All Downhill From Here? Market Refuses To Reward Earnings Beats, Punishes Misses

With the bulk of earnings season now behind us, one chart summarizes best the unprecedented divergence in surging EPS actual vs consensus:
Some more details on what has transpired so far, courtesy of BofA: as of Week 4, 409 companies, or 87% of S&P 500 1Q earnings, have reported. The remainder (chiefly Retailers/Tech) will be spread out over the rest of May/June, after which we’ll issue a final update.
Bottom-up EPS surged to $37.98 from $37.53 last week (led by Energy), now 5% above analysts’ expectations at the start of earnings season (biggest beat in three years) and 4% above our forecast.
In case it's not clear, it has been an avalanche: all 11 sectors have seen earnings beat, led by Tech, Financials and Industrials, with 72% of companies beating on EPS, 73% on sales and 57% on both – the highest proportion of EPS and sales beats in BofA data history (since 2000). Digging deeper, tech saw the most beats on both (87%, a record high), followed by Health Care and Industrials (71% and 63%, both near-record highs).
With Q1 2018 earnings growth tracking +23% YoY - the best in 7+ years - BofA contends that this is more than just lower taxes, as the beat in pre-tax profits is tracking 3%, and growth in pre-tax profits is a healthy +13% YoY (suggesting ~10ppt of earnings growth is from tax reform). And sales are tracking +8% YoY (+9% ex-Financials), more than 1% above analysts’ expectations at the start of April (and nearly 4x the size of the average sales surprise in our data history since late 2011.
However, these amazing stats have not been sufficient, and the S&P continues to be flat for the year despite the best earnings season in 7 years. One reason, perhaps the biggest one as we discussed last night, is that according to various indicators, this is as good as it will get for earnings, and whether due to margin pressures, or contracting P/E multiples, it's all downhill from here.
That also explains a striking observation: the market has not rewarded earnings beats this quarter, while severely punishing earnings misses.
As BofA summarizes, EPS and sales beats outperformed by 0.5ppt the next day, the third time in the last four quarters we’ve seen a sub-1ppt reward for beats, a late-cycle phenomenon. Meanwhile, misses have been slammed, lagging the market by 1.5ppt.
Putting this divergence in context, since 2000, beats/misses have outperformed/ underperformed by 1.6ppt/2.4ppt the next day.
And while most sectors have seen a muted reward for beats, beats have outperformed most within Telecom and Real Estate. Conversely, misses have been punished the most in Staples, Telecom and Health Care.
To summarize: yet another confirmation it is so late in the cycle, the market itself no longer believes these fantastic earnings can continue for more than one or two quarters at the most...
Comments
Just setting the stage for a 2nd half short squeeze ramp to end 2018. The lows for this year are DOW 23,250-23,400 range. Buy on any weakness.
I'm in the market with real money now, so this fucker is fucked.
That's what I'm thinking.
I am becoming all sweetness and light and optimism.
That will hasten THE END.
Have a nice day.
In reply to I'm in the market with real… by NVTRIC
you are not well and truly fucked until I go all in. That will be the death knell.
In reply to I'm in the market with real… by NVTRIC
Gee, you mean the market finally figured out that companies aren't actually that profitable when they do accounting tricks to show profit, or 'beats' a ridiculously low earnings number (hello, Apple)? These high-end traders must not be the sharpest knives in the drawer.
Michael Milken must be proud...
In reply to Gee, you mean the market… by Bryan
Should have ended with:
'The market no longer believes in another tax cut to spend on share buybacks'.
unfunny factoid : Dow crossed 18k a mere 22 months and 6000 points ago.
Don't you think that the insiders have already rewarded the stock prices of earnings beats weeks ago?
Haven't you heard of 'selling on the news"? The reason being all the big money placed their bets weeks or months ago when they were tipped about the beats.
I'm getting awfully tired of doing all the heavy lifting here.
The central bankers have elevated the markets to such levels they have no connection with the real economy.
They are at 1929 levels, literally.
Davos this year.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1WOs6S0VrlA
The Chinese regulator points out the US problem of 1929 level stock markets.
The West’s experts can’t change the subject fast enough when he points out this epic blunder (49 mins.)
How can I profit from this information? All past attempts have been defacing.
In reply to The central bankers have… by Batman11
Stock holdings in Ford will make remarkable gains in the next 75 years.
In reply to How can I profit from this… by bluskyes