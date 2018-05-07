2 Pilots Dead After Russian Ka-52 Helicopter Crashes In Eastern Syria

A Russian Ka-52 fighter helicopter crashed during what authorities described as a "routine flight" in eastern Syria, killing both of its pilots, RT reported on Monday.
The crash is the second Russian aircraft involved in a fatal crash during operations in Syria over the past week. Authorities said the cause of the crash could've been a "technical malfunction," according to Sputnik.
"When carrying out a planned flight over the eastern regions of the Syrian Arab Republic, the Russian Ka-52 helicopter crashed. Both pilots were killed," the ministry revealed in a statement.
"The cause of the incident could be a technical malfunction," the ministry added.
On Thursday, A Russian Su-30SM fighter jet crashed over the Mediterranean - an incident that Russia's Ministry of Defense blamed on a bird that was sucked into the plane's engine. Both pilots were killed in that crash as well.
"A Russian Su-30SM fighter plane crashed over the Mediterranean Sea at around 9:45 a.m. Moscow time [06:45 GMT] when gaining height after taking off from the Hmeymim airfield. Both pilots, which were fighting to save the plane until the last moment, died," the statement read.
Authorities haven't released any details about the circumstances surrounding the crash, but did say that they had recovered the remains of both pilots.
Ka-52 attack helicopters - which are widely known by their nickname "Alligators" - have been deployed in Syria since 2016. Since then, they've provided air support military operations against ISIS and other enemies of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad.
Russia also deployed a version of the helicopter modified for maritime conditions, which it called the Ka-52K. These helicopters were based on the aircraft-carrying cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov.
The crash comes as Israel and Saudi Arabia have been stepping up their military pressure on Iranian and Hezbollah forces operating in Syria. Over the weekend, Israel threatened Assad, warning that "it will be your end" if he continued allowing Iranian forces to operate in Syria.
Comments
Clearly superior hardware! ;-)
Al Jazeera reports Israeli air over Golan heights haggling intensely.
RIPS
In reply to Clearly superior hardware! ;… by nmewn
LMAO!
I'm amazed by both cultures, they'll haggle over anything, it's just the way they do it.
In reply to Al Jazeera reports Israeli… by Deathrips
Lets hope this is an isolated incident & don’t happen in pairs.
In reply to Al Jazeera reports Israeli… by Deathrips
You mean like when the US Navy had destroyers crashing into things every month or so?
In reply to Lets hope this is an… by Chupacabra-322
I'm sayin that was Li'l Kim's super secret anti-ship technology!
That was the only thing that broke the "diplomatic ice". Well that and...Trump promising Líl Kim two scoops of vanilla like a big boy with a big button ;-)
In reply to You mean like when the US… by chunga
.
There are no ancient Jewish cities in Israel,...
but there are lots of ancient Greek cities.
What is weird is this; that 2000 years ago, it seems that there were no people even resembling Jews, in Israel.
It turns out that there is not a single ancient Jewish city in what is now called Israel. There is not a single ancient city where Hebrew characters are used on the statues and buildings. There is not a single ancient city where the buildings are in the ancient Jewish architectural style. In fact, there is not even a category of "ancient Jewish architectural style".
Of course, the Hebrew characters that are desired, are those of the Dead Sea scrolls (supposedly from 2000 years ago), which are essentially the modern Hebrew characters without points.
If you check out all the ancient cities in Israel from 2000 years ago, they are all Greek, and their ruins are still there for you to visit. Their inscriptions are in the Greek script and the buildings are in the ancient Greek architectural styles.
Here is a list of some of the known ancient Greek cities in (and near) Israel; Ecdippa, Seleucia, Ptolemais, Taricheia Arbela, Asochis, Sepphoris, Hippos, Dion, Sycaminum, Bucolon Polis, Itabyrium, Gadara, Abila, Dora, Comus, Gephrus, Crocodilion Polis, Caesarea, Straton's Tower, Narbata, Scythopolis, Pella, Samaria, Amathus, Ragaba, Gerasa, Apollonia, Sicima, Pegae, Joppa, Arimathea, Jamnia, Port of Jamnia, Lydda, Modiin, Aphaerema, Philadelphia, Birtha, Gazara, Beth Horon, Dok, Jericho, Samaga, Esbus, Medaba, Ladder of Tyre, Azotus, Port of Azotus, Accaron, Jerusalem, Ascalon, Anthedon, Gaza, Marissa, Beth Zur, Hebron, Adora, Engeddi.
The ancient Jewish cities in Israel are,....... well there aren't any. Not even one.
Here's an interesting example of a first century BC Greek inscription (i.e., in Greek letters) from Jerusalem's Temple Mount forbidding the entry of strangers to the Temple precinct.
http://www.preearth.net/images/no-foreigner-shall-enter.jpg
The pictured stone was found in 1935. It was actually the second such warning-stone to be found, the first being discovered by Charles Simon Clermont-Ganneau in 1871. This stone was deemed so dangerous to the "Jews inhabited Israel 2000 years ago" theory, that it completely disappeared for 13 years before resurfacing in Istanbul, where, it was correctly calculated, it would not attract much attention.
From: https://www.timesofisrael.com/ancient-temple-mount-warning-stone-is-clo…
The first Jerusalem Temple Mount warning-stone, now found in the Archaeology Museum, Istanbul, is pictured below:
http://preearth.net/images/jerusalem-temple-warning-at-istanbul.jpg
It says (in Greek): "No stranger is to enter within the balustrade round the temple and enclosure. Whoever is caught will be responsible to himself for his death, which will ensue."
The oldest synagogue in Israel (is a Greek synagogue).
The word synagogue = ΣΥΝΑΓΩΓΗ is a Greek word for a gathering of people, assembly, or meeting place.
It is exceedingly strange that Jews should have chosen a Greek word to name their churches.
Here is a photo of the dedication stone of the oldest (once existing) synagogue in Israel.
http://www.preearth.net/images/theodotus-inscription.jpg
Note that the inscription is in Greek letters.
The stone is known as the Theodotus Inscription. The building that the stone was once part of, has not survived. The stone was discovered by Raimond Weill in 1913 at Mount Ophel in Jerusalem. It was found dumped in a cistern. The style of the Greek characters dates it to the first century B.C.
It states: "Theodotus, son of Vettenus, priest and archisynagogue, son of an archisynagogue, grandson of an archisynagogue, built the synagogue for the reading of the Law and the teaching of the commandments, and guest-house and the rooms and the water supplies for the lodging of strangers in need, which his fathers founded and the Elders and Simonides."
Note that Theodotus has a Greek name.
Note that his father Vettanos has a Greek name.
The word archisynagogos means "leader of the synagogue". So, it seems that three generations of Greeks headed the oldest (known) synagogue in Israel.
I wonder why the early "Jews" hated Hebrew and loved Greek.
Slack Jack's CHALLENGE:
Name ONE ancient city (that existed in what is now called Israel) where the building inscriptions are all in Hebrew, and the buildings are constructed in the ancient Hebrew architectural style (whatever that may be).
Then give a summary of "the ancient Hebrew architectural style" (you will have to make this up as it does not yet exist).
Then give links to photos of the ancient building inscriptions which show that they are written in Hebrew.
Then show that the buildings are constructed in the ancient Hebrew architectural style (that you have just invented).
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=23&t=1175
It's been MANY MANY MANY months now and still no one is up to the challenge.
So, no one can provide solid evidence that even ONE ancient city in what is now called Israel, was unequivocally Jewish, 2000 years ago.
In reply to I'm sayin that was Li'l Kim… by nmewn
Beat you!
Before you could copy/paste the rest of your BS to the top ;-)
In reply to . There are no ancient… by Slack Jack
Stupid comment.
In reply to Clearly superior hardware! ;… by nmewn
It unleashed the Russian krackens though didn't it? ;-)
In reply to Stupid comment. by valjoux7750
That's not an argument.
In reply to Stupid comment. by valjoux7750
Russian apologists & sycophants have always been very emotional types, they're actually easier to troll than progressive snowflakes ;-)
In reply to That's not an argument. by Nekoti
Most Zher's are old enough to have been around when Sir Pooty came into power, but yet they seem to have forgotten from whence he came.
In reply to Russian apologists &… by nmewn
Putin Blames "Ukrainians Or Jews" For Election Meddling: "Maybe The US Paid Them" | Zero Hedge
In reply to Most Zher's are old enough… by Nekoti
Its one of the reasons I enjoy popping their St.Pooty Bubble.
KGB/FSB = good!
CIA/MI6 = bad!...booo hiss...lol.
There's definitely a disconnect in their thought process.
Now having said that, I'll give him his due on getting as far as he has in reforming that thugocracy but it's not like he ain't gettin "his taste" along the way ;-)
In reply to Most Zher's are old enough… by Nekoti
Spot on, sir!
In reply to Its one of the reasons I… by nmewn
What type is it that goes on a site that is a fairly rare oasis of sorts from the typicaly mindless ant-Russian hysteria and moral panic found throughout the entire MSM and much of the indie/alt media... and whines over and over about it?
It seems very important to you to play this role. Over and over.
You do mix it up much more than BlankOne, and for that we thank you.
😘
In reply to Russian apologists &… by nmewn
Well, I've always kinda gone against conventional wisdom and "lately" ZH has been swarmed with Russian "sycophants"...some who I suspect are CIA and/or Soros prog's trying to make the 2016 DNC "hacking" seem viable in the mind...despite any hard evidence.
So no, I don't really have any ill will toward Russians, most Russians I know are smart enough not to fall for my hijinks even though they're still "quite emotional" ;-)
In reply to What type is it that goes on… by I Am Jack's Ma…
fair enough.
I doubt ZH has the reach to garner much cia (nsa) action but stranger things have happened.
Bill Cosby being a fuckin’ animal, for example.
In reply to Well, I've always kinda gone… by nmewn
I've seen ZH linked articles in quite a few places I peruse, it's becoming more "mainstream" imho.
For example, ZH was one of the first to pronounce Snowden a patriot and a hero while the rest of the Alinsky Press was denouncing him as a traitor.
Now (for those interested) they know ZH was right on the money,he is a patriot...to the People.
Word gets around, it also attracts some flies...lol.
In reply to fair enough. I doubt ZH has… by I Am Jack's Ma…
You should do a search for American helicopters and ‘crashes.’ Given the volume of missions, I’d expect 1 a month just to stay in shape.
The bird in the engine thing I can’t speak to, but it sounds absurd.
In reply to Clearly superior hardware! ;… by nmewn
The bird in the engine thing was a little over the top for me too, I'm thinkin more along the lines of the cheap imported mechanic labor.
From Kazakhstan ;-)
In reply to You should do a search for… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Dasvidania Rodina.
Ask me if I care? Fucking nyet!
EW in action most likely.
Both have high tech EW. US Navy testing laser HE weapons vice standard ordnance.
As this heats we may start seeing ussa birds fall from the sky as well.
.
Shot down by a Russian S-400 missile, the ones installed last week.
.
That's a mean little helicopter.
It's sad to see soldiers die away from their homelands.
Sorry for the loss of the families involved...
accidents happen, these machines are flown up to and beyond the edge of what they're supposed to be capable of on paper, day after day, week after week... accidents happen
The mighty desert semite said "it will be your end" if Assad continues to allow Iranian units in Syria.
With their super jew high IQ and all I cant imagine that strengthening Iran by way of pushing America to remove Saddam and supporting Sunni terrorists to remove Assad was accidental. So they didn't game that scenario out? They didn't quite think it all the way through that Iran would gain influence/power due to their actions? Really? Fucking bullshit.