
In reply to Yes oil will go higher. Let… by Quantify
If this was all just a great big game of Monopoly or Risk, it would make a lot more sense,
It isn't?
In reply to If this was all just a great… by Dragon HAwk
The economy is struggling with current oil prices.
Yes it is, but not because of the oil prices.
In reply to The economy is struggling… by Sonny Brakes
MOAR STRAW! This camel/economy can handle it
In reply to Yes it is, but not because… by boattrash
The economy is struggling with current oil prices.
Fucking reloonicans, every time these assholes are in charge, oil goes up. Goddamit, Barry finally got that shit down to the $30's and it didn't take this ignorant fucker a good year to double it. And the ignorant, mindless, dumbass tRumptards and conservatards cheer as they send more and more loot to KSA for their trip to work. These dipshits are cheering as money is taken out of their own kids future and put into the pockets of KSA oligarchs. Such dumb dipshits that they don't even see that this is not MAGA but M-KSA-GA. I want my dolla king again. Oil back in the mid 30's bitchez. Leave the damn Persians alone, let Iran pump suckas. I want cheap oil.
The economy was in a depression when Barry was President, thats why gas prices went down.
In reply to Fucking reloonicans, every… by ReturnOfDaMac
What's changed? Not enough to say we are growing. The depression never ended, it just got papered over for the big boys and the peons got heroin.
In reply to The economy was in a… by lester1
Seem to recall that OPEC was pumping a lot to try to put the frackers out of business at the time. That still hurt OPEC's bottomline with a large glut of oil on the market. This is the flipside, but now the frackers have started up again.
Nonetheless, the price of crude is really determined by refining capacity. We could pump crude until blue in the face, but if there is a bottleneck in being able to crack the crude into usable products, the price will fluctuate a lot. US hasn't built a refinery since the 70s if I recall correctly. Seems almost by design.
In reply to Fucking reloonicans, every… by ReturnOfDaMac
That's the mainstream narrative. Just a coincidence they were trying to cripple Russia's economy at the same time. Low oil prices were meant to "punish" Russia after the Ukraine coup but they wound up hurting SA. Prices rose again after Trump and MBS formed their new alliance.
In reply to Seem to recall that OPEC was… by 3-fingered_chemist
Need to send more pallets of US dollars (aka funny money) to keep the Mullahs happy with their moolah.
Fucking crazy. No policy that will lead to an increase in the price of...well... anything... is in our best interests. If you're going to be stupid enough to vote, at least have the sense to vote with your wallet. I don't care if Iran has nukes, and I don't give a fuck if the frackers go under. Oil should be between 30 and 40 dollars per barrel.
