After Taunting Shorts With Threats Of "Unreal Carnage", Musk Buys $10MM In Tesla Stock

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 05/07/2018 - 16:41

Elon Musk's feud with Tesla shorts is not business, it's just personal.

After lashing out at some vast, anti-Tesla conspiracy (technically, he has a point, Tesla is the most shorted US stock for good reason) in the aftermath of  last week's earnings bizarre conference debacle Musk first warned shorts that "oh and uh short burn of the century comin soon. Flamethrowers should arrive just in time", then followed it up just hours later with another taunt on the coming short squeeze which "Looks like sooner than expected. The sheer magnitude of short carnage will be unreal. If you’re short, I suggest tiptoeing quietly to the exit"...

... on Monday afternoon, Musk decided to triple down, and has putting money where his trash-talking mouth is, revealing that on Monday he bought about $9.85 million worth of Tesla shares on Monday...


... his biggest purchase since March 2017.

Musk's aggressive purchases which were surely leaked by the buying desk probably explains the wide intraday divergence between Tesla's equity and its bonds: because while Musk was buying TSLA stock, he forgot to "dip his toe" in the company's increasingly more distressed bonds.

For Musk, who is already Tesla’s largest shareholder with a stake approaching 20%, the Monday purchase was merely theatrical, and meant to strike fear among the shorts.  The only question is whether it was funded with yet more margin loans from Morgan Stanley, as some humorously asked.

Incidentally, this is not a joke: Elon Musk has personally borrowed $624 million in loans from various investment banks - first mostly Goldman, then mostly Morgan Stanley - as of a year ago to buy Tesla stock. And as we calculated last week, if one factors in his Boring investment as well as various other "sundry expenses", the next public disclosure will likely have Musk at around $800MM in personal borrowings from banks...

... which as discussed last week, when applying to new collateral requirements instituted by Tesla's Board, would require some $3.2B worth of stock. And with 13.775M Tesla shares pledged...

... that implies that at a share price below $232.30 (assuming a current balance of $800 million), Musk would face either a margin call or the need to post additional shares as collateral. (For context, in April, the stock dipped as low as the $244s). For more details please read "Will Elon Musk Be the Next CEO to Face A Margin Call Death-Spiral?"

LawsofPhysics Mon, 05/07/2018 - 16:45 Permalink

Well, much easier to buy back your stock when you know you are too big to fail!  Musk must know something and is simply taking a page out of the primary dealer playbook.

adr Mon, 05/07/2018 - 16:46 Permalink

Can't someone program an algo to take TSLA down to $150 instead of bidding it up to $300?

Even at $150 the company is hilariously overvalued.

replaceme Mon, 05/07/2018 - 16:50 Permalink

I'm sure he's got The Art of War on him at all time, browses it periodically - he's probably ... where is it? ... here - projecting strenghth where there is weakness. Hmmm. sounds good, maybe a margin call is a good way to do just that. I honestly wonder if he's just that deluded. Or maybe he's a genius, will be laughing at us from an orbiting luxury space station in ten years.

swmnguy Mon, 05/07/2018 - 16:51 Permalink

When a CEO gets upset with short-sellers, it's often a very bad sign.  If things are really going well you let your company's performance do the talking.

Of course, that's wisdom from the age when one respected one's own privacy and didn't feel obligated to tell everyone everything that crossed one's mind.

Automatic Choke Giant Meteor Mon, 05/07/2018 - 17:19 Permalink

dangerous to go against him, though.   i agree with all the fundamentals saying it is shit stock, but his buddy guv in california might declare it mandatory for all california residents to buy a tesla in the next 2 years or something equally ridiculous -- they did just declare that all new homes in CA would have solar installed  (really?   santa cruz which is foggy > 60% of the year?)

never fight a moron when the government is on his side.

Ristretto X4 Mon, 05/07/2018 - 16:53 Permalink

This news brought to you by the Department of Redundancy Department.

PS: Does anyone bother to proof this material?

bankonzhongguo Mon, 05/07/2018 - 16:58 Permalink

This Trumpy "on-tilt" action alone is a reason to think this will not end well.

The GS $800MM personal position says it all about who owns Musk/Tesla.

Tesla reminds me of Tivo - great little box ahead of its time - eventually copied by everyone else and put on a thumb-drive.

hola dos cola Mon, 05/07/2018 - 17:19 Permalink

Not a supporter, but think he could do with some sympathy.

He's not the one milking the middle class with the help of the corrupt-patriotic financial institutions to finance genocide in some foreign country.

Musk is up against the hoofed one, who afterall managed to get a squeeze on the POTUS's balls.

navy62802 Mon, 05/07/2018 - 17:21 Permalink

Tesla's failure was in the bag once Obama left office. The company cannot survive without the corrupt "green initiatives" of the Obama regime.