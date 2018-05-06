"You Can't Control Us" - Turkey Threatens To Retaliate If US Blocks Sale Of 116 F-35s

In the latest sign that Turkey is seriously considering leaving NATO as its relationship with the security bloc (and the US in particular) continues to deteriorate, Turkish Prime Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu warned on Thursday that the country would retaliate if a bill being pushed by House Republicans to block arms sales to Turkey becomes law.
As Reuters reports, lawmakers released details on Friday of a $717 billion annual defense policy bill that included a provision to temporarily halt weapons sales to Turkey. During an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk, Cavusoglu criticized the measure, saying it was wrong to impose such a restriction on a military ally, alluding to the fact that Turkey has graciously allowed the US to use its Encirlik air base to launch its air strikes against ISIS (as well as against Turkey's enemy the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad).
"If the United States imposes sanctions on us or takes such a step, Turkey will absolutely retaliate," Cavusoglu said. "What needs to be done is the U.S. needs to let go of this."
While still a ways away from becoming law (and its unclear if President Trump, who has publicly praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan) the proposed US National Defense Authorization Act would block sales of "major" arms to Turkey until a report on the relationship between the US and Turkey (which is also a component of the law) is completed by the Pentagon.
The implied target of the bill would be the 116 F-35 Lightning II fighters that Washington has promised to sell Ankara, of which 100 are almost ready to be delivered.
The bill is in many ways a response to Turkey's recent purchase of S-400 air defense systems from Russia. Though Turkey's relationship with Russia is still far from amicable (indeed, the two countries almost became embroiled in a military confrontation after Turkey shot down a Russian jet that was allegedly flying through its airspace back in 2015), the purchase has unnerved NATO and the US. The Russian weapons, Reuters notes, aren't compatible with NATO's defense systems.
Turkish Prime Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Cavusoglu last month that the US was "seriously concerned" about Turkey's buying of the S-400s (of course, we imagine American defense contractors weren't thrilled either).
Cavusoglu criticized NATO's consternation over the sale of Russian arms and accused it of trying to control Turkey and infringing on its sovereignty.
"Turkey is not a country under your orders, it is an independent country... Speaking to such a country from above, dictating what it can and cannot buy, is not a correct approach and does not fit our alliance," he said.
Despite Trump's warm feelings toward Erdogan, the Turkish president's recent visits to the US have only served to inflame the conflict as his body guards repeatedly attacked Kurdish protesters that showed up to confront Erdogan during a trip to the home of the Turkish ambassador outside Washington DC and during a speech he gave in New York City while he was attending a session of the UN General Assembly. The beatings elicited charges against one of Erdogan's body guards and a Turkish national living in New Jersey.
Last year, both countries temporarily curtailed embassy processing of visas after Turkey arrested an employee of the Turkish consulate in Istanbul as tensions flared.
Turkey leaving NATO would only be the latest sign that the Cold War alliance has entered a state of collapse as President Trump has repeatedly criticized it and castigated most of its members for not paying their fair share for their defense.
Of course, we doubt the bill will be successful - as it stands, it appears to be merely a threat by hawkish Republicans in the House. But if Turkey does eventually leave NATO, would that too be Russian President Vladimir Putin's fault?
Bring back Ottoman Empire...much more peaceful time...
Before Zionism: The shared life of Jews and Palestinians
https://972mag.com/before-zionism-the-shared-life-of-jews-and-palestini…
The sick man of Europe was nursed back to health by Zionists.
There was never peace with the Ottomans constantly attacking Europe - quit peddling your taqiya lies
Did the US not bake a cake for Turkey's gay wedding? They are now going to cry and get even?
Um, shouldn't the US be delighted that somebody, anybody, wants to buy a large number of F-35's? The F-35 is an expensive lemon and Turkey shouldn't get so upset about not being able to buy, well, a turkey. Russia could sell Turkey much better warplanes for a fraction of the price. And I'm sure that is no secret to either side. Seems to me like a piece of theater to ease the process for Turkey to back out of its NATO commitment to buy F-35's and instead buy Russian Su-30+ serires, or Su-35 series or even Su-57 series (probably not yet) jets?
Speculation is not fact.
Agreed. Let's await the final outcome. However.....
Is Turkey just trolling the US "oh no, please let us have the F35, it is such a great plane, we simply must give you lots of money"
Now get the Natostan riff raff packing from Incirlik and get Mr. Bear nicely ensconced before kickoff.
Nothing I enjoy more than watching the scum in Natostan shafting each other.
is there a negative side in not having F35 ?
No..
Turkeystan will drive herds of their captive migrant muzz from the interminable USSAN judaic wars (for Grater Israhell) across the Europeon borders and drown Natostan in allah akbars.
By the beard of the pedovore, Erdog has spoken.
Please leave NATO. I know I wish we would.
The US should trade a bunch of those Turkish S-400s for the F-35s.
F-35 Problems: Late IOTE, F-35A Gun Inaccurate, F-35B Tires, Threat Data, Cyber… ^^
https://breakingdefense.com/2018/01/f-35-problems-late-iote-f-35a-gun-i…
sssssssssssssshhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
Loose ships sink tits....or something like that
The only problems the F-35 makes is for the enemy. 20-1 kill to death ratio.
But most of all: the F-35 could lock onto targets, and can direct missiles fired from B-1s, B-2s, navy ships, and other planes/platforms.
" You can't control us ? " What kinda crazy talk is that Man ? Next thing you'll be saying you're dropping the dollar. And we ALL know how that ends. Usually with a bayonet to the arsehole.
Any country that blocks the sale of 116 F-35s should be considered a good friend by the prospective purchaser.
Turkey should be thanking the US for their help.
Do sell to Turkey !
They will never be in the air.
Dutch article (translated).
Do you remember? The Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) or the F-35 'came to the Netherlands'. That gave us the illusion that it is a done deal with the replacement of the F-16. An American public document simply shows that it will take years before this device will be taken into production, 'at the earliest in early 2020'. The F-35 is still in the test phase and it does not run very smoothly. The Netherlands will no longer have air force in a few years and will now buy six Russian-Italian training aircraft to have something that flies.
The Netherlands can't even get one !
Won't sell weapons to Turkey but quite happy to sell weapons to ISIS. Oh well.
And Israel who rain death and destruction on their neighbors using equipment we sell or give them.
In a cowardly manner I may add.
but quite happy to sell weapons to ISIS.
sell?
Turkey will gets it's shitty F-35's come hell or high water.
That bill in Congress isn't getting anywhere.
We are the biggest arms dealer in the world and nothing will change that, especially a few politicians.
The Canadians dumped their F-35 contract because the plane is way over-priced and shitty.
The plane should be painted yellow.
Look at the unbelievable health care we could have instead of pouring untold billions into this junker.
" of which 100 are almost ready to be delivered." ...thinking in terms of a production line,
this phrase may allude to 100 queens of hangars, which cannot be fixed, thus perhaps also not be delivered ;-)
Turkey only buys fighter jets in order to destroy Greece and Cypress.